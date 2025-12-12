Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tiziano Tanari, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 4th November 2025. The original title in Italian (“LavORO vs ORO”) is actually a pun, but it does not work in English.

(All emphasis and footnotes original).

An interesting article recently published on our website, “Sound Money and the Forgotten Engine of Progress”, invites us to take an in-depth look at the two aspects that represent the pillars of the economy: work and money.

First, we must define the concept of wealth. There are two types: real wealth and financial wealth. By “real wealth” we mean the goods and services we use for our daily needs and which are created through our work. From this, we immediately understand the importance of human labour, without which nothing could be built or produced, and therefore the need to promote, value and respect it in all its forms. “Financial wealth” is represented by currency, which originated as a means of exchange for goods and services... essentially to replace bartering, a unit of account that measures the value of goods and the labour with which they are produced. Financial wealth is represented not only by currency but also by precious metals, particularly gold, to which a monetary value is assigned by convention. The decisive conclusion that opens up an economic philosophy without alternatives is that if there is no real wealth, financial wealth is wiped out, it simply disappears, it dissolves, including the value of gold. The relationship between fiat currency, modern currency, i.e. currency with no underlying value, and gold in terms of store of value is different: today, given the volatility of the financial markets, gold is attributed a stable value that is recapitalised as a result of the natural devaluation of various national currencies and thus becomes an important investment alternative for one’s savings.

The above-mentioned article outlines some fundamental paradigms for the author: price growth and stability in the last century were guaranteed by control (scarcity) of the currency, thanks to the fixed exchange rate of the Gold Standard, large private financing and technological innovation that reduced the prices of goods and services. In this view, two fundamental aspects deserve particular consideration: the amount of money needed for the economy to function properly and the role of the state, which, with its so-called “public debt”, can influence economic cycles.

Let us start with money; when linked to gold, its issuance would be naturally limited. This relationship would therefore make it impossible to regulate the ideal monetary flows for the economy to function, as they would be linked to the state’s gold reserves and not to the quantity of goods available. We all know the importance of the relationship between supply and demand, which must evolve proportionally: the optimal goal is to develop production in such a way as to create a supply that develops its maximum potential and a demand that can access the purchase of the goods produced, as well as, of course, the necessary imports. This extremely complex and articulated process absolutely requires a regulatory body to compensate for continuous market fluctuations. Today, we believe that the idea that the market, free from constraints (i.e. without rules), can regulate itself is an unsustainable utopia. We have seen that the now obsolete concept of “laissez faire” has only served to create a global market of oligopolies that are literally destroying national economies, devastating the universe of small and micro enterprises/activities that have always constituted the true productive fabric capable of enhancing, in a widespread and irreplaceable way, the economies of the territories.

With this in mind, it becomes necessary to clarify the nature and function of currency, specifically fiat currency, as an instrument of the State, which must be its monopolist and sole issuer without limits. The State has two instruments for governing and supporting the economy: fiscal policy and monetary policy. Both must be coordinated by a single entity, namely the state, as it is essential to be able to vary the supply of money into the economic circuit, including through taxation, in order to promote economic development and control/govern any inflationary processes. Inflation, the “bogeyman” of liberals and libertarians, can and must be governed only by the state, as the “animal spirits” that govern the financial markets have little to do with intelligence, rationality and ethics. Adam Smith called it the “invisible hand” that regulates the market. No one has ever seen it; is it invisible because it does not exist? It is the State that, through fiscal and monetary levers, can regulate the flow of money in the economy, compensating for the constant variability of economic cycles. For this essential function, in addition to monetary sovereignty, it is essential that the State has no limits on the creation of money other than those imposed by the real economy. Creating full employment and providing optimal public services, starting with public health, education, pensions, etc., must not be limited by a shortage of money. It is important to remember that public spending is GDP [Gross Domestic Product], and when it increases, the debt-to-GDP ratio, the most important parameter for assessing the performance of the economy, decreases. The most recent economic school of thought, MMT (Modern Money Theory), which offers a synthesis of the theories of the best economists in history, highlights the virtuous process that allows for optimal economic and employment development: the additional money that the State injects into the economic circuit through budget deficits must be transformed into jobs or contribute to increasing demand, bringing it into balance with any abundance of supply; if this balance is achieved, then a balanced budget becomes necessary to avoid the resulting increase in prices.

All this highlights the importance of the regulatory role of the State, which, far from being a tyrant that taxes its citizens, must only govern economic cycles in their exclusive interest. A State with its own national currency, with which it can supply itself without financial limits, does not need taxes to ensure optimal public spending but uses taxes to regulate inflation by draining excess liquidity from the economic circuit and redistributing wealth more equitably. Any other result that distances a State from these objectives certifies its limitations and incapacity. Excluded from these virtuous processes are the countries of the Eurozone that have abdicated their monetary and political sovereignty and are victims of the absurd and unjustified rules of the European treaties that have been forcing us [Italians and other Europeans], for over two decades, to pursue austerity policies that are literally destroying our economy in a structural way.

One final observation on the mention, in the article cited above, of the use of Bitcoin as an innovative form of decentralised currency independent of oppressive State bureaucracy.

Bitcoin, far from being a currency with a solid underlying value, is essentially a speculative product and, due to its nature, is not suitable for use as a currency for the exchange of goods and services, as its value changes daily. This is why stablecoins were invented, cryptocurrencies that are more stable in value, but it is not clear what alternative they represent to traditional State currency.

We should also remember how important the amount of money in circulation is, as an excess would lead to increased inflation, while a shortage would lead to poverty and recession. The currency we use for trade must necessarily be legal tender controlled by the State; the many private currencies that are appearing on the world stage offer no more opportunities, only more risks.

