GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
44m

Thank you, Ismaele! The Outlaw Empire will do whatever it takes to scuttle the talks and get back to war. They do not speak Diplomacy, only War. The "two weeks" is to allow arrival of the troops and gear from California.

Reply
Share
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2hEdited

"The world is a bad place, because even if you gain it all, you have gained nothing.

But that is also the beauty of this world: even if you lose it all, you have in reality lost nothing."

This note from Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, reminds me of a saying I learned long ago, which was said to have come from Iran. The General learned it well.

"Every one goes to his death bearing only that which he has given away."

Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture