As promised in my previous article, today I bring you an update on the trove of documents that Iran managed to gather and transfer from Israel.

As reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim News Agency and Al Mayadeen, yesterday (Tuesday 10th June 2025) the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence revealed a few more details about its operation and the documents obtained from Israel, which pertain to “illegal and covert nuclear weapons program, including its nuclear facilities, its current and future nuclear plans, as well as research collaborations with American and European institutions”, not to mention “military and missile programs, technical records of dual-use scientific and technical projects, as well as the names, profiles, images, and addresses of managers, officials, and scientists involved in these projects”. Here is the statement released by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence (from IRNA - all emphasis mine):

The Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, through an unprecedented intelligence operation, dealt a heavy blow to the child-killing Zionist regime. This historic operation, designed to access sensitive, strategic, and top-secret classified documents of the regime, was successfully carried out in a dynamic operational environment under the strictest security measures. It was recently completed, with a substantial volume of documents transferred into the country, and all agents have returned safely to their bases. One of the key discoveries is that the Zionist regime, in addition to employing its own citizens, has also hired researchers from other nationalities, whose full details have been obtained. Portions of these documents will be released to inform the Iranian people, while some scientific and research findings will be utilized domestically and shared with relevant institutions. A significant portion of the documents will be used by our Armed Forces, while others may be exchanged with allied nations or provided to anti-Zionist organizations and groups. The obtained evidence clearly demonstrates how the U.S. and certain European countries have played — and continue to play — the role of backers, collaborators, and contractors in advancing the criminal Zionist regime’s weapons programs, all while hypocritically accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran of pursuing non-peaceful activities with double standards. Among the most striking documents obtained are numerous false reports submitted by the criminal Zionist regime to certain international institutions [IAEA?] against our country’s peaceful nuclear program. Even more telling is the exact replication of these deceitful claims in the reports and statements of those institutions. The methods by which the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic accessed the Zionist regime’s documents and extracted them from the occupied Palestinian territories were meticulously planned and executed, completely bypassing the regime’s multiple security layers and intricate protective corridors.

Al Mayadeen reported that Iranian Fars News Agency had examined some of the documents and revealed that indeed Iranian “official and confidential communications with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), containing sensitive nuclear information, were funneled to the espionage agencies of the Israeli occupation regime through covert channels”, quoting an informed source as saying (emphasis added):

These documents clearly show that instead of playing a neutral role, the IAEA has become an instrument serving the objectives of the Zionist regime. The IAEA, which should act as a neutral international body, has instead compromised Iranian sovereignty and scientists’ safety.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh - from IRNA .

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh was quoted yesterday by IRNA as saying that…

This brilliant victory… not only shattered the fabricated myth of Mossad but also dismantled the pretentious façade of the sinister Zionist regime’s security structure, delivering yet another strong blow to its hollow hegemony.

…and earlier today he reported on a successful test of missile with a 2-ton warhead, and warning that “US military bases across the region are within striking distance of Iranian missiles”, if the Anglo-Zionists decided to attack Iran (all emphasis mine):

In case of any conflict, the US must leave the region because all its bases will be within our range. God willing, the talks will come to a result, but if it does not come to an end and a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely be much heavier than ours. Our most recent achievement came last week when we successfully tested a missile carrying a two-ton warhead, with excellent results. We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, while Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said that the intelligence operation was “comparable with the Operation True Promise II in the intelligence terms” and that “the sensitive intelligence at Iran’s disposal will make the efforts at the annihilation of the Zionist regime more effective and improve the accuracy of Iran’s precision-strike missiles”, as reported by Tasnim.

Moreover, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stressed that…

Today, access to this information… has allowed the warriors of Islam to give a clearly proportionate response to a possible attack by the Israeli regime on the country's [Iran's] nuclear facilities by immediately attacking its [Israel's] hidden nuclear facilities and to any kind of damage to the economic and military infrastructure [of Iran] depending on the type of aggression.

…as quoted by IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that hostile efforts to prevent Iran’s progress are doomed to fail, during a visit yesterday at the 26th International Exhibition of Medical, Dentistry, Pharmaceutical, and Laboratory Equipment (Iran Health Exhibition 2025) in Tehran, adding:

The measures taken by the US and some European countries to stop the trend of Iran’s development will go nowhere. The Iranian nation, specifically those moving ahead by reliance on the domestic capabilities, will definitely remain steadfast in the road to progress. Wherever there is will, the path to development is paved. The Iranian nation, especially those relying on domestic capabilities, will definitely be steadfast in their path of progress. Iranians have been able to overcome crises with dignity and pride.

…as quoted by IRNA and Tasnim.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani - from Al Mayadeen .

Very interesting is this interview with Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani that Al Mayadeen aired yesterday. Here are some highlights from the Al Mayadeen article, which also includes two video snippets (all emphasis mine):

The issue of negotiations with the United States is not new, but one of the most pressing challenges we face is the inconsistency in statements coming from the US administration. We want the negotiations to concentrate on lifting sanctions and recognizing our peaceful nuclear program. This is not a topic open to negotiation. The US must articulate a coherent stance on these issues. This internal dissonance complicates our task, but we continue the negotiations with patience and professionalism. The United States has no right to dictate what we are allowed to possess. We will pursue whatever is necessary to safeguard our national interests and will act in line with our own priorities. From the very beginning, we have defended our people’s rights and we will not hesitate to do so again. We do not seek hostility with any state, except the Zionist entity. Our position on Israel is clear and has been reiterated many times. We warned the American side from the very beginning that the Zionist regime would attempt to obstruct the talks. Washington has come to realize that Israeli hostility casts a long shadow over the process. We now possess confidential files on the Zionist regime. These facts [referring to criminal actions in Gaza as well as violations in the nuclear and military spheres] will not remain hidden from the global public nor from the United States. They will soon realize the cost of aligning with a fragile entity; a house of cards. When the world sees the scale of these revelations, combined with the massacres of women and children in Gaza, it will become clear that Israel is an enemy of humanity. [Referring to IAEA inspections, >20% of which occur in Iran, and to concerns over transparency] We are committed to transparency. We have nothing to hide. We have made it clear that we manufacture missiles, and we will continue to do so. The religious leadership in Iran, represented by His Eminence the Leader of the Revolution, has issued a fatwa forbidding this category of [nuclear] weapons. Therefore, the Islamic Republic has no intention of manufacturing them. We are a country rich in investment opportunities. We welcome international investors, but like any sovereign nation, we have our terms. We have developed programs to handle either the easing of sanctions or the continuation of pressure. Iran has been under sanctions for decades, and these restrictions don’t just impact the state; they directly affect citizens by limiting access to medicine, powdered milk, and other essential hospital supplies. Iran is strong. Our youth have proven capable of overcoming crises with determination and scientific innovation. While we welcome economic openness, we are fully prepared for difficult conditions. We believe our region has everything needed to become a global economic hub, vast natural wealth and a rich cultural legacy. If the goal of the Israeli occupation is to kill, then it has succeeded. But if the goal is to silence the voice of humanity, then it has failed miserably. Gaza today is the Karbala of this era. Its resistance is the continuation of a timeless struggle. Martyrdom is not the end, it is a new beginning. The occupation thinks it can erase the last Palestinian. But it forgets that in the culture of free peoples, martyrdom is rebirth. The more the wound deepens, the louder the voice of freedom becomes.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi - from IRNA .

Regarding the anti-Iran draft resolution proposed by the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassal states (France, Germany and UK - the so-called E3) at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), yesterday the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi commented on this topic thusly (all emphasis mine):

Those countries that are behind such an action at the Board of Governors cannot claim that they support diplomacy. We cannot remain indifferent to this political misuse of the issue and will definitely take our own action. Our nuclear program is so clear and transparent that we do not hesitate to discuss it with anyone. [Referring to Oman-mediated indirect US-Iran negotiations] There are always many ups and downs in international negotiations as they have their own sensitivities and a lot of patience is required for these talks to reach a conclusion. The more we move forward [in the negotiations], the more likely it gets to face ups and downs. We are preparing a response that will be conveyed to the Americans through Oman once completed.

…as quoted by IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Tasnim .

Similarly, yesterday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated that…

In case such a resolution is passed, the appropriate reaction will be definitely given (by Iran). We do not trust Europe at all, and the Europeans must prove they are trustworthy negotiators. We will not make any concessions to the Europeans under the pressure of the snapback mechanism.

…as quoted by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, but see also this IRNA article which touches upon other topics. As for indirect US-Iran talks, the day before he said that…

Considering the consultations that have been held, the next round of Iran-US indirect negotiations is being arranged for the next Sunday [15th June 2025] in Muscat.

…as per Tasnim.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen.

On the same topic, today the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, tweeted the following statement, as reported also by IRNA and Tasnim (emphasis mine):

President Trump entered office saying that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. That is actually in line with our own doctrine and could become the main foundation for a deal. As we resume talks on Sunday, it is clear that an agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program is within reach—and could be achieved rapidly. That mutually beneficial outcome relies on the continuation of Iran's enrichment program, under the full supervision of the IAEA, and the effective termination of sanctions.

…while Reza Najafi, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the UN office and other international organizations in Vienna, was quoted by IRNA as saying:

Since the E3 [France, Germany and UK] has seriously violated Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, they are neither in a moral nor legal position to activate the snapback mechanism. If such a scenario unfolds, Iran’s options will be firm, and the United States and the E3 will bear full responsibility.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran - from IRNA .

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, issued similar statements, as per IRNA:

What matters and what should be expected is that the agency’s reports remain professional, technical, and aligned with the regulations outlined in its articles of association. This latest report, unfortunately, is clearly biased and heavily politicized, and prepared under pressure. The allegation that the Islamic Republic of Iran has failed to comply with the Safeguards Agreement is a big lie, and there is no evidence to support it. Not a single report from IAEA inspectors suggests that Iran has obstructed or opposed their work. Spreading false reports only damages the credibility of an international institution like the IAEA.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The Iranian nuclear program will move forward with impactful steps. Although we do not seek escalation, we will respond decisively to any measure that affects our national interests.

Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov - from IRNA .

It is also worth mentioning that even the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, issued a stern warning to the Outlaw US Empire and its three European vassal states (E3) during a quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors today (source: IRNA - all emphasis mine):

This is simply playing with fire, the result of which is obvious: destabilizing the Middle East and undermining international peace and security. France, Germany, Britain, and the US, instead of fulfilling their obligations and building trust, chose the fruitless path of the maximum pressure campaign. If these countries were truly committed to the agreement, the JCPOA would have been fully implemented, and all uncertainties regarding Iran’s nuclear program would be resolved. [Accusations against Iran are] a deliberate distortion of the truth. [The draft resolution proposed by the Western countries is] a wrong and immature move that will further worsen the current state of affairs.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, US President Donald J. Trump started complaining about a recent change in tone and posture of Iranian officials in nuclear negotiations. Here is what he said between yesterday and today, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2):

Iran is acting much differently in negotiations than it did just days ago. Much more aggressive. It’s surprising to me. It’s disappointing, but we are set to meet again tomorrow – we’ll see. I don’t know. I did think so, and I’m getting more and more, less confident about it [the negotiation with Iran on a nuclear deal]. They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame, but I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago. Something happened to them, but I am much less confident of a deal being made. Well, if they don’t make a deal, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. If they do make a deal, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, too, you know? But they’re not going to have a new nuclear weapon, so it’s not going to matter from that standpoint. But it would be nicer to do it without warfare, without people dying, it’s so much nicer to do it. But I don’t think I see the same level of enthusiasm for them to make a deal. I think they would make a mistake, but we’ll see. I guess time will tell.

I wonder if the shift the Trump administration has observed in Iranians’ attitude is due to the new intelligence Iran has now gathered against Israel… it could be!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure from both opposition parties, who are still finalizing a decision to submit a bill to dissolve the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset), and from within his own Likud party, which is demanding “to draft more ultra-Orthodox men and impose penalties on draft dodgers, a red line for the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party”, whose spokesperson Asher Medina was quoted this morning by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We don't want to bring down a right-wing government, but we've reached our limit. If there's no last-minute solution (on conscription), we'll vote to dissolve the Knesset.

Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, is pushing to bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset, regardless of support from ultra-Orthodox parties, which apparently are “working behind closed doors to delay the motion and prevent the government from collapsing”.

Funny enough, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz [paywalled] reports on a possible internal collapse of the Zionist entity, which could fulfill Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s prediction that Israel would cease to exist by 2040 - see this Al Mayadeen report for a summary of the Haaretz article.

YAF spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, let’s move briefly to Yemen, as yesterday four civilians (including three children) were injured in an artillery shelling launched by Islah militia mercenaries targeting a residential area in Sala district of Taiz governorate, as per Yemen News Agency Saba, while Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) launched raids on the Hodeida port (source: Saba). The missile force of Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded to the Israeli aggression later on the day with military operation targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with two ballistic missiles, a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and Zulfiqar missile, as reported by Saba. The President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, also released the following statement warning embassies in Tel Aviv to evacuate (source: Saba and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):