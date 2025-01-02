Ansar Allah defying Anglo-Zionists, while Hezbollah prepares to re-enter the fray
...and a speech by Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
Following the military operations launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) against Israel and the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman last Tuesday, 31st December 2024 (see the final part of my previous original article), US and UK responded with 8 joint airstrikes against the Yemeni capital Sanaa and targeting in particular the following:
the September 21st Park, which previously housed the First Armoured Division,
a complex including the Ministry of Defense and military administrative offices in the Bab al-Yemen neighbourhood,
and the May 22nd Military Industrial Complex in the al-Nahda area,
as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Mohammad Abdelsalam, spokesman for the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, as describing this aggression as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state” and stating that…
Yemen will continue to defend itself against any aggression and remains steadfast in supporting Gaza.
Later in the evening a Yemeni senior military source released the following statements to Al Mayadeen, as reported in its Short News (and summarized in this article - all emphasis mine):
The world must know that Yemen will never stop supporting Gaza.
Technological advancements and qualitative progress extend beyond just strategic weapons; they also encompass intelligence capabilities and the ability to disrupt the enemy's plans.
The [YAF's] recent military operations, both naval and within the occupied Palestinian territories, were carried out using several military tactics.
It is not just hypersonic missiles that strike the occupied city of Yafa; Zulfiqar ballistic missiles and other advanced weapons also reach their target, bypassing any interception.
The Yemeni army is preparing for upcoming surprises, and the world must stop the aggression on Gaza, because Yemen will not cease its support.
Yemen possesses a wide array of military options, and both the American and British adversaries are aware of this, particularly after their failure to decode Yemeni tactics and advanced technology.
The world must act swiftly, as Yemen has made the decision to put an end to the Zionist violations in Gaza.
Yemen possesses advanced, precise weapons designed to defeat and bypass any air defense systems in the world.
I wonder if the weapons Ansar Allah are referring to have been provided by Iran and/or Russia, as I do not think that anybody else has similar capabilities (maybe China); after all, the Zulfiqar ballistic missile is Iranian.
Yesterday, Wednesday 1st January 2025, the YAF shot down the second $32 million American MQ-9 Reaper drone in ~72 hours, the 14th downed since the Houthis launched its military operations against Israel after al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. To me it looks like the Outlaw US Empire wants to get rid of such expensive drone - really, I cannot think of another valid reason why they keep wasting MQ-9 Reaper drones over Yemen!
Moving to Lebanon, Ihab Hamadeh, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party (the political wing of Hezbollah), issued a few interesting statements in an interview with Al Mayadeen, which makes me think that Hezbollah may re-enter the fray with Israel at the end of the 60-day “ceasefire” (emphasis mine):
Anyone who believes that the resistance in Lebanon has weakened is delusional.
On the 61st day after the ceasefire, we will be in a position to make the Israeli enemy taste our wrath.
If the occupation [i.e. Israel] takes any steps against Lebanon from the eastern side, following its expansion in Syria, we will carry out our national duty.
Given these statements, I expect that Hezbollah will re-start its military operations launching missiles and rockets against Israel as soon as the “ceasefire” expires on 26th January 2025. It is also good to know that they are well aware of the exposed flank on the eastern side and I hope they have taken all the necessary precautions, because I also suspect that Israel may respond to or even anticipate renewed Hezbollah’s operations by launching an invasion of Lebanon from Syria, as I wrote in this article on 15th December 2024:
I seriously hope that Hezbollah is keeping an eye on Israel in Syria, digging trenches and building strongholds on its own border with Syria, as the IDF keeps advancing towards Damascus along border between Lebanon and Syria. I am afraid that the IDF may soon launch a ground attack towards Beirut from there (maybe at the end of the 60-day ceasefire?), thus bypassing Hezbollah’s defences in southern Lebanon.
In another article Al Mayadeen quoted Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying that Hezbollah “had successfully halted the enemy's advance through resistance, and now it is the Lebanese state's opportunity to demonstrate its strength”. Speaking at the 4th international conference honouring scholar Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi in Tehran yesterday, he described the attack in southern Lebanon as an assault on both the state and the international community, adding:
The resistance endures, has regained its strength, and is backed by a loyal group that enables it to grow stronger.
Unfortunately that’s all I have managed to find from my sources, but, in any case, it signals that Hezbollah may indeed re-enter the fray with Israel soon.
