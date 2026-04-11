Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s start this article addressing the question in the title: why are negotiations between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire doomed to fail?

To respond to this question, we need to turn to Israel and, in particular, to recent opinion polls, conducted after the announcement of the “fake ceasefire” between USrael and the Axis of Resistance, showing “a steep decline in support for [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc”, as per Al Mayadeen:

Netanyahu’s Likud party would lose 3 seats, dropping to 25, though remaining the largest party in the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), with his coalition dropping to a total of 51 seats;

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar opposition party would rise up to 14 seats,

Naftali Bennett’s opposition party would keep 19 seats,

Yair Golan’s Democrats would strengthened their standing with 11 seats,

Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid opposition party would decline to 6 seats,

a unified Arab list could increase its representation to 12 seats.

With such a collapse of his right-wing block, which currently holds 60 seats, Netanyahu would lose power and may finally face prosecution for his corruption crimes (and ideally for his war crimes and crimes against humanity as well). Considering that the poll revealed also a widespread public dissatisfaction regarding the ceasefire, with 56% of respondents opposing it and 58% believing that USrael failed to achieve a decisive victory in the war, it is clear that Netanyahu has no incentive to abide to a real ceasefire and stop the war, as it would mark his political end and possibly bring him to jail, if convicted in his corruption trial. That’s why the Israeli aggression on Lebanon continues and will never stop, regardless of what the US administration says.

In addition to the above, Netanyahu is also facing “increasingly sharp disagreements” within the Israeli War Cabinet over a widening gap between Israeli military’s internal assessment of battlefield outcomes and their public perception among Israelis, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli news media outlets such as Channel 12.

As if all the above was not enough, the Handala hacker group (see their website and Telegram channel), in a major cyber intrusion, exposed the identities of 80 senior cyber warfare officers linked to the Israeli elite cyber intelligence division, Unit 8200, leaking their names, photos, and personal details, as per Al Mayadeen:

This follows another major hacking operation that targeted former Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, as reported in my previous article.

The war continues in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli aggression on Lebanon continued unabated, with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) hitting the vicinity of the government serail in Nabatieh, resulting in 13 casualties among members of Lebanon’s State Security, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on demolitions in multiple southern villages as well as airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting targeting areas across South Lebanon:

Hezbollah condemned the airstrike on Nabatieh as a “major massare” and “a blatant and dangerous assault on a sovereign official security institution”, adding:

[The attack] confirms that this enemy persists in violating all of Lebanon, its State, people, and institutions, in an attempt to inflict the greatest possible losses and destruction to break the will of the steadfast people and to cover up its major failure on the battlefield. This criminal aggression places the Lebanese state before grave responsibilities that cannot be evaded. Under the pretext of formal sovereignty, real sovereignty is being left exposed to the enemy’s missiles, aircraft, and crimes. Despite the massacres, killing, and destruction committed by the enemy, concessions continue to be made without any reciprocal guarantees. We call on the authority to recognize the danger of the path of concessions with an enemy that understands only the language of force, and to return to its natural position alongside its people and its resistance. Through national unity, resilience, and steadfastness, we will overcome this aggression.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Hezbollah responded to this and other Israeli attacks with its own military operations targeting enemy strongholds and assets, including the naval base in the port of Ashdod, ~120 km from the border between Lebanon and Israel, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, also reported on the wounding of an Israeli reservist non-commissioned officer and another soldier in southern Lebanon. The photos below, from MES (1 and 2) show the consequences of Hezbollah rocket barrages in Israel:

From Middle East Spectator (MES).

Here are some statistics about the operations carried out by Hezbollah yesterday (Friday 10th April 2026 - source: RNN Mirror):

Daily summary of the Islamic Resistance’s operations on 10/04/2026: Total Operations: 70 • 47 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 23 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 150 km Targets • 4 barracks • 36 cities and settlements • 23 advancing ground operations repelled • 3 border sites • 4 military bases Weapons Used (number of times used) • 54 rocket weapons • 15 aircraft and drones • 5 artillery shells • 2 qualitative weapons Enemy Losses • 25 fortifications • 31 settlement units • 1 tank • 1 Hummer • 2 artillery positions

Here a video compilation of Hezbollah FPV drone attacks on Israeli tanks (sources: MES and RNN Mirror):

Meanwhile, a senior Lebanese official announced that Lebanon’s government was planning to participate in an upcoming meeting in Washington DC with Israeli and American representatives to discuss a possible ceasefire declaration (source: Al Mayadeen), triggering protests outside the government headquarters in Beirut, rejecting negotiations with the Zionist entity, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that Israel excluded France from participation in the upcoming negotiations with Lebanon in Washington DC, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli channel i24NEWS and an Israeli official saying that…

France’s position over the past year has undermined its credibility.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem (archive photo) - from MES .

Before leaving Lebanon, it is worth reporting the following letter that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent to the Lebanese people mourning the victims of the Israeli attacks and vowing to resist aggression and occupation until the last breath (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

I offer my condolences to our patient and steadfast people throughout the homeland of Lebanon for the martyrdom of the righteous martyrs—men, women, children, and fighters—asking the Almighty for the greatest mercy upon them. For what they have offered to our people and nation, with pure blood, which we see as a contributing factor to dignity and victory in confronting the brutal and tyrannical “israeli”-American enemy. I ask the Almighty for a speedy recovery for the wounded, and for our people, patience, determination, and success. The “israeli” enemy has failed on the battlefield in confronting the brave Resistance heroes. It has not been able to conduct a ground invasion as it repeatedly announced; its soldiers and officers have fallen into the ambushes of the fighters, its vehicles have been destroyed at the intersections of towns and villages, and it has announced changes to its objectives several times—at one moment it wants the Litani, at another limited advancement, a third time control by fire, and a fourth time reliance on fire and destruction. It has failed in all its aggression for more than forty days to prevent rockets, shells, and drones from reaching its settlements, both near and far, to Haifa and beyond Haifa. The enemy was surprised by the tactics of the Resistance, the flexibility of the fighters’ movement, their defensive capabilities, and their legendary courage. It became clear that mobilizing one hundred thousand “israeli” soldiers would not help it occupy, but rather they would turn into corpses and body parts. Those remaining in the field live in fear and terror, not knowing when they will be killed, when they will be captured, or when the order to withdraw will come due to the inability to stabilize in the land of purity in the south of giving and martyrdom. For forty days, the enemy has been accumulating its failures. Its settlements are clamoring with pain and terror, its plans are confused, and its officials threaten daily with a high-pitched tone that has a low impact. The enemy resorted to bloody criminality on Wednesday in Beirut, the Suburb, the South, the Beqaa, Mount Lebanon, and everywhere, by targeting civilians in densely populated neighborhoods, villages, and towns to cover up its failure on the battlefield. But our Lebanese people are much stronger and firmer than it thinks; the displaced have provided an example of pride and morale, those who sheltered them have shown the noblest citizenship and humanity, and the fighters on the fronts are an impregnable dam that has broken the zionist dreams and wishes. The Resistance continues until the last breath, and the competition of the youth to the battlefield—which they do not leave—is a glimmer of hope and dignity. The sacrifices make us more attached to liberating our homeland and our dignity. We will not accept a return to the previous situation, and we call on officials to stop free concessions. We are together—as a State, army, people, and Resistance—protecting our country, restoring its sovereignty, and expelling the occupier. Their threats and weapons will not frighten us, for we are the owners of the land; we possess the faith, the will, and the ability to prevent them from achieving their goals.

…as well as the following statement issued by Sheikh Naim Qassem on occasion of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In memory of the fortieth day of the martyrdom of the leader Imam Khamenei (may his secret be sanctified), we experience grief and pride. The loss is great, and the bereavement is painful for us, but the rank he attained, our leader, in the heart of the battlefield of jihad—which is martyrdom, dear to the path of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him)—is greater and more elevated. Our leader established the foundations of original Muhammadan Islam on the line of the founder and reviver of religion, Imam Khomeini (may his secret be sanctified), and provided the nation with foundations of steadfastness, jihad, and patience. He guided us to carry the banner of resistance in support of Palestine and Al-Quds and the liberation of occupied lands, and instilled in us hope for the promised victory, in fulfillment of His saying: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet}. The martyr leader Imam Khamenei (may his secret be sanctified) led the entire nation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to perform a pioneering experience in righteousness, integrity, dear life, and freedom. He emphasized keeping pace with the era, scientific progress, and self-sufficiency, and the right to independence and non-dependence on the East or the West, adopting the approach of originality that connects us to the great message of heaven, which is Islam according to the biography of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the Imams (peace be upon them). The “israeli”-American enemy wanted, by assassinating the leader Imam, to end this original line, and to shake the Iranian people and the free peoples who love the Imam and his methodology. But the great Iranian people, its guard, and its security and military forces stood firm on the field and confronted militarily, politically, culturally, and through popular presence and internal unity. They were able, thanks to God Almighty, to elect the leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure) as a blessed successor to a blessed predecessor. Thus, the Islamic Republic, under his leadership, was able to gather the wounds, stabilize the field, and achieve the great victory by preventing the American-”israeli” enemy from achieving its goals, and it came humbled to negotiation on Iran’s rightful terms. Hezbollah in Lebanon and all the living forces in the region and the world believe in this guardianship extending from the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) through the Imams (peace be upon them) and the great scholars throughout history, and to handing over the banner to the Master of the Time (may Allah hasten his reappearance). Hezbollah and its Islamic resistance have offered on the path of pride and resistance the master of the martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan [Nasrallah] (may Allah be pleased with him), and the righteous martyrs to exalt the word of truth, liberation, the independence of the homeland, and the dignity of the human being, and we will continue on this line no matter how great the sacrifices. The usurping “israel” will not be able to achieve its goals, nor will it settle in our steadfast south, and its project will be brought down by the youth of the resistance with their martyrdom-seeking performance. Allah Almighty said: {And He made the word of those who disbelieved the lowest, while the word of Allah is the highest}.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Updates from the Outlaw US Empire, Iran and Pakistan

