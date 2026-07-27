At the end of the update on the hot war between Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in my previous article, I reported about the downing of a Turkish reconnaissance drone belonging to KSA in the airspace of the Yemeni Governorate of Al-Jawf yesterday (Sunday 26th July 2026). Although I wrote that the situation was “tense and volatile” after the fire exchange the day before (Saturday 25th July 2026), I did not expect what has ensued today!

Photo of fires at the Saudi Aramco refinery in Abqaiq (Saudi Arabia - L) and NASA firemaps (C and R) - from Middle East Spectator (MES) and Fotros Resistance.

This morning (Monday 27th July 2026), a surprise drone attack hit the Saudi Aramco refinery in Abqaiq, the largest oil processing & crude stabilization plant in the world (see photo and NASA firemaps above as well as satellite images and video below from Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2 and 3) and Fotros Resistance), as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES, the latter of which quoted a tweet by the Saudi Ministry of Defense blaming the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which however rejected the Saudi claim earlier tonight, stating (sources: MES, Fotros Resistance and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

While the Saudi entity continues to hurl accusations at Iraq, claiming that it is responsible for the attacks on its oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, this allegation only reinforces our conviction that hostility toward Iraq and its people is an entrenched characteristic of this regime. These fabrications are nothing more than an attempt to justify the inability to respond to the painful Yemeni strikes that have reached the depths of their infrastructure, out of fear of the nature of the Yemeni response to come. We say to them, quite plainly: If there is one wise man among you, then you are in greater need today of lifting the unjust siege imposed on the Yemeni people, rather than hurling accusations in every direction to justify your failure and cover up your crimes.

Satellite images of Abqaiq refinery in eastern Saudi Arabia - from MES.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Saba .

On the other hand, the drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure were confirmed earlier today by Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), who issued a statement saying (sources: Saba, Al Mayadeen, IRNA, MES and Fotros Resistance):

By the grace of Allah, a number of sensitive sites and points related to the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu were targeted by a number of drones in response to the Saudi enemy's drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

These drone attacks resulted in a 40% reduction of oil loading volumes (from ~5.16 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 3.09 million bpd) at the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, thus aggravating the already serious situation in terms of oil export for KSA, considering the combined Iranian and US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, not to mention the new crazy equation set by the Houthis: oil facilities in response to airspace incursion by a surveillance drone!

All this while the Saudi Aramco refinery at Jizan is still burning after more than 2 days since the Yemeni attack, with MES suggesting that “the fires are so extensive that the entire facility may be out of operation for several years”, with smoke visible from space:

Satellite image (L) and NASA firemap (R) of Saudi Aramco refinery in Jizan (KSA) - from MES.

MES (1, 2 and 3) also reported on a fire located at the Aramco fuel tanks at King Fahd Road, coordinates 16.8740846, 42.5615230, in the city of Jazan:

The video above was recorded in front of Autozone Jizan on King Abdulaziz Road, coordinates 16.8844760, 42.5805224, and the satellite image released today confirmed the impact at Aramco storage tanks in Jazan two days ago:

Google Maps (L and C) and satellite images (R) of the Yemeni hit on Aramco fuel tanks at King Fahd Road in Jazan (KSA) - from MES.

News and updates from Iran

Moving to Iran, the situation remains relatively calm for now, apart from an accident in the Strait of Hormuz early this morning, involving a vessel that attempted to transit through an unauthorized route with its AIS transponders off, while the IRGC redirecting 5 other vessels back to the safe route, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Fars. Both Iran and the Outlaw US Empire seem to abide by an undeclared ceasefire, even though earlier this afternoon an American drone was downed in Babel Governorate (Iraq) by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (source: MES - no audio in the video below):

…and tonight Iran launched a drone attack on Erbil Governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4):

Chairperson of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi (L), Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (C) and Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from IRNA.

Commenting on the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea during the weekend (see my previous update), Ebrahim Azizi, Chairperson of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, tweeted (sources: X, Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

Any attack on Iran always comes at a price, and this remains true today as well; the US and Israel are well aware of this. Ukraine may soon also come to understand that Iran does not leave its actions unanswered. The list of those who miscalculated continues to grow!

…while Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, lashed out at the Outlaw US Empire for its hypocrisy (source: X, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, the accused with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, brazenly declares that the U.S. Secretary of State has pledged to act against the Court pursuing him. They call the Court “corrupt” because it dared to pursue Washington’s wanted criminal.

