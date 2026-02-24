Time for another update on the USrael-Iran saga, as we passed the weekend unscathed. In fact, according to former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson (see this post), USrael could have attacked the Islamic Republic over the weekend, taking advantage of the last day of limited moonlight in Iran; also, US President Donald J. Trump’s cancellation of his planned trip to Italy to attend Winter Olympics, replaced by two important meetings at the White House last Sunday, 22nd February 2026, one of which with USAF Commander General Kenneth Wilsbach, suggested that he may have decided to stay at home to launch the attack on Iran, which in the end did not happen. So, why has it not materialized yet? I will respond to this question as I provide various updates along this article.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite warnings against strikes on the Islamic Republic, even by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine apparently (source: Al Mayadeen), though Trump dismissed such a report on his Truth social (see also Al Mayadeen), calls for war against Iran continue. Here is US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urging Trump to strike Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen and Axios):

I understand concerns about major military operations in the Middle East given past entanglements. However, the voices who counsel against getting entangled seem to ignore the consequences of letting evil go unchecked. But it's increasingly clear to me that voices opposing entanglement and the risk associated with decisive action are getting louder. Time will tell as to how this plays out. I have a lot of respect for President Trump. He is his own man. And as with all presidents, he will be held responsible for his decisions on such weighty matters. As to me, history will be very clear as to where I stood, for better or worse.

On the other hand, Republican strategist Rob Godfrey warned Trump that war with Iran would alienate his political base (source: Al Mayadeen):

The President has to keep in mind the political base that propelled him to the Republican nomination - three consecutive times - and that continues to stick by him is skeptical of foreign engagement and foreign entanglements because ending the era of “forever wars” was an explicit campaign promise. Midterm voters and his base will be waiting for the President to make his case.

By the way, a survey conducted by the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll on 5-9 February 2026 among 1,004 US adults and recently published shows that 49% oppose war against Iran, with only 21% supporting it and 30% uncertain, as reported by Al Mayadeen: among Republicans, 40% support strikes on Iran, whereas 35% are hesitant; on the contrary, 74% of Democrats are against war and only 6% in favour. Surely Trump’s administration is taking these numbers into account when considering the idea of waging war against Iran.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News on Saturday 21st February 2026, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed that Trump has effectively tried to scare the living daylights out of Iran with his massive military deployment in the Middle East, but to no avail (see also Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Mehr):

The President asked me that this morning, and he's, I don't want to use the word, frustrated… because he understands he's got plenty of alternatives, but he's curious as to why they haven't, I don't want to use the word capitulated, but why they haven't capitulated. Why, under this sort of pressure, with the amount of sea power, naval power that we have over there, why they haven't come to us and said, we profess that we don't want to be, we don't want a weapon, so here's what we're prepared to do.

Here is how Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Witkoff and Trump on X (see also IRNA and Mehr):

Currently the Outlaw US Empire has assembled 16 warships (including aircraft carrier strikes groups USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford), ~40,000 troops, and at least 5 air wings of ~70 aircraft each at bases across Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, plus the two air wings onboard the aircraft carriers, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, all this firepower has not frightened Iran; read this Al Mayadeen article, based on a report by the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) and see the photo and videos below, to understand why:

Nearly a year into a deployment that was supposed to last six months, sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford are exhausted, demoralized, and in some cases reconsidering their careers. Equipment breaks, scheduled maintenance is pushed back, and the disruption cascades across the entire fleet. The pattern has already proven costly, with a Navy investigation found that the operational overload of an extended deployment contributed to the USS Harry S. Truman losing several fighter jets earlier in 2025. Interestingly, the Ford’s sewage system, which serves roughly 650 toilets via vacuum technology, has been averaging about one maintenance failure per day; a small but telling detail about the wear accumulated over months at sea.

If/when Trump orders an attack on Iran, this floating “stinking toilet” may soon become a “sinking toilet”… LOL! Quite an apt metaphor of the Outlaw US Empire and the collective West, in my opinion.

And, to be honest, I would not be surprised if someone on the USS Gerald R. Ford decided to tamper with the plumbing to save their lives and avoid being deployed anywhere near Iran (it is currently in the Mediterranean). Most likely this is one of the reasons why Trump has not launched any attack on Iran yet!

Let’s move to Iran, now. Last Saturday an Al Mayadeen source close to Iranian decision-making circles warned about disintegration of global order in case of USraeli aggression on Iran (from Al Mayadeen Short News and this article):

Any war against Iran will mark the start of the inevitable path of the disintegration of the world order. Any war will pave the path for any other powers to make use of this shift to carry out their geopolitical agenda. The outbreak of such a war will lead to substantial changes in China and Russia’s calculations. The shifts might push Moscow and Beijing to take action to alter geopolitics to serve their interests. Any military confrontation against Iran will not be contained within its borders but will lead to changing the international balance of powers as a whole. Steve Witkoff kept the Russian side waiting without offering any practical reassuring guarantees regarding the Ukraine war.

This may also explain why Trump has not ordered a strike on Iran yet, that is: he fears that this war may escalate into a global war that may put the final nail on the coffin of US hegemony and its crumbling empire.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Masirah .

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the Paralympic medalists last Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that his country will not bend to any foreign demand, no matter what, as reported by Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr:

We will strive for Iran to the very last drop of our blood. Despite all the shortages, problems, pressures, and injustices, the government, by God’s grace and relying on the unity and cohesion of society, will endeavor to overcome these hardships and will not allow any obstacle to remain in the path of the nation’s dignity. We will not bow in surrender to difficulties. Despite all the troubles and pressures, even if certain powers stand against the Iranian nation with unfair conduct, our resolve to stand firm and advance will not weaken. Even if the world and powerful states stand against us to force us to bow before them, they should know that we will not bow to these difficulties. Despite all the troubles and problems they have created for us, and despite the wounds inflicted upon society, we must heal these wounds.

Last Sunday Pezeshkian tweeted that, while Iran remains open to negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, it keeps monitoring its actions in the region (see also Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr):

Iran’s Army Ground Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi - from Mehr .

Pezeshkian was echoed by Iran’s Army Ground Forces Commander, Major General Ali Jahanshahi, who, last Sunday, said that “all activities and enemies' movements along the country’s borders are being monitored continuously and in real time”, with “ground forces conduct[ing] permanent and round-the-clock surveillance to detect and neutralize any potential threats to national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, as per Mehr and Al Mayadeen. By the way, it is very likely that the Chinese are relaying satellite intelligence to Iranians - in the past we have already seen Chinese satellite imagery of US assets in the region, but China could also be sharing high-resolution real-time live video from its satellite group Jilin-1, which allows continuous monitoring of land and sea, making the movements of enemy aircraft carrier groups, air defense systems and aviation transparent to Iranian intelligence, as shown in hte footage below:

This could be another reason why USrael is hesitant to attack Iran: with no possibility of catching it off guard, as at the beginning of the 12-day war, the risks of a new conflict becoming a quagmire, a new Vietnam, are very high!

Deputy Inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi (L) and Iranian Army’s chief commander Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (R).

Similarly, yesterday (Monday 23rd February 2026) Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy Inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, dismissed the US buildup of warships in the region as “theatrical gesture”, stating:

Our nation knows very well that ships and other armament now deployed in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman waters have been cruising in different parts of the world for years. We hope that evil warmongers like America, England, France, Germany, and the Zionist regime will eventually end as cancerous tumors in the West Asia region. The response of the Armed Forces to any miscalculation and act of foolishness by the enemy will be more devastating than ever.

…as quoted by Al Masirah, whereas Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Mehr):

The enemies claim they are invincible, but this is a false claim. The enemy did not expect to face such steadfastness, despite deploying aircraft carriers and other weapons. The enemy believes we are in a position of weakness and that it holds the upper hand. But it is mistaken. The great Iran cannot be swallowed. Today, millions of soldiers in Iran stand ready to sacrifice their lives for the homeland. Therefore, the enemy’s defeat is certain. It (the enemy) should know and be aware that the Iranian nation will stand firm with full determination and will not allow this malicious plan to be carried out. In the Army, we will defend Iran’s independence and territorial integrity until our last breath.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from Mehr .

Yesterday, speaking at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs, also warned that his country stands ready to defend itself against aggression, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Mehr (all emphasis added):

Iran will not be the initiator of any war, but it will strongly defend its sovereignty. Enemies may be able to start a war against Iran, but they will not be able to end it. The consequences of a war against Iran would not be limited to the two parties involved. Iran’s enemies were defeated in their aggression, so they sought to pave the way for another military attack by stirring chaos and unrest and hijacking peaceful protests. Iran and the Iranian people will firmly stand against any conspiracy. Iran has always been committed to its obligations under the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty]. The Islamic Republic does not have nuclear weapons, has never sought to acquire them, and has no intention of doing so. Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful and is guided by the country’s legal obligations and its ideological and moral principles, which reject WMDs [Weapons of Mass Destruction].

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Mehr .

In the meantime, last Saturday the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the designation of naval and air forces of the European Union (EU) member States as terrorist organizations in retaliation to the “unlawful and unjustified decision” by the EU to place the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr.

In his presser yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei commented on this reciprocal measure and other matters, including rumours of an interim agreement with the Outlaw US Empire (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

From now on, the presence of the military forces of the 27 EU member states in our peripheral region and in the Persian Gulf will be viewed differently because it will now be considered a terrorist organization, and you can guess what the effects and consequences will be. We do not confirm any of the speculation. The details of any negotiation process are discussed in the negotiating room. The speculation raised about an interim agreement (between Iran and the US) has no basis. [See this Al Mayadeen article citing an unnamed senior Iranian source speaking to Reuters] We believe in the legitimacy of our views, and we will continue this process as long as we feel it can lead to results, relying on and confident in the solid foundations of our demands, both in the nuclear field and in the lifting of sanctions. The word “surrender” has no place in Iranian culture and literature, and we have never accepted such a keyword. If it leads to war, our war fighters will respond. They [Israelis/Zionists] are trying to turn the slogan of America First into Israel First.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Speaking on CBS News Face The Nation last Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that his team is working on a draft proposal to be presented to the American side, possibly in Geneva (Switzerland) next Thursday, 26th February 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr:

We are still working on that [draft proposal], and we are trying to make it something which consists of elements which can accommodate both sides’ concerns and interests. And we are working on those elements, and I believe that, when we meet probably this Thursday in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal. This is my understanding. I see it quite possible. I cannot judge [the US threats and military buildup], but one fact is that, if they want to find a resolution for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the only way is diplomacy. And we have proved this in the past [referring to the JCPOA] and I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game, and a solution is at our reach. So, there is no need for any military build-up, and a military build-up cannot help it and can pressurize us. A better deal than the JCPOA is possible. Enrichment is our right. We have every right to enjoy peaceful nuclear energy including enrichment. [It is] a matter of dignity and pride [for Iran].

…adding that the ongoing negotiations are focussed solely on the nuclear issue “and there is no other subject”, such as ballistic missile and support to the other factions of the Axis of Resistance, which are considered red lines by the Iranian leadership.

At the same time, Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, confirmed on X that the third round of indirect US-Iran talks will take place next Thursday in Geneva (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

Former Saudi Shura Council member, Ahmed Altuwaijri - from IRNA .

It is also worth mentioning the following warning against US escalation issued by Ahmed Altuwaijri, academic and a former member of the Saudi Shura Council (source: IRNA):

Iran is not Venezuela. Iran has many cards to use in such a situation, and they are very destructive cards. Iran could attack American bases in the region; could go even further if it feels an existential threat. This [Gaza] genocide is a disgrace humanity will remember. Israel is a threat to humanity, to Judaism, to Jews, to the region and to the Arab world. Peace requires justice in Palestine, an independent sovereign Palestinian state, and a just solution for the refugees.

Trump’d better heed Ahmed Altuwaijri’s advice!

