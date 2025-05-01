Since almost nobody (apart from Yemeni Ansar Allah) is doing nothing to prevent the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, God (or nature, if you are atheist) may have finally decided that it is time to intervene in their defense against the Zionists.

As reported yesterday (Wednesday 30th April 2025) by Al Mayadeen and as shown in the photo above and in the map below, massive wildfires spread across Israel, leading to evacuations of multiple illegal settlements and triggering the deployment of firefighters as well as Israeli military units, with Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz declaring a national emergency, with the alert level raised to its highest, and stating:

We are facing a national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilized to save lives and bring the fires under control.

…while Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claimed, without providing proof, that arsonists may be behind the fires and ordered the cancellation of events tied to today’s “Independence Day” (from whom, since it is an artificial state created from nowhere?!), whereas Fire chief Eyal Caspi said:

We are apparently facing the largest fire in Israel in a decade.

The Zionist entity is facing such a huge a problem that it had to seek help from other countries, such as Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Italy, the last two of which have provided 3 firefighting aircraft, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Israeli security sources, cited by Israeli Channel 12 and Al Mayadeen, criticized the police and fire services, saying that they…

failed, and there is a complete lack of understanding. They ignored warnings issued by the army regarding the possibility of fires breaking out today [and] obstructed the purchase of firefighting helicopters that could have helped in dealing with the major fire.

It is worth reporting that the fires even surrounded some Israeli soldiers inside some camps, as shown in the video below:

…whereas the video below shows flames approaching tanks in the Gaza Strip near the Black Arrow memorial west of Sderot:

So, in the end the Zionists are having a taste of their own medicine that they give every single day to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank! After all, how many times have we seen photos and videos of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, burnt alive in their tents? Not even a month ago, the Zionists burned Ahmed Mansour, a Palestinian journalist, alive in his tent after an airstrike on a tent camp near the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, as reported by The Palestine Chroincle.

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour - from The Palestine Chroincle .

Now the soldiers of the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), who smile and laugh after launching grenades on Palestinian tents, as in the video below, are facing the same fate of the Palestinians, except for the fact that, while the latter are going to Paradise as martyrs, the former are going to burn in flames in Hell for the rest of eternity.

And in case you missed it (I found out it only this morning on this excellent article by Caitlin Johnstone, which I recommend that you read), last Monday, 28th April 2025, former US Senator and Jewish Coalition chair Norm Coleman made the following remarks during a speech at a summit hosted by the Jewish News Syndicate, as reported also by The Grayzone (emphasis mine):

A majority of Gen Z have an unfavorable impression of Israel. And, my friends, I think the reason for that is that we’re losing the digital war. They’re getting their information from TikTok… and… whatever it is… and we’re losing that war. And when you think about it, the masters of the universe are Jews! We’ve got Altman at OpenAI, we’ve got [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg, we’ve got [Google founder] Sergey Brin, we’ve got a group across the board. Jan Koum, y’know, founded WhatsApp. It’s us. And we have to figure out a way to win the digital battle. We’ve got to get our digital sneakers on, so that the truth can prevail over the lies. And when we do that, the future of Israel will be stronger because a majority of all Americans will support Israel. We’ll make that happen, we have to make it happen.

Re-read the emphasized part. Yes! He called Zionist people like himself “masters of the universe”. However, when it is us, common people, calling them like that, we get called “conspiracy theorists” and banned from the social media they own, as mentioned by Norm Coleman and even by Facebook's “Jewish Diaspora” chief Jordana Cutler in a speech after him at the same event, as shown in the video below (all emphasis added):

I am proud that Meta’s commitment addressing anti-Semitism has remained steadfast, especially after 7th October [2023]. Our policies are industry-leading in protecting Jewish people and Israelis on our platforms. Our community standards include policies that prevent harassment, violence, and incitement and include a robust framework to combat anti-Semitism. Our hateful conduct policy includes specific protections for Israelis and Jews [because they are “more equal than others” (cit. “Animal Farm” by George Orwell]. We banned holocaust denial and distortion back in 2020. We changed industry thinking on this issue, designating denial as hate speech rather than misinformation. It wasn’t just about facts. It was about protecting people from harmful conduct. We ban content with harmful stereotypes about Jews, such as the claim that Jews run the world or other major institution. [WHAT!? But your colleague Norm Coleman just said that you Zionists DO run the world, actually the whole Universe! WTF?!] We updated our policies to recognize that the term Zionist can be used as a proxy for Jews and Israelis. We banned content claiming that Zionists around the world control media. And we do not allow for dehumanizing comparisons of Zionists [but they can dehumanize Palestinians by calling and treating them as “human animals”, as former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant did after Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023, as shown in this video]

Hypocrites! That’s why I like to believe that even their own God got so disgusted of them, calling themselves “masters of the universe” (not just of the world, but of the whole universe!) and comparing themselves to their own God, that He sent fire to their country! As I said, I really hope they burn in Hell forever, after all the pain and sorrow they are causing on Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, Yemenis and whoever does not (want to) submit to their rule!

