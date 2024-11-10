Things are not going well for the Outlaw US Empire…

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un - from Reuters .

As reported by Reuters, yesterday Vladimir Putin signed the “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement with North Korea on mutual defence:

If one of the parties suffers an armed attack by one or more states and is therefore in a state of war, the other party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

This means that, following Putin’s signature, now we may really see North Korean soldiers in Kursk (see here for more context), although the operation there is labelled an ATO, i.e. Anti-Terrorist Operation. It also means that, should South Korea, the Outlaw US Empire and/or one of its vassal state attack North Korea, Putin will immediately help to Kim Jong Un. This should be enough to deter any fancy military operation in North Korea from its neighbour and the Outlaw US Empire… if the latter is learning a lesson from the debacle in Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili (L) and Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri (R) from Al Mayadeen .

But the new “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Russia and North Korea is not the only new headache for the Outlaw US Empire. In fact, Al Mayadeen and IRNA have reported that earlier today the General Chief of Staff of Saudi Arabia's armed forces, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili, headed a high-level Saudi military delegation in Tehran and met Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, for discussion about bilateral and defense ties.

This is quite significant, especially in light of what we discussed yesterday in my latest article (link below) and if you consider that Iran and Saudi Arabia had no diplomatic relations for ~7 years, until March 2023, when they were finally restored, following Chinese mediation between the two countries (read this BBC article for additional context). It looks like Saudi Arabia is now more aligned with Iran than with Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel): in fact, they even conducted a joint naval exercise in the Sea of Oman just a few weeks ago and they are planning another one in the Red Sea, as reported by Middle East Monitor. Quite a big headache for both Great Satan and Little Satan!

In the meantime, aircraft of the US Air Force (USAF) and the British Royal Air Force (RAF) conducted airstrikes in Yemen between last night and this morning, as reported by Al Mayadeen in two articles (1 and 2), following the Yemeni attack on the Nevatim al-Naqab military base in Israel with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile (see my article in the link below, in case you missed it), although Little Satan said that its air defences intercepted it. It makes you wonder why retaliate against a failed attack. It also shows the complicity of the Outlaw US Empire and its British vassal state with Israel, as highlighted also in a statement from the Palestinian al-Mujahideen Movement, which says that that the latest US-UK assault on Yemen…

reflects the insistence of these aggressor nations on supporting the genocidal war perpetrated by the fascist government of the [Israeli] entity in Gaza and on blocking any efforts to halt this brutal war against our people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile in Israel Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu has admitted during a cabinet meeting today that Little Satan is behind the terrorist attack with explosive pagers in Lebanon back in September (see my article on this event here), as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media and quoting the Israeli Prime Minister as saying:

The pager operation and the elimination of [Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the defense establishment and those responsible for them in the political echelon.

What a proud admission!

I bet that this will cause another headache to the Americans, because this statement is another proof of the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by this terrorist state, which now has also terrorized Netherlands, as reported by Caitlin Johnston in her latest articles (1 and 2), covering, among other events, the violent clashes of the Zionist football fans in Amsterdam a few days ago, as well as the hypocritical reporting of the Western mainstream media (MSM), which focussed on the response of the pro-Palestine people to the violence of the Zionists. By the way, we may soon similar terrorist attacks in Paris next Thursday, 14th November 2024, despite the deployment of 4,000 police officers (source: France24)!

Getting back to Netanyahu, just a couple of days ago, he appointed Yechiel Leiter, a “hardline supporter of the war in Gaza and longtime backer of settlements in the West Bank as his ambassador to the US”, as reported by The Guardian. Yechiel Leiter is also a former member of the Jewish Defense League (JDL), designated as a terrorist organisation by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) for a series of attacks and assassinations in 2001. This should tell you a lot about the type of relationship Bibi wants to establish through him with the new US President-Elect, Donald J. Trump.

Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Benjamin Netanyahu has also his own headaches - I am referring in particular to the scandal revolving around intelligence leaks from his Prime Minister Office - and he is now striking back lashing out at Israeli and international media, which he blames for a “witch hunt” and “wild and uncontrolled attack” against his person. Here are some of his outbursts, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

While the government and the cabinet I lead are working tirelessly to repel our enemies, I am managing the war and deflecting international attacks, yet we now face another front — the fake news from the media. Suddenly, in recent days, in a timed and orchestrated manner, they are trying to intimidate me and my people, in the midst of a war I am leading — and they are creating scandals from nothing.

Referring to the intelligence leaks, Netanyahu also said that Hamas is…

receiving information from Israel's negotiation team discussions! Hezbollah and Iran are sometimes receiving, even live, transcripts of our discussions on strategies against them and the debates within our own ranks.

By the way, Richard Silverstein has another interesting post on his Tikun Olam blog, where he reports that Israel's internal security service Shin Bet warned Netanyahu of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on 7th October 2023 hours before it began, yet he took no action, thus confirming my theory that it was a LIHOP (Let It Happen On Purpose).

On a side note, it is also worth reporting that, according to the Israel Democracy Institute’s October 2024 Israeli Voice Index, quoted in this Al Mayadeen article, “46.5% of Israelis support seeking a diplomatic agreement with Hezbollah”.

Not surprising considering that just yesterday (Saturday 9th November 2024) the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted by Al Mayadeen, reported that “Hezbollah launched rockets toward Even Menachem in the Western al-Jalil from areas along the border, where the Israeli occupation forces were presumed to have completed their operations”. No wonders northern settlers are sceptical “of official reassurances about restored security and demand tangible proof of safety”, with Israeli Channel 12 quoted by Al Mayadeen as reporting…

severe frustration among settlers in northern Israel over statements by Israeli military leaders suggesting it is safe to return to their homes, despite ongoing rocket attacks from Hezbollah. The intensity and range of fire from Lebanon only seem to increase.

Israeli Army Radio's military analyst Amir Bar Shalom was also quoted as describing the rocket launch toward central Israel last Wednesday (6th November 2024) as “exceptional, in every sense of the word”:

To my knowledge, Hezbollah has not launched any barrage such as this one since the beginning of the war, and the target was the Tzirifin base and its vicinity.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

I will conclude this article with the letter that Hezbollah fighters addressed to their Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, reaffirming their allegiance to him and expressing unwavering commitment (from Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):