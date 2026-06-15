GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
13m

Since the war has not so far accomplished its real main goals: 1) obtain energy hegemony, 2) deny oil to China, 3) cause a global depression to crush multipolarism - the war has to continue.

End of story.

The only question is how.

Professor Robert Pape says we're still in the middle of the escalation trap for the next several months. The end game is only revealed if the US military withdraws from the region, he says. But he also says the problem for Trump is how he can do that without losing the midterm elections for the Republicans who are already in big trouble, because Republicans who don't like Trump retreating won't show up to vote for Republicans.

We could also have a permanent state of instability, as Pape has said before, which would accomplish the same goals as I listed. A mixture of flare-ups, re-imposed sanctions, etc.

I predicted the Iran war back in 2006, based on the simple premise that historically any two (or three counting Israel) countries having this much enmity to each other go to war.

That has not changed.

Nothing has changed except that the US knows Iran is no easy conquest.

The problem with that is: the US will now adapt to that. And thus the war will continue by other means.

As Brian Berletic always warns, don't underestimate the Empire's resources. They will continue this until Iran goes down and their goals are achieved - or until they're removed from the equation.

And as I've said, the only way to do that is: 1) take their money and dissolve or repurpose their corporations, and 2) kill them, so they don't subvert and do it again.

And that ain't gonna happen.

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
1h

You better believe that Israel is going to put Trump's feet to the flames with regards to this deal. For the Israelis, this battle between Hezbollah and Iran is existential and regardless if Trump is secretly going along with Israel's recklessness or not, it won't matter to the Iranians because they (correctly) look at the US/Israel as one big unit. I won't be surprised if Israel provokes Iran to get involved again as they keep bombing Lebanon and once again, Trump, is going to be once again put into a terrible political situation he'll have very few (if any) exits to get out of.

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