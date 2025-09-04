Yesterday (Wednesday 3rd September 2025), the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) started their retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and some of his fellow ministers last week. As reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba, in the morning the missile forces of the YAF carried out a “dual military operation” targeting “sensitive targets” in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area with two ballistic missiles: a Zulfiqar missile and a multi-tipped fragmentation/cluster Palestine 2 missile, resulting in the temporary closure of Ben Gurion Airport’s airspace, warning sirens in the central area of Israel and a fire due to falling missile debris after interception attempts by the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF).

In a second round in less than 24 hours, yesterday afternoon/evening the missile force of the YAF launched a Palestine 2 ballistic missile towards an “important and sensitive target” west of al-Quds (Jerusalem), while the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force targeted a “vital Israeli enemy target” in Haifa with a drone, causing once again the temporary closure of the airspace over Ben Gurion Airportin Tel Aviv and the triggering of sirens in several areas, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree

In a third round this morning, the missile force of the YAF targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a a Zulfiqar ballistic missile, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen, citing YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that these attacks are still “within the framework of the initial response to the Israeli aggression” against Yemen. According to the IDF, the missile “landed in an open area outside Israeli territory” (source: The Times of Israel).

It is also worth mentioning that this afternoon the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report about an incident 178 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, where “an unknown projectile was seen to hit the sea some distance from a vessel”, whose crew is safe and which is now proceeding to its next port of call.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

In his televised weekly speech today (Thursday 4th September 2025), Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi commemorated Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and condemned the Anglo-Zionist aggression on Gaza, calling for regional action against “Zionist expansionism”, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen. Here are some highlights from his speech (all emphasis mine):

Today, as in past years, our people celebrate this blessed occasion with love, reverence, and glorification of the Messenger of God, Muhammad ibn Abdullah, peace be upon him and his family, in gratitude for this blessing, thanking God and rejoicing in His grace and mercy. Why does the Ummah not try returning to the Qur’an and the Messenger for guidance? There is no deliverance from today’s ignorance except through the light of God, which once rescued humanity from its first ignorance. Say, O People of the Book, come to a word that is equitable between us and you—that we will not worship except Allah and not associate anything with Him, and not take one another as lords instead of Allah. But if they turn away, then say, ‘Bear witness that we are Muslims”. O our dear people, who have revived this occasion in the greatest of ways, walking in the footsteps of your noble forefathers who supported the Messenger and Islam, may God accept your efforts and bless you. May He reward all who organized and secured the event, including the transportation workers who played a great role in bringing participants to the squares. May He have mercy on the martyrs, heal the wounded, free the prisoners, and grant Yemen victory by His support. The Zionist project does not stop at the borders of Palestine, as its top criminals openly proclaim a plan that targets the entire region under the banner of changing the Middle East and establishing a Greater Israel. [I call on] those with living consciences to take action to stop the Zionist criminality that is practicing genocide and using starvation as a weapon. The nation's persistence in its current state, which is contradictory to its own principles, will lead to its ruin.

Moving to Israel, yesterday demonstrators protested outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza Street in al-Quds (Jerusalem), setting up tents, igniting fires and calling for an end to the “war” (actually a genocide of Palestinians) in Gaza and the return of all Israeli captives held by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on further demonstrations planned until Saturday evening also in Tel Aviv, where several high-tech companies allowed their employees to join the protests.

In the meantime the IDF continues to suffer setbacks in Gaza at the hands of Palestinian resistance factions, as covered in this Al Mayadeen article, reporting on multiple attacks of Palestinian resistance factions against Israeli soldiers and vehicles.

What is worrying is the expansion of the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, which is believed to be central to Israeli clandestine nuclear weapons program, near the city of Dimona in the Negev desert. As reported by Al Mayadeen and other outlets, recent satellite images show intensified construction work, including what could be a deep underground facility with multiple levels and thick concrete retaining walls. Some analysts suggest that, given the size and structure of the construction area, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) may be building a new heavy-water reactor capable of producing plutonium, used in nuclear weapons; other analysts instead suggest that it could be a nuclear warhead assembly facility.

Jeffrey Lewis of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

It’s probably a reactor — that judgement is circumstantial but that’s the nature of these things. It’s very hard to imagine it is anything else.

Daryl G. Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association, stated:

If it’s a heavy water reactor, they’re seeking to maintain the capability to produce spent fuel that they then can process to separate plutonium for more nuclear weapons.

On the other hand, Edwin Lyman from the Union of Concerned Scientists, said:

If they’re building a new production reactor, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re looking to expand the plutonium they have, but to manufacture tritium. Israel doesn’t allow any international inspections or verification of what it’s doing, which forces the public to speculate.

Indeed, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not allowed to inspect the Dimona facility, except for the separate Soreq research reactor.

It is also worth remembering that Israel, unlike Iran, has never signed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), and maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity, i.e. it neither confirms nor denies the possession of nuclear weapons, though the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists estimated an Israeli stock of ~90 nuclear warheads in 2022.

You can clearly understand now the hypocrisy of Israel in requesting Iran to give up its right to uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes (e.g. nuclear energy and medicine) and trying to destroy its underground nuclear facilities, while the former can do whatever it wants, because it is backed up by the Outlaw US Empire.

Moving to Venezuela, yesterday Trump posted the following post on his Truth social:

If true, as claimed also by the White House, the US State Department and the Department of Defense, this would be a murder and an illegal use of force, considering that the smugglers were not firing at the US navy, as pointed out by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson in his latest blog post

However, as reported by Al Mayadeen, the US claims were debunked by Venezuelan Information Minister Freddy Nanez in the following post (in Spanish) on his Telegram channel, where he copied and pasted an analysis (with screenshots in English) of the video with Google’s Gemini, according to which the video (further down) is AI-generated, and accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of misleading President Donald Trump with fake videos (all emphasis original):

It seems that Marco Rubio continues lying to his president: after cornering him, he now presents a video with AI as “proof” (as verified) What does Gemini say about this video? “Based on the video provided, it’s highly likely it was created using artificial intelligence (AI). While I can’t confirm with certainty the exact tools used, several elements suggest AI-generation: The video shows a boat being targeted and then exploding in a way that looks like a simplified, almost cartoon-like animation rather than a realistic depiction of an explosion.

The video contains motion artifacts and a lack of realistic detail often common in AI-generated videos. The water, in particular, looks very stylized and unnatural.

The content of the video seems to be a composite of different elements, including the “UNCLASSIFIED” text and a watermark from an unknown source. These elements, combined with the lack of detail, are common in AI-generated content. This type of video, often referred to as deepfake or AI-generated video, is increasingly common. It can be used for various purposes, including entertainment, misinformation, or artistic expression”. Enough, Marco Rubio, of encouraging war and trying to stain President Donald Trump’s hands with blood

#VenezuelaIsNotAThreat

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Venezuelan lawmaker Gilbert Jimenez also expressed doubts about the veracity of the video, arguing that it is unlikely that drug traffickers would attempt to move cargo in the Caribbean while US forces are present in the area. I would not be surprised if, sooner or later, the US navy stage false-flag attack against one of its ships, blaming Venezuelan cartels (e.g. Tren de Aragua or the dubious Cartel de los Soles) in order to get an excuse to start an aggression against Venezuela, whose President Nicolás Maduro stated the real intentions of the Outlaw US Empire, i.e. getting Venezuelan oil, as reported by TeleSur (all emphasis mine):

They invent a narrative, a story that no one believes. The youth of the United States don’t believe the lies of the White House boss, Marco Rubio, because the one who rules the White House is Marco Rubio and the Miami mafia, who want to get President Donald Trump’s hands dirty with blood. They want to stain the Trump name with blood. That oil doesn’t belong to Maduro, much less to the gringos; it belongs to the people of Venezuela. They come to try to root out the greatest project our America has ever had, which is the liberating project of the great Simón Bolívar. Let this example not spread throughout the world, and let the youth of the United States see that Venezuela has a true grassroots democracy. Venezuela will see peace, with sovereignty, with the people, with equality, with democracy, with freedom… They have not been able to achieve it, and they will not be able to achieve it.

It is interesting to see both Freddy Nanez and Nicolás Maduro claiming that it is Marco Rubio trying to lure Donald Trump in a war against Venezuela, as if he wants to avoid putting all the blame on Trump. If you think about it, Russia does something similar, claiming that it is “someone” in his circle or the UK and the EU trying to keep dragging Trump and the Outlaw US Empire in the ongoing war in Ukraine, though it started with US-funded EuroMaidan coup d’etat and with contributions from the Trump’s first administration (he even brags about sending Javelins to Ukraine!). I suppose they follow this script to avoid escalation. What do you think? Please feel free to say yours in a comment.

