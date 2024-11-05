Yes, you have read the title correctly: Malaysia is preparing a resolution to expel Israel from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)!

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim - from SCMP .

Although it is completely unreported in Western mainstream media (MSM) for obvious reasons, it is true and has been reported by several media outlets that do not fall under control of Washington DC and the Zionists. Here is a list, starting from prime Malaysian sources:

Yep… no report about it from the Western MSM, such as: Reuters, AP, CNN, ABC, BBC, The Guardian, The Independent, AFP, Le Figaro, Der Spiegel, EuroNews, ANSA, La Stampa, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, etc, all focussed on the Presidential elections in the Outlaw US Empire. After all, they need to hide news like this, despite the fact that it’s already aging, as it was first reported on Monday 4th November 2024, when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, a country with a large majority of Muslims, announced the decision to the Malaysian Parliament, stating (all emphasis mine - the order of the statements may not be correct, but I have reconstructed it following a logical order using the different quotations from various sources):

Malaysia joined the core group on 31st October [2024] to prepare a draft resolution for the UNGA requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice [ICJ] regarding Israel's obligation to allow UN activities and presence. The Foreign Minister had brought up this issue in the meeting. The draft resolution is in the negotiation process and we will study if Israel can be removed as a member of UN if there is violation of international laws. Strong measures, including Israel's removal from the United Nations following Israel's human rights violations and genocidal crimes, must be enforced as soon as possible. Malaysia will ensure that the agenda is heard and given attention so that the atrocities of the Israeli regime can be stopped, besides allowing critical aid to reach the Palestinian people at a time when the massacre continues to worsen. UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] has been the main lifeline for channelling international aid to the people of Palestine for 75 years. Malaysia fully supports UNRWA's critical role, and cooperation with the agency will continue to be strengthened. Malaysia will also propose that full support be given to UNRWA in carrying out its mandate to provide social services and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Malaysia’s continued support for UNRWA is critical. We received appreciation from UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, who conveyed this to the Foreign Minister at the previous UN session and requested for this collaboration to be enhanced.

Bear in mind that the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) banned UNRWA and designated it as a terrorist organization last week (as I reported at the end of this article) and the Israeli government formally notified the UN on Monday 4th November 2024 (source: Reuters), thus effectively terminating its obligation to allow UN activities and presence in Palestine, meaning that, if the ICJ confirms that this is the case, as requested by Malaysia and other nations, then they have the right to ask the UNGA to expel Israel from the UN, something that is very likely to get a majority of votes, since the Outlaw US Empire has lost its hegemony and moral high ground.

The expulsion of Israel from the UNGA would not be just a symbolic and moral victory, but, as the Malaysian Prime Minister said, it would also allow UNRWA to continue providing basic services across Palestine from a legal point of view, regardless of Israeli decisions on this matter.

It is also worth adding, as reported by a few of the aforementioned sources, that next week Malaysia will seek the support of Arab nations at an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, where the Malaysian Prime Minister has been invited by King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia (SCMP, The Edge Malaysia).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - from Al Mayadeen .

By the way, last Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the inaugural event of the 40th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

​​​​​​​It is of great importance for the Islamic world to put aside differences and support the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

And on Sunday, 3rd November 2024, his Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, stated that two days earlier he had sent to the UN a letter signed by 52 nations and two organizations calling for a halt in military transfers to Israel. A move that of course angered Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), as reported in another Al Mayadeen article, which quoted Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, as saying:

What else can be expected from a country whose actions are driven by malice in an attempt to create conflicts with the support of the “Axis of Evil” countries? This letter is further proof that the UN is led by some sinister countries and not by the liberal countries that support the values of justice and morality.

From left to right: Yoav Gallant, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz and Israel Katz Jerusalem Post .

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu has decided to sack Yoav Gallant from his role as a Defense Minister, allegedly because of “a lack of mutual trust” (source: Times of Israel), and replace him with Israel Katz, former Foreign Minister and well-known hawk, who accepted his new role stating (all emphasis mine):

I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for the trust he placed in me in appointing me to the position of Minister of Defense. I accept this responsibility with a sense of mission and a deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. We will work together to advance the defense establishment to victory against our enemies and to achieve the goals of the war: the return of all the hostages as the most important mission, the destruction of Hamas in Gaza, the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the curbing of Iranian aggression and the safe return of the residents of the north and south to their homes.

…as reported by The Times of Israel, which initially stated here that Netanyahu was also planning to fire Herzi Halevi, chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet, the Israel's internal security service, probably to defend himself from the accusations regarding the leaks of top-secret intelligence (though they have now been reassured - read here), as new suspects have been arrested in the last few days (see the latest post by Richard Silverstein on his Tikun Olam blog for more details and this summary on Al Mayadeen).

While the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir welcomed the firing of Yoav Gallant (see here), the opposition slammed it (see here), with The Democrats chairman Yair Golan tweeting:

Take to the streets! I call on all heads of universities and all heads of colleges: suspend studies. I call on all the heads of the economy: stop work. I call on all the heads of the security forces: raise a cry, even now while you are in uniform. I call on all citizens of Israel: take to the streets. Netanyahu is destroying Israel and only we can save it.

…and National Unity lawmaker Orit Farkash Hacohen stating:

There is no low to which this government will not sink. A Defense Minister who announces conscription orders for thousands of Haredim is fired in the middle of a war on the eve of an [expected Iranian] attack for the sake of the evasion law.

…and opposition leader Yair Lapid calling Netanyahu’s decision to replace the Defense Minister in the middle of a war “an act of madness”, calling for Israelis to protest and tweeting (source: Times of Israel):

Netanyahu is selling out Israel’s security and the IDF’s fighters for [his own] disgraceful political survival. The ultra-right-wing government prefers the [draft] dodgers over the those who serve.

…and Avigdor Liberman, Yisrael Beiteinu leader and former Defense Minister, calling his country a “banana republic” and saying (source: Times of Israel):

Instead of taking care of the security of the country first and putting the welfare of the citizens and soldiers first, the Prime Minister decided to fire the Defense Minister and start a new round of political appointments amid a war, all in order to meet shameful political needs. If a defense minister can be replaced in the middle of a war, a Prime Minister can also be replaced.

All the while The Times of Israel has reported that Netanyahu’s office was raided by the police last Saturday, though it is not “clear if the raid was connected to a probe into leaks of war intelligence from the PMO [Prime Minister Office], or a second investigation that was revealed today, apparently linked to reported efforts by Netanyahu to doctor minutes of war meetings”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

And while thousands of protesters have taken to the streets (see photos below), as reported by The Guardian, The Times of Israel, and Al Mayadeen, the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, has issued the following statement (source: The Guardian):

The last thing Israel needs right now is an upheaval and a rupture in the middle of the war. Israel’s security must be above all considerations. One hundred and one hostages are still in enemy captivity this evening. Thousands of bereaved girls and family members mourn their shattered world. Many reservists bear the burden of protecting the people and the homeland and cry out together with their families for a broad Israeli partnership. Thousands of our brothers are evacuated from their homes for over a year. We must not go back towards the abyss! Israel’s enemies are only waiting for a sign of weakness, disintegration or division within us.

Say whatever you want, but Israel is clearly on the brink of a precipice!

I think we may soon see civil unrest in both the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal state in the Middle East. By the way, whoever wins the Presidential Elections in the US, be sure that the war in the Middle East will continue unabated anyway, at least if Netanyahu or any other Zionist keeps hold of the Prime Minister Office in Israel:

UPDATE: In case you are curious, here you can find the full text of Yoav Gallant’s speech after his sacking.