Enough with the Zionists! Let’s move now to Iran, where yesterday the Judiciary announced the execution of Mohsen Langarneshin, convicted and self-confessed of espionage and supporting terrorist operations in the country on behalf of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency, including the assassination of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA, which reported on his hanging yesterday morning, “following a full legal process, including trial, appeal, and final confirmation of the verdict by Iran’s Supreme Court”. The charges against him included:

“moharebeh” (waging war against God),

“corruption on earth”,

providing logistical, technical, and operational support for an attack on a Defense Ministry-affiliated industrial site in Isfahan,

procuring telecommunications and specialized equipment for Mossad agents, including the use of a secure communication platform known as “Red Windows”,

purchasing and outfitting vehicles for operational use,

transferring funds from Mossad officers to operatives within Iran

and securing safe houses across multiple provinces.

I think this is also a signal to traitors within Iran, following the explosions at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas last Saturday (26th April 2025), which I covered here and the in the follow-up article in the link below.

Israel threatens to bomb Iran Ismaele · Apr 29 Before delving into the topics in the title of this article, let’s catch up with what’s happened in Iran since the explosion(s) at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port last Saturday, 26th April 2025, which I covered here, presenting hints and clues pointing towards a sabotage, if not a terror… Read full story

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

By the way, yesterday Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged “full governmental support for the victims’ families and others impacted by the blast”, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying that no grieving family will be left alone during a national festival honoring Iranian workers, committing to “identifying all those affected and ensuring they receive their entitled salaries, benefits, and necessary assistance” and calling “for a comprehensive investigation into the incident” and urging “both Parliament and media outlets to continue following the matter closely”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

In the meantime, Iran is preparing for the fourth round of Oman-mediated indirect talks with the Outlaw US Empire, as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA, which reported on the warning sent by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to other party. Here is what he said, referring initially to US sanctions against his country, while speaking to the press on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting yesterday (all emphasis mine):

When the other side takes provocative steps during negotiations, it can cast doubt on their seriousness. We are aware of the internal disagreements in the US and the active lobbying efforts. We are closely monitoring all these developments and will make decisions accordingly. Every negotiation is based on differences, and the goal of negotiations is to resolve differences and reach a common understanding. Our red lines are completely clear and have been communicated to the American side. The talks do not have a specific timetable, and we did not set a time for it.

We are not after wasting time, and we believe the other side shares the same intent. The host of the talks is Oman, and for logistical reasons, they decided to hold the talks in Rome. In our opinion, the location of the talks is not a very important place to waste time on. We are not in favor of this reduced role [of European countries (France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3] and are therefore prepared to hold the next round of talks with them in Rome. The three European countries currently play a minor role due to the wrong policies they have adopted, which we do not want to see happen, and for this reason, we are prepared to hold serious negotiations with their presence.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei - from IRNA .

However, the next round of indirect Iran-US talks, originally scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday 3rd May 2025, has been postponed, “based on the proposal of the Omani foreign minister”, as announced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei this afternoon, as per IRNA, while Al Mayadeen (in its Short News and in this article) quoted Iranian sources as saying that…

The postponement came in light of the conflicting positions taken by the US administration regarding the talks. The postponement was due to Washington’s attempt to alter the general framework of the talks, which had been previously agreed upon. The talks between the Iranians and the Europeans, which were scheduled for tomorrow, Friday [2nd May 2025], have also been postponed.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri - from IRNA .

On the other hand, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, speaking at a ceremony commemorating Persian Gulf Day last Tuesday, 29th April 2025, stated that Iran is committed to promoting peace in the region and that the security of the Persian Gulf security must be ensured by regional countries, while describing foreign forces in the region as a “security threat” and his country as “the guardian of security in the Persian Gulf”. Here is what he said, referring to Iran’s enemies who seek to create insecurity in the Persian Gulf (we all know who they are!) as reported by IRNA and Tasnim News Agency:

What matters to us in the Persian Gulf is peace, security, fraternity and friendship.

We believe that the presence of outsiders in the Persian Gulf will disrupt security. Achieving these sinister goals requires fomenting hostility in the region. There's no doubt that those who travel thousands of miles to this region do not seek the security of this region. 62% of the region’s oil and 40% of its gas are exported through this waterway. Today, we have firmly secured the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 80 ships passing through this international waterway daily.

Head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi.

…whereas Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, issuing the following statements, stressing “the importance of diplomatic engagement between Iran and Arab nations” and “Iran’s strategic commitment to soft power diplomacy”, as quoted by IRNA:

This policy includes expanding economic cooperation with neighboring countries. Cooperation in energy, science and technology, culture, and shared heritage, alongside political and military coordination, are key areas for collective progress. The future of this region depends on enhanced partnership among its nations, and Iran is ready for extensive collaboration.

…suggesting that “a coalition comprising Iran, Iraq, and the six Persian Gulf littoral Arab states could work to enhance security, economic development, and cultural cooperation in the region without foreign interference”.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani - from Tasnim .

I will conclude this article with the full text of the statement that the Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeid Iravani, read at the meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday 29th April 2025, after the US vetoed a resolution urging for Palestine’s unconditional full membership at the UN (from Tasnim):

We speak at a time of deep moral and legal failure. Gaza is enduring a severe humanitarian catastrophe, not solely due to Israeli military actions, but also because of the impunity granted by the United States and some Western countries. Their continued provision of weapons, political backing, and financial support enables Israel to commit further atrocities in grave violation of international law. The total blockade of food, water, fuel, and medicine imposed on Gaza constitutes collective punishment. It flagrantly violates the Fourth Geneva Convention and amounts to a war crime. At the same time, illegal settlements are expanding, Palestinians are being forced off their land, their homes demolished, their movement restricted, and subjected to settler attacks. These acts are part of a larger plan to annex land and erase Palestinian presence. Such illegal acts violate international law and Security Council resolutions. Against this backdrop, I wish to emphasize the following points: First, Gaza requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Priorities must include humanitarian access, aid delivery, and prisoner exchanges. Second, a permanent ceasefire must be followed by Gaza reconstruction. Reconstruction efforts must respect Palestinians' rights and reject any schemes involving forced displacement or resettlement in third countries. Palestinians must determine their own future, united. Third, it is time for Palestine to become a full UN member without conditions. Palestine meets all membership criteria. The US veto of Council’s resolution ignored the global community's will, which overwhelmingly supported Palestine's membership through a General Assembly resolution with 143 votes in favor. Fourth, the Palestinian right to self-determination is non-negotiable. Establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital remains the legitimate aspiration of the Palestinian people. It is essential that all Palestinian groups remain united; any division only serves Israel's interests. Fifth, without ending the occupation and aggression, peace and stability in the region will remain elusive. The Security Council must compel Israel to withdraw its occupying forces from the Palestinian occupied territories, Lebanon, and Syria, and end its ongoing aggression and violations. Mr. President, In closing, the main threat to peace and stability in the region comes from the terrorist and destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime and its main sponsor, the United States. The existence of this regime is built on terror, murder, aggression, and occupation. It constantly fuels conflict, undermines regional stability, and violates international law. Beyond its brutal attacks in Gaza, Israel commits near-daily acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria. They are deliberate, systematic, and deeply destabilizing. Israel continues its aggression and occupation only because of full political, military, and diplomatic support from the United States. If the US stopped its support just today, Israel would be forced to follow international law and respect its obligations. The Security Council must not stay silent. It must act now, firmly and urgently, to uphold international law, defend the UN Charter, and protect civilians from further harm. I thank you, Mr. President.

Iran and Yemen, the latter of which continues to be bombed by the Outlaw US Empire, now even with illegal GBU-39 JDAM bunker-buster bombs (as reported here by Al Mayadeen), are the only two moral countries in the world opposing the ongoing genocide of Palestinians and the Zionist hegemony in the Middle East.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

On a final note, it is worth mentioning these reports from Al Maydeen and Saba according to which the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) have claimed the downing of an F-18 fighter jet (which I touched upon at the end of this article) and have started “targeting the US aircraft carrier Vinson and several of its accompanying warships in the Arabian Sea”, after forcing the US aircraft carrier Truman to retreat.

And, in related news, today US President Donald J. Trump has fired his National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and several other staffers from the National Security Council, following the scandal over the Signal chat that included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg and where senior officials discussed airstrikes on Yemen, as reported here by Al Mayadeen, though he will be the next US Ambassador to the UN, while Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor (source: The Hill). Although Mike Waltz was a hawk, I do not expect Trump’s foreign policy to change, especially considering that his interim replacement, Marco Rubio, is more hawkish than him and that, after striking a mineral deal with Ukraine yesterday (see for instance this article by The Guardian), Trump approved the first export of US military equipment to Ukraine since assuming presidency, as per The Guardian. So much the “President of Peace” who wants to stop the war in Ukraine and make peace with Russia… Iran’d better take note!