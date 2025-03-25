Following the renewed Zionist aggression on Lebanon (still ongoing, as reported here by Al Mayadeen), after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Metula settlement in northern Israel last Saturday, 22nd March 2025 (see the final part of my previous original article), the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, expressed his solidarity to Hezbollah and Lebanon on the sidelines of his 21st Ramadan lecture on Sunday 23rd March 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Yemen News Agency Saba, which quoted him as saying:

As we said to the Palestinians and their resistance: You are not alone, we are with you, we also say it to the Lebanese people and Hezbollah: You are not alone, we are by your side, and our people will stand by your side. We will not stand by and watch the Zionist attacks on Lebanon, and we emphasize our firm and principled position to support our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people in any major developments or comprehensive Zionist escalation. In any circumstance that requires us to intervene alongside our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, we are ready to do so.

Yasser al-Houri, Secretary of Yemen's Supreme Political Council - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting the following statements that Yasser al-Houri, Secretary of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, gave to IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran) in an interview today (all emphasis mine):

The Yemeni nation, leaders and armed forces are steadfast in the commitment they made to the Palestinian nation and resistance. The Yemeni nation and armed forces consider defending Palestine as defending themselves and the Islamic Ummah. On one hand, the Yemeni armed forces are targeting the depth of the Zionist enemy, and on the other, they are confronting American aggression using their field experiences. The U.S. attacks have had no effect on Yemen's military capabilities. Leader of Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced that Yemen is ready to come to the aid of Lebanon with all its might and resources. The Yemeni people have entered the battle in support the Palestinians with reliance on God.

Of course, the Outlaw US Empire cannot tolerate Houthis’ defying attitude and, in the night between last Sunday and Monday 24th March 2025, it launched new airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the surroundings of Sa'ada city and the districts of Sahar, Saqin and Kataf, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen.

New raids were launched also last night targeting the “Al-Rasool Al-Azam Oncology Hospital in Saada province, marking the second attack on the facility in a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws”, as reported by Saba, thus showing that Anglo-Zionists are not different from the original Zionists. According to a statement issued by the Yemeni Cancer Control Fund and quoted by Saba, the Al-Rasool Al-Azam Oncology Hospital was “previously hit by 13 airstrikes” less than a week ago! Seriously, what is the purpose of hitting an oncology hospital 13 times and again one week later? It is clear that US strikes aim to destroy medical infrastructure and deprive cancer patients of treatment, an act which constitutes a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute.

Here is what Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s representative in Yemen, said to reporters in Geneva via video link in Sanaa, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

I was in Hodeidah over the past three days. I passed through the western plains, where people are out in the streets and along the roadsides, begging and seeking help. They have lost hope. I personally saw a heavily damaged building where three children were injured in the bombing yesterday. We've seen figures of 33% severe and acute malnutrition in certain areas. Especially on the west coast, in Hodeidah it is on the verge of a catastrophe... where thousands will die. Some of our staff members have also been affected by these bombings. It is truly shocking! I stand before you today not just to present numbers, but to amplify the voices of millions of children besieged in one of the world’s worst prolonged humanitarian crises—a crisis marked by hunger and deprivation, and now an alarming escalation. In Yemen, this is not just a health crisis—it is a death sentence for thousands. This catastrophe is not natural - it is man-made. Over a decade of conflict has decimated Yemen's economy, healthcare and infrastructure. More than half of the population rely on humanitarian aid.

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded to the latest attacks by targeting US warships in the Red Sea and the US aircraft carrier Truman with drones and ballistic and cruise missiles launched by the naval, missile , and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) forces, which engaged the enemy in an attack, the second in 24 hours, that lasted for several hours, as per Al Mayadeen and Saba, which also reported the launch of two ballistic missiles, the Zulfiqar and the hypersonic Palestine 2, towards the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Israel).

In related news, an article published by Al Mayadeen on Sunday 23rd March 2025 quoted the following statements from US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz during an interview with CBS's Face the Nation (all emphasis mine):

Seventy-five percent of our US flag shipping now has to go around the southern coast of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal. The last time one of our destroyers went through the straits there, it was attacked 23 times. The Trump administration and President Trump have decided to do something much harder, much tougher [than the previous administration, under Joe Biden]. We've hit their headquarters. We've hit communications nodes, weapons factories, and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities.

