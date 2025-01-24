Note to subscribers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

If you have been following the news coming from the Middle East, you will probably know that, just a couple days after the beginning of the ceasefire between Hamas and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and one day after the first violations in Gaza (as reported here by Al Mayadeen), the latter on Tuesday 21st January 2025 started a new military operation, dubbed “Iron Wall”, in the West Bank and, in particular in Jenin. Here is what Israeli Prime Minister said on that day, when launching the military operation in the West Bank (“Judea and Samaria” for the Zionists), in response to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s request, as per Israel Hayom:

Following Cabinet directives, the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces], Shin Bet, and Israel Police have initiated Operation “Iron Wall” – a major military operation to eliminate terrorism in Jenin. This advances our goal of strengthening security in Judea and Samaria. We continue our systematic and determined action against the Iranian axis wherever it extends – Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria. And our reach extends further.

Just in case it is not clear, Al Mayadeen quoted Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the IDF, as saying:

We need to be prepared to continue in the Jenin camp that will bring it to a different place.

…and the head of Shin Bet, who was even more explicit:

The time for the West Bank has come.

And here is the response of the commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the West Bank, as reported by Al Mayadeen two days ago, Wednesday 22nd January 2025:

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Jenin, our heroes have continued to trap Israeli forces and military vehicles in ambushes. What we will reveal at the end of this battle will prove that the image of victory, which the enemy failed to achieve in Gaza, will not be realized in the West Bank. In recent days, we succeeded in deploying certain ground and guided explosive devices. The detonation of military jeeps in Qabatiya and Tubas was merely a message of what awaits the occupation’s leaders and soldiers in the streets and alleys of West Bank camps. Our fighters have established operations rooms to coordinate field efforts and enhance joint action alongside fighters from the Qassam Brigades and the Youth of Revenge and Liberation. The Qalqilya hotel operation sent a clear message to both our adversaries and allies that our reach extends everywhere. Our fighters are in good condition and in high spirits. The army that failed to claim victory over Gaza's fighters will not succeed in the West Bank. The cities and camp alleys of the West Bank will only yield coffins for the occupation's leaders and soldiers.

He also accused the Palestinian Authority security forces of “collaborating with the occupation forces in storming towns, besieging our injured fighters in villages, towns, medical centers, and hospitals, and attempting to arrest them to ease the task for the occupation”.

Abu Hamza, military spokesperson of al-Quds Brigades - from Al Mayadeen .

The day before (Tuesday 21st January 2025), Abu Hamza, the military spokesperson of the same al-Quds Brigades, issued the following statement, describing Operation al-Aqsa Flood as the “largest and most successful complex qualitative operation in the Arab-Israeli conflict”, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

Al-Aqsa Flood began in accordance with international laws, representing a historic crossing for Palestinian resistance into our occupied lands. [The right to resist, including arm resistance, is recognized by international law] The Israeli enemy's war against the Palestinian people is not a reaction to a military operation but a reflection of its premeditated intent to wage war and commit genocide against an unarmed people. We embarked on this battle trusting in God, leaving behind our homes, families, and possessions, fully aware of the gravity of the responsibility upon us and our people. We faced the occupation alongside a faithful group in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran on behalf of 1.5 billion Muslims. From the outset, our motto has been: no matter how long this war lasts, we are up to it. Everyone witnessed how we confronted the enemy's tanks face-to-face, demonstrating our rightful claim to the land. From the first tank entering Gaza, our fighters were in the field, emerging from tunnels and combat positions to repel the invaders using combat assets. The enemy anticipated our surrender with white flags but found only black banners and death in Gaza's battlefields. You are the pillars of this land and the cornerstone of every hope. Without your steadfastness, resistance would not exist, nor would we have achieved this success.

Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the IDF - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, on the same day (Tuesday 21st January 2025), the Chief of Staff of the IDF, Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

I informed the Minister of Defense today (Tuesday) that by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the [IDF's] failure on 7th October [2023], and at a time when the [IDF] has significant achievements and is in the process of implementing the agreement to release our hostages, I have requested to leave my role on 6th March 2025. In the remaining time, I will complete the investigations and maintain the [IOF] machinery for security challenges. I will transfer command of the [IOF] in a qualitative and thorough manner to my successor. I have forwarded a letter to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister on the matter.

This was followed by the resignation of Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the IOF's Southern Command, too.

Israel is facing not only military issues, but also an economic downturn, as discussed in two separate Al Mayadeen articles.

The first one reported that “only a sustained and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip can effectively mitigate the negative risks to ‘Israel's’ economy and public finances, according to Israeli media”, citing Moody's Credit Rating Agency, and quoted a senior analyst at Moody's as saying:

The ceasefire agreement reduces the risks to the Middle East from escalation involving Iran, and the impact of the conflict on global supply chains by disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.

The second article provides some interesting figures from the Israeli Finance Ministry, led by Zionist Bezalel Smotrich, as well as from the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) news website:

government spending to finance the wars on Gaza and Lebanon reached approximately $30 billion in 2024,

total government debt rose from $310 billion in 2023 to NIS $365 billion in 2024,

public debt-to-GDP ratio climbed from 61.3% in 2023 to 69% by the end of 2024,

Israel has reported financial losses amounting to $67 billion, as a result of its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, of which: $34 billion in direct military expenses and $40 billion in general budget losses,

in 2024 ~60,000 Israeli businesses have shut down (+50% compared to 2023),

Israeli tourism sector has also suffered a 70% decline in visitors, leading to losses exceeding $5 billion,

construction industry reported losses of $4 billion, with more than 70 companies ceasing operations.

Meanwhile, as the 60-day ceasefire in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Little Satan comes to an end in a couple of days, on Sunday 26th January 2025, in south Lebanon Little Satan keeps carrying out systematic destruction of border villages, including civilian properties, and a scorched earth tactic, according to Ali Fayyad, member of the Lebanese Parliament of the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party, as quoted by Al Mayadeen in this article:

What deters the enemy is the balance of power held by the region's peoples in the face of Israeli aggression.

In another Al Mayadeen article, Abd El Menem Shukair, head of the Meiss El Jabal municipality, confirmed the devastating impact of ongoing hostilities:

In Meiss El Jabal [in the Nabatiyeh province] about 55% of the buildings in the town are destroyed: 1,200 buildings completely destroyed, 1,800 damaged, 2,000 housing units destroyed.

Not only that, but Israel is also trying to get a 30-day extension of the ceasefire, as reported by Al Mayadeen yesterday, with Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire, stating that the ceasefire “agreement allows for certain flexibility”, despite the fact that it clearly “stipulates that the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon must occur within 60 days of its signing, with the Lebanese army taking over the area” - from the full text of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal, as reported by The Times of Israel (all emphasis mine):

12. Upon the commencement of the cessation of hostilities according to paragraph 1, Israel will withdraw its forces in a phased manner south of the Blue Line, and in parallel the LAF will deploy to positions in the Southern Litani Area shown in the attached LAF Deployment Plan, and will commence the implementation of its obligations under the commitments, including the dismantling of unauthorized sites and infrastructure and confiscating unauthorized arms and related materiel. The Mechanism will coordinate execution by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and LAF of the specific and detailed plan for the phased withdrawal and deployment in these areas, which should not exceed 60 days.

It could not be any clearer. Yet, today Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu stated that the terms of the agreement were drafted “with the understanding that the withdrawal process may continue beyond 60 days”, claiming that the Israeli military's withdrawal process “is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani”, as reported by Al Mayadeen today. Bibi appealed to Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire), which has now stated that “a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed”, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News tonight.

Yesterday Hezbollah released the following statement regarding the approaching end of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article:

The 60-day period for the Zionist enemy to withdraw completely from Lebanese territories is nearing its end, necessitating full and comprehensive implementation as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement. The leaks indicating that the enemy plans to delay its withdrawal and remain in Lebanon for a longer duration require everyone, especially the political authorities in Lebanon, to exert pressure on the countries sponsoring the agreement. It is essential to actively monitor the final days of the deadline to ensure complete withdrawal, deployment of the Lebanese army to the last inch of Lebanese land, the swift return of residents to their villages, and preventing any excuses or justifications for prolonging the occupation. Any breach of the 60-day deadline will be considered a blatant violation of the agreement, a further encroachment on Lebanese sovereignty, and the start of a new phase of occupation. This situation must be addressed by the state through all means and methods guaranteed by international treaties to reclaim and liberate the land from the clutches of the occupation. As we closely monitor the situation, which should culminate in the complete withdrawal in the coming days, any breach of the agreement and commitments will be unacceptable. We call for strict adherence without any concessions.

Although this statement uses quite strong language against “any breach of the 60-day deadline”, it does not state what actions Hezbollah will take in case of a breach and continuous Israeli occupation of sovereign Lebanese territory. This could be done on purpose, not to flip its cards. Will we see surprise attacks from Hezbollah against Israel “Defense” Forces in south Lebanon or even renewed rocket/missile barrages against military bases in northern Israel? We will see. Time will tell… only a few more days and then we will find out, if Little Satan decides to remain in Lebanon, which seems likely.

In fact, Al Mayadeen today cited both the Israeli Makan channel and KAN military correspondent Itay Blumental as saying that the Israeli government has instructed its military to remain in Lebanon even after the the 60-day deadline of the ceasefire agreement. Moshe Davidovich, head of the so-called Northern Frontline Towns Forum, was quoted by Israeli Channel 14 as saying:

We believe that the Israeli army will remain in its current positions inside Lebanon for at least a year.

…while Shlomi Council head Gabi Naaman stated:

The true test will come in the next few days and what we hope for is that the north does not reignite and that residents can return to their homes by the beginning of March this year, as planned by the government.

On the other hand, Jack Neria, an Israeli expert on Lebanese affairs, interviewed by Israeli Channel 13, warned of a…

scenario reminiscent of 1982 to 2000, namely guerrilla warfare with Hezbollah against military positions. This will take us back 40 years. Hezbollah's statements [regarding Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon] must be taken seriously.

I will conclude this article with the news, reported by the Yemen News Agency Saba, of the launch a tweet campaign entitled “America, the mother of terrorism.. fills the world with devastation and claims virtue”, in response to the designation of Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the Outlaw US Empire, as per Donald J. Trump’s executive order, despite the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader ship, detained in Yemen since 19th November 2023 (source: Al Mayadeen).