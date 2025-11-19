What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Movisol.org on Thursday 13th November 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

IMF Director for Europe Alfred Kammer.

European nations should cut social spending to finance public debt, the IMF said in a study presented at the Euro House in Brussels on 4th November [2025]. Over the next 15 years, the average debt-to-GDP ratio in Europe could rise to 130%, and if the trend continues, deep cuts to the European model and social contract would be necessary, said IMF Director for Europe Alfred Kammer (lead photo), adding that “the potential savings from radical changes are substantial. For example, if all European countries reduced the share of public funding in health, education, pensions, infrastructure and energy security to the OECD average, savings of up to 3% of GDP on average could be generated”.

Two weeks earlier, Kammer had suggested financing defence and energy investments with common EU debt issuance. In an interview with Reuters, Kammer said: “We recommend financing this increase in the EU budget with common debt”.

In other words, the IMF is calling for increased spending (and debt) on rearmament, while cutting spending (and debt) on welfare, healthcare, etc. These proposals betray the reactionary policy of the IMF – which is the same as that of the supranational EU elite – and speak for themselves, thus providing an opportunity to expose how completely wrong the premises of that policy are.

The IMF assumes that the public debt of the main EU countries (Germany, France, Italy) is spiralling out of control and is unsustainable. A debt-to-GDP ratio of 130% is cited as the threshold for a sovereign debt crisis. This is a completely arbitrary figure, as the example of Japan shows.

Japan has had the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world for decades. Not only has it not experienced a sovereign debt crisis, but its economy is performing relatively better than that of the EU. Currently, Japan’s debt stands at 236% of GDP and the deficit projections for 2025 are 3.6% (Trading Economics projections), all parameters that would be considered out of control in the EU and would trigger an infringement procedure by Brussels.

The Japanese economy is not growing, with the OECD forecasting 0.7% growth in 2025, but unlike most EU countries, it is not driven by exports, which accounted for only 21.8% of GDP in 2023. Its main trading partners are the United States (20%) and China (18%). Japan has joined the sanctions against Russia, but this has cost it nothing, as Japanese exports to Russia are less than 1%. After years of stagnation, Japanese wages have risen faster than inflation this year.

From a financial point of view, it is essential to know that: 1. Japan’s public debt is almost entirely domestic, i.e. owned by Japanese citizens. In fact, public debt is the wealth of citizens, which is reinvested in bank deposits and fed back into the economy; 2. It is mostly medium- and long-term debt; 3. It has very low costs, with a yield of 1.68% on ten-year bonds.

By way of comparison, let us take Germany, once the engine of the EU economy and still a driving force today, but one that is slowing down. The German economy has been in recession for three years. As an export-driven economy (42.1% of GDP) and dependent on energy imports, the anti-Russian sanctions have dealt it a severe blow. Germany’s public debt is not high as a percentage of GDP, at 62%. Even with the mega debt issues planned for rearmament, it is not expected to exceed 100% in the coming years. Yet Germany pays almost twice as much as Japan to refinance its debt.

This comparison is not intended to promote the Japanese model. It simply aims to demonstrate that it is not the nominal size of public debt that is critical, but its composition and function in relation to the real economy. As Alexander Hamilton said, public debt can be a blessing if used in the right way, i.e. to finance investment, growth and welfare. For years, the EU prohibited public borrowing for growth through its “Maastricht parameters”, only to make a U-turn in 2008 to allow bank bailouts. Recently, one of the ayatollahs [sic] of fiscal austerity, Mario Draghi, changed his mind and now advocates “good debt” as opposed to “bad debt”. It is a pity that Draghi has included military investments and those linked to the false climate alarm in the “good” debt category. The warning issued by the IMF is heading in the same wrong direction. If it is followed, the EU’s debt will indeed become unsustainable. This is the slippery slope that leads to war.

Before leaving, I would like to ask your opinion about my articles (not translations), such as Iran and Qatar revisited in Venezuela?

I have recently received a comment from a reader suggesting that I split my articles, often covering various topics and (potential) war fronts, into multiple articles, each focussing on a single topic. The idea per se is not bad, because it would allow both myself and readers to refer to them more easily (I myself often struggle to refer to a specific part of one of my recent articles), however it would mean that subscribers receive more than one e-mail per day. So, I have brainstormed a few options and, in order to test the waters in my readership, I have devised the following poll - please select the option you prefer:

keep articles as they are - they are fine! keep articles as they are, but please add chapter titles (as in The Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska) shorten articles and try to focus on a single topic or a few related topics (e.g. Latin America only or Middle East only) divide a single article into multiple articles, one per topic, and send them all (2-3 max.) in one go at the same time on the same day divide a single article into multiple articles, one per topic, and send them all (2-3 max.) on the same day, but staggered within ~1 hour

Thanks for your feedback and please consider a tip from time to time or even upgrading your subscription, if you can.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment