While we anxiously wait for midday of Saturday 15th February 2025, the deadline of the ultimatum launched first by US President Donald J. Trump and then by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hamas to return all hostages (see my previous article for more context, in case you missed it), let’s have a look at what’s happened in the meantime.

Yemen's Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from IRNA .

Soon after the (Anglo-)Zionists’s threat to dump the “ceasefire” agreement with Hamas in Gaza and restart the war/genocide of Palestinians if all hostages are returned (which is not what the agreement said!), on Tuesday 11th February 2025 the leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, stated in a televised speech that the Houthis are ready to re-enter the fray in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran - very short summary), Al Mayadeen (medium-length summary) and Yemen Saba News Agency (long summary). What follows are some highlights of Abdul Malik al-Houthi’s speech, taken from the Saba article:

We are ready for military intervention in any escalation against Gaza at any time. Our freedom and independence were achieved by the grace of God, through the awareness, movement, and revolution of the Yemeni people. This freedom and independence will, God willing, extend across all of Yemen. Our freedom is rooted in faith, and our pride is grounded in belief. We bow only to God. We rely on Him, trust in Him, and place our faith in Him. The great lesson from this anniversary, as we saw the Marines destroying their weapons with their own hands, is that nations achieve victory when they move with sincere will and trust in God. The Marines fled our country in disgrace, only to conspire from afar, using fools as proxies to fight on their behalf while also paying them. We have seen the results of resilience and reliance on God in the stance of the Palestinian people in Gaza, despite the extremely difficult conditions. Their primary capital was faith in God, belief in their cause, and adherence to their legitimate rights, which ultimately worked in their favour. To those who think that if America wills something, it must happen, I say: at the very least, try to stop getting entangled with them. Leave America alone and see how it fares. It has already been humiliated and fled Yemen during the 21st September [2014] Revolution . We must remain assured in our choices and positions, as the righteous will ultimately prevail, and God's promise of the downfall of the criminal Zionist entity will come to pass. Our hands remain on the trigger, and we are prepared to escalate immediately against the Israeli enemy if it renews its aggression on Gaza. If the Zionist entity resumes its attacks, it will find itself back in the conditions and atmosphere of war, facing security and military threats, as well as economic consequences—no matter how much U.S. support it receives. No nation can be free while under American control. Freedom from U.S. hegemony has safeguarded Yemen’s independence and its faith-based identity. A Muslim people cannot possess faith-based dignity while under American control, subjected to their interference in every aspect of life and their efforts to erase their identity. The Americans promote homosexuality and moral corruption, making it a priority in any country they control. Had U.S. forces remained in Sana’a, they would have expanded their bases throughout Yemen. Economically, despite Yemen’s resources, they would have driven the country into complete economic ruin—even without a war or blockade. Those who see America as a force for good are delusional. The U.S. only seeks control and exploitation, using any means necessary to achieve its objectives. Trump openly stated what previous American leaders concealed: their view of this region as a cash cow and their intent to plunder it. The struggle is clear: the American-Zionist project is an aggressive, expansionist scheme that threatens the entire Muslim world. The sooner nations recognize this reality, the better they can resist it. While the aggression on Gaza intensifies, the Zionists are broadcasting videos of celebrations and dancing in Riyadh and other parts of Saudi Arabia. Those who have aligned themselves with America in Yemen have taken no steps to support Gaza, despite the fact that the aggression controls parts of the Arabian Sea coast and Bab al-Mandab. The Americans have openly discussed displacing the people of Gaza and then occupying the territory. Trump even proposed “buying” Gaza as if it were a piece of real estate. The U.S. sometimes asks its allies for impossible favours; this should be an opportunity for these nations to finally say “No” and break free from American control. The two-state solution will never succeed. Arab leaders must change their policies toward Palestinian resistance and actively support the fighters in every way—financially, politically, and through the media. Is there any political horizon that the Palestinian Authority hopes to achieve through direct collaboration with the Israeli enemy—especially given the U.S.’s blatant stance against all Palestinian rights? [Referring to Mahmoud Abbas’s decree withdrawing support for the families of prisoners of hostages held in Israel and the families of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army] Other global powers will never take decisive action against Israel and America; that responsibility lies with Muslims. If we are waiting for China, Europe, or Russia to fight Israel and America on behalf of the Palestinians, we are chasing illusions and mirages. Trump, do you really think the honourable and resilient people of Gaza—who have endured 15 months of genocide and unprecedented aggression—will sell you their homeland? You foolish, ignorant, reckless man! Do you imagine that after all their sacrifices, the people of Gaza will negotiate with you? Who do you think you are buying Gaza from? You treat everything like a business transaction, assuming everyone has a price! Israel must understand that no matter how much it relies on America, it will never achieve its objectives if it escalates further. The enemy is stalling on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, but if it resumes aggression, it will be met with steadfast Palestinian resistance and support from the free people of the region. The February 11 revolution was infiltrated by external agents who tried to steer it away from the people's real demands. However, the 21st September [2014] Revolution corrected its course, restoring Yemen’s sovereignty and independence. Under the Shah, Iran was a blatant U.S.-Israeli puppet. But with the success of the Islamic Revolution, Iran became the greatest supporter of Palestine in the entire Muslim world. Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine has never changed, and it has always sought friendly relations with Arab countries. Yet America wants to push the narrative that Israel is a friend and Iran is an enemy—this is a blatant deception targeting Arabs. Israel is the enemy of the entire Arab and Muslim world. Its primary goal is to occupy Arab lands, and it poses an existential threat to Arabs before anyone else. At this stage, with America's madness under Trump, Muslims must come together in unity. Any Arab leader who thinks aligning with the U.S. will bring him victory is delusional. America wants certain Arab regimes to fight its wars, sacrifice their soldiers, and spend their money in service of U.S. and Israeli interests. The 2000 liberation of Lebanon was a historic, divine victory because the resistance and its people had faith and determination. Israel was utterly defeated. Israel’s goal in 2006 was to destroy Hezbollah and bring Lebanon under American and Zionist control. Instead, it faced an unprecedented failure. This should be a lesson to all nations—confidence in God and the right path will lead to freedom and dignity. We stand firmly alongside our brothers in Hezbollah and the Lebanese people. We are ready to assist in any way—militarily and otherwise—if Lebanon faces full-scale aggression.

Yemen's Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reiterated his warning to Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) or Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) in a new televised speech today, Thursday 13th February 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen (shorter summary) and Saba (longer summary), despite reassurances from the Israeli government that it will respect the ceasefire agreement if Hamas releases 3 hostages on Saturday 15th February 2025, to which Hamas has committed earlier today, as per The Guardian. Here are some excerpts from the Saba article:

Our position in Yemen of faith and wisdom is firm and principled in supporting the Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen/fighters and the serious and sincere stance with them with everything possible, and if the Americans and Israelis move to try to implement the plan by force or agree with the Arab regimes to implement it, we will intervene even with military force. We will move in performing our jihadi responsibility to confront America and Israel and support the Palestinian people as we did in confronting the crime of the century, and we will intervene with missile strikes, drones, naval operations and others if the Americans and Israelis move to implement the displacement plan by force. We will never watch if the Americans and Israelis move to implement the false, unjust, aggressive, criminal plan by force, and we will confront their aggression with force, military intervention, and jihad for the sake of God Almighty by all means. We in Yemen of faith, jihad, and wisdom renew our full, serious, and sincere support for the Palestinian people, and we will immediately move militarily if the Americans and Israelis move, based on the tyrant Trump's threat, to attack the Gaza Strip on Saturday, before or after it, and we will not hesitate to target the Israeli and American enemy together, and we will monitor the implementation of the agreement. When we see a breach of the agreement and a new escalation against the Palestinian people and a comprehensive aggression against them, we will intervene militarily as we intervened to support the Palestinian people. Our people will hold a massive march tomorrow in the capital Sana'a and various provinces to announce to the whole world their sincere, serious and full support for the Palestinian people in all areas, including the military option. The people will send a sincere and serious warning message to the Americans and Israelis against any new escalation or aggression against the Gaza Strip or displacement. Our people will hold a massive march tomorrow to confirm to the whole world the same position if the Americans and Israelis move to displace the Palestinian people or violate their sanctities and any of the red lines. Humiliation before the Americans and the Israelis is completely incompatible with faith. Our country's identity is faith-based, and faith-based pride was evident in our people's stance in their pride against the infidels, their boldness, courage, and sense of responsibility. We will be in constant monitoring and continuous coordination with our mujahideen brothers in Palestine and the axis of resistance. Our position is clear, principled, and serious. [To the Palestinian people] You are not alone, and you will not be alone. God is with you, and we are with you. We will remain with you until the liberation of Palestine, all of Palestine. We are with you in the face of all the Zionist Jewish Satanic plots and plans that target you. The issue of tents is fundamental, as well as caravans, because most of the houses and dwellings in the Gaza Strip have been completely destroyed. Only limited and insufficient quantities of tents have entered, meeting only eight percent of the total need in Gaza. The American is the guarantor, but he is a guarantor who denies all rights, charters and agreements, deceives, lies, blows up and denies right and justice, while the Israeli is quite clear that he is the one who evades the second stage, and it was the criminal Netanyahu who announced his intention to extend the first stage. [To Trump] Hell is yours, you unjust infidel tyrant, for you and your kind of tyrants, oppressors, criminals and arrogant, the mujahideen in Palestine cannot get out all of their enemy prisoners without completing the prisoner exchange process, and if the American and the Israeli turn to escalation, it means that the region will go to a big problem. As for the prisoners held by Hamas and al-Qassam Brigades, the enemy cannot get them with the language of tyranny, criminality and aggression, because the experience is clear over the past 15 months, the American and the Israeli were eventually forced to enter into an agreement. Some people thought that the words of the criminal tyrant Trump are one of the words that he utters are unrealistic, logical, acceptable and reasonable, and that his words are not serious and in the context of his compliments to the Israeli and the extent and expression of his loyalty to Zionism. With the repetition of the criminal Trump to raise the issue of displacement of the Palestinian people, he shows his insistence on his criminal plan that disguises truth and justice. The American thesis is a product of American tyranny, and we are not surprised by any American thesis, no matter how far it is from the truth and that it is unjust and invalid. Any successes that the Americans have in the Zionist project are by confiscating the rights of peoples and pure unjustified injustice, and Trump, who in his first presidency carried the title of “deal of the century”, moved in his second presidency to crown the “crime of the century” by displacing the Palestinian people. Trump is pushing the Arab regimes into a corner and putting his dictates to them to be implemented, not in the manner of dialogue, persuasion and understanding. Trump is telling Arab regimes what they should and will do, and he is addressing them in the language of imposing dictates and issuing orders and directives, because he wants to crown the crime of the century with its goal and because it is a terrible crime, he wants to crown it with achieving its goal of displacing the Palestinian people from their land. What the Americans used to say to the Arabs and drag them to paths under the title of “peace” and the two-state solution is just a deception. The American approach is within the framework of the Zionist project itself, which aims to completely control Palestine and liquidate the Palestinian cause once and for all. The Americans are clear in their tyranny, aggressiveness and denial of truth, justice and the principles that came in the divine message and are recognized in human instinct and within the framework of the customs of countries in the world. The correct approach is for America to transfer Zionist Jews from Palestine because they are rapists, occupiers, unjust, criminals and the source of evil in the region, and if Trump and the American approach are based on the patronage of Zionist Jews, they can be transferred to America and there are vast areas. The view of the Arabs and the Islamic world towards the Zionist project should not be a partial view, the Americans and the Israelis move at every stage to a step, but a step that is considered part of an integrated project that is all aggressive and brutal. The promise of the American plan is clear tyranny, a scandal in every sense of the word, a pure and sincere falsehood that has no cover and cannot be justified by anyone. Since the American plan depends on the Arabs accepting it, this means there is a great responsibility on the Arab regimes and peoples. There should be no approval of the American plan, and the position on it should be firm and steadfast; otherwise, it would be a major betrayal with serious repercussions. By cooperating and sticking to the right position of rejecting this plan, it is possible to overcome American pressures and temptations. Caution, caution, then caution—there must be no bargaining or bartering by the Arab regimes in ways that harm the Palestinian cause. If America reaches a dead-end, it may resort to postponing and entering into bargains and swaps that pave the way later for this plan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Yesterday, Wednesday 12th February 2025, IRNA reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General requesting an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers to address the Anglo-Zionist plot to forcibly displace the people of Gaza in the coming weeks, but likely in early March. Of course, that’s good, but, in light of most recent developments (i.e. the “ceasefire” in Gaza hanging by a thread), I would have expected a more urgent emergency meeting, that is in days, not weeks!

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Iran, Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), sent a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) last Tuesday, denouncing the recent statements by Donald Trump towards his country (see my article on this topic):

I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it.

Here is what Iravani wrote, as reported by Al Mayadeen (emphasis mine):

These reckless and inflammatory statements flagrantly violate international law and the UN Charter. The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the US will bear full responsibility. [This US policy] reinforces unlawful, unilateral coercive measures and escalates hostility against Iran.

…calling on the UNSC to denounce Trump's “brazen rhetoric”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

And here is what Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the inauguration of the 18th International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition in Tehran last Tuesday, as reported by IRNA (all emphasis mine):

Only in peace and harmony can we truly host and welcome each other. Anyone visiting Iran is our esteemed guest. By the grace of God, we have close and deep relations with all our neighbours, and we will continue this closeness. If people come and see for themselves, they will realize that what is said against Iran from certain tribunes is untrue. Iran has a friendly, loving, and humane people. Every corner of Iran is full of friendliness and harmony, and Iranian hospitality is exemplary. We are not seeking war; our neighbours are our brothers. Those who engage in bullying, massacres, and provision of weapons of mass destruction to those who kill innocent people are the ones initiating war and bloodshed. Those who kill tens and hundreds of innocent people and then claim to advocate human rights, those who massacre the elderly, children, and women in Gaza and then speak of fighting terrorism … claim to bring security to the region, yet if they cease their massacres, security will naturally prevail. We strive to restore Iran to its rightful position. Travel and exchanges lead to growth, experience, unity, and human cohesion.

Yesterday, speaking at a meeting in Bushehr (southern Iran), Pezeshkian added that Iran’s state of affairs should not be tied to foreign decisions, as reporter by IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

We shouldn’t look to others; some speech by some president halfway around the world shouldn’t disrupt the state of our country. Who says they can stop us and that we can’t manage to succeed on our own? We will stand against the enemies with might and will try to achieve honor and pride. No one can stop our growth and progress.

And at another meeting in Bushehr today Pezeshkian was quoted by Al Mayadeen and IRNA as saying (all emphasis mine):

We’re not saying that we don’t negotiate, but Trump can’t impose all kinds of sanctions on us and then speak of negotiating. Why would he block food and water and medicine from us? They are not after negotiations. They want us to be submissive to them. But we won’t be made submissive. Enemies won’t be able to hinder our path. We will find our way.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II & Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi - Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will decline a visit to the United States for talks at the White House if President Donald Trump's Gaza Strip plan is on the agenda”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported also that his position is aligned with that of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, issuing the following statement:

The two leaders affirmed the unity of the Egyptian and Jordanian positions [regarding the reconstruction of Gaza] without displacing the Palestinian people from their land.

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, Ahmet Davutoglu, former Prime Minister of Turkey, “suggested holding a referendum in the Gaza Strip on whether it should become an autonomous Turkish territory”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Turkiye, as the legitimate successor of the Ottoman Empire, should treat the people of Gaza as friends throughout history and fellow citizens. Let the people of Gaza hold a referendum and join Turkiye as an autonomous region until a Palestinian state is established. The decision is up to the people of Gaza.

This is quite an interesting development! Surely it would be much better than Gaza falling in the hands of either Little Satan or Great Satan… at least Palestinians would have a say and would stay in Palestine! However, Ahmet Davutoglu’s idea clearly shows the ambitions of his country restoring the former Ottoman Empire, after what happened in Syria. Are we going to see a clash between Turkey (a NATO country!) and Israel soon?

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman - from Al Mayadeen .

I will conclude this long article with the news of a collision between the nuclear-powered USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and the Besiktas-M, a Panamanian-flagged merchant vessel, near Port Said (Egypt) last Wednesday night, as per Al Mayadeen. No injuries were reported, according to the US Navy, which provided the following statement, without providing additional details of the embarrassing incident:

The collision did not pose a threat to the Harry S. Truman, as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion systems remain unaffected and are in a safe and stable condition.

I suppose it went as in the famous joke:

