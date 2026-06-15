Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R - archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

As I wrote in a post-scriptum to my previous article ~30 minutes after publication, in the end the Outlaw US Empire and Iran managed to reach an agreement on the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM and avert the Iranian retaliation to the Israeli bombing of Beirut, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announcing on X that a “Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED” and the date of the official signing ceremony next Friday, 19th June 2026, in Switzerland (see also Al Maydaeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

Soon after Sharif’s tweet, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, also gave his announcement on his Truth social, authorizing “the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz”, as if he owned it and had always controlled it:

At around the same time, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB announced that…

With the power, steadfastness, and brave resistance of the armed forces and the people against the criminal enemy, America was forced to accept the end of the war. Iran's humiliation of America and the Zionist regime, by imposing its will on the enemy, forced the United States to accept the end of the war on all fronts.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, and 3), the latter of which quoted Iranian sources as saying that the Outlaw US Empire was forced to issue “new and serious concessions regarding Lebanon” in exchange for not responding to the Israeli attack on Beirut, reportedly the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran (instead of within 30 days) and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, as confirmed also by Al Mayadeen, Fars and Tasnim. Fars, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr also quoted an informed source as saying that…

In the final moments of the negotiations, the text of the memorandum underwent changes that definitively and explicitly emphasized the exercise of Iran-Oman sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. This principle is repeated elsewhere in the text. Iran will accept the passage of ships without charge only for 60 days. This means the United States has accepted the principle of collecting fees, while securing only a 60-day exemption from Iran. According to Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, negotiations for a final agreement will begin after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and verification of the implementation of the clauses related to lifting the naval blockade, starting the process of opening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing part of Iran’s assets, and lifting sanctions on Iran in the field of oil, petrochemicals, and derivatives sales.

However, not even one hour after Sharif’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “told Trump the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces] will not withdraw from southern Lebanon and that Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon clause in the MoU”, as per MES, citing Israeli newspaper Maariv.

An official statement from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) arrived almost ~2 hours after Sharif’s tweet and reads as follows (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful The noble people of Iran are hereby informed: The Islamic Republic of Iran, under the guidance of its martyred Leader and in accordance with the directives of the esteemed Leader of the Islamic Republic (may God preserve him), with the support of all segments of the Iranian people and the dedicated efforts of the fighters of Islam, has, following several months of difficult and intensive negotiations and pursuant to a resolution of the Supreme National Security Council, finalized the text of a memorandum of understanding concerning the negotiations to end the war (the Islamabad negotiations) between Iran and the United States on the evening of June 14. Under the agreements reached, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will come to an immediate and permanent end beginning tonight. Furthermore, the naval blockade against Iran will be lifted immediately and completely. The memorandum of understanding will be formally signed on Friday 19th June [2026]. Negotiations on a final agreement will commence after the implementation of the other party’s commitments under the memorandum of understanding. The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Qatar for their efforts.

…followed by this statement issued by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and RNN Mirror):

The resilient and proud people of Iran and the brave and courageous children of the nation in the country's powerful armed forces and the resistance front, by the grace of Almighty God and under the command of the esteemed Commander-in-Chief (may his shadow remain), have proven with strength by imposing their divine and iron will upon the lowly American and Zionist enemies that they have no choice but to accept defeat and surrender before the awakened people and the soldiers of the Almighty God.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from IRNA .

Commenting on the latest developments, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said (sources: MES, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

Some people who complain about the lack of concessions are frankly wrong, and they should know something. Practically, the amount of real commitments Iran has made in the MoU are miniscule compared to what the U.S. has agreed to. Most of Iran’s commitments will only be discussed later, during the 60 days following the MoU signing. This memorandum does not mean trusting the enemy; it has been written with active distrust. We will monitor the implementation of US commitments. Threats tonight by Iran were effective in advancing certain issues in the negotiation text. We did not agree to the MoU until we had incorporated every last point and demand into the text. Negotiations continued until one hour before the announcement. Our armed forces were ready to deliver a decisive response. Trump also adopted positions and criticized the Zionist regime. Hezbollah gave firm and decisive answers to the terrorist act of the Zionist regime. Military power and the threats we made helped finalize the text and advance several issues we were working on. It is indebted to the pure blood of our martyrs, the steadfastness of the people, their round‑the‑clock presence in the streets supporting the system and the armed forces, the pure blood of the martyred Supreme Leader, the guidance of the Leader, and the endeavours of officials. The enemy that attacked to operationalize its sinister goals has suffered defeat in all its objectives, and the Islamic Republic has achieved great victories in this war. On Friday, we will have an official signing, and the heads of the two delegations will hold talks to determine the future arrangements of the negotiations. Until then, the US side’s commitments regarding ending the war, lifting the blockade, and releasing assets will be verified. Entering the 60‑day negotiations is conditional on the implementation of these US commitments. [Iran’s Armed Forces] will always keep their fingers on the trigger to counter any enemy conspiracy.

In short: Iran does not trust the enemy and is ready to restart the war if the latter does not abide by the terms of the MoU MoM, detailed in full by MES (bold emphasis original, Italics mine highlighting what I consider the main critical points):

Phase 1 | Upon announcement of the MoU (effective immediately): Upon announcement of the MoU, both sides declare an immediate, complete and permanent end to all hostilities in the region, including Lebanon. [As we will see later, this has no been implemented yet, i.e. the MoU MoM is already failing, if not dead!]

Upon announcement of the MoU, the United States declares the immediate and complete lifting of the U.S. naval blockade against Iran. Phase 2 | After Signing of the MoU (30-day period): Upon signing the MoU, the United States confirms its commitment to non-interference in Iran’s domestic affairs and respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Upon signing the MoU, the United States affirms that it will not increase the amount of troops or military assets present in the region, nor impose any new sanctions during the negotiations.

Upon signing the MoU, Iran reaffirms its commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and confirms that it will never produce, develop, or acquire a nuclear weapon.

Upon signing the MoU, the United States declares that it will provide Iran with half of its frozen funds, amounting to a value of $12 Billion, to be made available in a non-reversible manner within 30 days, with a commitment to make the remaining half available during the subsequent 60 days.

Upon signing the MoU, the United States will issue sanctions waivers for Iranian oil, gas, and petrochemical exports, effective immediately, with a commitment to extend these waivers permanently once a final agreement is reached.

Upon signing the MoU, the U.S. will begin immediate consultations with Israel to present a short term timeframe for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, including points occupied following the 2024 Israel-Hezbollah agreement. [As we will see later, Israel does not seem to be willing to cooperate!]

Upon signing the MoU, Iran confirms it will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial maritime traffic, according to certain specified arrangements determined by Iran, within 30 days. Phase 3 | Negotiations on a Final Deal (60-day period + possible extension): The 60-day negotiating period will begin once all the terms of the MoU have been met in the previous 30 days.

The 60-day negotiating period can be extended by mutual agreement of both parties.

During these 60 days, the U.S. will make the remaining $12 Billion of Iran’s frozen assets available.

During these 60 days, the U.S. will present plans for a reconstruction fund for Iran, amounting to a value of at least $300 Billion, funded partially by Gulf States.

The U.S. and Iran will begin detailed discussions on a permanent solution to nuclear-related matters, including enrichment, the existing uranium stockpile, and the fate of the nuclear sites

The U.S. and Iran will begin detailed discussions regarding the lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran, including primary, secondary, U.S. and UN sanctions, as well as the withdrawal of all UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions against Iran.

A monitoring mechanism will be established to supervise the implementation of a final agreement.

The final agreement will be approved by a UN Security Council Resolution.

Also, note that some issues are completely off the table, namely Iran’s missile capabilities and its support to the regional allies in the Axis of Resistance, as pointed out also by a source close to Iran’s negotiating team to Fars (all emphasis added):

Contrary to some interpretations, the issue is not simply that Iran has made no commitments regarding its missile capabilities. The reality is that the missile file has been entirely removed from the negotiating agenda. As a result [of negotiations], the missile issue has neither been suspended, postponed to the future, nor reserved for subsequent negotiations. It has been completely removed from the agenda. The United States initially sought to raise the issue of Iran's relations with resistance groups, but that demand also has no place in the final text and has been removed from the negotiating agenda.

Israeli i24News correspondent Amichai Stein commented on this deal with this tweet:

Why is this agreement a strategic disaster? The Americans give the Iranians plenty—and get nothing in return. The most absurd thing is that this war ends with sanctions relief for oil sales. Something that didn't exist before the war. What do the Americans get? Nothing. No nuclear, no ballistic, no proxy.

…while Israeli Channel 14 described Trump's conduct as “so bad that it is difficult even to explain”, as per Al Mayadeen.

At the same time, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was embarrassed multiple times on CBS News Face the Nation (snippets from MES):

Hegseth: The document says Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Interviewer: The JCPOA said that too! Hegseth: But they didn’t have the threat of military force that we do, in a way that Iran respects. Their regime is more devastating—excuse me, more DEVASTATED—than it’s ever been!

Hegseth: The main difference between Trump’s deal and Obama’s deal is that we bombed Iran. [You can be “proud” of it! Shame on you!]

Hegseth: We have controlled the Strait of Hormuz this entire time. Interviewer: But you’re negotiating with them to reopen it?

Reporter: How quickly will the US blockade end, and how quickly will Iran be able to sell oil again? Hegseth: Well, immediately, is what the President has said Reporter: So tomorrow? Hegseth: Well when I, uh—again, it’s performance based, Margaret.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (top left), Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (top right), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (bottom left) and Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani (bottom right) - from IRNA.

On the other hand, this morning (Monday 15th June 2026) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei was more confident than ever at his weekly presser (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr (1 and 2), MES (1 and 2) - all emphasis mine):

Future generations will see that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies did not allow the Zionist regime’s vile acts to disrupt our focus on securing the supreme interests of Iran and Lebanon. In fact, this crime strengthened the cohesion and power of the Resistance front against the Zionist regime. In the past 24 hours, we have witnessed major developments, the finalization of this understanding is a very significant breakthrough. This achievement is the result of the legendary Resistance of the Iranian people against the aggression and criminality of two evil actors equipped with all material means. We thank all our people and all segments of the Iranian nation who, over these 110 days, have been the backbone of the defenders of the homeland on both the military and diplomatic fronts. They attacked Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations, and unfortunately, the international community, specifically the Board of Governors and the International Atomic Energy Agency, … failed to fulfill their duty regarding this illegal act by the US and the Zionist regime. We will not forget that during that aggressive war, we lost a number of senior commanders and dear Iranian citizens. History will show that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its friends did not allow this malicious act by the Zionist regime to distract us from securing the supreme interests of Iran and Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz is very important for us, and we have adopted certain procedures according to international law in order to protect Iran’s national security and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our goal is to pave the way for a secure passage in this waterway. We need a certain period of time to discuss with the other sides this important matter. It’s full services that will be offered in order to keep and maintain the environment. So many other services will be offered by Iran and Oman, and this will cost money. Accordingly, the fees will be there and this is clear. We know that Israel never takes any action without consultation and direct coordination with America. Therefore, we hold America directly responsible if it fails to force Israel to submit to its obligations as part of the MoU, with necessary consequences.

…whereas Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was quoted by IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2) as saying that the recent diplomatic breakthrough served as a…

…badge of honor for the Iranian nation against the world’s bullies. The concern and anger of the Zionist regime over this process is clear evidence of the success and victory of the Iranian nation. With God's grace, this path will continue with authority. The negotiating team that will be dispatched to sign the deal will not deviate from the frameworks and policies determined by the Leader on the Islamic Revolutions by any means. All measures will be taken within the framework of national interests and the redlines drawn by the [Islamic] Establishment. Islamic nations are our brothers, and we must strive to strengthen mutual relations and cooperation. This approach must become a shared belief and strategy among all government officials.

…echoed by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who tweeted the following statement on X (see also IRNA):

Dear, proud nation of Iran! Thanks to your historic resistance and the valour of the armed forces against those who sought to take the lives of this nation and destroy and subjugate this country, Iran has taken a great stride towards ultimate victory. They wanted to, but they could not. We stand firm, and in the end #OurIran will prevail, by the grace of God.

…while Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani posted the following tweet on X, highlighting the unity of the Iranian people (see also Al Mayadeen):

What carried Iran through its difficult days and led it to victory was the unity of its people. Today, too, preserving national cohesion, dialogue, and empathy is the most important foundation for the country's progress and security. Iran, with all its voices and tastes, is the shared home of us all.

Similarly, Iranian reformist leader Sayyed Mohammad Khatami highlighted the…

remarkable resistance of the people, the vigilance, strength, and achievements of the defenders of the homeland, and the tireless efforts of officials and the government have granted the country a new standing. [What Iran endured has] proven to the world that Iran is steadfast and enduring, and that it and our great people call for the establishment of peace and stability in the region.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (L) and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qa’ani (R) - from Mehr and IRNA.

At a ceremony honoring Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, the late Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, earlier today Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Amir Hatami stated (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

Enemies thought that they could inflict severe damage on the sacred Islamic establishment, the Islamic Revolution, and our beloved country, but their calculations and assumptions proved utterly wrong. Even now, we strive to put the enemy in its place, and God willing, this achieved victory will be consolidated. Yet again, the great Iranian nation rose up, and the enemies were thwarted.

…while IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani said (all emphasis added):

Resistance rooted in divine faith has once again achieved victory, from Enqelab [Revolution] Square in Tehran to Azadi [Freedom] Square for oppressed nations. Bravo to the nation of Imam Hussein (AS) in Iran and the heroic regional resistance. As we approach the month of Muharram, they have demonstrated what ‘Hayhat minna al-dhilla’ [never to humiliation!] truly means. Indeed, blood triumphs over the sword.

Do not get involved with the Resistance Front; wherever the American-zionist enemy has engaged with the Resistance, it has been left without dignity. No one can stand against Hezbollah of Lebanon. Hezbollah of Lebanon is the entire Shia community and a significant part of the non-Shia community of Lebanon, and everything you have seen from Hezbollah of Lebanon is only the tip of the iceberg. Hezbollah will never be destroyed. In fairness, Hezbollah of Lebanon appeared very strong in the recent war. Hamas will soon be rebuilt. They were deeply concerned about the reaction of the Resistance Front in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Bab al-Mandab is one of the winning cards of the Resistance Front, and if necessary, other cards will also be revealed.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror and IRNA, which - in another article - reported on global reactions to the announcement of the US-Iran deal - see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

It is also worth quoting Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, who declared that Iran will continue expanding its military capabilities, even while the MoU MoM with the Outlaw US Empire is executed, and keep its armed forces at a high state of readiness in order to…

compel the enemy to implement the clauses of the agreement. We will support any understanding or agreement that ensures the interests of the Iranian people, but we believe that the enemy needs coercion to live up to its obligations. Even during the implementation of the agreement, we will continue to strengthen our defensive capabilities.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

US Vice-President JD Vance - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance announced that next Friday, 19th June 2026, he will be in Geneva (Switzerland) to sign the deal in person, together with Ghalibaf, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen:

I certainly plan to be there, but it’s possible the president himself could be there. We’re going to keep working at it. I’m not going to say that everybody is going to sing Kumbaya tomorrow.

It’s going to take a little bit of time to learn the ways of peace, but I do think we took a major, major step tonight.

…even though it was later revealed that Trump, Vance and Ghalibaf had already signed the MoU electronically, as per MES and Al Mayadeen, which quoted Trump as saying:

The deal's all signed. And the Strait is already partially opened, as you know. On Friday, it'll be completely open.

As the first vessel, the LNG tanker Jacksonville, transited the Strait of Hormuz this morning (see Al Mayadeen), oil prices started falling down by ~4% , while “the US Dollar fell to a 10-day low against major currencies”, as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), which also reported that UK, France, Germany and Italy had announced that they are prepared to lift sanctions on Iran. However, are they going to revoke the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA?

It is also worth reporting that, according to MES, the US naval blockade has effectively been lifting, “with multiple Iranian vessels passing through the blockade zone without incident”, even though the Strait of Hormuz remains risky, according to BIMCO (Baltic and International Maritime Council), as reported by Al Mayadeen:

The statements by the US and Iran are currently unclear and do not offer sufficient information regarding key aspects such as timings and safe routes. Due to lack of details and a history of overly optimistic reassurances, we believe the security situation for the shipping industry remains volatile.

In fact, earlier tonight Iran “fired warning shots at a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz”, as per MES.

Now we need to wait and see if the US Navy assets deployed in the region go back home. If not, then there is a high probability that the war may restart any time soon! After all, as aforementioned and as we will see briefly, Israel is not very keen on abiding to the terms of the MoU MoM, of which it not a party, after all, thus giving USrael the perfect excuse to restart the war on Iran whenever Trump and Netanyahu want!

News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

As mentioned earlier, one of the main points of the MoU MoM is the “immediate, complete and permanent end to all hostilities in the region, including Lebanon” upon announcement of the memorandum. Yet, soon after Sharif’s and Trump’s tweets, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) carried out two airstrikes on the town of Majdal Zoun and a drone strike on the town of Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, while heavy and sustained artillery shelling hit the city of Nabatieh and the towns of Kfar Remman, Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit, also in southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen, which earlier tonight reported on new casualties, reaching a total of 3,798 martyrs and 11,781 injured since 2nd March 2026, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

However, Hezbollah has also been responding to the Israeli “ceasefire” violations, repelling an Israeli armed force attempting to advance in southern Lebanon earlier this evening and forcing it to retreat after a confrontation with guided missiles and Ababil attack drones, as per MES and Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on the following statement issued by Hezbollah congratulating Iran on reaching the MoU MoM with the Outlaw US Empire (sources: Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Hezbollah congratulates the Islamic Republic of Iran, leadership and people, on the great achievement of reaching the memorandum of understanding between it and the United States of America, which resulted in a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. This great achievement is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness, exceptional perseverance, and massive sacrifices offered by the dear Iranian people and their wise leadership, who held on to the national choices that preserve their dignity, sovereignty, and independence. On this great occasion, Hezbollah extends its greetings and appreciation to His Eminence the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure), who led this phase with wisdom, courage, and unparalleled insight; to the President of the Republic and the Iranian government; and to the valiant armed forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Army, and the brotherly Iranian people. It expresses deep gratitude for their steadfast positions alongside Lebanon, its people, and its Resistance, and their insistence that Lebanon be present in any understanding that leads to ending the war and preserving its rights. They bore the burdens of the siege and aggression for this sake, reaffirming once again that the Islamic Republic is truly the best support, ally, and faithful partner. Hezbollah also extends greetings to all countries that participated, contributed, helped, and accompanied the efforts to remove obstacles to achieve this agreement, emphasizing that Lebanon must make good use of this regional and international umbrella to achieve Lebanon's sovereignty and liberate its land within the framework of internal unity. We extend great greetings to the people of honor, pride, and defiance; to the loyal people of the Resistance and our displaced people. A salute to their patience, endurance, and steadfastness; and a salute to their sacrifices and everything they offered in facing this barbaric aggression. They have truly proven that they are a proud people and that they are the most honorable of people, as described by the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Salutations to the leadership of the Resistance and its valiant, heroic fighters, the fortified shield and impregnable fence of the nation, who gave their pure blood and innocent lives for the sake of their homeland's pride and the dignity of their people. They fought heroic epics where the "israeli" enemy saw some of their might and tasted the bitterness of defeat. While we confirm that what has been achieved is a prelude to completing the path of full liberation of our land, the return of our prisoners to their homeland and families, the return of all the people, especially the residents of the confrontation villages on the front line to their villages and homes, and the reconstruction of what the aggression has destroyed, we call upon our steadfast people to be patient and await the directives of those concerned regarding the safe return to their villages and towns, out of concern for their safety and to avoid any risks that may result from potential "israeli" enemy violations. The "israeli" enemy must understand that there is no return to what it was before 2nd March [2026], and that the Resistance, which was and remains the watchful eye protecting the nation and its people, will not accept any aggression that violates the sovereignty of its homeland and the blood of its people. The Resistance will remain committed to Lebanon's legitimate and firm right to defend its land, people, and sovereignty until full withdrawal is achieved and the prisoners return From here, we affirm that this phase requires the authority and all Lebanese political forces to return to a unified national position to achieve the goals that the Lebanese agree upon, which lie in the interest of Lebanon, the preservation of its sovereignty, and its strength and immunity in facing the ambitions of the "israeli" enemy. It is wise to review all the calculations and paths that the authority has followed, to benefit from this experience and the experiences that preceded it that our nation Lebanon has gone through, and to move away from illusions and losing bets, and to acknowledge that a unified Lebanese position and reliance on true friends is the best way to safeguard national interests.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (L) and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed the MoU MoM expressing appreciation towards Iran for its…

determination to include in the memorandum a fundamental and binding clause calling for an end to Israeli aggression against Lebanon. The understanding lays the foundations for security and stability in the region, including Lebanon, through the provisions it contains. [The] clause on the cessation of hostilities preserves Lebanon’s sovereignty over its entire territory and does not conflict with its independence or its freedom to make national and sovereign decisions.

…while Najah Wakim, former member of the Lebanese Parliament and head of the People’s Movement, wrote the following on X (all emphasis added):

The agreement between Iran and America has been signed.

What does that mean?

It means that the American-Israeli war on Iran and the resistance in Lebanon has failed.

And that....

Poor American gang in Lebanon and the Gulf; they've been kicked out of the game and are no longer even welcome in the spectator stands.

No. Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam do not represent the Lebanese people.

….as quoted by Mehr and Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, while welcoming the MoU MoM, did not even mention, let alone thank Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

In this context, I value the provisions contained in this memorandum, particularly the respect shown for Lebanon's specific circumstances and the acknowledgment that Lebanon's stability and security constitute an integral part of any serious effort aimed at consolidating stability in the region.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L), Israeli "Defense" Minister Israel Katz (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

In Israel, one of the first politicians to react to the news of a US-Iran deal was former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis mine):

It’s never been Israel’s doctrine to have an ongoing war, which exhausts Israeli society, exhausts the reservists, exhausts the economy, and dramatically hurts our international standing. [That’s a lie! Israel has been at war with its neighbours since its inception] Another four years with this government, we won’t have an economy, we won’t have a society. He simply can’t do it anymore. He can’t win wars. He can’t deal with crime. He can’t bring down prices. He can’t integrate the ultra-Orthodox into Israeli society.

Similarly, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, lashed out at Netanyahu on X (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

A tough morning for Israel. This morning, Israeli citizens are waking up to an agreement between the United States and Iran made over Israel's head. In one signature stroke, immense military achievements secured with the courage of our pilots and the blood of our fighters have been erased, while Netanyahu stood on the sidelines—weak, ill, isolated, and powerless. Trump signs an agreement that funnels billions to the Ayatollahs' regime, leaves the nuclear infrastructure intact, preserves the ballistic threat as is, and throws a lifeline to the murderous regime in Tehran. This is the culmination of long years of failure. Netanyahu is the man who, for years, sold the public a false image of "Mr. Security," and in reality became the father of Israel's greatest strategic failure in its history. The man who built the notion of "Hamas is an asset," who enabled the flow of Qatari money, who abandoned the diplomatic arena, who dismantled Israel's alliances, and left it isolated at the moment of truth. Netanyahu is good for Hamas.

Netanyahu is good for Iran.

Netanyahu is good for Hezbollah. Netanyahu is not good for Israel. The one who promised "total victory" ends his tenure with Israel's enemies stronger, Israel weaker, and the deterrence built with the blood of our fighters eroding before our very eyes. Replacing him is not just a political necessity—it is an existential security imperative.

…while former minister and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz tweeted on X:

Under no circumstances - it is forbidden to agree to restrict Israel's freedom of action in Lebanon or to a withdrawal that endangers the residents of the north. The emerging agreement with Iran appears to be a strategic failure that will require Israel to engage in diplomatic, military, and legal struggles in the coming years, which only a broad Zionist government can lead.

…echoed by opposition leader Yair Lapid:

There has never been a more complete failure than this. Even the president of the United States is telling him: I am your boss.

