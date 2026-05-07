A photo of Victory Day in the Red Square (Moscow - Russia) on 9th May 2025.

Today (Thursday 7th May 2026) has been quite a quiet day in the Middle East, apart from the usual Israeli “ceasefire” violations and attacks in Lebanon and Gaza, so, let’s move to another war theatre, for a change.

You have probably read Richard Medhurst’s latest article (if you have not yet, I strongly recommend that you do!) about US energy war to keep the hegemony of what he calls the “Petrogas-Dollar”. With Venezuela under the American heel and with the “double blockade” (Iranian and American) in the Strait of Hormuz, the Outlaw US Empire is indeed imposing its own “chaotic order” around the globe. USrael does not need to continue attacking Iran, at least not with the same intensity as before. As I wrote in response to a comment in one of my previous articles, the Outlaw US Empire just needs to keep the status quo (Latin for “(existing) state of affairs”) in the Persian Gulf and can now move to the new step in its plan, i.e. Russia, before the final one, that is China.

In this light let’s review recent developments in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Just a few days ago, during the opening of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan (Armenia), the “expired” President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky (see his tweet below - all emphasis added), raised the possibility of striking during the parade in Moscow on Saturday 9th May 2026 marking Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War (i.e. World War 2):

This summer will be a moment when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin decides what to do next: expand the war or move to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy. Russia has announced a 9th May parade in Moscow without military equipment. If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square. This is telling. It shows they are not strong now. So we must keep the pressure, by sanctions, on them. Please oppose any ideas to ease sanctions – this is important. And thank you also to those who are fighting against Russia’s shadow oil fleet.

Russian Ministry of Defence.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced a ceasefire for 8th and 9th May to mark the commemorations, warning Ukraine of a “retaliatory, massive missile strike on the centre of Kiev”, in case of aggression during the parade on Victory Day (source: official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense):

In accordance with the decision of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire is declared on 8–9 May 2026 in honour of the celebration of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. We expect the Ukrainian side to follow this example. At the same time, we have taken note of the statement made by the head of the Kiev regime in Yerevan at the European Political Community Summit, which contains threats to strike Moscow on 9th May [2026]. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the festive events. Should the Kiev regime attempt to carry out its criminal plans aimed at disrupting the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the centre of Kiev. Despite the capabilities at its disposal, Russia has previously refrained from such actions for humanitarian reasons. We warn the civilian population of Kiev and the staff of foreign diplomatic missions to leave the city in a timely manner.

A warning that paints a grim picture for the capital of Ukraine!

In response to the Russian ceasefire, Ukraine, in turn, declared a ceasefire that came into effect at midnight local time yesterday (Wednesday 6th May 2026). Serhiy Sternenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, stated that, in the absence of an agreement on the Ukrainian proposal, Kiev would not consider itself bound to respect the Russian one, and… guess what? In the night between Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th May there were a series of violent strikes: the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) struck the town of Dzhankoy in Crimea, killing five people, as reported by TASS. Another incident involved a Russian TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko, who was struck by a Ukrainian drone in the centre of Vasylivka, in the Zaporizhzhia region: the vehicle he was travelling in was reportedly targeted while he was documenting the damage in the frontline town (source: TASS).

At the same time, the UAF reported that Russia launched 3 missiles and 108 drones against Ukrainian territory, along with two ballistic missiles and a guided air-to-air missile, which struck 8 different locations. Among the targets hit were an industrial plant in Zaporizhzhia and a facility in Kryvyi Rih, which was struck by a drone in the early hours of the morning, while drone attacks were also reported in Kharkiv, according to local authorities (source: Ukrainian News).

Fedorovych Koretsky, head of the company Naftogaz, stated that…

Today’s attacks have caused serious damage to Ukraine’s gas production facilities.

…forcing Kyiv to make up for the losses with additional imports.

In this situation, yesterday the “expired” President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, took the dangerous decision to escalate matters further (all emphasis mine):

I want to thank every state and want to thank every leader who supported Ukraine and our state’s proposal – the one we made to Russia – for a full ceasefire. Based on today’s developments, we see that Russia responded to our ceasefire proposal only with new strikes and new attacks. Throughout the entire day, almost every hour, reports of strikes have been coming in from different regions of Ukraine: Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions, Sumy and Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Russia has not halted any form of its military activity. Unfortunately, it has not. Ukraine will act in kind. Depending on the situation overnight and tomorrow, we will also determine our fully justified responses. Russia has received from us a clear proposal on silence of the guns and diplomacy – and knows how to contact Ukraine or our partners in order to coordinate the details. If the one person in Moscow who cannot live without war cares only about one parade and nothing else, that’s a different story. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Ukraine seeks to end this war with dignity. Russia has fought to the point where even its main parade now depends on us. And this is a clear signal: Enough is enough. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

…as he wrote on his Telegram channel, now explicitly hinting at a direct retaliation against the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and her spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, responded to Zelensky’s threats urging foreign diplomatic personnel and citizens in Kiev to leave the city as soon as possible, in case of a Ukrainian attack on the Victory Parade in Moscow on 9th May 2026 and the subsequent Russian retaliation on Kiev (source: Maria Zakharova’s official Telegram channel):

⚡️Comment by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs M.V. Zakharova 💬 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation reports that a note of the following content has been sent to all accredited diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “On 4th May 2026, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published an official statement in connection with the threats of the Kiev regime to strike at Moscow on the sacred for all Russians holiday - Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently calls upon the authorities of your country / the leadership of your organization to treat this statement with the utmost responsibility and ensure the early evacuation of staff from diplomatic and other representative offices from the city of Kiev, as well as citizens in connection with the inevitability of a retaliatory strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Kiev, including its decision-making centers, in the event of the Kiev regime’s implementation of its criminal terrorist plans during the celebration of the Great Victory”. Also, Russian diplomatic representations abroad are informing the countries of accreditation and international organizations about this. Let’s recall how the events unfolded. On 4th May 2026, during the summit of the European Political Community in Yerevan, the leader of the Kiev regime, Zelensky, made aggressive and threatening statements about the intention to disrupt the sacred holiday of Victory Day in Moscow with terrorist acts. Some EU representatives were present. None of them rebuked the leader of the Kiev regime. On the same day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a warning, which was a response to Zelensky’s aggressive intentions. I emphasize - this was done precisely as a countermeasure. If the EU countries think that they will be able to “silence” the publicly voiced threats, so to speak, “sweep the carpet” of Zelensky’s aggressive statements, then they are gravely mistaken. We are well aware of the attitude of the collective Western minority towards 9th May: they are systematically destroying the Soviet memorial heritage, exhuming the remains of Soviet soldiers, and rewriting and distorting history. It is they who, by arming Ukraine, are complicit in the criminal plans of the Kiev regime. But in this case, they should not lack the instinct of self-preservation. We do not speak from a position of aggression, we speak from a position of an inevitable response to aggression. ☝️ This is exactly how the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation of 4th May and our subsequent steps should be perceived. It definitely should not be hushed up. It should be taken very, very seriously.

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Following new fire exchanges between yesterday and today, this afternoon Zelensky issued new threats against the Victory Parade in Moscow on 9th May, recommending that foreign leaders do not attend it (source: Zelensky’s Telegram channel - all emphasis added):

I am grateful to our warriors for their precision – the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and other components of our defense. There are results from our long-range sanctions. In particular, in the Caspian Sea region – against a missile ship capable of launching Kalibrs. There was also a strike in the Perm region – against an oil industry facility – more than 1,500 kilometers from our state border. There were other strikes as well. According to our intelligence, the results of our responses in the Bryansk sector, in Tuapse, and against some of Russia’s special oil facilities are satisfactory for us. Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire to Russia – and this is by no means the first such proposal from Ukraine – this time calling for a ceasefire starting on 6th May. Ukraine was ready to ensure complete silence. But in response to this peace proposal of ours, there were only new Russian strikes and new threats from Russia. They want Ukraine’s permission to hold their parade – so they can safely take to the square for an hour once a year, and then go back to killing our people and waging war. The Russians are already talking about strikes after May 9. A strange and certainly twisted logic from the Russian leadership. There are also messages from some states close to Russia that their representatives intend to be in Moscow. An odd desire at a time like this. We do not recommend it.