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem + News and updates from Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave an interview to Al-Ahed News (full text) on occasion of the first anniversary of the solemn funeral of the late Hezbollah Secretary-Generals Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine held at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on 23rd February 2025. Here are some highlights from Al Manar (all emphasis added):

The funeral procession was remarkable, with millions in attendance, signaling a historic moment for Lebanon and the region. The people’s love for the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs and for Sayyed Al-Hashemi [Sayyed Safieddine] was unparalleled. What the world witnessed reflected the deep roots of Resistance in the lives of the people of Lebanon and gave a direct impression of their determination to continue. The slogan “We Shall Keep the Covenant” was an expression of the present and the future. [The funeral] was a pledge and renewal of the covenant to continue the Resistance, a reclaiming of the initiative in restoring the resistance’s capabilities, and a reaffirmation of popular unity around it. [The funeral] carried a clear political message that the resistance endures, through its leadership, its fighters, and its people. The “Formidable in Might” Battle was merely a stage, and what this movement has achieved under the leadership of these two great figures is the sacrifice of blood to rejuvenate the resistance and restore its glory. This ideological, national, and noble Resistance cannot be broken, no matter the blows, sacrifices, or conspiracies it faces, because it is founded on righteousness and fights for the sake of righteousness. Those who stand with the Resistance are destined for honor, whether through martyrdom or triumph. [Israel] is a colonial project, nurtured and controlled by the US with Western backing, serving American interests in the region and aiming to eliminate the Palestinian cause while consolidating control over Palestinian lands. US President Donald Trump’s slogan, “Peace through Strength”, essentially means colonization and domination of countries by force—used either violently and brutally or as a threat to compel submission. [Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah] was a guiding leader, trusted companion, and brilliant mind—but we remain committed to carrying forward his principles and example. We shared the journey of Wilayah and Resistance, taking responsibility and leadership positions that required awareness, wisdom, and dedication. Sayyed Nasrallah (may Allah bless his soul) was deeply devoted to Imam Khamenei, following, learning from, and conveying his guidance while fostering loyalty among the brothers. In return, the Leader placed full trust in Sayyed Nasrallah, reflecting a relationship of profound faith, mutual respect, and effective collaboration in leadership and struggle. [Sheikh Ragheb Harb was] among the first to openly pledge loyalty and allegiance to Imam Khomeini and promote the connection to this blessed revolution. In Lebanon, he was among the earliest to carry the banner of resistance against the Israeli enemy in all its forms, including steadfastness on the land and direct confrontation with the occupier. His statement, “Position is a weapon, and a handshake is recognition”, reflected this spirit. [Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi] was one of the pillars who, in 1982, pledged allegiance to Imam Khomeini as their leader and representative. His car was his mobile home, traveling between Beqaa, Beirut, the South, Damascus and Zabadani—wherever the work required. He was tireless in his movement, loved by everyone, and treated everyone equally. He had no personal agendas. Two statements summarize Sayyed Abbas’s contribution to the early structure of Hezbollah: his own words, “The fundamental will is to preserve the resistance,” and his promise to the people, “We will serve you with our eye lids”. [Hajj Imad Mughniyeh] stood out for his exceptional security and military expertise, practical experience from a young age, and deep Islamic commitment aligned with the path of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei. He left a lasting mark on the cadres he trained and led. He was constantly developing work methods, preparing capabilities, identifying talent, training it, and entrusting it with responsibilities through his effective management. Leading Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance carries immense responsibility, with the people at its core, they are the movement and its lifeblood. Since taking on this role, my love and commitment to the people have only deepened; they are my family and the children of the path of resistance and the martyrs. From the very beginning, I pledged to God to serve them to the best of my ability, dedicating my life to God, to Wilayah, to the Resistance, and to the people, so that together, God willing, we may stand among the soldiers of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance). This stage is challenging, yet, as in past trials like the “Formidable in Might” Battle, we endure with patience. When the moment for decisive action arrives, we will act without hesitation. Our path is clear: the land is ours, and defending it through resistance is our rightful duty. We remain steadfast, preparing for the two noblest outcomes—victory or martyrdom—while awaiting the Master of the Age. There is no room for defeat, regardless of the sacrifices, for “victory comes only from Allah—the Almighty, All-Wise”. (Ali Imran, 126)

Commenting on the ongoing US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue, Hassan Ezzeddine, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, stated that Iran entered these…

from a position of faith in God and from a place of strength in the field. [Its stance] is not only not weak, but fully powerful. [Iran] will neither retreat from its rights, nor abandon its national and ethnic interests, nor bargain away its security, stability, or system. Iran has surprises in store for adversaries.

