You have probably heard many times Turkish and Egyptian officials talking about the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, but doing nothing concrete to stop to it, the latest being just over a week ago, when Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone call allegedly “to address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and coordinate joint efforts to facilitate a ceasefire”, as per Al Mayadeen.

They are just doing PR (Publication Relations), while actually aiding and abetting the criminal Zionist entity called “Israel”. In fact, as reported last Saturday, 9th August 2025, by Yemen News Agency Saba, only in the first 8 days of the month 92 commercial voyages were tracked between the Israeli ports and the ports in Egypt and Turkey. Here are some more statistics reported by Saba:

11 Turkish ships arriving at Israeli ports,

21 ships left Israeli ports and headed to Turkey,

23 ships travelled from Egyptian ports to Israel,

37 ships departed from Israel to Egypt.

Additionally, since 7th October 2023 (Operation al-Aqsa Flood), satellite tracking data showed 2,264 commercial voyages between Israel and ports in Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, with:

Egypt leading with 1,475 (mostly to Ashdod and Haifa ports),

then Turkey follows with 770 (mostly to Haifa and Ashdod),

Saudi Arabia with 10,

Jordan with 9.

Bear in mind that Turkey announced a trade ban with Israel on 2nd of May 2024 (source: The Guardian): they were just empty words!

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of hypocrisy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has clarified that he just partially suspended arms exports to Israel, reaffirming his commitment to supporting Israel and its security, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

We will continue to help this country defend itself, but solidarity does not mean we consider every decision by the Israeli government to be good, or that we support it unconditionally.

Apparently, the partial embargo is just a “targeted halt on weapons that could be used in Gaza operations”. As I suspected and wrote in my previous original article, it is just PR and electoral propaganda, considering that polls show that his approval rating in his first 100 days is even lower than his predecessor Olaf Scholz’s popularity at the same stage ~3.5 years ago (source: The Times): way to go, Merz!

Tel Aviv in the night of Saturday 9th August 2025 - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, protests and demonstrations against the government are getting larger and larger (just look at the photo above, taken last Saturday, 9th August 2025, in Tel Aviv). Advocacy groups representing relatives of Israeli captives detained in Gaza by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions are urging a general strike next Sunday, 17th August 2025, to protest against the ongoing “war” and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza City (which I covered here), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Anat Angrest, the mother of Israeli captive Matan Angrest, as saying:

The government decided to occupy the Gaza Strip, to send soldiers to come closer to Matan. They are trying to bring him back, but in practice are endangering him.

Both opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Yair Golan expressed their support for the general strike, with the former issuing the following statement on X earlier today:

Things in Israel are going so bad, that a soldier has been arrested on charges of spying and carrying out missions for Iranian intelligence, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), citing the Palestinian Sama news agency. It must be really bad if even Israeli soldiers are defecting to Iran!

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz - from Al Mayadeen .

Add to the above a new spat between Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz and Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), over appointment and reshuffle of senior IDF positions, including 7 division commanders and new heads of the Armored and Engineering Corps. As reported by Al Mayadeen, Zamir announced publicly new appointments before securing approval by the Security Minister, who thus rejected them. Of course, Yair Lapid took the chance to blast Netanyahu’s government, saying:

In this insane government, even a basic event like appointing officers in the IDF doesn’t pass without leaks, arguments, slander, and late-night statements.

On top of this, the son of Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair, accused Zamir on social media of staging a "military coup” because of his opposition to the occupation of Gaza City, but - surprisingly - Katz defended Zamir.

In any case, you can clearly see that Israeli society is close to the brink of a civil war. Actually, in an interview with the Haredi news site Kikar HaShabbat during a protest outside the Justice Ministry, Meir Porush, a member of the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) and of the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, clearly stated that a civil war is almost imminent (all emphasis mine):

A civil war is developing between Haredim and secular [Israelis] You can’t go to war with about a million and a quarter ultra-Orthodox citizens who want to live here in a certain way. It will develop and grow and no one will be able to stop it. If young men get arrested it will definitely escalate into a conflict… there would definitely be a terrible fight here.

…as quoted by The Times of Israel. Bear in mind that, just a few days ago, Haredi factions issued a paper calling for “war” against the government over the conscription of yeshiva students, as reported by The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani (L), Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani (C) and National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji (R) - from Tasnim .

Meanwhile, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, flew to Iraq yesterday to sign a security deal with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, as reported by Tasnim. Before travelling, Ali Larijani stated that Iran…

does not follow the approach of certain countries that focus solely on their own security while ignoring the security of other peoples in the region. In Iraq, we will hold a series of meetings with friends, officials, and representatives from various political currents. We will listen to their views and present our proposals for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

…as reported in this article by Al Mayadeen, which in another one quoted al-Sudani as saying:

Baghdad’s earnest efforts to develop relations with Tehran and to strengthen fruitful partnerships across various levels and fields, in a way that serves the interests of both peoples.

…whereas al-Araji said:

[Iraq] is working seriously to prevent any security breaches aimed at violating the sovereignty of any neighboring country.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid was also quoted as saying:

[Iraq] is committed to strengthening its policy of positive engagement with all neighboring countries and building partnerships based on shared interests and mutual respect, in a way that consolidates cooperation in security and the economy and contributes to bringing peace and prosperity to the peoples of the region.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani (R) - from IRNA .

At a press conference in Iraq yesterday evening, Larijani dismissed rumours claiming that Iran influences Iraqi and Lebanese elections:

Our view is that all regional states should be secure and strong. Such analyses are not accurate. The nations of Iraq and Lebanon are mature and brave. They do not need to be told anything by us. Iran is a friend of both countries and consults with them, but does not give any orders. They know well what is in the best interest of their countries. Hezbollah and (other) resistance currents have gained perfect political thought and do not need any guardian.

…as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, while Al Mayadeen quoted him as saying:

The Resistance Front is part of the heart of the region’s peoples. Each of its components strives to achieve the aspirations of its own people. Part of the wealth of the peoples in the region, who are well aware of the current circumstances and fully understand their options. These assets must be preserved. [Iraq and Iran must] further strengthen bilateral relations, politically, economically, and socially, [which] requires ensuring lasting security between the two countries. The security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad provides a framework for this security. The relevant security bodies in both countries will work together to implement this agreement, which is subject to defined monitoring and operational mechanisms. We are continuing our talks with Iraq on economic matters and will work to activate the economic corridors that serve the interests of both countries.

Clearly, Iraq and Iran have buried the hatchet. Gone are the days when they were enemies in the 1980s, when Saddam Hussein, then a puppet of the Outlaw US Empire, launched a war against Iran, where Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s revolution in 1979 had overthrown the US puppet Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Now, the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal state in the Middle East (i.e. Israel) have to fear the new Iraq-Iran alliance!

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that earlier today South African National Defense Force Commander General Rudzani Maphwanya met with Iranian Chief of General Staff Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi in Tehran (Iran) and they “agreed to take concrete steps toward expanding defense cooperation, framing their partnership as a strategic priority rooted in shared political values and mutual national interests”, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim.

Finally, it is worth reporting that Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a major terrorist attack targeting a high-ranking Defense Ministry official with a car bomb with 60 kg of explosives, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TASS, the latter of which quoted the FSB Public Relations Center as saying:

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained a citizen of Russia and Ukraine born in 1989 who was plotting a terror attack in the Moscow Region. An agent of Ukrainian special services, codenamed Raven, recruited in a third country, has been nabbed. During questioning, [the suspect] confessed to cooperation with the enemy’s special services. He said that in exchange for carrying out the terrorist act, he would be allowed to return to his country of origin and not be mobilized into the Ukrainian army.

The suspect, captured on the M-4 highway while traveling to the planned attack site and now taken into custody, could face up to life imprisonment, if convicted on all charges of High treason, Illegal manufacture, storage, or transport of explosives and explosive devices, Illegal acquisition, transfer, or possession of explosives, and Attempted criminal offense.

This comes just a few days before the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald J. Trump in Alaska next Friday, 15th August 2025. Isn’t it interesting that such terrorist attacks are always attempted before a big event like the above? I would not be surprised if British and/or American secret services (i.e. MI6 and/or CIA) were involved! Yet, we are to believe that this meeting between the two heads of state will finally bring peace to Ukraine and the world. Trust me: at best, nothing will change! As I wrote in my previous articles, at the very least it is kabuki theatre from both sides… if it is not a trap organized by the Outlaw US Empire against Putin! Just think about it: previous bilateral meetings did not bring anything, not even the reopening of Russian embassies in the US, yet, according to some pundits, this high-level meeting, which requires lots of advanced preparations, should solve all problems between the West and Russia!? Very fanciful!