Maariv commentator Avi Ashkenazi was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that…

Iran is once again proving that it is the strongest on the field here. It will determine what happens, and to Israel’s regret, once again the Israeli political echelon is becoming a kind of punching bag of Iran and Donald Trump.

On the other hand, Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz stated that the IDF “will continue to hold so-called ‘security zones’ in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely” allegedly “to prevent what he described as threats from armed groups operating near the borders”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

We will not compromise on the vital interests of Israel's security and the protection of our citizens, and we will not leave the security zones.

…adding that this position had already been communicated to Trump and Hegseth, thus continuing the “good cop, bad cop” game. Similarly, extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that…

the achievements made in the joint war against Iran and in efforts to weaken it will not go to waste. We must continue our campaign to topple the Iranian regime ourselves and ensure that Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

…echoed by Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who wrote the following tweet on X (all emphasis mine):

Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation! Our duty is to the citizens of Israel, to the soldiers of the IDF, and to the Jewish people, and our historical duty to the persecuted and murdered Jews over thousands of years of exile, to provide security to Jews in the Land of Israel. Every time we succumbed to international pressure at the expense of Israel's security, we paid a blood price with interest. It was true in the Oslo Accords, it was true in the Lebanon agreement in 2006, and it was true in every period of containment in Gaza that exploded in our faces. We emphasize: We love the USA and are grateful to President Trump. And yet, the State of Israel is not a banana republic. I say these things to the Prime Minister all the time, and repeat them in closed rooms at every important historical juncture: In historical moments, a historical decision must be made. My position is clear: We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way. We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah, we must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have captured and cleared of terror infrastructure, we must not return to a situation where thousands of terrorists sit on the fences of northern settlements, and certainly we must not remain silent for a moment in the face of fire directed at the State of Israel. We must make it clear: Every launch of a drone, UAV, or missile toward Israel from Lebanon will lead to an Israeli strike in Dahiya. That was the deterrence balance just a few months ago, and we must not give it up in any way. And above all, we must make it clear to everyone: The people of Israel is a people of 3,000 years, the eternal people that does not fear a long road; we have faith in the Creator of the Universe, we are a strong and proud people that returned to its homeland strong and proud, and does not intend to lower its gaze before enemies anymore. The days are over when the Jew took blows and kept silent. Never again!

It is clear from Israeli minister’s statements that they are not willing to play by the rules set by Iran (and, allegedly, by the Outlaw US Empire). Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear in a televised speech earlier tonight (all emphasis added):

We will remain in the occupied areas in Lebanon. We will maintain the security zone. What we did in Gaza, we will do in Lebanon. [That was already clear from before!]

Just like we secured the South of Israel, we will secure the North. Sometimes, I do not agree with Trump. Therefore, Israel will do whatever it takes to maintain its own security. We don’t know exactly what’s in the agreement between Iran and the US. [Yeah, sure! I am quite confident that Trump has already told him everything he needs to know!] I never said that one of the operation's goals was to topple the Iranian regime. I said the goal is to prepare the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it. I set certain parameters for our activity and we are doing it, but we cannot completely ignore what the US says. [Meaning that the master is oversea!] Iran wanted us to withdraw from southern Lebanon, but I was extremely, extremely, extremely firm in my refusal—and we will not do it.

…as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) and Al Mayadeen.

In short, to respond to the question in the title of this long article, the war will continue. Actually, as we have seen, the war is still ongoing. The Outlaw US Empire may not fire a shot (for now!), but Israel is still fighting in Gaza and in southern Lebanon, thus violating the US-Iran agreement. We will have to see how things develop in the next few days, as right now they are quite unpredictable, apart from Israeli actions.

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In the end, what has Trump concluded after ~3.5 months of war on Iran? Nothing. He just reopened the Strait of Hormuz that was already open before the war! Actually, if the MoU MoM is implemented (unlikely, if you ask me!), Iran will be the real victor… it already is, anyway! In fact, not only Iran has survived the war and - we could say - defeated USrael, but it has also dictated its own terms and conditions to the West, by reopening the Strait of Hormuz under its full control, with the possibility of requesting fees to ships passing through it.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Iran offers peace to Lebanon - from Saba .

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