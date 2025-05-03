Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published yesterday, Friday 2nd May 2025. I do not agree with some views expressed in the article, but I will explain myself at the end of it.

Calls from Moscow for a special US-Russian relationship against Europe's authoritarian drift

Nikolay Patrushev, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation.

On 16th April [2025], the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) published a significant statement entitled “Eurofascism, just like 80 years ago, is the common enemy of Moscow and Washington”. In it, it is proposed that the US rediscover its unique history, which would also allow Russian-American relations to be put back on healthy ground, with the common mission of ridding the world of centuries of “Eurofascism”.

The SVR statement cites past moments of alignment between the two powers against Britain and France, including the Suez Crisis of 1956 [Wikipedia] and the Crimean War (1853-1856) [Wikipedia], when the US sympathised with Russia, as models for today's cooperation.

In this regard, the conflict in Ukraine is presented as the latest example of what is called Anglo-European adventurism, which dragged the US into supporting the Kiev regime. Adventurism that glorifies “the bandit executioners, who fought alongside Hitler and today commit numerous crimes against humanity themselves”. The statement cites other historical examples, such as the cordial ties between the British aristocracy and the Nazis, or the French SS soldiers who defended Berlin to the end.

“It is emphasised that the United States is free thanks to the willingness of the ancestors of modern Americans to oppose dictatorships such as the British monarchy or the Jacobin revolution”, the statement declares, in what is interpreted as an appeal to Washington to stop defending a declining European order and not forget its revolutionary heritage.

A few days after the publication of this statement by the Russian intelligence agency, a similar message to the Americans was sent by Nikolay Patrushev (photo), who was director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) from August 1999 to May 2008, succeeding Vladimir Putin, with whom he worked closely for over two and a half decades. Having served as Secretary of the Security Council of Russia from May 2008 to May 2024, Patrushev is now an advisor to the President.

In an interview published on 21st April [2025] in the newspaper Kommersant, he talks about the common interests between Russia and the US and the historical alliances that are part of the common heritage of the two countries. He also emphasises the importance of the historical examples of their cooperation, including the Second World War, which should serve as a “symbolic basis” for the dialogue needed today.

At one point, Patrushev cites a much lesser-known precedent from the American Civil War, when the British and French were planning to intervene on the American continent, but Russia decided to support “the legitimate government of Abraham Lincoln” and was almost “the only great power to support America at that difficult time”.

In the third paragraph, the authors state that “the conflict in Ukraine is presented as the latest example of what is called Anglo-European adventurism, which dragged the US into supporting the Kiev regime”, but that is not true, at all! The author seems to forget that it was the Outlaw US Empire that brought us to the current situation in Ukraine! It was the Outlaw US Empire that staged the Orange Revolution in 2004, as The Guardian recognized back then! And it was again the Outlaw US Empire (with the help of the EU of course!) that staged the Euromaidan coup: how can we forget the late US Senator John McCain meeting with protesters and Ukronazis? How can we forget the phone conversation between Geoffrey Pyatt, then US Ambassador to Ukraine, and Victoria Nuland, then US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, who even said “F*ck the EU!”? It is well known that it was the CIA that trained Ukrainians to kill Russian-speakers since 2014 US-backed coup, as Ben Norton explained here in 2022!

And now that the Outlaw US Empire and Ukraine have signed a mineral deal, the former has decided to stop mediating between the latter and Russia, as reported yesterday by The Kyiv Independent. So much for the “President of Peace”, Donald J. Trump! As I have said many times, you cannot trust him. For me it’s have always been clear that he has never intended to stop the war; in fact, soon after the signing of the mineral deal, he even approved the first export of US military equipment to Ukraine since assuming presidency, as per The Guardian.

The second article that follows was published on Wednesday 30th April 2025. Although I am not entirely sure what the authors mean with the title (unless they mean a specific form of geopolitics, as intended at some point in the article), I decided to keep the original one anyway, instead of replacing it.

Geopolitics is dying, but not yet gone

Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute.

Right now in the world there is “an enormous struggle going on, in which China is one of the protagonists”, said Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the founder of the Schiller Institute, at a panel discussion organised on 25th April [2025] in China by the China Media Group. “It is the effort of the countries of the Global Majority to finally overcome five hundred years of colonialism, ceasing to be mere exporters of raw materials, but developing the production chain in their own countries. Of course, there are those who do not see this favourably and would like to maintain the neo-colonial forms”.

While Ms LaRouche was speaking, “those who don't see this in a good light” - the proponents of British geopolitics - were busy launching deadly provocations around the world to ensure that the BRICS countries were destabilised and that the US and NATO remained on course for a final confrontation with Russia and China.

In the India-Pakistan theatre, the 22nd April [2025] terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists in the Indian-controlled area of Kashmir led to a rapid escalation on both sides. India announced that it would suspend the very important Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, which regulates the flow of water to the two countries, while some Pakistani authorities openly spoke of the option of launching a nuclear attack against India, which is also a nuclear-armed power! Fortunately, the Pakistani Defence Minister pointed the finger at the external forces deploying terrorism in the region, pointing to Britain and the US as the culprits for the past 30 years.

In Russia, following the assassination of General Yaroslav Moskalik of the General Staff on 25th April [2025], a former director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies recalled on national television the role of “British special services” in these terrorist acts. In Iran, a huge explosion rocked the port of Bandar Abbas on 26th April [2025, which we covered here], leaving at least 25 people dead and nearly 1,400 injured. Although the cause has not yet been determined, it occurred at a time when the US and Iranian governments are engaged in delicate negotiations, essential to restoring peace to the war-torn Southwest Asian region.

India, Russia and Iran are all three members of the BRICS and Pakistan is a candidate for membership. However, despite various attempts at destabilisation by those who defend the “unipolar world”, and despite provocative moves by the White House and factionalism within the Trump administration, the diplomatic approach pursued by the US with Russia and Iran is advancing, albeit slowly [not any more, as I mentioned earlier for Russia; as for Iran, the indirect negotiations have been suspended for now, as I wrote here the other day]. It remains to be seen when Donald Trump will realise the need to restore good relations with China.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche mentioned in her remarks during the round table in China that the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference in 1955 has just been celebrated and that the goals set there, to implement a just world order for all countries, have not yet been achieved.

This topic will be addressed in depth at the Schiller Institute conference on 24-25 May [2025]. Here is the registration form and the programme with the speakers of the first session: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01/conference-invitation/