Yes, you read that right: 75% of US flag shipping is now forced to circumnavigate Africa rather going through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to avoid being targeted by Ansar Allah, which has implemented a ban first on Israeli and then on US ships, following respectively the restart of the Zionist blockade and aggression on Gaza and the unprovoked US-UK airstrikes on Yemen earlier this month.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, “rerouting vessels around Africa significantly increases both cost and transit time”, with LSEG Shipping Research estimating that “such diversions can double the duration of shipping between Europe and Asia and add nearly $1 million in expenses per journey”! Ouch! That must be quite painful for the US shipping industry.

However, US President Donald J. Trump has a very simple solution to this problem: stop the supply of US weapons and ammunition to Israel and force Netanyahu to halt his blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and his indiscriminate aggression on Palestinians, instead of keeping bombing hospitals in Yemen and killing innocent civilians to no avail!

Speaking of Gaza, yesterday the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) showed again their barbarity and lack of of respect for international humanitarian law when their tanks fired on a building of the Red Crescent, as reported by Al Mayadeen and shown in the video below:

Of course, they justified the shelling by saying that they had spotted suspects in it and that…

After an examination, it emerged that the identification was incorrect, and the building belongs to the Red Cross.

…“despite the organization’s flag flying over the building”, as reported by The Times of Israel. Luckily, no injuries were reported, though the building was obviously damaged.

In the meantime, Ron Dermer, the Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister, and representatives from the IDF, Mossad, the National Security Council, the Foreign Ministry, and the Israeli Atomic Energy Agency are traveling to Washington D.C. to “meet with US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and other senior officials in intelligence, security, and diplomacy” and “present a proposal that would place the Gaza Strip under direct Israeli military control”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander of Israel's Gaza division, as saying:

Now there is new leadership, there is the backup from the US. The plans [for the now-resumed Israeli military campaign against Hamas in Gaza] are decisive. There will be a full-scale attack and they will not stop until Hamas is eradicated completely.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Israel keeps suffering internal strife (see my previous original article, in case you missed it)… and literally too! In fact, Sunday evening Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar came to blows during a Security Cabinet meeting, as per Al Mayadeen, which cited Israeli Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal. Apparently, “Itamar Ben Gvir received a report from his advisors alleging that the dismissed Shin Bet chief had ordered the collection of information against him”. Ben Gvir called Ronen Bar…

…a liar, a criminal who spies on the political leadership. …a danger to democracy and belongs in solitary confinement for attempting a coup.

Ronen Bar rejected the accusation saying:

This is false. I never ordered an investigation against you.

One attendee reported that…

It looked as if Ben Gvir was about to strangle the Shin Bet chief.

…though the Police Minister's office denied any bar fight, dismissed such reports as “misleading” and clarified that Ben Gvir just “strongly criticized and even raised his voice against Ronen Bar”.

Regardless of what really happened, according to Israel News, the situation within the Cabinet is not very rosy:

Ronen Bar is present in the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu avoids eye contact with him, the National Security Minister threatens to imprison him, and the dismissed Shin Bet chief fears for his life.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been reported to take Itamar Ben Gvir’s side, stating:

The claim that the prime minister authorized Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to gather evidence against Minister Ben Gvir is yet another exposed lie. The published document, which contains an explicit directive from the Shin Bet chief to gather evidence against political leaders, resembles dark regimes, undermines democracy, and aims to bring down a right-wing government.

Opposition leader and head of the State Camp party Benny Gantz was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Israel’s security is at risk due to internal divisions […] a prelude to disaster. Instead of leveraging White House support, we are dismantling our own house.

…and urging Netanyahu to “get out of the water”.

Gadi Eisenkot, former IDF Chief of Staff and Knesset member, also attacked Netanyahu with the following words:

Under your leadership, Israel is fighting a war that began with the most severe incident in its history, which happened under your direct responsibility, and yet it is failing to achieve its war objectives. Most Israelis support the immediate return of hostages and a decisive war against terrorism until its defeat, the government is instead focused on battling the gatekeepers and the judiciary.

Other critics of Netanyahu are Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who described the ongoing conflict as…

an existential war that has intensified over the past year and a half.

…and Brigadier General (Res.) Asaf Agmon, the grandfather of a soldier killed in Lebanon, who called Netanyahu “the greatest oppressor”.

Finally, today Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new “vast underground missile city filled with tunnels and passageways housing thousands of precision-guided missiles”, such as “Kheibarshekan, Sejjil, Emad, and Haj Qassem missiles”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Iranian state television. The unveiling took place in the presence of IRGC Aerospace Force Commander, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, who was quoted as saying:

The pace of progress in our missile capabilities is extremely high, and we will continue to enhance our defense power with full determination.

The (Anglo-)Zionists have been warned… once again!

