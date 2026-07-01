What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 25th June 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Has anyone noticed that [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni’s responses to [US President Donald J.] Trump’s insolence have taken on the same extra-institutional tone, meaning that both the provocation and the reaction have unfolded as if it were a personal quarrel? The cornerstone of any institution, however, should be the distinction between the individual and their official role; therefore, if two heads of State or government are photographed together, this should constitute a diplomatic signal – not of personal friendship, but of a collaborative relationship between nations. In institutional terms, Meloni should have responded by lodging a diplomatic protest, in which she would have had to draw her counterpart’s attention to the official nature of certain photographs: one does not pose for a photograph with a foreign leader if one believes that tensions prevail, so it makes no sense to claim to have done so merely as a personal favour; and then to go so far as to hold that very favour against him. Meloni’s impromptu appeal to national pride – claiming that Italy does not ask or beg – fails in its attempt to bring the matter back into institutional terms; if anything, it creates that communicative pitfall which consists of reiterating a point through negation. On the other hand, had Meloni reacted by remaining within the bounds of institutional procedures, this would nevertheless have objectively created a communicative paradox: namely, accusing Trump of engaging in public relations rather than politics; an accusation that would have extended to the entire G7 farce, and thus to Meloni herself.

Trump may be considered an extreme case, but he is neither atypical nor exceptional; if anything, he is part of the process of de-institutionalisation we have been witnessing for decades. The concept of an institution necessarily implies a sense of continuity in its function; instead, the only continuity lies in extra-institutional behaviour. Trump insults his predecessor [Joe] Biden almost every day, thereby demonstrating that he could not care less about his duty to uphold the presidential office. On the other hand, Biden did certainly not hold back when it comes to extra-institutional behaviour either; from insults directed at foreign heads of State to the snogs on the head given to Meloni (her again). After all, from a public relations perspective, it is inevitable that one tends to raise the bar higher each time just to get noticed.

By “de-institutionalisation” we mean the blurring and confusion between the public and private spheres, swinging between one or the other depending on the advantage of the moment. The constant shifting between public and private law objectively creates a space of extra-legality, and even of legal impunity. There is no other point to transforming publicly-owned companies into joint-stock companies. But in Italy we have witnessed, above all, the de-institutionalisation of healthcare and education through the myth of “corporatisation”. Obviously, healthcare and education have never actually become businesses, as their output is not quantifiable; but the purpose of the operation was precisely to create room for manoeuvre for business lobbies through creeping privatisation. In fact, the phrase “creeping privatisation” can be considered a synonym for de-institutionalisation. Under this logic, the notion of politics vanishes and everything is reduced to business and the public relations that promote it.

It cannot be said, however, that de-institutionalisation is a relatively recent phenomenon; if anything, it appears as a sort of latent aspect of that legal fiction known as the “State”. For example, Trump has rightly been criticised for having deinstitutionalised diplomacy by using his business associates in the property sector, such as [Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner (the latter also Trump’s son-in-law), as negotiators. Witkoff and Kushner are said to be the masterminds behind the Gaza resort property deal. Yet, it is precisely property deals that lie at the root of the conflict in Palestine. At the end of the 19th century, practical Zionism consisted precisely of the Rothschilds’ property investments in Palestine; investments carried out through Jewish agencies created and financed by the Rothschilds themselves. Most of the Palestinian land was sold to the Rothschilds by the Greek-Lebanese Sursock family, who had in turn purchased it from the Ottoman Empire, which ruled Palestine until 1918. The Sursocks were largely absentee landlords in Palestine, suggesting that they were merely figureheads and intermediaries in the whole affair. If it is politically inconvenient for a State to sell something directly to Tom, then it sells it to Dick so that he can resell it to Tom.

Zionism began as a money-raising scheme and has remained so, given that Israel is supposedly a “State” but has not even attempted to uphold that minimum pretence of legality, and has therefore never adopted a defined form; indeed, it has been careful not to draft a Constitution. The constant wars bring in money under the pretext of defending Israel’s right to exist; yet, at the same time, these constant wars cause property values in Israel to plummet. In early 2026, various promotional articles appeared in the Israeli press encouraging investors by claiming that, after years of decline, the property market was showing signs of recovery; but then, at the end of February, the missiles began to rain down once more.

Zionism, by its very nature as a financial channel, is forced to expand by investing elsewhere. Cyprus is now an Israeli property colony; but Italy is no exception, given that there are Israeli property investments in Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Piedmont. In Valsesia, people are concerned about the arrival of these wealthy settlers who are setting up enclaves that exclude the local population, creating the beginnings of apartheid. The local press tried to sweet-talk the population and convince them that Zionist colonisation was a great opportunity for the valley, but it didn’t work. Consequently, some “providential” anonymous threatening letters arrived, meaning that Zionist settlements can now even secure police protection and the pre-emptive criminalisation of any protest.

The very formalisation of Zionism took place through an extra-institutional act. The famous Balfour Declaration of 1917 is, in fact, a private letter from the British Prime Minister to Baron Rothschild. As is well known, in his letter Balfour declared that the United Kingdom recognised Jewish settlements in Palestine; which, to put it bluntly, meant that the British were prepared to protect Rothschild’s property investments (obviously in exchange for some “commission”, which, however, was omitted from the letter). But the real “gem” of the Balfour Declaration – the very thing that makes it a diplomatic oxymoron – lies in Minister Balfour’s authorisation to make that private letter public. If the intention was to publicly recognise Zionism, why not do so through a public act? But it seems that property deals do not sit well with transparency.

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