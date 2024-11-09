Today (Saturday 9th November 2024) the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) of Iran has quoted the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, as saying (emphasis mine):
The world should know that if the war spreads, its adverse effects will not be limited only to the West Asia region. Insecurity and instability are things that can spread to other areas, even far away.
That’s quite a stern warning, most likely addressed to the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal states. Mind that this is not a direct threat: Araghchi did not threaten to bomb the US or European countries, like Israel does in Gaza, the West Bank and its neighbouring countries (Lebanon and Syria). He “just” (implicitly) said that, if Great Satan (a.k.a the Outlaw US Empire) does not restrain Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), they will face serious consequences, such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (a strategic maritime chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman) and the subsequent stop of oil & gas tankers through it, which would cause skyrocketing prices of oil & gas worldwide… or maybe just in the West.
In fact, with the ongoing Houthis’ blockade of Bab el-Mandab Strait, another strategic maritime chokepoint that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, most of the oil-rich Gulf States (i.e. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq) would not be able to export their oil & gas to Western countries, whereas Iran could still export its oil & gas to friendly countries, such as China and Russia, via the new Jask oil terminal, inaugurated last year and conveniently located in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has actually exported its first crude cargo from there just a few weeks ago, as reported in this article. Of course, having just one terminal outside the Persian Gulf is a weak point, which could be easily attacked by a US-led coalition and/or Little Satan, but most likely it is well defended.
What is strange/interesting is that most Western mainstream media (MSM) have largely ignored this report, apart from The Guardian (see snippet below) and Barron’s:
In related news, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while speaking at a conference in Tehran marking 40 days since the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, issued the following statements, as quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News (see also this article - all emphasis mine):
Sayyed Nasrallah laid the pillars for Hezbollah, defended Palestine as an Islamic cause.
Sayyed Nasrallah brought fear to the enemy for decades, his words continue to be a nightmare for Zionists.
Occupation has failed to advance in South Lebanon thanks to Hezbollah and its Resistance standing firm.
World will not forget Hezbollah's fight against ISIS and its role in ending this organization.
Europe must realize that it owes its security due to Hezbollah's role in defeating ISIS.
Martyr Sinwar also fought until his last breath in defense of the Resistance.
Zionists must know that Sayed Nasrallah the martyr will be more dangerous to them in his martyrdom than in his lifetime.
Aggression on Gaza, Lebanon will expand if Zionists not kept in check.
We will doubtless celebrate the victory of the Resistance in Al-Quds.