…as quoted by Al Masirah, adding that Iran possesses capabilities to send American vessels to the seafloor.

Before leaving Lebanon, it is worth reporting that yesterday the US embassy in Beirut (Lebanon) evacuated dozens of staffers via the city’s Rafik Hariri International Airport “as a precautionary measure amid anticipated regional developments”, as per The Times of Israel and Middle East Spectator, suggesting that the US administration fears that Hezbollah may attack the second largest US embassy in the world (after Baghdad, Iraq) in case of USraeli aggression on Iran. Al Mayadeen quoted a senior US State Department official as saying:

The State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and their family members from the US Embassy in Beirut. Based on our latest review, we have determined it is prudent to reduce staff levels. The embassy continues to carry out its mission with essential personnel. This measure is temporary and is intended to ensure the safety of our staff while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens.

So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi + Other news and updates from the Middle East

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi - from Al Masirah .

Moving to Yemen, last Sunday, during his sermon on the fifth night of Ramadan, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi touched upon some topics of geopolitical interest (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, Saba - all emphasis mine):

Despite relying on deceptive mechanisms, such as Trump’s council, their daily crimes against the Palestinian people lay bare their true intentions. The enemy has introduced fixed quotas on the number of worshippers allowed into Al-Aqsa Mosque, a dangerous and hostile escalation. One of the Jews’ ultimate objectives is the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque, eliminating it as a great and sacred Islamic landmark and replacing it with their alleged temple. The enemy is advancing toward Al-Aqsa through gradual, calculated measures aimed at neutralizing Muslim response and suppressing engagement. The enemy is working to normalize apathy, pushing the nation to overlook its actions, a deeply dangerous trajectory. Killings in Gaza continue unabated, alongside relentless bombardment, destruction of buildings, and an ongoing siege marked by starvation. Serious violations by the Israeli enemy persist across the West Bank. Intensified Israeli attacks, including airstrikes and other forms of aggression, continue against Lebanon despite existing agreements and guarantees. The US ambassador’s statements reflect the broader policies and direction of his administration. The Israeli enemy repeatedly reneges on its commitments, while its American guarantor remains complicit in its actions, aggression, and objectives. Statements by the US ambassador reaffirm Washington’s support for Israel’s efforts to dominate the region, its peoples, and its resources. The nation must recognize that it is being directly targeted and is confronting Israeli-American aggression. The trajectory of Israeli-American dominance is explicit, with its aims clearly laid out. The nation’s only path to salvation lies in faith in God, while alternative paths are portrayed as draining and futile. The nation is left with no option but to confront the Israeli enemy and work toward ending its presence.

Among other sundry items, following Israeli recognition last year (see here), the Somali breakaway province of Somaliland offered the Outlaw US Empire exclusive access to its mineral resources and the possibility of establishing military bases, as it did with Israel (see here), in an effort to secure broader international recognition, as reported by Al Manar and Al Mayadeen, which quoted Khadar Hussein Abdi, Minister of the Presidency, as saying:

We are willing to give exclusive (access to our minerals) to the United States. Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States. We believe that we will agree on something with the United States.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, the Outlaw US Empire is trying to mend the relations between Israel and Turkey, according to Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot and a senior official in the new Board of “Peace” (BoP) as saying:

The Palestinian issue is driving the Turks crazy, and if calm prevails, there is a good chance for normalization. The calmer and more stable the situation on the Palestinian front, the stronger the relationship with Turkey is likely to be. We may be optimistic, but we are not delusional. The calmer the situation, the better the chance of restoring normal relations, restoring trade relations, bringing back ambassadors and resuming tourism. The way to resolve this is to take a positive approach.

…adding that there are also US mediation attempts aimed at improving relations between Israel on one side and Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan on the other:

The Americans are trying to mediate, and there is a possibility that this will succeed.

I will conclude this article with this poll:

…and the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The US ambassador: The Zionist entity “Israel” has the evangelical right” - from Saba .