Elsewhere, Gharibabadi commented also on the recent mediated talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire (source: Mehr):

Negotiations began in Islamabad and the American side presented a plan that showed excessive demands. The Iranian delegation explicitly rejected this plan. The American side announced that if this plan is rejected, the negotiations will be considered failed and they will leave. In the end, the same thing happened and the American delegation left the talks. There was no insistence or request from the Iranian delegation to continue the negotiations, and this approach was an example of the dignified diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. After the Islamic Republic of Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again following the crimes of the United States and more than two weeks ago, talks were held in Oman. The other side insisted that the southern route, which had been opened for ship traffic, remain open until the negotiations between Iran and Oman reach a conclusion and then be closed, but the Iranian delegation did not accept that proposal. We clearly stated that whatever the outcome of the talks, the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been clear since the beginning of the war and such proposals will not be accepted. After that, the policy of continuing to block the Strait of Hormuz and implementing a strict naval blockade continued, which is also another example of the [dignified] diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At his weekly presser today, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei touched upon a variety of topics (sources: IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Fars, Tasnim (1, 2 and 3), Mehr (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

[On Ukraine] Fundamentally, the behavior of the Ukrainian President [Volodymyr Zelensky] is reminiscent of the anarchists on the eve of World War I, whose theatrical and highly dangerous actions triggered consequences that engulfed all of Europe. You must be certain that a theatrical stunt intended to attract attention and project a level of international influence that one does not actually possess will not remain contained. We are aware that the littoral states of the Caspian Sea are deeply concerned and displeased with this action, and the Ukrainian regime must certainly be held accountable. [On a joint Pakistani-Qatari ceasefire proposal] A war that was supposed to collapse Iran within three days and force it into submission has, after five months, left them trapped in the very quagmire they created. This is not war management. Committing occasional war crimes and taking pride in them is merely struggling in a disgrace they brought upon themselves, tempted by the Zionist regime; and, naturally, they must pay the price for it. Our primary priority is our national interest. Decision-making regarding a country’s national interests is not a single-variable equation; it has many variables. We will defend ourselves for as long as our interests and considerations require. Whenever we feel that we can utilize the tool of diplomacy to safeguard our national interests, we will certainly do it. We will not allow the US to determine the time of war and peace, and we will defend ourselves for as long as necessary. [On a recent joint US–PGCC statement blaming Iran (see here)] We cannot ignore the participation of certain regional countries in this military aggression. We have repeatedly said that we seek good relations with the countries of the region and harbor absolutely no hostility toward any of them. On the contrary, there are deep ties and affinities between Iran and the nations on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf that could serve as a foundation for mutual trust and cooperation. In some cases, we are aware that they have participated independently in military aggression against Iran. [On the nuclear issue] It is well known that the Zionist regime opposes any technological advancement or indigenous development in the region and will use any means necessary to block technology transfers. We saw the typical US pattern: the news lasted barely 24 hours before new conditions were attached. Regardless, the peaceful use of nuclear energy is a right guaranteed to all nations by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). We leave the contradictions of US policy to the judgment of the world public opinion. [On Bulgaria’s approval to station USAF tanker] Bulgarian decision-makers must be held accountable for this unjustifiable and dangerous decision, which effectively reduces their country to an accomplice and partner of the US and the Zionist regime in military aggression against Iran. [On Kuwait’s claim that it is not part of the war] Unfortunately, that is not the case. In practice, the United States continuously uses the military bases in Kuwait and exploits the facilities located there for war crimes against Iran. [On UK letting USAF use its bases to attack Iran] We had expected the new British government to act more prudently than the previous one. However, we have seen that it has effectively followed the same path, perhaps even a worse one. We were aware, and remain aware, that during the 40 days of US and Zionist regime military aggression against Iran, the United States utilized British military bases to support its aggressive operations against Iran. The explicit statement of this matter by the new British Prime Minister [Andy Burnham] is actually a confession and an admission of complicity in committing an international wrong. Appeasing the aggressor and attempting to please a party that explicitly goes against international law will in no way ensure international peace and security. Regarding the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, Britain undoubtedly knows that any intervention in this matter will only complicate the situation further and will offer no assistance in resolving it. If the UK and other parties claiming concern over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz are sincere, they must address the root cause of the problem. [On talks with Oman] These are talks between Iran and Oman. Several rounds of talks were held on Friday and Saturday, and there were useful talks about how to manage shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The two governments are seeking to determine a mechanism for safe shipping while respecting the sovereign rights of the two governments and Iran’s national interests. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has not changed and it is closed due to the insecurity imposed by the US. These talks have nothing to do with the US and are bilateral between Iran and Oman and are ongoing. On Friday and Saturday, several rounds of talks were held in Tehran between Iran and Oman at the level of deputy foreign ministers. During these meetings, the two sides exchanged views on common principles and operational mechanisms for managing the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of the two coastal States.

Head of the IRGC’s Sacred Defense Documents Center General Ramezan Sharif (L), spokesman for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik (C) and Iranian police spokesman Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi (R) - from Tasnim and Mehr

Today, on occasion of the 38th anniversary of Operation Mersad against the MEK terrorist group during the Iraq-Iran War, the Iranian Army released a statement vowing a stronger response to any new aggression, adding (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

(Iran’s) glorious Army and other armed forces have shown the world their inherent authority, born of national zeal and faith in the promise of divine victory, through their epic actions in the 12-day war (in June 2025), the Ramadan war (that began with US and Israeli aggression on 28th February 2026), and the Battle of Hormuz. As always, the Army stands at the forefront of defending the territorial integrity of the country, the sacred Islamic Republic system, and the Iranian nation, targeting the depth of the enemy’s front (if it takes any move against Iran). The world is witness to the fact that the proud and powerful sons of Iran in the Army and other armed forces… are ready to confront any enemy in every corner of this epic land. With open eyes, more prepared and alert than ever, we stand against any threat and plot by the enemies.

General Ramezan Sharif, head of the IRGC’s Sacred Defense Documents Center, was quoted by Tasnim and Mehr as saying (emphasis mine):

(The enemy) faced a strategic failure at every stage. These achievements are the result of the pure blood of the martyrs, the wise guidelines of the martyred Leader and the (current) wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the awareness and insight of the people who, relying on their religious and revolutionary identity, have neutralized the enemy's complex conspiracies.

…echoed by Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (source: Mehr):

The main component of Iran's defensive power is reliance on divine faith, the spirit of martyrdom, courage and popular backing, and these elements, alongside technological capabilities and weapons and equipment advances, have created a unique power-building combination.

…whereas Iranian police spokesman Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi reported on “the destruction of a terrorist team affiliated with the PJAK group in the border area of ​​Baneh County in Kordestan Province in western Iran”, as per IRNA and

Mehr, which quoted him as saying:

During this operation, while monitoring the area and monitoring the movements, officers identified a Samand car carrying members of this terrorist team, which resulted in the death of 4 members of the PJAK group following an armed clash between the brave border guards and these aggressors.

Finally, earlier tonight the top Iranian military body, namely Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia, issued a statement warning the Outlaw US Empire against the continuation of the naval blockade on Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES):

In continuation of the evil and insecurity in the region and following the implementation of the illegal naval blockade of Iran, the United States has threatened Iranian vessels, commercial ships and tankers in the coastal and territorial waters of our country over the past three days. We warn that this American action is considered an expansion of war in the region and, as the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have proven in the field, they will not leave any threat and evil from that country’s terrorist army unanswered and will deal with it.

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News and updates from USrael

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Outlaw US Empire, a recent CBS News/YouGov survey polling 2,193 Americans showed that (source: Al Mayadeen):

76% believe that the US administration has had a harder time managing the war than anticipated,

20% said the war has gone about as smoothly as the administration expected (!),

4% said it has been easier than anticipated (WTF?! - Well… at least they are a tiny minority!).

Maybe this is another reason why the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump has stopped the war on Iran for now. MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) and Al Mayadeen quoted him as saying:

We’ve decided to give Iran some time. Not very long. If they don’t make a deal, we’ll attack very powerfully. Iran is begging for a deal. We hold all the cards. We decided to give diplomacy a chance, at the request of the mediators. If we hadn’t done this [the war], they wouldn’t be talking to us. [In reality it is Iran that engaged in negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, both before this war and before the 12-Day War] Unfortunately you can’t bribe Iran, you have to beat them.

Reporter: How much patience do you have left with Iran? Trump: I have plenty of time. Their whole shoreline is wiped out. The Strait of Hormuz is in very good shape. We are talking right now.

There are friendly negotiations going on. Not one boat gets in. Iran is saying, ‘Please! Please, no blockade!

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that reportedly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to make some concessions (e.g. demonstrating “progress in Gaza”) before he can obtain a meeting with Trump. Apparently, after discussion with the US administration, Netanyahu convened an abrupt emergency cabinet meeting and approved the entry of an international peacekeeping force into Gaza!

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Maybe that’s why earlier today Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir lashed out at Trump, saying that he was…

extremely naive regarding the Iranian issue. There is a need to do more, and I hope Trump will be convinced to abandon his naivety.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, Trump dismissed Netanyahu’s opposition to the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey (source: Al Mayadeen):

Nobody tells me what we should be selling.

I will conclude this article with the following AI-generated images that Trump himself created and posted on his Truth social last night:

From Truth social.

We are really living in Idiocracy (here in the West!).

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