SBU kills Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov in highest-profile terrorist attack so far
Dmitry Medvedev threatens retaliation against Kiev regime. Will Oreshnik pay a visit soon in Bankova Street?
As you have probably read/heard from Western mainstream media, such as The Guardian or BBC, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, was killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow this morning, together with his aide, Ilya Polikarpov. They were both killed in a blast caused by an explosive device planted in an electric scooter near a residential building entrance on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, according to Svetlana Petrenko, Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, quoted by TASS.
This is what Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on her Telegram channel this morning at 7:14 CET:
Igor Kirillov, Lieutenant General of the Russian Armed Forces, has for many years systematically, with facts on his hands, exposed the crimes of the Anglo-Saxons: NATO provocations with chemical weapons in Syria, Britain's manipulation of banned chemical substances and provocations in Salisbury and Amesbury, the deadly activities of American bio-laboratories in Ukraine, and much more. Worked fearlessly. Did not hide behind backs. He marched with an open visor. For the Motherland, for the truth.
Bright memory, God rest his soul.
Vladimir Soloviev, TV presenter on Russia 1 channel, was quick finding out the following, as he wrote on this post on his Telegram channel:
📸 German journalist and Russophobe Röpke commented in a mocking manner on the social network on the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and indirectly confirmed the involvement of the Ukrainian junta in the terrorist attack:
“It was a short process. Just 20 hours after the Ukrainian Prosecutor General accused Kirillov of using chemical weapons, the death sentence was carried out in Moscow this morning”.
Actually, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack already this morning, as reported by The Guardian, citing a source quoted by AFP and Reuters:
This was officially confirmed by the SBU to The Guardian ~1.5 hours later:
This is the highest-profile murder by the SBU, given the rank and influence of Igor Kirillov, which cannot go unpunished. In fact, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, warned that the Kiev regime will pay dearly for Igor Kirillov’s death, as reported by TASS (emphasis mine):
Attempts to intimidate our nation, stop the Russian offensive or sow fear are doomed. Certain punishment awaits Banderite Nazis, including the top military and political leaders of a crumbling country.
This terrorist attack demonstrates the agony of the Banderite regime, which is struggling to justify its shaky existence in the eyes of its Western patrons and prolong the deadly hostilities while delivering cowardly attacks on civilians in cities and towns.
Igor [Kirillov] was a military leader known for his unwavering devotion to his duties. I knew him as a dedicated professional and a reliable, honest, and responsible person.
Afterwards, he added the following during a meeting (video below, in Russian - from this post on Pepe Escboar’s Telegram channel):
Everything must be done to destroy those behind Kirillov's murder. They are well known - they are the military and political leadership of Ukraine.
I wouldn’t be surprised if one, two or more Oreshniks visit Bankova Street in Kiev, as Pepe Escobar suggests in another post, though - in my humble opinion - most likely Putin will not order a strike on the Presidential Palace (yet!), but maybe the SBU Building or the Ministry of Defense in Kiev. We will see…
I will conclude this article with the English translation of the post that Maria Zakharova published on her Telegram channel this evening:
It's been all day. Where is any reaction from abroad? Where are the “civilised” ones? Where are the “objective” ones?
Only the Financial Times and the BBC are reporting that Igor Kirillov is, according to the SBU, a “perfectly legitimate target”. Apparently, this is the reaction of the West, and we missed the moment when the British Broadcasting Corporation began to fulfil the functions of the SBU press service. Their management, however, is the same.
The terrorist attack in Moscow was a continuation and development of the spiral of Western approval of the war crimes of the Kiev regime's militants, which they have been spinning all these years. The investigation will establish the details: who killed, who ordered it. [No investigation needed, in my opinion - they already admitted the crime!] Only now it is already clear: there is a third category of criminals - who stimulated, who nurtured, who tacitly encouraged.
Two and a half years ago Igor Anatolievich Kirillov was included in the register of the terrorist website “Peacemaker”, where neo-Nazis post targets for their assassination attempts.
In exactly the same way as on “Peacemaker”, a terrorist hunt was announced for journalists Daria Dugina (murdered), Vladlen Tatarsky (murdered), writer Zakhar Prilepin (survived an assassination attempt) and many others.
We have been sounding the alarm for years. But America's satellites are silent. And the site “Peacemaker” is supported by the United States. Just as the sites of terrorists operating in the North Caucasus were once located in Northern Europe.
A very vivid example from the recent past: the complete disregard of the terrorist activity of the Bandera terrorists against Russian journalists in the report of UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on the safety of journalists and the problem of impunity for 2022-2023. Despite numerous appeals from the Russian media and despite the fact that the document obviously covers up Kyiv and its crimes, there are still those who continue to support this approach.
This is a personal disgrace for UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, whose name the report is named after. It is also a failure of the Chilean presidency. And, obviously, the shame and complicity of those countries that maintain this murderous silence.
Here they are:
France,
Austria,
Sweden,
Luxembourg,
the Netherlands,
Norway,
[Great] Britain,
Lithuania,
Estonia,
Czech Republic,
Chile,
Uruguay,
the Republic of Korea
and, of course, the misanthropic Kiev regime.
All those who welcome the terrorist attacks or deliberately silence them are complicit.
And the silence of the UN Secretariat is an obvious sign of venality.
