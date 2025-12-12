GeoPolitiQ

The article covers important topics but it is too vague to get a clear picture how to solve current finacial problems.

One cannot trust any state to handle currencies correctly. All governemts today are taking loans and have to pay interest for it. Only if the real value the state collect or produce can cover also the interest rates, the it is sustainalbe.

If a currency is bound to gold and other valuable goods, then the state is bound to work with it only as far it is covererd. Doing otherwise, money is created out of thin air and inflation will occur; the value of the money declines.

Crypto currencies and overvalued stocks also create "value" out of nothing and increase inflation.

Important topic, thank you! Most nations have handed their monetary sovereignty to a central bank which is part of an international debt-finance scheme, which ties central bank’s issuance of money to an equal issuance of debt, the interest due accruing to the oligarch class, continuously devaluing the amount of currency in circulation. Nations COULD reclaim their monetary sovereignty but must create a basis for trust in their currency if the wish to trade with others. See:

https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/a-history-of-central-banking-explainer

https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/web-of-debt

https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/the-money-masters-explainer

