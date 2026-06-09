GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3h

More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable.  Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

The bell of truth rings hard in lying ears:

Major General Mohsen Rezaei of Iran has stated:

"... In the negotiations, we are showing the world what America truly is and on what principles it actually operates. Simply exposing America’s real face, its repeated violation of agreements, breach of international law, and disregard for human rights, is in itself a victory for us."

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