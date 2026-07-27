GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

Great report, thank you! KSA and AnsarAllah need to get back on the same team! Time for a call from China? Success only comes from unity among nations around the Persian Gulf. No hay otra camino!

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
3h

This Yemeni situation is very, VERY interesting. Now, if we are to take a strict interpretation of what the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman said, it was the DRONE attacks on Yanbu that have attenuated the flow of oil from this port. He is not giving Ansar Allah ballistic missiles any credit here for Yanbu. Now, maybe this is correct---I'm not one to know...but interesting.

The House of al Saud must be getting very, very nervous.

If Ansar Allah teams up with some of the other Saudi tribes, a civil war might not be totally out of the question. Puts the Pakistanis in a bit of a spot w/ their mutual defense pact with Riyadh.

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