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s now go through the developments related to the US-Iran talks, starting with the following statements (source: Al Mayadeen) and tweets on Truth Social (1 and 2) by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, contradicting himself and expressing frustration on how Iran is dealing with the current situation, as if he had the upper hand:

[Iran’s leaders] talk much differently when you’re at a meeting than they do to the press. They’re much more reasonable. They’re agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to. Remember, they’ve been conquered. They have no military. If they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be very painful.

He even dared to say that he wants to control the Strait of Hormuz jointly with the Ayatollah, “whoever the Ayatollah is”:

No, sorry, Trump, but, as you once said, to Zelensky…

At the same time, in the early hours of Friday, Iranian sources denied reports of their negotiating delegation arriving in Islamabad (Pakistan), adding that the talks with the Outlaw US Empire, originally planned yesterday, would not take place until Israel stops its aggression on Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) rejecting reports on attacks on Gulf States and blaming Israel instead.

Separately, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying to the Iranian State broadcaster IRIB that his country may conclude an agreement with Oman on control of the Strait of Hormuz:

We consider Oman as part of this plan, not the basis. We are not going to ask Oman on the Strait of Hormuz what its opinion is on our views.

Former Iranian foreign minister and head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Dr. Kamal Kharrazi - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday morning, Iran announced that Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, former Iranian foreign minister and head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, had succumbed to injuries sustained in a USraeli attack on Wednesday 1st April 2026 - you can find a short bio in this Al Mayadeen article. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei mourned him in the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The news of the martyrdom of the prominent professor in the fields of science and culture, and the veteran figure in the field of foreign policy, Dr. Sayyed Kamal Kharrazi, was a badge of honor for the academic community, university professors, and political officials in the Islamic Republic system, and conversely, a mark of shame indicating the baseness of the arrogant american-zionist powers and enemies of science, culture, and Iranian civilization. The deceased spent many years of his life in the service of various cultural and media fields, and in bearing the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also undertook a role in the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, alongside his activity in the fields of modern cognitive sciences. As I offer my condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of this dedicated figure and his honorable wife to the general public, the academic community, the lovers of this professor and his students, as well as the honorable Kharrazi family, especially His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mohsen Kharrazi, I ask the Almighty Allah to grant them high ranks.

In the afternoon, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, responding to the ongoing Zionist aggression on Lebanon, warned about a “forceful and painful response” (source: Al Mayadeen), while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen):

…suggesting that the US-Iran talks in Islamabad may be at risk. However, after a South Korean representative and Qatari bank executives scrambled “behind the scenes to release $6 Billion Dollars worth of frozen Iranian funds held by South Korea in Qatari banks” (source: MES) and after Pakistan informed Iran of the Israeli intention to agree on a ceasefire in Lebanon (source: MES), Iranian officials departed for Islamabad, with Ghalibaf tweeting the following photo, saying “My companions on this flight”, referring to the 168 children killed by the Outlaw US Empire in a school in Minab on the first day of the Ramadan War:

The arrival of the Iranian delegation in Pakistan was later confirmed by Al Mayadeen. Here the composition:

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf,

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi,

Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian,

Governor of Iran’s Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati,

various security, political, military, economic, and legal attachés,

several members of Parliament.

I will conclude this article with the last handwritten note of Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, before his martyrdom (from MES):

The world is a bad place, because even if you gain it all, you have gained nothing. But that is also the beauty of this world: even if you lose it all, you have in reality lost nothing.

From MES.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