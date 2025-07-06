GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2hEdited

Thank you, and I see Yemen has sunk an English ship bringing food to Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Ismaele and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture