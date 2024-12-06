Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, originally in Italian. (Emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 4th December 2024:

European leaders are behaving like sleepers in the grip of a collective hypnosis heterodirected by the Anglo-Zionist deep state. There is no other explanation for the frenzied escalation of war against Russia in the short interregnum between Biden and Trump, i.e. before it is too late to avoid the internal defeat of the Anglo-Zionist deep state itself, which has dominated the world stage for far too long now compared to the incalculable damage it continues to produce against the whole of humanity, damage that can no longer be ignored since it has become so objectively macroscopic.

The underlying philosophy of the Anglo-Zionist deep state is that well exemplified by Victoria Nuland's famous exaggeration in 2014 on the Ukraine issue: “f*ck the EU”.

Even before for centuries the British empire had established itself through this implicit philosophy applied to all the peoples with whom it came into contact, commercially and militarily: f*ck them to our undue gain or underhand predatory politics, as you like. Until the natural historical decline common to all great empires became an opportunity for infiltration and seizure of power by the Zionist forces dominating currency and related finance, with centre of gravity shifted to New York and brains always in London. This is how an empire on the verge of collapse has been revitalised by changing its form and geography, while having to hide hypocritically from its public opinion of reference, the hyper-consumerist public of the new dominant USA.

It is more difficult, on the other hand, to hide from the conscience of the more backward faraway peoples, even more than before harassed, indebted, reduced to poverty and powerlessness, in spite of the enormous natural riches in their territory, which have always remained the object of ravenous predation by the new empire. In these cases, provoking pretextual wars and secretly governing local corruption and chaos worked better than their own unconfessed aims of global domination and criminal profiteering.

The mortal risk for the Anglo-Zionist empire, geographically identified with the Atlantic bloc, has always been the potential enlargement and consolidation of Eurasian cooperation, with China in the role of commercial economic reference point and Russia as an ethnic-cultural bridge between the east and west of this enormous continent, as well as a fundamental partner in the supply of low-cost raw materials, energy first and foremost, to Europe. Hence the far-fetched media propaganda unleashed to demonise Russia, to turn it into an absolute and irreducible enemy of the European West, against all logic of mutual interest and despite the fact that history rather tends to show the opposite on the Russian side, both in terms of friendly openness and of objective aggressive expansionist disinterest, after the era of the Cold War between the two ideological blocs, which imposed quite different defensive precautions on both sides, the consequences of which we Italians in particular suffered, when the original PCI [Partito Comunista Italiano, i.e. the Italian Communist Party] was still frightening them.

Fortunately, however, the Russian spirit reawakened after the catastrophe of the Soviet Union, with Putin at the helm, demonstrating that it knows how to quickly reorganise and rearm for defensive purposes, given that the Atlanticist interlocutor knows no other language than that of brute force, having no honour to defend his word in the formal theatre of politics. Words and written promises punctually betrayed, now devoid of any credibility and value.

Under normal conditions, the deterrence of an evident military superiority would be enough to reduce the adversary to milder counsels, but not now, in this extreme condition of desperate survival of an Anglo-Zionist deep state that is by now agonising, but ready for anything, including the last stroke of the tail of a final solution of the type “die Samson with all the Philistines”. Beware, however, that in this case among the Philistines there are also us Europeans, in the front line, even if hypocritically classified as “allies”, and kept in this artificial state by dint of systemic blackmail made possible by the pervasive rooting of the Anglo-Zionist deep state in every institutional, political, media, etc. sphere. No one has long been allowed to make a career, let alone govern in Europe, unless they are willing, out of stupid conviction or by force of blackmail, to betray the interests of their own country. It is like an automatic and well concealed casting to select the best useful idiots and the best corrupt, who then team up in every sphere of power management. Hence the popular disaffection for a sham politics that formally interprets democracy only to blatantly deny it in substance. A disaffection that still does not find vent in an equal counter-reaction, expressible as an overwhelming popular revolt however inhibited and repressed in every way, especially media-cultural.

Yet the times are maturing rapidly, and this can be seen from the growing protest demonstrations of all kinds in Germany, France, etc. And also by us [Italians], albeit minimised and censored by the media, or worse ridden by burnt-out parties and trade unions, but still better than nothing.

Even some courts are timidly beginning to agree with us on some of the main issues we have denounced in these dark years.

But above all, now even the chronic conformist, who watches the news and listens to the press review, cannot ignore the fact that the provocative war escalation against Russia by European governments, which have turned out to be more realistic than the English-speaking king, is aimed at unleashing an open war without restraint, i.e. a third nuclear world war, the end of the world. It's time for those conformists to lift their heads out of the sand and join with anyone who still has an ounce of common sense, including us “conspiracy theorist” outcasts, against the mortal danger of this real warmongering plot, which is before everyone's eyes, no longer ignorable in its current realisation and in the inevitable and irreversible consequences it will entail on our skin, absolutely as unacceptable as the genocide and mass extinction, of which the most extreme Zionist component is already making a local spectacle in preview, without finding significant obstacles in its path of daily reiteration of the horrible crimes committed. If we do not stop them, the next victims will be all of us.

No war today means no NATO of the Stoltemberg-Rutte type, no EU of the von der Leyen-Pfizer type, no WHO of the Bill Gates-Fauci type, and to follow a slew of NO's to all forms of institutional corruption that rule the world at all levels, starting with the management of currency. It is clear that the scope of these objectives requires a real and powerful popular revolution spread throughout the West, hopefully as non-violent as possible so as not to allow ourselves to be dragged onto the enemy's playing field, where we would be defeated, even before the well-founded and sacrosanct ideological motivations of genuine pacifism. Although it is by now crystal clear that every war is a fratricidal war, there is no doubt about this and it is enough to take sides without ifs and buts in times of need, i.e. now, in all the ways that are practicable in concrete actions, preferably lawful and absolutely non-violent.

However, one thing remains more than valid and fundamental for everyone, starting with oneself: the attitude of existential humility necessary to recognise that the enemy is also within us, it has always been a physiological part of ourselves, and must therefore be tamed with the strength of heart and reason, whose difficult alliance has been the subject of spiritual growth for millennia, with many fruits that are now ripe, which we cannot throw out with the bathwater. We must meditate to believe. The only winning answer against the warmongering sowers of hatred is love, like garlic against vampires and the crucifix against the possessed. Out of metaphor, there is no other valid answer to destructive and nihilistic evil than the desire and firm will to build good, but one must have the necessary strength to impose oneself, to be able to act accordingly with success, and there is no other place to find it and rediscover it every time except in the depths of one's own soul awakened by a free vigilant conscience, filled with goodwill, compassion and love for one's neighbour. Everyone has enormous potential within them just waiting to be unleashed at the right time, when the perception of risk coincides with an examination of reality that leaves no room for deception or escape fantasies. Let us concretely help our neighbour to open his or her eyes to this real world, without, however, frightening them or causing them to lose hope, which is well-founded and depends only on us.