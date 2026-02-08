GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
6h

I so admire the dockworkers!

And the caricature at the end says it all about the perverted Powers That (try to) Be.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
6h

"...the presence of US Navy off the coast of Iran, which is like negotiating with a gun pointed to the other party’s head (similar to what happened with Venezuela)",

With a small difference. The Venezuela situation was like a Western where the black hat has the drop on the good guy and is pointing his six-shooter right in his face.

The Iran situation is more like the scene in "Judge Roy Bean" where the black hat is out in front of the court house shouting for the judge to come out and shoot it out. Meanwhile the judge (Paul Newman) is lying comfortably in some straw in a barn 100 yards behind the bad guy, aiming his rifle right at the bad guy's spine.

Guess who won that one? Sun Tzu would have approved: never fight a battle unless you are certain that you will win it.

That US task force is just a big target - a sacrificial dinosaur - and everyone knows it. The question is whether Mr Trump has the resolution to fire the first shot, get his ships sunk, and be forced to escalate. Which he can only do to any effective by using strategic nuclear weapons.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ismaele and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture