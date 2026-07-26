Once again we start our update from Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) rather than Iran, since the Iran-US war seems to cool down (we will get back to this later), while the Yemen-KSA war gets hotter!

Fire in Hodeidah (Yemen) after a Saudi strike - from Al Mayadeen .

In the night between Friday 24th and Saturday 25th July 2026, KSA launched a new aggression on the region of Yemen held by Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis), allegedly targeting “legitimate military targets” in Hodeidah in response to the Houthis’ naval blockade on KSA and the subsequent strikes on two Saudi vessels (see here), according to the statement issued by Saudi-led coalition’s Joint Forces Command, which also rejected claims about bombing of Hodeidah Port, adding that “all Yemeni ports remain open for maritime navigation”, as per Al Mayadeen. However, both Yemeni news agency Saba and Middle East Spectator (MES) reported the Saudi Arabia was indeed bombing the port of Hodeidah, as well as Kamaran Island (video below from MES shows bombing of Hodeidah):

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense later announced that “Yemeni air defense systems forced several Saudi military formations to leave the country's airspace” (source: Saba), while the Yemeni Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying (sources: Saba and Fars, Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

The Saudi regime bears the consequences for any developments that will occur as a result of its criminal step. Instead of complying with the just and legitimate demand to lift the blockade on Yemen, the Saudi regime has committed a major folly that will cost it dearly. By targeting Al-Hudaydah, the equation of “escalation for escalation” will be the title of the next phase. Port for port, airport for airport, and every escalation will be met with a greater escalation.

Ansar Allah movement's Political Bureau condemned Saudi strikes on civilian facilities with a similar statement, adding that they “will not pass without a response”, as per Al Mayadeen and Saba, whose chief told Al Mayadeen that…

The Yemeni response to Saudi escalation will be significant. Forcing the Yemeni people to surrender is impossible, and the Saudi side must lift the blockade.

Head of the Yemeni delegation negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Abdul Salam - from Saba .

Similarly, the head of the Sanaa delegation negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Abdul Salam (source: Al Mayadeen and Saba - emphasis added):

The aggressive raid on Sana'a International Airport served to remind those who had forgotten that Saudi Arabia insists on keeping the airport closed and that it will only be opened with royal permission, while issuing a statement declaring that it is defending Yemeni sovereignty. This is how Israel behaves in its wars of aggression, and Saudi Arabia is just like Israel in everything: lies, arrogance, hatred, and aggression. Any aggression against Yemen will not pass without a response and the Saudi regime must bear the consequences of its criminal acts. Hiding behind unjust UN statements, imposed as a result of Saudi oil relations, cannot obscure the reality of the unjust siege imposed on Yemen. [Saudi Arabia] launched a war on Yemen that lasted eight years and failed in it. What Saudi Arabia must realize at this stage is that, through its miscalculation, it has made itself a clear enemy of Yemen, and its insistence on stubbornness and refusal to accept the truth will have serious consequences for it, its security, and its economy. The Yemeni people will not leave their right without seizing it in any form.

The Yemeni response to the Saudi aggression arrive within a matter of hours, with the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) launching drones and ballistic missiles at Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Jazan (KSA), resulting in spectacular explosions and huge fires, as shown in the photos and videos below from Fotros Resistance and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), which also reported on sirens sounding “in Yanbu, where Saudi Arabia’s east-west pipeline meets the Red Sea”, even though no video has surfaced from there (please mind that 2nd and 3rd videos below have no sound):

Yemeni strike on Jizan - from RNN Mirror and MES.

Mehr also reported on massive explosions in the Saudi port city of Yanbu, the city of Dhamad, the Khamis Mushait air base and the Hay Al-Matar area near Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia.

After a first wave of Iranian Kheybar Shekan and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles (in their Yemeni variants, a second one targeted Yanbu (east-west pipeline), Jazan (ARAMCO), and Khamis Mushait (Khalid Airbase), as per MES, which also reported on flights at Riyadh and Jeddah in holding patterns (see also Mehr), while “Prince Abdulmohsen Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Jizan International Airport, suspended their operations”, as per Mehr.

The fires caused by Yemeni direct hits were so extensive that they were still burning not only yesterday afternoon (Saturday 25th July 2026 - source: MES):

…but even this afternoon (Sunday 26th July 2026 - source: Fotros Resistance):

Here is NASA firemap from yesterday (next to a satellite image from Google Maps, both from MES (1 and 2)) confirming that the Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan was on fire after multiple hits:

NASA firemap (L) and satellite image from Google Maps (R) - from MES.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Yemeni Foreign Ministry issued a new statement warning the Saudis against new aggression, adding (source: Saba):

Faced with the legitimate demands of the Yemeni people to lift the unjust blockade imposed by the Saudi regime for 12 years, and instead of responding to these demands, it began its aggression against the city of Hodeidah, following the attack on Sana'a Airport, and then Hodeidah again, as well as Kamaran Island, demonstrating its insistence on continuing its aggression against the Yemeni people and increasing their suffering. This is something that can never be accepted, whatever the consequences.

However, the Royal Saudi Airforce launched new airstrikes allegedly targeting Houthi positions in Jabal al Jurrah and Al Jawf, according to MES (1 and 2), even though they look more like empty mountains in Yemen:

KSA may have effectively located the correct launch positions of the ballistic missiles, but, by the time it acted on the gathered intelligence, the mobile launchers used by the Houthis had already left! Probably for this reason, the Houthis decided not to respond to this ridiculous stunt. Instead, YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the results of the military operations carried out overnight, warning of further escalation if the aggression and blockade on Yemen continue (sources: RNN Mirror, MES, Saba, Al Mayadeen, IRNA):

In its continued siege of the Yemeni people and in yet another violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, the Saudi enemy regime launched a series of unjust and criminal airstrikes last night on the city and port of Hodeidah and Kamaran Island. These airstrikes resulted in material and incorporeal damage, and air defenses engaged with a formation of enemy aircraft after they violated Yemeni airspace, preventing them from committing further crimes against this great nation. In response to this blatant and criminal aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two qualitative military operations. The first targeted sensitive Aramco-affiliated facilities in Jizan with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones. And the second operation targeted sensitive Aramco-affiliated facilities in Yanbu with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. Both operations successfully achieved their objectives, thanks to Allah Almighty, with accurate and direct strikes. This escalation of aggression confirms the Saudi enemy's determination to continue its siege of our people and its violation of our country's sovereignty. This is unacceptable, and our free, faithful, and valiant people will confront it with unwavering resolve and strength. We in the Yemeni Armed Forces, relying on Allah, are committed to fulfilling our duty of honorable and responsible defense of our beloved country and our noble people—the people of faith and wisdom, the people of Islam and Arabism. This criminal enemy will find nothing from us but resistance and confrontation from our righteous position, while it stands on the side of falsehood, Indeed, falsehood is ever bound to perish. We affirm that the naval blockade imposed on the Saudi enemy remains in effect, in response to its aggression and its unjust blockade that has persisted for twelve years. We will not hesitate to expand our operations and escalate our actions based on developments in the coming hours and days, within the equation of a blockade for a blockade and an escalation for an escalation. Sana'a, 11 Safar 1448 AH 25 July 2026 AD Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat (top left), Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdulwahid Abu Ras (top right), IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani (bottom left) and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (bottom right) - from Al Mayadeen and Saba.

In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, declared (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Saba - emphasis mine):

The goal of the [Yemeni] Armed Forces' operations is to end the Saudi blockade and aggression against our country, which has lasted for nearly 12 years. When our Yemeni people endure nearly 12 years of the unjust and oppressive Saudi blockade, and their Armed Forces possess these options that the Saudi enemy cannot withstand, then they have fulfilled their duty before God in the best possible way, and victory is near, God willing. Those who offer you false promises will not benefit you. Anything short of ending the aggression and lifting the blockade is nothing but illusion and mirage.

No new attack has been reported on either side since yesterday, however the situation remains tense and volatile, considering that overnight clashes erupted between Houthi forces and Saudi backed Al Juayd fighters in the Al Jawf province in Yemen (source: MES) and earlier today (Sunday 26th July 2026) the YAF announced the downing of a Turkish-made “Bayraktar Akinci” armed reconnaissance drone belonging to the Saudi enemy while it was conducting hostile operations in the airspace of Al-Jawf Governorate, as per Saba (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, citing Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree. Moreover, tonight the YAF announced that the targeting of 3 Saudi oil tankers over the last 48 hours and forced 16 Saudi vessels to turn back since the imposition of the naval blockade last Monday, 20th July 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen).

