Following the military operations launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) against Israel and the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman last Tuesday, 31st December 2024 (see the final part of my previous original article), US and UK responded with 8 joint airstrikes against the Yemeni capital Sanaa and targeting in particular the following:

the September 21st Park, which previously housed the First Armoured Division,

a complex including the Ministry of Defense and military administrative offices in the Bab al-Yemen neighbourhood,

and the May 22nd Military Industrial Complex in the al-Nahda area,

as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Mohammad Abdelsalam, spokesman for the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, as describing this aggression as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state” and stating that…

Yemen will continue to defend itself against any aggression and remains steadfast in supporting Gaza.

Later in the evening a Yemeni senior military source released the following statements to Al Mayadeen, as reported in its Short News (and summarized in this article - all emphasis mine):

The world must know that Yemen will never stop supporting Gaza. Technological advancements and qualitative progress extend beyond just strategic weapons; they also encompass intelligence capabilities and the ability to disrupt the enemy's plans. The [YAF's] recent military operations, both naval and within the occupied Palestinian territories, were carried out using several military tactics. It is not just hypersonic missiles that strike the occupied city of Yafa; Zulfiqar ballistic missiles and other advanced weapons also reach their target, bypassing any interception. The Yemeni army is preparing for upcoming surprises, and the world must stop the aggression on Gaza, because Yemen will not cease its support. Yemen possesses a wide array of military options, and both the American and British adversaries are aware of this, particularly after their failure to decode Yemeni tactics and advanced technology. The world must act swiftly, as Yemen has made the decision to put an end to the Zionist violations in Gaza. Yemen possesses advanced, precise weapons designed to defeat and bypass any air defense systems in the world.

I wonder if the weapons Ansar Allah are referring to have been provided by Iran and/or Russia, as I do not think that anybody else has similar capabilities (maybe China); after all, the Zulfiqar ballistic missile is Iranian.

Yesterday, Wednesday 1st January 2025, the YAF shot down the second $32 million American MQ-9 Reaper drone in ~72 hours, the 14th downed since the Houthis launched its military operations against Israel after al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. To me it looks like the Outlaw US Empire wants to get rid of such expensive drone - really, I cannot think of another valid reason why they keep wasting MQ-9 Reaper drones over Yemen!

Ihab Hamadeh - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, Ihab Hamadeh, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party (the political wing of Hezbollah), issued a few interesting statements in an interview with Al Mayadeen, which makes me think that Hezbollah may re-enter the fray with Israel at the end of the 60-day “ceasefire” (emphasis mine):

Anyone who believes that the resistance in Lebanon has weakened is delusional. On the 61st day after the ceasefire, we will be in a position to make the Israeli enemy taste our wrath. If the occupation [i.e. Israel] takes any steps against Lebanon from the eastern side, following its expansion in Syria, we will carry out our national duty.

Given these statements, I expect that Hezbollah will re-start its military operations launching missiles and rockets against Israel as soon as the “ceasefire” expires on 26th January 2025. It is also good to know that they are well aware of the exposed flank on the eastern side and I hope they have taken all the necessary precautions, because I also suspect that Israel may respond to or even anticipate renewed Hezbollah’s operations by launching an invasion of Lebanon from Syria, as I wrote in this article on 15th December 2024:

I seriously hope that Hezbollah is keeping an eye on Israel in Syria, digging trenches and building strongholds on its own border with Syria, as the IDF keeps advancing towards Damascus along border between Lebanon and Syria. I am afraid that the IDF may soon launch a ground attack towards Beirut from there (maybe at the end of the 60-day ceasefire?), thus bypassing Hezbollah’s defences in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

In another article Al Mayadeen quoted Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying that Hezbollah “had successfully halted the enemy's advance through resistance, and now it is the Lebanese state's opportunity to demonstrate its strength”. Speaking at the 4th international conference honouring scholar Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi in Tehran yesterday, he described the attack in southern Lebanon as an assault on both the state and the international community, adding:

The resistance endures, has regained its strength, and is backed by a loyal group that enables it to grow stronger.

Unfortunately that’s all I have managed to find from my sources, but, in any case, it signals that Hezbollah may indeed re-enter the fray with Israel soon.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday Iranian supreme leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei also gave a speech at a meeting with families of martyrs, veterans, and resistance figures, as the 5th anniversary of General Soleimani's assassination approaches on 3rd January 2025. Khamenei.ir, Al Mayadeen and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran) have all provided a summary of his speech. Here are some excerpts from all three sources (order reconstructed by logic - all emphasis and footnotes mine):