Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles from Movisol.org, both originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article published on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Will the Trump presidency join or sabotage the emerging new world order?

Finally, the new Trump presidency took office on 20th January [2025]. In his speech, the new president pledged to take several steps to strengthen the economy, bring manufacturing back home, and increase energy supplies, while promising to end American wars and even announcing a plan to put an American flag on Mars in the coming years. Significantly, he also declared his intention to end the political use of justice and later revoked the security clearance of 50 former intelligence officers.

On the negative side, Donald Trump announced extensive immigration reforms, pledging to repatriate illegal immigrants and to declare drug cartels terrorist organisations, but this orientation will not solve the immigration problem, which would require the kind of approach outlined in the Schiller Institute's recent report “Development Drive Means Billions of New Jobs, No Refugees, No War” (https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2024/eirv51n47-20241129/eirv51n47-20241129_003-schiller_institute_pamphlet_rele.pdf).

Although some of the announced initiatives are certainly problematic and will create further unnecessary tensions, the real question is whether Trump will contribute to the formation of the new world currently underway or hinder it.

Trump's inauguration was welcomed by the governments of Russia, China and India, each in their own way, but each expressing hope for the potential that exists. Russian President Putin welcomed Trump's stated desire to re-establish relations with Moscow, emphasising in particular his “statements on the need to do everything possible to avoid World War III”. Chinese President Xi emphasised that China and the US should be partners “working together for world peace” and common interest. From India, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump in a post on X and the inauguration was attended by Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar, who noted in advance the “far-reaching consequences for the global order” that the new administration's policies will have.

New vistas of possibility may therefore open up. However, just as during the first term, Donald Trump will face immense resistance from the “establishment”, which has so far controlled both parties. Therefore, the new President's ability to radically change Washington's policies will depend on whether or not he can rid himself of the dictatorship over thought exercised in America by the notorious “military-industrial-media-financial-intelligence complex”.

The second article was published on Thursday 23rd January 2025.

Trump breaks the Gaza impasse, exposing Blinken's complicity

What did President-elect Donald Trump do to achieve a breakthrough in the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between the Netanyahu regime and Hamas, which had been stalled for eight months? Many noted that the agreement reached last week is essentially identical to one that had been on the table since last May, but had been repeatedly rejected by Netanyahu.

Was some secret offer made to encourage Netanyahu to sign? Some anti-Trump officials have speculated, without providing any evidence, that he may have offered a secret deal to Netanyahu in exchange for his signature. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert dismissed such speculation, instead crediting Trump's pressure for the deal. Olmert told the Politico newspaper that he believes Netanyahu has abandoned his opposition because he is “afraid of Trump”.

Therefore, the simple answer seems to be that Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, told negotiators on both sides that Trump demanded that the deal be done and that he would not accept any excuses.

Witkoff's message was preceded by two actions taken by Trump in the days before the agreement was concluded. At a press conference on 7th January [2025], he warned that if the negotiations failed, “all hell would break loose. If the hostages are not returned... when I take office, all hell will break out in the Middle East”. Although many assumed that these comments were aimed at Hamas, Trump made it clear that he was also addressing Netanyahu when he posted on his Truth Social account Jeffrey Sachs' critical comments against the Israeli prime minister. Calling Netanyahu “a dark son of a bitch”, the Columbia University professor and economist accused Bibi of believing that “the only way to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah is to overthrow the governments that support them”, naming Iraq, Iran and Syria. “It has led us into endless wars”, Sachs continued, “and because of the power of it all in US politics, it has achieved its purpose”.

Trump has claimed that reaching a ceasefire will open the door to a return to the Abraham Accords, the plan for the eventual normalisation of relations between Israel and its Arab neighbours. But this agreement does not ensure the creation of a Palestinian state, a precondition for lasting peace. Nor does it imply that there will be any accountability for the massacre of Palestinians, which according to some independent estimates has caused 75,000 to 100,000 deaths.

However, the speed with which a ceasefire was reached once Trump was involved confirms that an agreement could have been reached months ago, if only the Biden-Blinken team had used the influence the US has over Israel. With all his whining about the tragedy of civilian deaths in Gaza, Blinken (photo) never stopped the flow of funding or weapons from the US to Israel, while Trump's message to Netanyahu at least temporarily stopped the killing. This fact alone confirms the complicity of the US, through Biden-Blinken's support of Israel, in the genocide committed against the Palestinians.