Do you remember the guy in the photo below?

Colin Luther Powell at a UNSC session on 5th February 2022.

Yes, Colin Powell, the 65th US Secretary of State, who, at a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 5th February 2002 showed alleged evidence of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) being manufactured in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, thus getting the approval to attack and invade the country… although it was all a fabrication, as proven later!

Well… it looks like we are heading in the same direction again, but this time with Iran instead of Iraq… and probably Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in place of Colin Powell.

Here is what Al Maydeen has reported earlier tonight (from its Short News - all emphasis mine), following recent exchanges between Iran and IAEA (see this Al Mayadeen article for more context) and between Iran and the EU (see this other Al Mayadeen article):

Al Mayadeen obtains a draft resolution submitted by France, Germany, the United Kingdom [UK], and the United States of America against Iran. The draft includes 7 clauses, including providing explanations for the presence of uranium particles of human origin in two undeclared sites in Iran. Among the clauses of the draft resolution obtained by Al Mayadeen is informing the IAEA of the current locations of contaminated nuclear materials and equipment. The third clause calls for the provision of all information, documents, and answers requested by the IAEA to this end. The draft resolution against Iran calls for the ability to access sites and materials requested by the IAEA and take samples as it deems appropriate. Clause 5 of the draft: The need for Iran to provide information, access it, and its subsequent verification under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Clause 6 of the draft: The Director General is requested to prepare a comprehensive and updated assessment of the possible presence or use of undeclared nuclear material. Clause 6 of the draft: Submitting a full report on Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA and its ability to verify Iran’s implementation of its obligations.

So… apparently it was not enough for Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) to allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia with ATACMS (as I reported yesterday here) and Storm Shadow (as reported today by The Guardian) to lure Russia into a nuclear war, now they want to start a full-blown war against Iran in the Middle East, which may also become nuclear. These people are crazy and must be stopped immediately!

UNSC Meeting Room - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, the Outlaw US Empire has vetoed for the fifth time a UNSC resolution, backed by all other members (including its vassal states and UNSC permanent members, i.e. France and UK), calling for an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Before the vote, a senior US official justified the veto as follows:

As we stated many times before, we just can't support an unconditional ceasefire that does not call for the immediate release of hostages.

After all, what would you expect the day after the US Department of the Treasury sanctions 6 leaders of Hamas, considered a terrorist organization instead of a resistance movement? (Source: Al Mayadeen)

But the problem is not just Gaza! As reported by The Guardian and Al Mayadeen, children in the West Bank are killed by the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) at an unprecedented rate of ~1 child every other day, the highest rate since 1967, while in Lebanon 200 children have been killed by the IDF in ~2 months, according to a UNICEF report quoted by Al Maydeen.

No wonder more and more attacks happen every day against military bases of the Outlaw US Empire in the Middle East, the latest of which in Northern Syria just yesterday, targeting a US military base in al-Shaddadi and another one at the al-Omar oil field in eastern Deir Ezzor, as reported by Al Mayadeen. People in the Middle East, especially in Syria, have had enough of these American parasites, stealing oil from their country!

By the way, Al Mayadeen has now confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has now “departed the Middle East, leaving the region without a US carrier strike group for only the second time in over a year”, following earlier Houthis’ attacks on it and 2 US destroyers 8 days ago (see this Al Maydeen article), while yesterday they “targeted the ship Anadolu S in the Red Sea with a series of ballistic and naval missiles […] after failing to heed warnings from Yemeni naval forces. The owner of the vessel violated the restriction on accessing ports in occupied Palestine”, as reported in another Al Maydeen article.

Meanwhile, in Israel the “military command has issued 1,126 arrest warrants for Israeli ultra-Orthodox settlers (Haredim) after these individuals did not show up to military service induction centers”, as reported by Al Maydeen, which quoted the head of the Personnel Directorate’s Planning and Personnel Management Division in the IDF, Brigadier General Shay Taib, as saying at a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee meeting:

Of the 3,000 ultra-Orthodox who received [draft] orders, 1,126 were issued arrest warrants for those who did not report to the first and second orders. After that, they will receive a call for immediate recruitment, and anyone who does not come [to the induction center] will be declared an evader.

At the same time Little Satan (a.k.a Israel) has “destroyed the Mohammed Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, using explosive-laden unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs)”, as per Al Mayadeen, not to mention the destruction of residential buildings and the killing of Palestinian rescue teams, described in this Al Mayadeen report.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheik Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, this afternoon Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheik Naim Qassem gave a speech (a summary of which can be found in this Al Mayadeen article) commemorating Hajj Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah Media Relations Officer killed by an Israeli airstrike 3 days ago, as I reported here. What follows are some highlights from this post of the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (emphasis original):

Martyr Hajj Mohammad Afif was martyred in the field of resistant media jihad on the path to Al-Quds. When the capital is under “israeli” strikes, the response must be in the heart of “Tel Aviv”. We are honored to stand among the few supporting Gaza, alongside Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, while the rest of the world remains idle. Previously, we agreed to the Biden-Macron proposal based on the premise that it is possible to end the war, but they assassinated the Secretary-General. We initially expected the operation on the front edge to last 15 days, but it has extended due to the resistance of the steadfast fighters. The party faced a genuine crisis after the assassination of Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, but within 10 days, we recovered and began to heal our wounds. The resistance does not operate like conventional armies. Its duty is not to prevent enemy advances but to resist wherever the enemy progresses. The word belongs to the battlefield, and outcomes are determined by what happens on the ground. The resistance is capable of waging a long war. We have prepared for a long battle and are currently negotiating, but not under fire, as the Enemy Entity is also under fire. We are operating on two parallel tracks: the battlefield, which progresses in an escalating manner, & negotiations. We do not suspend the battlefield while awaiting negotiations. They gave us a choice between submission and humiliation... and far from us is humiliation. We will remain on the battlefield and fight regardless of the cost. We will raise the cost for the enemy, respond to its aggression, and remain in a defensive stance. If the enemy fails to achieve its objectives, it means we have won. We believe in the unity of the army, the people, and the resistance. The success of negotiations depends on the "israeli" response and the seriousness of Netanyahu. We reaffirm that our negotiations adhere to two conditions: a complete cessation of aggression and the preservation of Lebanese sovereignty.

Sheik Naim Qassem’s position on negotiations confirms what was stated two days ago by Ihab Hamadeh, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party (from Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

We cannot surrender to anything that would compromise our country's sovereignty. We will not beg for any agreement. The steadfastness on the ground in Gaza and Lebanon presents a wonderful image in the face of the occupation.

Regarding ongoing US-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Irseael, I refer you to this Al Mayadeen article on the latest development and to the latest blog post by Craig Murray, whose independent journalism I invite you to support, since I am not asking you for money… but feel free to make a pledge, if you believe that my articles are worth something, just to gather your support (paid subscriptions are not active, but I may activate them in the (far) future if I get a large number of pledges - in any case you will be warned beforehand).

