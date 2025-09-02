Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) Maj. Gen. Mohammed al-Ghamari - from Al Mayadeen .

Following the Israeli airstrikes in Yemen that killed the Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and some of his fellow ministers, last Saturday, 30th August 2025, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti (covered in the final part of my previous original article), a member of the Political Bureau of the Ansar Allah movement, issued a statement saying that the targeting of the Yemeni government's meeting “crossed red lines” and that the war entered a new stage, adding:

Our actions will precede our words. [Ansar Allah] has succeeded in punishing Britain and the United States and will do the same to the Zionist enemy.

…emphasizing that retaliation is inevitable and that Ansar Allah “will continue to support Gaza no matter the cost”, as per Al Mayadeen.

The day after, Sunday 31st August 2025, Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) also mourned his compatriots and promised that the Zionist crime will not go unpunished with the following statement addressing the enemy directly (all emphasis added):

With hearts filled with sorrow and pain, yet with faith and certainty, we extend our deepest condolences on the martyrdom of the mujahid Prime Minister Ahmad Ghalib al-Rahwi and a number of ministers, following the treacherous criminal aggression carried out by the Zionist enemy against a meeting of the Yemeni government. They ascended as martyrs in the cause of God and the nation, steadfast and dignified, working with honesty and devotion until the very last moment of their lives. In the Yemeni Armed Forces, while we express our condolences on the martyrdom of this constellation of state leaders, we affirm to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may God protect him—and to our great Yemeni people, that this heinous crime will not deter us from our steadfast stance in support of our brothers in Gaza and Palestine as a whole. On the contrary, it will only increase our resolve, determination, and firmness in our position until the aggression is stopped and the siege on Gaza is lifted. The Zionist enemy must know well that by committing this atrocious crime, it has opened the gates of hell upon itself, and the response of our Armed Forces will be harsh, painful, and carried out with effective and strategic options, by the will of Almighty God. We also affirm to our leadership and our people that we are pressing forward in developing our strategic military capabilities in both quality and quantity, and in the near future you will hear and witness what will delight your eyes and heal your hearts. Indeed, upon the aggressor the circle will turn.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Saba.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

On the same day, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansar Allah movement, gave a televised speech to extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and to express unwavering support to the Palestinians. Here are some highlights from Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Our speech is to honor the sanctity and status of the great martyrs, to contribute to addressing this, and also to reaffirm our stance. Our path in supporting the Palestinian people continues in all fields with all our capabilities through a sacred struggle against the enemy entity in military, security, political, economic, and media arenas. Our efforts in the battlefields and fronts have their knights and men who move with full faith and steadfastness. Our dear people, all of them – men, women, children, elders – act within this great stance, which is witnessed by numerous broad and diverse popular activities. The crime of targeting ministers and civilian workers adds to the Israeli enemy's criminal record in the region. The Israeli enemy’s record is one of terrible, horrific crimes, killing the Palestinian people, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and across the nations of the Ummah. We understand that jihad in the path of God, taking the right stance, and pursuing a just cause requires sacrifice in God’s way, which will not affect our country’s official or popular stance, nor lead to retreat, weakness, or faltering. From day one, we have prepared ourselves for sacrifice in God’s way while understanding the importance, greatness, honor, and necessity of this stance. We recognize that the true interest of our country and Ummah lies in our people’s stance, in being free, and in preserving our freedom. The Zionist plan aims to enslave the entire Ummah, which the people of faith will never accept; the people of faith do not accept that their children be slaves except to God Almighty. We are in the holiest and greatest battle, and we do not consider sacrifices in it as lost; rather, we consider everything offered within this stance as in the way of God Almighty and better than what others could lose. Those who accepted plundering are killed by the Israeli enemy, their homelands occupied, and the enemy does what it wishes to them without any reaction or stance. We are in a great and honorable position, responding to God Almighty and fighting in His path, in a stance where every sacrifice has value with God, with a great impact on supporting the cause and achieving important results in the battle. Our people, with their sincere faith and commitment, refuse to allow their faith, conscience, honor, and great values to watch passively while the Jewish-Zionist enemies desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque, violate its sanctity, and attempt to occupy, destroy, and fully control it. What we have done comes within practical action: confronting the enemy, targeting it, inflicting losses, and conducting operations continuously. Yemen's position towards the Palestinian people is firm and cannot be reversed. Our people say to the Palestinian people: We are with you and we support you. The military path in targeting the Israeli enemy, whether with missiles, drones, or a naval blockade, is continuous and unwavering. No traitor can gain any form of protection. Our people will thwart any such attempts, and anyone who serves the Israeli enemy and its plans is supported only by a traitor like himself. Our dear people, men, women, children, old and young, are taking a great stance in the context of this great situation. We are in the Muhammadic spring, and our dear people are conducting numerous activities in preparation for the blessed occasion of the Prophet’s birthday. This blessed and great revival of our people and the broad jihadist movement is a steadfast and great stance, an extension of our faith, and our path will continue without retreat or influence from the battle’s magnitude, challenges, media attacks, or anything else. It is enough for our people that, at the peak of faithful dignity, they do not experience the shame suffered by the cowardly, despairing, submissive, and those loyal to the enemies.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a letter of condolences to Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stating:

This aggression demonstrates the bankruptcy of the criminal enemy and its pattern of brutality and the killing of human life without controls or rules. Unable to confront the armed forces and the direct mujahidin commanders in the military arena, it has resorted to the most heinous crimes against the mujahidin commanders serving the people. Yemen, with its leadership, government, people, and armed forces, will remain a shining, fluttering flag in the world’s skies—a beacon of freedom, support for Palestine and Gaza, and resistance to the occupiers and invaders. The lesson is at the end of the road, where there is shame and a humiliating fall for the Zionist entity, God willing, and the abject failure of global arrogance and the complicit rulers of our region. [Victory] will come at the hands of the Palestinian people and their resistance, and the resistance in the region, led by the brave and honorable Yemen. We ask God Almighty to grant great rewards to the families of the martyrs, the Yemeni people, and the brave leadership.

…as quoted by Al Manar and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which reported also the statements that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, expressed during a public session of the Iranian parliament last Sunday in support of Yemen:

The killing of al-Rahawi and his colleagues is a cowardly move that reflects the desperation of the enemy in the face of the steadfast resistance of Yemeni fighters. The blood of the martyrs will only strengthen the determination of revolutionary fighters on the path of truth and freedom. [This assassination] will not undermine Yemen’s resolve in defending the Palestinian people.

The funeral of Prime Minister Ahmad Ghalib al-Rahawi and other ministers was held yesterday, when Acting Prime Minister Mohammad Muftah reaffirmed the Yemeni commitment to continue supporting the Palestinians in Gaza:

We are in an honorable position and will never regret backing Gaza. The blood of the martyrs gives us motivation and determination. The institutions of the state are functioning, and governance remains stable despite the aggression. The enemy targeted the ports to choke Yemen, but they failed. The ports are operating and no crisis has occurred.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

YAF spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree.

It is worth reporting that, last Sunday, while sailing southwest of the Saudi port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, the vessel crew of a Liberia-flagged, Israeli-owned tanker reported “a splash in close proximity from an unknown projectile and heard a loud bang” to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey, as per Al Mayadeen. According to UKMTO, the crew was unharmed and the ship continued its voyage.

Yesterday (Monday 1st September 2025) YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the day before the naval force of the YAF had attacked the Israeli oil tanker SCARLET RAY, while sailing in the northern Red Sea, with a ballistic missile, claiming a direct hit, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba.

Finally, earlier today Yahya Saree announced that additional attacks performed by the YAF in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba:

4 military operations carried out by the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force of the YAF targeting: the Israeli General Staff building in the occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area, using Sammad-4 drone, Al-Khadira power station, Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in the area of Yaffa (Tel Aviv), and the port of Ashdod;

a joint military operation carried out by missile and UAV forces of the YAF with two drones and a winged missile against the MSC ABY ship for violating the Red Sea blockade.

Although these attacks are the first Yemeni military operations since the Israeli assassination of the Yemeni Prime Minister and his fellow, apparently they are not in retaliation for it, according to Yahya Saree, who also claimed that direct hits on the ship and that all drones successfully hit their targets.

It is also worth mentioning that, according to Israeli statements cited by SouthFront, two ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen towards Israel early this morning, but allegedly they failed and disintegrated over Saudi Arabia, though the latter did not report any incident. The IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) also claimed to have an intercepted one drone launched from Yemen before entering Israeli territory this morning (source: The Times of Israel).

Moving to Israel, the IDF keeps facing some setbacks in Gaza, following ambushes in al-Zaytoun last weekend (which I covered here). Although last Sunday they announced the killing of Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida in airstrike in Gaza City (source: The Times of Israel - not yet confirmed by Hamas though, as far as I know) and they keep killing civilians (source: Al Mayadeen), in the meantime the IDF lost a Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City at the hands of the Ezzeddine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, while a soldier was wounded after “armed men fired an anti-tank shell at a tank in Jabalia, hitting the vehicle”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media.

It is no wonder that an internal military document revealed by Israeli Channel 12 and cited by Al Mayadeen acknowledges the failure of the ongoing “Gideon’s Chariots” operation in Gaza, concluding that “the operation failed to achieve its primary objectives, namely that Hamas was not defeated militarily or politically, and Israeli captives were not recovered, whether through negotiations or military action”, suffering from “strategic disarray, an overemphasis on deterrence instead of decisive victory, and fragmented execution”. Apparently cost calculations have been prioritized over mission success, highlighting “low operational culture and absence of strategic decision-making”, as well as the low pace of force-building within the Israeli army lagging significantly behind Hamas’ rapid recovery and rearmament. On the other hand, Hamas has been using available resources efficiently, exploiting geographical depth and guerrilla warfare tactics, while enjoying external support.

Since Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2025, the official death toll of the IDF has gone up to a total of 900 soldiers (including 295 reservists and 154 career troops), 6,213 wounded; in addition to the above, more than 1,100 troops have also been officially discharged due to PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

Despite these setbacks, at the last Security Cabinet in the night between Sunday and Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu refused to hold a a vote on a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, as requested by Israeli defense chiefs (source: The Times of Israel), with Bibi reportedly telling cabinet ministers that US President Donald J. Trump had urged him not to accept any partial ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas.

The same Security Cabinet also discussed the possibility of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in order to jeopardize the recognition of a Palestinian State by France and other countries at the next United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York later this month (September 2025), with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich “pressing for a significant and not merely symbolic annexation”, as reported by Al Mayadeen; however, no final decision has been taken yet.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to South America, last Monday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held an international press conference to respond to the US threat against his country, as the US navy approaches Venezuelan shores. Here are some highlights from TeleSur and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Venezuela is a peaceful state, but its people are made of warriors and they will never cede before threats or blackmail. There are still those who want to impose supremacism and view us from afar as we did in the era of colonization. The heirs of the old colonialisms and supremacisms hold power and still view our nations with contempt and arrogance. A global awareness is rising that will not allow, under any circumstances, the imposition of a new type of supremacism or colonialism, either in Our America or in the rest of the world. We fought against the sanctions and the blockade and defeated them… Today, Venezuela’s economic system is robust. We also fought and defeated the political blockade. Empires need to demonize a leader to demonize a project… The attack is not against Maduro but against a people and a sacred history. Gentlemen imperialists: You have not been able, nor will you be able, now or ever, to defeat that history. Its words resonate in a geopolitical context marked by multipolarity, where the global south seeks to consolidate its sovereignty in the face of external interference. This development model is distinguished by its inclusive nature and its commitment to the majority. President Trump must be careful because Marco Rubio wants to drag him into a war against South America and stain the Trump name with blood. This constitutes the greatest threat to Latin America in its history. I want to express my gratitude for the open solidarity of the US people, who increasingly reject their government’s desire to drag Venezuela into a war. If Venezuela is attacked, we will resort to armed struggle to defend our national territory. We would declare ourselves a republic in arms to guarantee our country’s peace, sovereignty, and development.

Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino López - from Al Mayadeen .

On a final note, it is also worth reporting on the presentation that Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino López gave last Sunday with regards to the fights of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in their fight against drug trafficking, countering Trump’s narrative. As reported by Al Mayadeen, between January and August 2025, Venezuelan “authorities seized 55,800 kilograms of drugs, along with 160 rifles and 134,000 rounds of ammunition” and destroyed:

21 drug trafficking camps

36 logistical structures

7 clandestine shipyards

401 aircraft

94 airstrips

110 boats

7 semi-submersibles used for maritime drug transport

…and confiscated 248,000 liters of fuel destined for criminal networks.

