GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo
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I feel so sorry for Araghchi having to talk to Kaya Callous. How do you deal with high officials who are so obviously rigidly ignorant and stupid?!?

Must have been similar to Lavrov's experience with Liz Truss when she was foreign minister for the UK.

Great to see finally that the elder civilisation of Yemen being able to stand up to the bullying of the fascist regime of the Sauds. Love to have heard the internal Saudi calls when their regular bombing campaign ended up with extremely painful reprisals.

Arabia deserves better than what they have, although it will now be impossible to rebuild the ancient architecture they have destroyed to build their SHOPPING MALLS on top.

It would be fantastic to see MbS on trial in Yemen for his genocidal atrocities against the Shia in eastern Arabia.

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