GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

So true. And by design, since it's profitable for a small few.

"The most obvious symptom of this decay is the induced generational war. Discourses that pit retirees against young people; that present pension spending as theft at the expense of education; that contrast the climate struggle with the “realism” of the elderly; that accuse young people of irresponsibility and the elderly of privilege. This divide is artificial, but it works perfectly: it hides the true culprit."

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Francisco d’Anconia's avatar
Francisco d’Anconia
5h

Absolutely brilliant, thank you for posting this.

I never wanted to have children because of my own disconnection from any sense of true culture or societal investment in me as a bearer of cum to re or of anything useful to civilization beyond what I contribute in taxes. I didn’t have the words to state it so eloquently as this but that sense of drifting, free of any positive reinforcement of any act that was actually pro-civilization has left a lasting mark on my own life. I am educated, married, successful, childless, and lost in strange way - I can do anything with my life but there is no moral pull to anything. I am able to care for my colleagues in a way that allows me to at least know that I am contributing to someone’s life besides my wife but the truth is that I am getting paid to do so and everything I do for them is an investment in my own future prosperity due to my stake in the business.

We are on the 3rd generation of this here in the US. Soon there won’t be anything to save

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