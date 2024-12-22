Note to readers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet - from Al Mayadeen .

In my previous article yesterday (21st December 2024) I reported about the Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) against a military target in Tel Aviv the night before and the subsequent hypocrisy of the Zionists, accusing the Houthis of hitting a children’s playground, most likely hit by a failed Israeli interceptor.

The “spoiled Zionist child” Little Satan, a.k.a Israel, must have run to their parents, i.e. Great Satan, a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire, and UK, who last night took the matter into their hands and launched joint airstrikes over the Yemeni capital Sanaa, allegedly targeting “a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and US Central Command (CENTCOM) itself in a statement on X, with the former highlighting that Israeli media denied any involvement of their country, probably to avoid further retaliation (the spoiled Zionist child is hiding behind his mother’s skirt).

As reported by Al Mayadeen, “Sanaa's Information Minister Hashem Sharaf al-Din commented on the aggression saying that Washington has clearly [not?] ‘learned from [past] mistakes’, adding that the US will continue to be ‘humiliated" by Yemenis’”.

And guess what? The US was effectively humiliated by the “sandal-wearing fighters”, as the Houthis are often called with contempt by the Zionists (see this article, for instance)!

In fact, according to reports published by The Associated Press and Al Mayadeen this morning, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet that had taken off from the USS Harry S. Truman was shot down over the Red Sea, allegedly by friendly fire and, in particular, by the USS Gettysburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser. Both pilots survived, though one of them sustained minor injuries. Al Maydeen quoted Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Yemeni Supreme Council, as saying:

US Central Command will not reveal the true cause behind the downing of the American fighter jet.

…and reiterating that their “operations in support of Gaza will not cease regardless of the aggression on Yemen”.

This afternoon the YAF released the following statement (emphasis mine), claiming that they shot down the F/A-18 fighter jet:

Armed forces announce implementation of qualitative operation that thwarted US-British attack on Yemen Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen and in retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country. The Armed Forces succeeded in thwarting an American-British attack on our country, where the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and a number of its destroyers were targeted in conjunction with the start of the hostile attack on our country yesterday evening. The operation was carried out with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones and the operation led to: First: Shooting down an F-18 aircraft while the destroyers were trying to confront the Yemeni drones and missiles. Second: Most of the enemy warplanes left Yemeni airspace for international waters in the Red Sea to defend the aircraft carrier while it was being targeted. Third: The failure of the enemy attack on Yemeni territory. Fourth: The withdrawal of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman after being targeted from its previous location towards the northern Red Sea after being subjected to more than one attack by the missile force, naval forces, and the air force. The Yemeni Armed Forces, while confirming their success in confronting and thwarting the American-British aggression, renewed their emphasis on their readiness to confront any American-British-Israeli foolishness during the coming period. The Yemeni armed forces warn the Israeli and American enemies against aggression against Yemen and that the Yemeni armed forces will use their full right to defend Yemen and continue to support the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted. Sana'a, 21 Jumada al-Akhirah 1446 AH

December 22, 2024 AD

Regardless of whether the F/A-18 fighter jet was shot down by friendly fire or by the YAF, this incident is really embarrassing for the Outlaw US Empire, whose reputation was already sinking, since they have not been able to stop the Houthis’ blockade in the Red Sea, not to mention the humiliation NATO weaponry is suffering in Ukraine.

Hashim Sharafuddin - from Saba.ye .

And tonight Hashim Sharafuddin, Yemeni Minister of Information and spokesman of the Government of Change and Construction, told the Yemeni News Agency Saba that the “shooting down of a US fighter jet in the Red Sea following its attack on Sana'a is not a mere accident, but a clear evidence of the strength of our dear Yemeni people”, adding (all emphasis mine):

Our successive victories, thanks to God Almighty, against America, Britain and the temporary Israeli entity prove to the world that any aggression against our people cannot go unpunished. We assure the world that under the leadership of Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, we will continue to defend our land and dignity and support Palestine. America must understand the message clearly, stopping the aggression on Gaza and lifting the siege is the only way to stop our operations.

In related news, yesterday Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Political Bureau of the Yemeni Ansar Allah Movement, was interviewed by Al Mayadeen and, in relation to the long-distance fire exchange with Israel, he stated that they do not adopt a “tit-for-tat policy” and that their target bank “is vast and comprehensive, and includes vital, military, and infrastructure targets for the Israeli entity”, adding:

All targets within the Israeli entity have now come within the range of attack, thanks to the introduction of new systems for Yemen's missile force.

…and that all Israeli “targets in Yemen are civilian and service-oriented goals, which indicates the lack of intelligence information within the Israeli occupation entity”.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Speaking of Israel, Al Mayadeen quoted a report by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, according to which “the Israeli military forces have encountered major difficulties in addressing missile and drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) since the outset of the war on Gaza in October 2023”. More than 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones have been launched so far by the YAF towards Israel, “presenting a severe challenge” to the Israeli air defence systems, such as the Iron Dome and the Arrow, which have failed to intercept incoming missiles multiple times, thus causing “considerable damage to the Israeli economy”. Al Mayadeen even quoted the following excerpt from Maariv, according to which “Israeli airstrikes on positions in Yemen are largely symbolic and are public relations efforts rather than effective military actions”:

Israel was not ready – either politically or in terms of intelligence – to deal with the threat coming from Yemen.

On the home front, things are not going well either for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, yesterday Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition, “vowed to topple the government in a fiery speech addressing” demonstrators on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street protesting “against the government’s renewed push to overhaul the judiciary”. He was quoted as saying:

There will be no compromise. We won’t bend over, we won’t give up and we will never enter the government.

…an oblique reference to Benny Gantz, who joined the government at the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Also, Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades sent the following message to settlers and families of Israeli captives, referring to the Prime Minister's son, Yair Netanyahu, enjoying the sun on a beach in Miami, while Israeli settlers are held captive in underground tunnels in Gaza:

Yair Netanyahu is in Miami, far from danger, so what compels Netanyahu to conclude a comprehensive deal?

No wonder the captives’ relatives are lashing out at Netanyahu:

The same Prime Minister who deliberately did not act to replace the Hamas government is now using this as an excuse to prolong the war and abandon the hostages. He wants to bury them in tunnels. Ending the war in order to return all of the hostages is neither an obstacle nor a price – it is the goal. The people want to return the hostages, end the war and return to normality.

Meanwhile the Israeli “Defense” Forces are establishing seven permanent posts along the so-called “disengagement line” along Syria, including strategic points overlooking the capital Damascus and its entire western suburbs, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which reminds us that Little Satan “has completely occupied nearly 500 square kilometers of southern Syria, demolishing all Syrian military sites on the slopes of Mount Hermon and the hills of Quneitra and Daraa”.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei - IRNA .

Speaking of Syria, it was worth reporting the following excerpts from the speech that the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, delivered earlier today in a meeting with a group of elegists and eulogists, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (see also this article by IRNA, the Islamic Republic News Agency - all emphasis mine):