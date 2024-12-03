What follows is my English translation of a short article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 27th November 2024. (All emphasis mine).

The MEK (Mojahedin-e Khalq), a terrorist group that has long engaged in acts of terrorism and sabotage against the Iranian people and government, has in recent years attempted to use misleading advertisements and staged conferences in various countries, including Berlin, to give a different image of itself to the world. These conferences, full of false claims that contradict Iran's internal reality, not only serve as a platform to spread lies and distort facts, but also aim to incite public opinion and Western governments against Iran by creating a false image of Iranian society.

A significant feature of these conferences is the forced participation of MEK members. Many of these members, kept under tight control in the group's camps for years, are forced to attend under pressure and coercion. These individuals, often deprived of freedom and power, are used as mere tools by the group's leaders, creating an “artificial” crowd of background actors for these meetings. Reports in our possession indicate that many of these people have no choice in attending and cannot express their personal opinions at these events, further highlighting the autocratic nature of this group, which falsely claims to pursue democracy and human rights.

Furthermore, to complete the political spectacle, the MEK rents out audiences and hires people from different countries. These people, often from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are paid to attend and fill the seats at these conferences, despite the fact that they have no understanding of the topics discussed and often do not even understand the language of the speakers. This practice makes MEK gatherings appear more crowded than they actually are.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of these conferences is the use of hired speakers. These are often retired political figures or analysts with tenuous ties to international politics, who are paid considerable sums of money (sometimes thousands of dollars per speech) to make baseless and unfounded accusations against Iran. Some of these speakers have no real knowledge of the issues at hand and are motivated solely by financial interests, reflecting the MEK's lack of credibility and integrity. Some Western politicians, with no real understanding of Iran's internal affairs, repeat the MEK's accusations and make unfair and unfounded condemnations.

This calculated disinformation campaign is aimed at influencing public opinion in Western countries and gaining support from foreign governments.

The MEK uses its extensive financial and promotional resources, often from suspect sources, to distort the truth and create anti-Iranian sentiment for political purposes. The question arises: why does Germany allow this terrorist group, with its dark and bloody history, to hold such conferences and how aware is it of its responsibility for international terrorism?

Germany, which claims to fight terrorism and uphold human rights, blatantly contradicts its own principles by allowing a terrorist group like the MEK to hold these events. Instead of being a defender of human rights and international justice, Germany is, in fact, legitimising international terrorism and becoming a covert supporter of this group. It seems that Germany, by ignoring reality and overlooking the crimes and terrorist acts of this group, is simply pursuing short-term political interests, a disturbing and worrying approach.

These actions by Germany not only call into question its credibility on the international stage, but also erode confidence in its counter-terrorism policies. If Germany, as a member of the European Union and a major international player, really wants to fight terrorism and promote peace and stability in the Middle East, it should rethink its policies and prevent terrorist groups from using its territory for propaganda and extremist ideologies.

Finally, one wonders: is Germany positioning itself as a supporter of terrorism by allowing it to continue? This question is of great importance, not only for the Iranian people, but also for the global community. It is expected that Germany and other European countries, adhering to human rights and humanitarian principles, will prevent these terrorist groups from entering their public domains.