Abdulwahid Abu Ras, Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, warned the Saudis against recurring to mercenaries, adding (source: Saba):

America, with all its arrogance, failed in the previous rounds to achieve its goals of subjugating the Yemeni people and dragged the tails of defeat, yet the Saudi regime has not learned its lesson.

Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani called on KSA to learn from the American “irrational and costly” policies and end the blockade on Yemen, calling on Riyadh, as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina), to focus on supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza instead of maintaining pressure on another Muslim country of 38 million people, as reported by Saba, Al Mayadeen, Fars and Mehr.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called on all involved parties to pursue a fair resolution of the crisis to avert insecurity and instability in the region, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

We stress that the Yemen crisis has no military solution.

Iran-US War SEEMS to cool down, but... is the Outlaw US Empire handing over the war on Iran to Ukraine?

Smoke rising from impact sites of Iranian drones or missiles in Bahrain - from MES.

Moving to Iran and the Persian Gulf, the night between Friday 24th and Saturday 25th July 2026 did not see any US strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which - on the other hand - kept attacking US bases in the region and, in particular, in Bahrain, where not only Iranian missiles (1st video below from Fotros Resistance), but also a failing interceptors (2nd and 3rd video below from MES and Fotros Resistance) were seen impacting on residential areas:

I strongly suspect that the Outlaw US Empire is scraping the bottom of the barrel so much that it is now using old junk (i.e. Patriots) past their due date!

As of tonight (26th July 2026) there have been neither US nor Iranian attacks since the early of morning of Saturday, apart from some explosions and a drone attack on a US base near Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan yesterday (source: Mehr) and a few tankers exploding in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mines that Iran placed outside its designated shipping lane, as reported by Tasnim, Mehr (1, 2 and 3), MES and Fotros Resistance (1 and 2).

According to MES (1, 2 and 3), yesterday the Outlaw US Empire requested (again) a temporary ceasefire, wanting to return to the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM, with Yemen part of it, but Iran is unlikely to accept it, especially considering that both the Outlaw US Empire and Israel have proven for the umpteenth time to be unreliable, even though there is a sort of ceasefire de facto! Additionally, yesterday Fotros Resistance quoted Iranian government sources saying that they see this military silence “as a prelude to the intensification of attacks on Iran”. Meanwhile, new satellite imagery released by Iran confirmed:

damage to a second Amazon data center in Bahrain (source: Fotros Resistance):

Before (R) and after (L) - from Fotros Resistance .

destruction of a hangar used by US Special Forces at King Faisal Airbase in Jordan (sources: Fars and MES):

Before (R) and after (L) - from MES .

destruction of fuel depots at Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan (source: MES):

IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi (L), Iran's Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (C) and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr (R) - from IRNA.

Although Iran’s Army and IRGC have not issued any official statement confirming the attacks between last Friday and Saturday, yesterday IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi provided a detail account of US military losses from Iranian attacks over the last 15 days (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim (1, 2 and 3), Mehr (1 and 2)), including more than 200 fatalities and a larger number of wounded. Fotros Resistance created this infographics with the numbers provided by the IRGC spokesperson:

Once again, please mind that these are the losses Iran inflicted on the Outlaw US Empire only over the last 15 days, i.e. without taking into account losses inflicted previously, i.e. during the Ramadan War earlier this year (2026)!

Could it be this the reason why the Outlaw US Empire has temporarily suspended military operations? Or maybe the death toll that the US military tries to hide (see Al Mayadeen)? Or is it preparing something bigger? According to The New York Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen or Mehr instead), Trump has hold off further strikes on Iran because the war could “dangerously drain the Pentagon’s already diminished stockpile of Patriot antimissile interceptors and other air defense munitions in the Middle East”, while CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper suggested that the effectiveness of bombing Iran has reached a limit (see Al Mayadeen). On the other hand, The New York Post (see also Al Mayadeen) reported that the US administration is still considering “a highly complex military operation aimed at seizing enriched uranium from Iran's civilian nuclear facilities”, while Israeli “Channel 12 diplomatic correspondent Yaron Avraham reported that a major escalation had been expected”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Now let’s go back to Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, because, in an interview with Tasnim (1, 2, 3, 4 - see also Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA and Fars), he warned not just the Outlaw US Empire, but many other countries in case of renewed aggression of Iran:

Any country—whether Britain, the Persian Gulf states, or others—if they support the United States in the war, they will become our legitimate targets. Recently, US B-1 bombers used airbases in Britain. If they cooperate (with the US), they will become definite and legitimate targets for us. [Reminder: Iran’s Armed Forces are capable of hitting the joint US-UK airbase in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, as well as southern England, with the 4,000 km-range Sejil-3 IRBM, as we saw in my previous article, but Iran may have assets in UK ready for sabotage operations!] Israel knows what will happen to it if it returns to war and we focus on it. We have a specific scenario for every possible situation. We took advantage of the ceasefire. We increased our (defense) capacity, we increased the speed of missile production, and the accuracy of the missiles also increased. Look at the US oil reserves, they were unable to make up for their oil deficit, and it increased even more. Under the (Islamabad) memorandum of understanding, it was agreed that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz would take place in accordance with the arrangements announced by Iran. However, as expected, the United States violated its commitment and announced a different channel for transit through the Strait, Following this breach of commitments, the IRGC prevented the passage of vessels and struck the violating ship. It was expected that the US would return to compliance with its commitments, but it did not. Instead, it attacked our coasts, islands, and some of our radar sites. Therefore, the new act of aggression was once again initiated by the US. The IRGC's attacks were intended to bring the US back into compliance with its commitments, and Operation Nasr-2 [Victory 2] was launched with this objective.

He also said that, although Iran’s forces concentrate on the Strait of Hormuz, they have not “lost sight of enemy plots” and, for instance, they are taking care of terrorist groups trying to infiltrate the country from the northwest.

By the way, in a separate interview, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated that most of the US infrastructure in Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan) has been destroyed, thanks to more advanced drones than the Arash-2, “with greater destructive power, accuracy, and range”, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

We have tried to make good use of opportunities. The three-month ceasefire period was a good opportunity for our defense planning, particularly in the field of air defense.

Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy Head of Inspection at the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, told Fars that his forces are “counting down the minutes to welcome US troops in the event of a ground invasion”, adding:

Our war with the enemy is a war of attrition, one that will not end. We ask God that the ground forces of the aggressor American army find themselves in a position where we can engage them on the ground.

In addition to the above, yesterday Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), issued a statement vowing that Iran will continue its strikes until the enemy’s “complete surrender” (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Fotros Resistance):

Every column of smoke rising in the region signifies that a US military, security, or financial facility has been struck. The continuous and precise strikes of our fighters are the lashes of the risen Iranian nation’s fury, descending upon the back of the system of domination. God willing, they will continue until the enemy completely surrenders and vengeance is taken for the blood of the innocent children of Minab, Lamerd, and others.

In the meantime, yesterday Ukraine “entered the chat” in the Middle East: in fact, the “expired” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on X that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a “vessel used in military cargo shipments involving Iran” in the Caspian Sea (see also MES):

…triggering the reaction of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which yesterday issued a statement condemning the attack on an Iranian commercial vessel, resulting in the death of a crew member and injuring another, and saying that Iran reserves to right to respond in line with international law (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and MES - all emphasis added):

By attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, the Ukrainian regime not only committed an internationally wrongful act, but also, in a dangerous manner, sought to spread insecurity. Any party genuinely concerned about peace and security in Eastern Europe and the surrounding regions should adopt a responsible position regarding this dangerous action by the Ukrainian regime and hold Ukraine's ruling authorities accountable for this criminal and provocative act. The Islamic Republic, in accordance with the fundamental principles and rules of international law, particularly the principle of self-defense, will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security. It is self-evident that responsibility for the consequences arising from the adventurism of the head of the Ukrainian regime shall rest with that regime and its supporters and instigators.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA .

Yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a call with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas to discuss this matter and other regional and international developments (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr). However, judging by Baghaei’s tweet below, probably it did not go very well (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Earlier today Manouchehr Moradi, Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia, summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires for a strong protest over the “hostile and criminal act” (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr), while Araghchi tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr):

Similarly, Ali Nikzad Samarin, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, stated that Ukraine’s act of aggression will not go unanswered (source: IRNA).

It is also worth mentioning the following remarks by Baghaei to Austria’s ORF television (source: IRNA - all emphasis mine):

The entire world expected that this time, at least, the United States would fulfill its commitments. But what the United States did was a flagrant violation of various provisions of this agreement, and for the third time, diplomacy was betrayed. Iranians have never sought war. We were attacked and forced to defend ourselves. We have shown the world that we are determined and steadfast in defending our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity. Based on Article 5 of this Memorandum, a 30-day period was foreseen to restore commercial vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz – from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa – to pre-war status. Iran fulfilled all its commitments to facilitate the safe passage of ships. However, on the 21st or 22nd day after signing the Memorandum, the United States, under the pretext of incidents against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, launched a massive military aggression against Iran.

Before moving away from Iran, it is also worth quoting the following letter that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei sent to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful “O you who believe! Fight the disbelievers who are in your vicinity, and let them find severity in you …” (Quran 9:123). To the Esteemed Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Naim Qassem (may his honor endure), The honorable Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and to all the self-sacrificing, patient, resilient commanders and fighters of Hezbollah: May God’s greetings, mercy, and blessings be upon you. Iran’s support for resistance front a strategic mandate: Leader tells Hezbollah In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defense of these oppressed yet powerful mujahideen to be its strategic mandate. It has designated the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime’s aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war against the aggressive United States. The letter sent by you, my beloved brothers and sons – the faithful, courageous fighters of the victorious Hezbollah – is worthy of praise and honor. Your message conveys your spirit of endurance and perseverance for the exaltation of Allah’s Word, reflecting your firm belief in the promises of the Holy Quran and the ennobling ideals of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (may God sanctify their souls). Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and the criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except jihad and resistance. And steadfastness on this path will bring the promised divine victory to the mujahideen who are on the path of truth… “And helping the believers is ever incumbent on Us” (Holy Quran 30:47). Now that Lebanon’s Hezbollah stands like an unyielding rock as the forerunner of groups engaged in jihad against the savage aggression of the Zionist regime and its supporters, this steadfastness has become an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their quest for liberation from the oppression and tyranny of Global Arrogance and its proxies. Undoubtedly, a significant measure of this great achievement is due to the patience, nobility, self-sacrifice, and support of the Lebanese people, particularly those in the southern region. In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defense of these oppressed yet powerful mujahideen to be its strategic mandate. It has designated the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime’s aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war against the aggressive United States. May Almighty God’s blessings and mercy be upon the martyrs, the wounded, and their patient families, as well as upon those who have been displaced on the path of God and have endured hardships. May God’s peace be upon the heavenly soul of Hezbollah’s Master of Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, upon all the preceding commanders of the Resistance, and upon his martyred companions (may God be pleased with all of them). They transformed the sapling of Islamic Resistance into a mighty tree where “its roots are firm and its branches reach into the sky”. These are fighters who, through their jihad and resistance, have brought honor and high repute to Lebanon throughout the Islamic world. In conclusion, I am hopeful that through the blessing of the benevolent prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi (may God Almighty hasten his noble reappearance)], various forms of divine grace and favor will encompass all the mujahideen, martyrs, and veterans of the Resistance, as well as those who have been displaced and their patient families. “And We desired to confer favor upon those who were oppressed in the land, and to make them leaders, and to make them the inheritors” (Holy Quran 28:5). May God’s greetings, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

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News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Moving briefly to Lebanon, yesterday a large explosion carried out by the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) rocked Masha’a al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, as per Mehr, while Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continues burning and demolishing homes in the Bint Jbeil area, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the Israeli obstruction of the deployment of the Lebanese Army, which issued a statement saying:

The Lebanese Army confirmed that the continued Israeli assaults are hindering the completion of the deployment of its units in southern Lebanon according to existing understandings.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) - from Mehr .

To conclude on a “positive” note, it is worth reporting that a drone hit near he house of Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday, according to Israeli Channel 14 quoted by Mehr, even though no casualties or material damage was reported.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Yemeni Response to the Saudi Aggression - from Saba .

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