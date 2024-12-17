Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops.

As you have probably read/heard from Western mainstream media, such as The Guardian or BBC, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, was killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow this morning, together with his aide, Ilya Polikarpov. They were both killed in a blast caused by an explosive device planted in an electric scooter near a residential building entrance on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, according to Svetlana Petrenko, Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, quoted by TASS.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov’s aide, Ilya Polikarpov.

This is what Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on her Telegram channel this morning at 7:14 CET:

Igor Kirillov, Lieutenant General of the Russian Armed Forces, has for many years systematically, with facts on his hands, exposed the crimes of the Anglo-Saxons: NATO provocations with chemical weapons in Syria, Britain's manipulation of banned chemical substances and provocations in Salisbury and Amesbury, the deadly activities of American bio-laboratories in Ukraine, and much more. Worked fearlessly. Did not hide behind backs. He marched with an open visor. For the Motherland, for the truth. Bright memory, God rest his soul.

Vladimir Soloviev, TV presenter on Russia 1 channel, was quick finding out the following, as he wrote on this post on his Telegram channel:

📸 German journalist and Russophobe Röpke commented in a mocking manner on the social network on the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and indirectly confirmed the involvement of the Ukrainian junta in the terrorist attack: “It was a short process. Just 20 hours after the Ukrainian Prosecutor General accused Kirillov of using chemical weapons, the death sentence was carried out in Moscow this morning”.

Actually, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack already this morning, as reported by The Guardian, citing a source quoted by AFP and Reuters:

This was officially confirmed by the SBU to The Guardian ~1.5 hours later:

Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman.

This is the highest-profile murder by the SBU, given the rank and influence of Igor Kirillov, which cannot go unpunished. In fact, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, warned that the Kiev regime will pay dearly for Igor Kirillov’s death, as reported by TASS (emphasis mine):

Attempts to intimidate our nation, stop the Russian offensive or sow fear are doomed. Certain punishment awaits Banderite Nazis, including the top military and political leaders of a crumbling country. This terrorist attack demonstrates the agony of the Banderite regime, which is struggling to justify its shaky existence in the eyes of its Western patrons and prolong the deadly hostilities while delivering cowardly attacks on civilians in cities and towns. Igor [Kirillov] was a military leader known for his unwavering devotion to his duties. I knew him as a dedicated professional and a reliable, honest, and responsible person.

Afterwards, he added the following during a meeting (video below, in Russian - from this post on Pepe Escboar’s Telegram channel):

Everything must be done to destroy those behind Kirillov's murder. They are well known - they are the military and political leadership of Ukraine.

I wouldn’t be surprised if one, two or more Oreshniks visit Bankova Street in Kiev, as Pepe Escobar suggests in another post, though - in my humble opinion - most likely Putin will not order a strike on the Presidential Palace (yet!), but maybe the SBU Building or the Ministry of Defense in Kiev. We will see…

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I will conclude this article with the English translation of the post that Maria Zakharova published on her Telegram channel this evening: