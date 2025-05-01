GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Sanchez's avatar
Karl Sanchez
5h

The rabbit hole is deep and has many passages. Trump has morphed into Biden. With the Russian talks a failure, I expect Rubio to stay where he is and someone else to become SoS. As for the Zionists reaping what they sowed--that's Karma. Ansarallah could fit their drones with incendiary munitions and help the fires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eoin Clancy's avatar
Eoin Clancy
8h

Great work again, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture