As you probably know from the Western mainstream media (MSM), e.g. The Guardian, the “ceasefire” in Gaza is on the verge of collapse. However, beware of the spin of the narrative given by the western MSM! So, in order to make things clear, let’s first quote in full a “summary of Zionist violations of the humanitarian clauses of the ceasefire agreement” released yesterday, Monday 10th February 2025, by the Government Media Office in Gaza, as reported on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

🚨 The Government Media Office in Gaza published a summary of zionist violations of the humanitarian clauses of the ceasefire agreement: - 12,000 aid trucks should have entered the Gaza Strip by now. Only 8,500 have entered. The zionist entity has fallen short of its end of the agreement by 3,500 trucks. - 50 fuel trucks were supposed to enter the Gaza Strip daily. Only 15 have entered daily. The zionist entity has violated the ceasefire to the tune of 35 fuel trucks every day. - 60,000 temporary mobile housing units were supposed to enter the Gaza Strip. Not a single unit has entered, preventing hundreds of thousands of Gazans from obtaining temporary shelter. - 200,000 tents were supposed to enter the Gaza Strip. Only 20,000 have entered. The zionist entity has failed to implement the ceasefire agreement, as 180,000 more tents are supposed to enter the Strip.

So, if you understood from the Western MSM that Hamas is breaking the ceasefire agreement, that’s because the Western MSM wants you to believe that that’s the case, when clearly it is not!

Here is the full statement released yesterday afternoon by Abu Obeida, spokesperson of the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as per the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

During the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has monitored the enemy's violations and failure to abide by the terms of the agreement; from delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and not allowing the entry of relief supplies in all their forms according to what was agreed upon, while the resistance has implemented all its obligations. Accordingly, the handover of the zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, corresponding to 15/2/2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively, and we affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them.

And here is what Hamas spokesperson Dr. Abdel Latif Al-Qanou' stated to Al-Arabi TV, as reported on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

The occupation violated the ceasefire agreement in the past weeks and prevented the entry of aid, fuel and tents. We appealed to the mediators a week ago to oblige the enemy to implement what was agreed upon in the first phase and implement the provisions of the humanitarian protocol. We are committed to the ceasefire agreement to what the “israeli” enemy committed to. We hold Netanyahu responsible for what will result from postponing the handover of prisoners next week.

Finally, here is the official statement released by Hamas on this issue, as reported on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Hamas affirms its commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the zionist occupation abides by them. Hamas has fulfilled all its obligations precisely and within the agreed deadlines. The occupation has not adhered to the terms of the agreement and has committed multiple violations, including: 1. Delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza. 2. Targeting our people with bombings and gunfire, killing many across various areas of the Strip. 3. Obstructing the entry of essential shelter supplies, including tents, prefabricated homes, fuel, and rubble removal equipment needed to retrieve bodies. 4. Delaying the entry of medical supplies and necessities required to restore hospitals and the healthcare sector. Hamas has documented the occupation’s violations and continuously provided them to mediators, yet the occupation persists in its breaches. Hamas calls for strict adherence to the agreement and not subjecting it to selectivity, by prioritizing less critical matters while delaying and obstructing the most urgent and important ones. The postponement of prisoner releases serves as a warning message to the occupation and a means of exerting pressure for precise compliance with the agreement’s terms. Hamas deliberately made this announcement five full days before the scheduled prisoner exchange in order to give mediators sufficient time to pressure the occupation into fulfilling its obligations and to keep the door open for implementing the exchange on time if the occupation adheres to its obligations. The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Monday: 11 Sha'ban 1446 AH Corresponding to: February 10, 2025

Then, overnight US President Donald J. Trump stated that, if Hamas does not release all hostages by midday on Saturday 15th February 2025, “let all hell break out […] all hell is gonna break out”, as reported by Al Mayadeen - watch also the video below:

Of course, no mention of Israeli violations… and yet “three Israeli officials and two mediators acknowledged that Hamas’ allegations were accurate”, as reported this afternoon by Al Mayadeen, which also cited COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for overseeing aid deliveries to Gaza, dismissing the claims as “completely false”. Ibrahim Dalalsha, director of the Horizon Center, a political research institute in Ramallah, was quoted as saying:

It’s likely that they will reach a compromise before Saturday. But this crisis is a prelude for a much bigger crisis that is coming in early March.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri responded to Donald Trump as follows:

Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters.