Maria Zakharova responded with a new statement, urging once again all Ukrainian citizens and all diplomatic staff in Kiev to leave the city, in case of an unavoidable Russian response to a potential Ukrainian aggression on Moscow during Victory Day:

💬 According to the Russian Defense Ministry on May 4th, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, 8-9 May 2026 a truce was declared in honor of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. This initiative, which was actively supported by US President D. Trump during a telephone conversation with Russian President V.V. Putin on 29th April [2026], caused a nervous reaction in Bankova Street. Zelensky clumsily tried to downplay its significance. Then he began hinting at possible drone attacks on the parade on Red Square. He was literally disgusted by the mention of any events in Moscow to celebrate the victory over fascism. Obviously, the Russophobic atmosphere of the so-called “European political community” summit held in Yerevan on 4th May [2026], which he attended at the invitation of the Armenian side, and from which these essentially terrorist, Nazi threats were voiced, had an impact on him. Zelensky made it clear that he cares little about the memory of millions of people who died during the Great Patriotic War, who did not spare themselves to save humanity from the “brown plague”. Among those people he doesn’t care about are Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Jews, Armenians, Azerbaijanis, Georgians, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Moldovans, Uzbeks, Tajiks, Turkmens and many other representatives of the various peoples of the former USSR. In this “Immortal Regiment”, there is also his front-line veteran grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelensky, who was awarded two Orders of the Red Star. After Zelensky’s statement about the readiness of the Russian Defense Ministry to decisively prevent any armed provocations by the Kiev regime, Zelensky hastily announced the beginning of some kind of truce on the night of 5-6 May [2026]. There is no doubt that this step was dictated not only by an attempt to media-wise “drown out” the theme of the “regime of silence” declared by Russia on the occasion of Victory Day (8-9 May [2026]), but also by the real difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front. The Kiev regime urgently needs a respite for their regrouping and preparation for the continuation of hostilities and terrorist acts. We had no illusions about the negotiability of the Kiev regime. Zelensky’s words again do not coincide with his real actions. Allegedly, the truce he introduced was not going to be observed by any of the UAF militants. It has long been obvious to everyone that Zelensky is not striving for peace. As far as we know, he did not issue any order to cease fire. We have repeatedly witnessed how Bankova Street shamelessly and repeatedly violates the truces it itself declared. <...> ❗️ The Russian Armed Forces will continue to decisively prevent any armed provocations by the Kiev regime. We recommend that all citizens of Ukraine and the foreign diplomatic corps seriously take into account the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry of 4th May [2026] about the truce on Victory Day and the consequences for Kiev in case of its violation. We urge Ukrainian citizens and the diplomatic corps to take the Russian Ministry of Defence’s recommendation to leave Kyiv in good time very seriously, as the city may be subjected to a massive retaliatory missile strike should the Kyiv regime attempt to carry out its criminal plans aimed at disrupting the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as to the materials published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Given the recent fire and word exchanges between Kiev and Moscow, it is becoming clear that we are heading towards a very serious confrontation, with a high risk of uncontrolled escalation, especially considering that the EU will not evacuate its diplomats from Kiev, despite multiple warnings from Moscow of a possible massive Russian retaliation in centre of Kiev in case of Ukrainian attack on Moscow on Victory Day. In fact, Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Commission, was quoted by the Kyiv Independent as saying:

As for us, the EU, we will not change our posture or presence in Kyiv. Russian attacks are… unfortunately, a daily reality in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Now, guess what happens if a Russian missile or, more likely, a cheap Patriot falls on a European embassy and kills some diplomats? Yep: the war spreads to Europe! Finally, they will have the perfect excuse to get into the war against Russia.

Given that the Outlaw US Empire is currently engaged in the Middle East and not in good relationship with the EU, I suspect that it will not intervene… at least not immediately. As it did during World War 2, I suspect that it may leave Europeans and Russians fight each other and take the side of the winner, once it becomes clear; then, it will reap the fruits of the war by taking the spoils once again. Above all, it will be the usual suspects benefitting from destruction (and subsequent reconstruction): the big bankers, the Rotschild, etc… while common people like us pay the consequences with death, pain and sorrow… unless we start a revolution against our governments before it is too late!

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