Yesterday Iranian supreme leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei also gave a speech at a meeting with families of martyrs, veterans, and resistance figures, as the 5th anniversary of General Soleimani's assassination approaches on 3rd January 2025. Khamenei.ir, Al Mayadeen and IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran) have all provided a summary of his speech. Here are some excerpts from all three sources (order reconstructed by logic - all emphasis and footnotes mine):
If it weren’t for the pure blood of the martyrs, there would be no sign of our shrines, or any of the sacred sites today.
Martyr Soleimani’s unwavering strategy was to strengthen the Resistance Front. He was constantly dedicated to revitalizing resistance.
Soleimani’s logic was to defend the holy shrines in Iraq and Syria, protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, and safeguard the entire land of Iran.
The main goal behind the US occupation of these two countries [Afghanistan and Iraq] was to encircle Iran. However, General Soleimani, unfearful of America's apparent might, stepped into the field, and ultimately, those occupations led to America's defeat and the foiling of that grand conspiracy.
The Americans had come to stay, but [General Soleimani] and his companions played a crucial role in enabling the Iraqi people to take control of their destiny through a difficult, complex, and lengthy process involving a hybrid political, military, propaganda, and cultural war.
In confronting Takfiri1 terrorism, the Iraqi youth truly shone, but in thwarting that plot—upon which the life and death of the region depended—Soleimani, with his initiative, courage, self-sacrifice, and strength, played an unparalleled role.
Thousands of young people responded to that important fatwa and came to the field, but they lacked organization and weapons.
Soleimani’s outstanding characteristic was his exceptional use of the capacities, active youth, and national forces of Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq to revitalize the Resistance in the best possible manner.
He himself [Qassem Soleimani] did not say or write much. I do not think that anyone else has written about these characteristics and these details for posterity. This is one of the things that are a source of regret.
The Defenders of the Shrine have shown that despite the investments and heavy costs incurred by adversaries, the flag of Resistance remains aloft. The enemy has not been able to and will not be able to lower the flag of Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.
If the devout and self-sacrificing youth are removed from the scene a situation akin to that of Syria will arise, leading to chaos and the occupation of its land by foreign invaders such as the US, the Zionist regime, and other transgressive countries.
Syria belongs to the people of Syria, and those who violate its sovereignty will undoubtedly be compelled to withdraw one day in the face of the power of the brave Syrian youth.
The transgressor must leave the land belonging to a nation, otherwise they will be expelled. Consequently, the US bases will definitely be trampled under the feet of Syrian youth.
Lebanon is a symbol of Resistance. Even though it has suffered blows, it has not faltered and will ultimately emerge victorious. Likewise, Yemen is also a symbol of Resistance and will achieve victory. God willing, the transgressive enemies, led by the greedy and criminal US, will have no choice but to take their hands off the people and nations of the region and withdraw in humiliation.
This school of thought is the same as the school of thought of Islam and the Quran, which Martyr Soleimani adhered to, becoming a “criterion, center, and axis”. If we too embody this same faith and engage in righteous deeds, we can become like Soleimani and become recipients of divine grace.
Some individuals, due to a “lack of understanding, recognition, and proper analysis” of the situation, mistakenly believe and state that considering the recent events in the region, the blood that was shed in defense of the holy shrines has been in vain. These beliefs and remarks are a grave error, for had not been for the brave struggle of Haj Qasem and the Defenders of the Holy Shrines, today there would be no signs of the holy shrines, whether in Zeinabiyah or even in Karbala and Najaf.
Once, there was some negligence in Samarra, and the Takfiris, with the help of America, destroyed the dome and shrine of the Askari Imams. If it weren’t for the self-sacrifice of faithful young men, other holy shrines would have met the same tragic fate.
In Quranic culture, any blood lost anywhere in the path of truth and God, even if victory is not achieved, is never wasted and is valued by God. Just as the blood of Hamza in the Battle of Uhud and, above all, the blood of Imam Hussain (pbuh2) in Karbala were not wasted.
Of course, victory is certain, and one should not be deceived by the current movements and maneuvers of falsehood.
The resilience and dignity of a nation are built on enduring values that must be safeguarded.
Know that those who are running wild today will one day be trampled under the feet of the believers.
an Arabic and Islamic term denoting a Muslim who excommunicates one of his/her coreligionists, i.e. who accuses another Muslim of being an apostate. - from Wikipedia
peace be upon him