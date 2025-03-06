Despite the fact that Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) has stopped their attacks against Little Satan and lifted the Red Sea blockade since the “ceasefire” agreement between Hamas and Israel, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) has been operating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over Yemen.

Hence, it should not come as a surprise that, in the late evening of Tuesday 4th March 2025, Yemen News Agency Saba (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen reported the downing of the 15th US MQ-9 Reaper drone, each worth more than $30 million, since November 2023, when Ansar Allah entered the fray in support of Palestinians in Gaza against the Zionist entity called “Israel”. And apparently this was second MQ-9 downed by the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) over ~3 days: the first one over al-Bayda Governorate and the second one in the airspace of Hodeida, both shot down with home-made surface-to-air missiles.

The fact that Great Satan keeps operating unmanned flights over Yemen confirms my theory, previously stated in the article in the link below, that it may be plotting something, together with the Saudis; nevertheless, it keeps being humiliated by sandal-wearing fighters!

After all, on the same day (i.e. last Tuesday, 4th March 2025), US state department re-designated Ansar Allah as a “foreign terrorist organization”, as reported by The Guardian, which quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying:

Since 2023, the Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as US service members defending freedom of navigation and our regional partners. Most recently, the Houthis spared Chinese-flagged ships while targeting American and allied vessels.

The problem is, as aforementioned, that the Houthis have stopped attacking any vessel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, except for ships affiliated with Israel, since the implementation of the “ceasefire” agreement between Little Satan and Hamas (see for instance this article by Associated Press) and that this designation and its subsequent sanctions could have “devastating” effects on the Yemeni population, which largely depends on foreign humanitarian aid, as reported by The Guardian, citing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as Action Against Hunger and Doctors Without Borders.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

In response to American designation of Ansar Allah as a “foreign terrorist organization”, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, issued the following statement (emphasis mine):

Preventing the entry of materials into Gaza and sabotaging peace agreements is American terrorism, which stands in direct contrast to our legitimate and faith-driven support for Gaza through naval operations in the Red Sea to confront the genocide and terrorism of America and its temporary entity [Israel] in Gaza.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Speaking of Gaza and Palestine, you have probably read/heard about the new ultimatum that Donald Trump gave not just to Hamas, but to all Palestinians if they do not release all Israeli hostages “now” (see this Al Mayadeen article, for instance), but in case you have not, here it is directly from his Truth Social):

Just to make sure that everyone got the message, he tweeted it also on X (formerly Twitter). Jonathan Cook and Caitlin Johnstone have already covered this topic on their substacks, so I will not spend much time on this. What I find strange is that it came soon after direct negotiations between Hamas and Great Satan (the first ever!), as reported in three Al Mayadeen articles (1, 2 and 3): the first reporting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office acknowledged the ongoing talks for the release of 2 American hostages with the following statement:

Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas.

…the second quoting a senior Hamas official as stating:

The American side did not present a specific framework for a prisoner swap but listened to Hamas's perspective on the matter.

…and the third citing a “source familiar with the meetings” as saying:

Israel was informed of the discussions but not provided with all the details. The message to Hamas was clear: show goodwill so we can move forward.

If you remember, US President Donald J. Trump already issued a similar threat ~1 month ago, as reported here, however, in the end nothing happened; so, I suspect, that he is just making a scene, though its purpose is not clear to me, as it may only complicate the ongoing negotiations for the release of the two American hostages.

Abu Obeida, military spokesperson of the al-Qassam Brigades - from Al Mayadeen .

In any case, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem responded to Trump’s post with the following statement (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - emphasis mine):

These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to evade implementing its provisions. An agreement was signed, with Washington acting as a mediator, which includes the release of all prisoners in three phases. Hamas fulfilled its obligations in the first phase, while “israel” is evading the second phase. The U.S. administration must pressure the occupation to enter negotiations for the second phase as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

Also Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson of the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued the following statement in response to Trump’s threat (from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel - see also this Al Maydeen article):

The Islamic nation will not rise, nor will it hold a significant place among nations, until this sacred land is cleansed of the defilement of the occupiers. We remind the two-billion-strong nation that this Arab Muslim people are facing genocide, starvation, and attempts at displacement before your very eyes. The resistance has honored its commitments before the world and the mediators regarding the terms of the ceasefire agreement and the prisoner exchange in Gaza. We adhered to the agreement out of respect for the commitments made by our brothers, the mediators. The enemy has reneged on many of its obligations, which are fundamental rights of our people. The enemy has engaged in bullying, procrastination, and reckless behavior. A criminal and sadistic mindset is deeply rooted in the occupier’s thinking, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, or the entire region. The enemy’s leadership is still trying to evade the agreement in an attempt to secure American cover for aggression against our people. The enemy’s leadership seeks to escape the agreement as the prime minister prioritizes party interests over the lives of his captives. The world has witnessed how the resistance ensured the humane treatment of [zionist] captives in accordance with the principles of our faith. What the enemy failed to achieve through war, it will not obtain through threats and deception. The enemy’s threats of war will bring nothing but failure and will not lead to the release of its captives. The shortest path is to compel the enemy to abide by what it has signed, and its threats of war will bring it nothing but failure and will not secure the release of its prisoners. We warn the families of the occupation’s captives that we have proof of life for those who remain alive. The occupation itself is responsible for the deaths of its captives, as well as their suffering, due to its evasion of agreements. The enemy’s threats are a sign of weakness and humiliation. We are in a state of readiness and prepared for all possibilities, and the enemy’s threats to resume fighting will only push us to further shatter what remains of its prestige. The resistance has what will deeply wound the enemy in any future confrontation. We extend our greetings to our brothers in Yemen for their declared stance of continued support and readiness to strike the enemy.

(All emphasis mine).

Finally, it is worth reporting that, while Syria’s new authorities carry out airstrikes on armed groups in Latakia, after the killing of a member of the security forces, as reported by The Guardian and Al Mayadeen, apparently they have “begun withdrawing […] tanks and heavy weapons from southern Syria, implementing Netanyahu’s directive to clear the area from southern Damascus to the border, in order to avoid confrontation (?) with invading israeli forces”, as reported here on the Enemy Watch | Unvirtuous Elites Telegram channel. I have not been able to corroborate this last report, however, if true, it would clearly show how Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, deals with insurrections within his own country and how he deals with illegal occupations of his own country: a lion against insurgents, a chicken against the Zionists!

For more updates from Syria, I recommend the latest post by Richard Silverstein on his Tikun Olam blog.