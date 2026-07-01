GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Perseus's avatar
Perseus
1h

there is a nice trail to go into: “Ninety years ago, on Friday night, June 16, 1933, Chaim Arlozorov, head of the political department of the Jewish Agency, was murdered on a beach in Tel Aviv.” Chaim was the boyfriend of the woman who became a year later Goebbels wife, Magda Goebbels. The couple Hitler considered as the example of perfect Germans.

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Shut Down Section 219!

https://www.laroucheorganization.com/shut_down_section_219_formerly_ndaa_section_224

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