…as quoted by The Guardian. However, I am afraid that his response is falling on deaf ears. After all, Trump keeps doubling down on relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, which has now become permanent and not just temporary (source: The Guardian), despite the rejections of his proposal by Jordan, Egypt and other Arab states (at least in words!).

In all of this here is the appeal of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to Hamas “to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages”… but no direct appeal to Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement and stop the violations!

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the so-called “Palestinian Authority”.

To add insult to injury, yesterday evening, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the so-called “Palestinian Authority”, has issued a decree withdrawing support for the families of prisoners of hostages held in Israel and the families of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army, as reported by The Guardian and on this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel, which also wrote here the following statement (all emphasis added):

🚨 In yet another blatant example of betrayal, the illegitimate president of the “Palestinian Authority” Mahmoud Abbas has halted payments to the families of Palestinian martyrs, injured, and prisoners. These payments, which have been disbursed by the Authority since its inception, have often been the only means of support for the families of Palestinians who have sacrificed everything for the sake of Palestine.

And here is the official statement issued by Hamas on this topic, as reported on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The decision of the President of the Authority to halt paying financial allocations to the families of martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded is an abandonment of their national cause. We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) denounce the decision of the President of the Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, to cancel the financial allocations for the families of prisoners, martyrs, and the wounded, and to abandon their national cause, at a time when our people and the forces of resistance are working to preserve the rights of the martyrs, liberate the prisoners, and ensure a dignified life for those who have been freed. We affirm that this action is unpatriotic and represents a departure from one of the national constants. We call for its immediate reversal and for refusing to submit to the pressures of the zionist occupation and the American administration. Turning this struggling national group—who have sacrificed the most precious of what they own for our people and their just cause—into mere social cases is disgraceful. What is required is to appreciate the great sacrifices of the prisoners, the wounded, and the families of the martyrs, the price they have paid with their lives, and the years they have spent in the prisons of the occupation, and to uphold their families rather than abandon them at this critical moment in the history of our Palestinian cause. The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas Monday: 11 Sha'ban 1446 AH Corresponding to: February 10, 2025

Clearly that ba$tard traitor of Mahmoud Abbas is taking the side of the Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire)! I would not be surprised if the Palestinian Resistance factions try to kill him now, as this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. See also these two Al Mayadeen articles (1 and 2) for additional information on the decree issued by Mahmoud Abbas.

In the meantime, overnight the Israeli military announced a reinforcement of the areas around Gaza, as reported by The Guardian:

In accordance with the situational assessment, it was decided to raise the level of readiness and postpone leave for combat soldiers and operational units in the Southern Command... Additionally, it was decided to significantly reinforce the area with additional forces, for defensive missions.

…and this evening Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued the following statement, as quoted by The Guardian:

I have just concluded an in-depth four-hour discussion in the political-security cabinet. We all expressed outrage at the shocking situation of our three hostages who were released last Saturday. We all also welcomed President Trump’s demand for the release of our hostages by Saturday noon, and we all also welcomed the president’s revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza. In light of Hamas’ announcement of its decision to violate the agreement and not release our hostages, last night I ordered the IDF to amass forces inside and around the Gaza Strip. This operation is taking place at these hours. It will be completed in the very near future. The decision that I passed unanimously in the cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon - the ceasefire will be terminated, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated.

Clearly the “ceasefire” is hanging by a thread. And I think it is also becoming quite clear what Trump and Netanyahu may have discussed privately during the latter’s visit to the US last week, i.e. the practical implementation of the former’s plan. In fact, I believe it is no coincidence that Jordan’s King Abdullah II has visited Trump today. Here is what the former said during a joint press conference, as per The Guardian:

…while Trump reiterated his plan (source: The Guardian - 1, 2, 3 and 4):

With the United States being in control of that piece of land, you can have stability in the Middle East for the first time. And the Palestinians, or people that now live in Gaza, will be living beautifully in another location. They’ll be living safely. […] I don’t have to threaten with money. We contribute a lot of money to Jordan and to Egypt, by the way, a lot to both, but I don’t have to threaten that, I do think we’re above that. […] We’re going to take it [Gaza], we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it. […] I believe we’ll have a parcel of land in Jordan. I believe we’ll have a parcel of land in Egypt, we may have some place else, but I think when we finish our talks, we’ll have a place where they’re going to live very happily and very safely.

In summary, I think Donald Trump may have bribed Jordan’s King Abdullah II and he may soon do the same with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Moving briefly to Iran and following up on my previous original article, yesterday was the 46th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, which was celebrated by rallies attended also by Iranian officials, as reported and shown in photos in this article by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), which also cited parts of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at Tehran’s Azadi Square in this other article (all emphasis mine):

The philosophy and secret of our victory and success is unity, cohesion, and the presence of the people on the stage. The enemies, by creating division and discord in the country, seek to peddle the perception that Iran has been weakened, but with the prudence and wisdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the presence of the people on the scene, their dream will not come true. The Iranian people have stood firm against bullying, and the enemies’ conspiracies will not come through. They will take all of these dreams and aspirations to the grave. They call us terrorists yet they themselves are the terrorists! Trump says he wants to negotiate, yet at the same time, he signs a document [ordering] all kinds of plots to bring the Islamic Revolution to its knees. They say they want to negotiate, but if you truly intended to negotiate, why did you commit these follies? Israel, with American backing, is the real source of insecurity, bombing innocent people in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and wherever it wants. The U.S. claims to seek peace, but who has truly disrupted the region? Who is responsible for massacre and destruction in the region? What free-minded person in the world accepts the bombing of women, children, and the sick? If we stand together, we can overcome all challenges, and the US will only dream of bringing us down.

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad - from IRNA .

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s provocative statements last week and his “maximum pressure” policy, which includes sanctions and threats to reduce Iran’s oil export to zero, Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that Trump’s objective will never be achieved and will remain an unattainable dream, adding that “Iran's oil industry has achieved self-sufficiency over the past 46 years”, as quoted in this article by IRNA, which in another one reported that Mohammad Eslami, vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), also rebuked Donald Trump, saying that “Trump's maximum pressure plan reveals enemies' goals against Iran”.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Chairman Mohammad Eslami (R) - from IRNA .

During a rally in Urmia, in the West Azarbaijan Province of Iran, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, said that the “Iranian nation is committed to upholding justice and combating tyranny”, adding that “people also play a key role in making the country stronger”, as reported by IRNA.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (first from left) - from IRNA .

On the other hand, IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri issued the following warning to the Outlaw US Empire, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency:

We are militarily capable of closing the Hormuz Strait, but won’t do that for now, as long as we are using the strait ourselves. The main purpose (of Iran) is to protect regional security and stability and the safe export of oil and gas. Our oil and gas resources are located here, so it would be mean to prevent our oil exports.

IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri - from Tasnim .

Finally, I invite to have a look at the photos of the colourful rallies in Tehran and in other towns and cities across Iran in these two articles (1 and 2).

UPDATE: It is worth reporting the following statement issued earlier this evening by Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades - Youth of Revenge and Liberation, from this post on Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel:

O our great Palestinian people, Trump continues to issue statement after statement regarding the fate of Palestine—first calling for the displacement of the people of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan, then giving the green light for the annexation of the West Bank. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority and its Pharaoh, Mahmoud Abbas, take the stance of conspirators, bowing to the orders of their masters in the U.S. administration. Their continuous participation in the military operations carried out by the zionist enemy against our people in the camps of the West Bank is clear evidence of the Authority’s involvement in the project to target the Palestinian presence by pursuing, killing, and arresting resistance fighters. We, in Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades – Youth of Revenge and Liberation in Palestine, while affirming our absolute rejection of Trump’s statements and schemes, stress that his continued fascist policy of granting our homeland, Palestine, to the settler gangs will ignite fire across the region and the entire world. Our people, our resistance, and the free people of the world will not stand by idly in the face of any attempts to uproot our people from their land or annex the West Bank to the zionist entity. Let Al-Aqsa Flood be a lesson. Accordingly, we demand the dissolution of the Authority’s security coordination and a unified stance behind the path of resistance to defend the Palestinian people and their future. We call on our great people to escalate confrontations in every city, village, and camp, and to take to the streets and squares. Today, there is no room for silence or neutrality. It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom. Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades Youth of Revenge and Liberation – Palestine February 11, 2025

…and this other statement issued by Hamas tonight (all emphasis original):