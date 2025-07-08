What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 26th June 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The German chancellor's statement that Israel does the dirty work for us has been met with either approval or indignation; in both cases for the same reason, namely Merz's assertion of the need for extreme violence. Violence that is then voyeuristically entrusted to a specialist in the field whose exploits can be admired. In short, Israel as a porn star of “hard” violence. An example of this pornography of violence is the infamous poem “Oh Israel”, written in 2006 by Paolo Guzzanti to celebrate the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

The mantra of “dirty work” is narratively effective because it combines utilitarian pretexts and morbid suggestions; in fact, the slogan is not Merz's invention, and for many years it has been used to magnify Israel's terrorist role in the Middle East. In 2019, it was said that Israel's “pressure” would soften Iran and induce it to sit down at the negotiating table with Trump. However, today we discover that the negotiating table has been blown up by Israel and that it will be Trump who will have to do the dirty work on behalf of Israel; that it will therefore increasingly be up to the American military to risk their lives to cover Netanyahu's back. Iran's purely symbolic retaliation with the bombing of the US base in Qatar has offered Trump a way out and the opportunity to talk about a ceasefire. But for Israel, a ceasefire means that others cease fire, not Israel. Iran has not accepted any agreement but has merely declared that, if not attacked, it will not attack; in fact, there is no decision-making process to deal with and negotiate, as Netanyahu is an automatic device, while Trump is a weathervane. Nothing therefore rules out the possibility that the dirty work may soon fall to the European military. There is already the precedent of European and American naval missions in the Red Sea against the Houthis, whose only target was ships bound for Israeli ports.

As a specialist in violence, Israel is not that great, since it only prevails over the defenceless, otherwise it has to resort to the help of others. The aggression against Iran made no strategic sense, since Israel is a small country that bases its existence on about fifteen infrastructures, so it cannot challenge a power with a missile arsenal. However, there are other areas in which Israel is not bad. In September 2023, Israel managed to foist on Germany a piece of junk manufactured under licence from Boeing, namely the Arrow 3 anti-missile system, at the modest price of four billion [USD? No currency specified in the original article].

It is not even certain that Israel actually produces anything and is not just a brand. The false myth of Israeli military efficiency has been used to sell the goods of a company known for its inability to keep even commercial aircraft in the air [Boeing]. Today, the failure of the Arrow 3 system is there for all to see, but the repeated failures of the system's tests were even reported by the Israeli press.

There is no secret about it; in fact, it is the Israeli press that keeps us informed about how Russian billionaires circumvent taxes and sanctions thanks to a flow of funds to Israeli non-profit foundations involved in money laundering. Israel has been able to exploit in various ways the privilege of not having to adhere to Western sanctions against Russia. Israel is a colonial entity used as an external base by the arms and money laundering lobbies, which explains why a small country that is completely dependent on Euro-American support seems to assume a hegemonic role.

One of the most misleading expressions of all is that of “economic interests”, which, according to some, are also the cause of wars. In reality, pursuing a country's economic interests would require a clear comparison of costs and revenues, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of various social groups; therefore, it is something that needs to be thought through and pondered. On the contrary, a money trail does not involve mental effort; it is a behavioural pattern, a current that drags the consortium along. The presence of part of the Russian regime in this consortium could explain Russia's surreal position after Israel's aggression against Iran. Putin's ambiguous proposal to mediate in the conflict, meeting “Israel's security concerns”, was particularly embarrassing. One would expect the Russian head of state to be concerned about Russia's security interests, especially since for AIPAC and the neocons, “Israel's security” means balkanisation and tribal chaos from Africa to Asia, so that all countries can be bombed and plundered. Iran is practically on Russia's border, as it is separated only by the Caspian Sea. Iran also acts as a regional counterweight to the influence of Turkic-speaking states, which could join forces with Turkic populations within the Russian Federation. For Russia, Iran may be the most odious of neighbours, but it cannot afford to see it dissolve. The very concept of alliance therefore makes no strategic sense; rather, it is a question of understanding which countries act as a buffer against destabilising forces. The model not to follow is NATO, which forces you to ally yourself with countries that can only get you into trouble.

It is therefore even more pathetic that Putin has started talking about his generous offers of military cooperation that were allegedly rejected by ungrateful Iran; he seemed to be imitating Father Karamazov who, in order to trick his son Dmitri, accuses him in front of everyone of ingratitude.

It may seem strange that states are unable to pursue their own strategic interests. It is not strange at all if we consider that the state is a chimerical entity, a mere legal abstraction, while in reality there are regimes, which are a contradictory intertwining of oligarchies and their business interests, some of which are often incompatible with the survival of that artificial and fragile construction called nation.

