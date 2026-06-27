Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 23rd May 2026.

(All formatting original).

A society that simultaneously abandons both its young and its elderly is not merely undergoing an administrative, economic, or fiscal crisis that can be remedied with a few reforms. It is undergoing a symbolic breakdown. The Western project – that constellation of values, promises of progress, and narratives of the future that for centuries has given the West its cohesion – is now in its terminal phase. One of its most obvious symptoms is the rupture of the two fundamental bonds that sustain every civilization: the projection into the future and the memory of the past.

Youth embodies the openness of the future. Old age embodies the richness of lived experience. When a society erases its young people, it renounces the future. When it discards its elderly, it renounces memory. When it does both at the same time, we are no longer facing a simple social dysfunction: we are facing a civilization that has lost its sense of continuity.

1. The Abandonment of Youth: A Future Erased

Youth does not fail on its own: it fails within a society that has closed off its horizons and then blamed it for not moving forward.

When a society treats its young people as a hindrance, it is not simply cutting education budgets, making work precarious, or making access to housing more difficult. It is performing a much deeper symbolic act: it is declaring that it no longer expects anything from tomorrow.

Youth is not merely an age group. It is the embodiment of openness, of untamed strength, of the ability to imagine another possible world. By erasing their trajectories – condemning them to job insecurity, perpetual debt, unaffordable housing, and, above all, the legacy of a collapsing planet – the late Western world tells them: “You will have no place in the story to come, because there is no story left.”

The harshest symptom of the Spodocene [see author’s first article translated here] is that the future ceases to be a promise and becomes a threat. And young people sense this even before they can fully articulate it. Their supposed “lack of commitment,” their “fragility,” or their “impulsiveness” are not mere moral flaws: they are adaptive responses to a horizon that has now closed.

If there is no collective project, why postpone desire? If there is no promise of integration, why meekly accept the wait? Cynicism, desperate activism, apathy, or survivalist hedonism are not isolated failures of a generation: they are the exact mirror of a civilization that no longer knows what to do with the force it has itself produced.

Youth, left to its own devices, becomes energy without a channel. The system stimulates it, exploits it, measures it, misappropriates it, and exposes it, but does not guide it. It offers connection without community, consumption without belonging, visibility without destiny, performance without a shared world. It integrates youth as a market but expels it as a historical subject.

2. The Abandonment of the Elderly: Discarded Memory

A society that does not listen to its elders is doomed to repeat its oldest mistakes as if they were new.

Conversely, treating the elderly as waste – as human obsolescence, a burden on social security, sluggish bodies, an inconvenient presence, or simply a care problem – is tantamount to declaring that the past no longer teaches us anything. A society that despises its elders is saying: “Our history is a dead archive, not a source of guidance.”

The late Westerner, obsessed with novelty as a commodity, has internalized the idea that what is old is synonymous with useless. Technological speed reinforces this illusion: the recent seems true simply because it is recent; the ancient seems disposable simply because it is not up-to-date.

But intergenerational transmission is not a romantic luxury. It is the mechanism through which a culture avoids repeating its own catastrophes, preserves its own warnings, and keeps alive the keys to its own survival.

When this transmission breaks down, each generation is condemned to start from zero. And zero, when it comes to memory, is not innocence: it is organized stupidity.

The elderly may be slow, yes, but their slowness is often the rhythm of reflection. They may be prisoners of their own certainties, but those certainties contain past defeats that should not be forgotten. They may not fully understand the new forms of the world, but they have weathered enough changes to recognize certain deceptions that return under a different name.

To dismiss them as “out of date” or “out of step” is to condemn oneself to learning the hard way what had already been learned. It means losing the chance for experience to become words, for words to become advice, and for advice to serve as a limit against the blind impulse of the present.

But this is not even about idealizing old age. Age, on its own, does not guarantee wisdom. Old age can be living memory, but also empty repetition; it can be symbolic authority, but also resentment; it can be self-governance, but also mere biological survival. Its legitimacy does not derive from the simple fact of having lived longer, but from the ability to transform lived experience into meaningful guidance for others.

3. The Double Fracture: Symbolic Decomposition

A society where neither the young are acknowledged nor the elderly are heard is not aging: it is emptying itself.

The true critical threshold is reached when both forms of abandonment operate simultaneously. Then society is no longer merely dysfunctional: it is necrophilic in life.

The Spodocene does not merely bury its dead. It buries its living in advance. The young, under the slab of “there is no future.” The elderly, under the slab of “you are no longer needed.”

This double erasure produces an infinite and empty present. Without youthful energy, there is no innovation, no creative rebellion, nor any openness to the possible. Without the memory of the elderly, there is no perspective, no limit, and no continuity. What remains is an automated repetition of meaningless gestures: a late-stage capitalism that knows only how to extract value from the immediate present, devouring human and natural resources without giving anything back.

The system needs young people as consumers, users, flexible workers, desiring bodies, circulating data. But it does not need them as bearers of the future. It needs the elderly as patients, beneficiaries, administrative files, objects of care or tax calculations. But it does not need them as bearers of memory.

This is why the double generational fracture is more serious than a crisis of public policy. It is a sign that civilization has lost its temporal grammar. It no longer knows how to connect what is born with what endures. It no longer knows how to transform experience into direction or power into creation.

The most obvious symptom of this decay is the induced generational war. Discourses that pit retirees against young people; that present pension spending as theft at the expense of education; that contrast the climate struggle with the “realism” of the elderly; that accuse young people of irresponsibility and the elderly of privilege. This divide is artificial, but it works perfectly: it hides the true culprit.

The real conflict is not between young and old. The real conflict is between a civilization that can no longer guarantee either the bread of the elderly or the dreams of the young, and a possible community that could still reunite memory and the future.

4. The task: to restore transmission

To reunite power and memory means preventing power from turning generations into enemies.

Faced with this exhaustion, it is not a matter of proposing nostalgia or a naive utopia. It is not a matter of idealizing the past or romanticizing the future. It is a more modest and more difficult task: to return to weaving the broken thread.

This work requires at least three steps.

First, to de-pathologize youth. Its overflow must not be automatically read as immaturity to be tamed. It is also energy that needs channels. Listening to its indignation without ridiculing it as extremism is a basic political gesture. Not every youthful intensity is truth, but no society survives if it turns every youthful intensity into a threat.

Second, we must de-fetishize old age. Its decline must not be automatically interpreted as uselessness, nor must its age be transformed into unquestionable authority. What matters is to restore the symbolic function of the elderly: to ensure that their voice becomes audible once more, not as a command, but as a thoughtful transmission of experience. It is not a matter of venerating the elderly, but of preventing their memory from being cast into the landfill of obsolescence.

Third, to build real spaces for intergenerational encounter. Spaces where the vitality of those who are born and the experience of those who remain do not cancel each other out, but mutually enrich one another. Intergenerational workshops, mutual mentorship, communities of shared care, schools open to the neighborhood’s memory, productive projects where learning and experience coexist: fragile institutions, yes, but real ones. Small forms of resistance against the necrophilic abstraction of the Spodocene.

Transmission is not the imposition of the past upon the future. Nor is it blind obedience of the young toward the old. It is the symbolic work through which a society transforms experience into guidance and vitality into creation.

• Without transmission, youth is left alone to face its own excess. • Without transmission, old age is left alone to face its own decline. • Without transmission, the adult is left alone to face the impossible burden of sustaining everything.

Conclusion: without transmission, there is no civilization

Without transmission, culture ceases to be heritage and becomes noise.

The Western project is running out of steam not because it has more powerful external enemies, but because it has forgotten the most basic grammar of humanity: culture is a dialogue between those who are leaving and those who are arriving.

When this dialogue breaks down, society does not necessarily collapse with a crash. It slowly empties out, like a clock whose gears no longer mesh. Young people wander without a map. The elderly remain silent without an echo. And in the middle, a machine keeps running – consuming, producing, administering, discarding – but no longer knows for what purpose.

This is the true exhaustion: not a lack of resources, but the loss of a sense of continuity.

A civilization does not live merely because it produces. It lives because it transmits. It lives because it can say to its young people: “There is a world to transform,” and to its elders: “There is a memory we need to listen to”.

When it can no longer say either of these things, it enters its terminal phase.

Re-weaving the thread between youth and old age is not a sentimental task. It is, perhaps, the only political task that still deserves to be called civilizing.

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