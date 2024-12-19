What follows is a summary of the speech (from the Yemeni Saba News Agency, but if you are in a rush, a shorter version can be found at Al Mayadeen) that Sayyid Abdulmalik Badreddin Al-Houthi, leader of the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, delivered earlier today (Thursday 19th December 2024), following the Israeli aggression against Yemen last night (see these two Al Mayadeen articles: 1 and 2) and the joint US-UK airstrikes a few days ago (see these other two Al Mayadeen articles: 1 and 2). All emphasis mine.

The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, asserted that Israeli aggression against Yemen will never deter the nation’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and resistance fighters in Gaza.

In a speech delivered this evening addressing the latest developments surrounding Israel's aggression on Gaza and regional and international issues, Al-Houthi emphasized that the attacks on Yemen will not impact its determined escalation within the framework of the fifth phase of supporting the Palestinian cause.

“We will not waver in our support for the Palestinian people, regardless of the challenges and aggressions from the Americans, Israelis, or their allies”, he stated, urging Yemenis to take to the streets in a mass rally tomorrow to showcase their defiance against Israel and affirm their unwavering stance.

He added, “Tomorrow, our proud nation will participate in a massive rally to defy the Israeli enemy and demonstrate to the world its steadfastness in supporting the Palestinian people and resistance fighters”.

Al-Houthi underscored the necessity of escalating military operations against the Israeli enemy, enhancing their intensity as part of Yemen’s firm and principled stance driven by faith, ethics, and a commitment to humanitarian values in supporting the Palestinian cause.

“We remain resolute and consistent in our actions. We are in a state of war and open confrontation with the enemy. Nothing they do will affect our determination”, he affirmed. Yemen’s people, he noted, have embraced the path of jihad sincerely and comprehensively in support of Palestine on all levels.

He further stated, “We are fully confident in our position and ready, with God’s help, to face any level of escalation. Unlike others, we will never accept humiliation or subjugation”. Al-Houthi described the Yemeni resistance as deeply rooted in faith and pure moral principles, showcasing the true values of Arab dignity, sacrifice, and honor.

Reflecting on recent military operations, Al-Houthi revealed that this past week has seen heightened activity on Yemen’s part, including multiple drone and missile attacks targeting the heart of occupied Palestine.

“This week, we targeted Israeli enemy sites in Jaffa, known as Tel Aviv, as well as Ashkelon and other areas. The missile strike on Jaffa caused a significant wave of panic, terror, and chaos among the Jewish population”, he detailed.

He highlighted the temporary suspension of flights at Ben Gurion Airport for over an hour, describing it as a clear message to airlines that operating in these conditions remains unsafe.

Al-Houthi emphasized Yemen’s readiness to confront any aggression, declaring its escalation and firm stance as part of its duty toward Palestine and against Israeli violations.

The Leader of the Revolution, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, announced the launch of two hypersonic ballistic missiles yesterday in response to Israeli aggression targeting Yemen. One missile was launched after dinner, while the second coincided with Israeli warplanes conducting attacks on Yemen, striking ports in Hodeidah and electricity stations in Sana’a, resulting in the martyrdom of nine civilians.

Al-Houthi stated that the missile was aimed at what is referred to as Israel’s Ministry of Defense, synchronized with the airstrikes. The timing created significant confusion for the Israeli enemy, hindering its ability to complete its mission.

He described the missile strike as a powerful message that caused widespread fear and panic among Israelis. Since the beginning of Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people, a total of 1,147 ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and naval operations using warships [sic] have been launched.

The leader revealed that 211 vessels linked to Israeli interests have been targeted, disrupting Israeli maritime activities in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Arabian Sea. Additionally, operations have led to the shutdown of Umm Rashrash [Eilat] Port, a crucial hub for Israel’s economy. Al-Houthi emphasized that these actions have inflicted substantial economic damage, a fact acknowledged by Israeli research centers that have cited heavy losses due to Yemeni operations.

Beginning his speech, Al-Houthi condemned the genocide and daily massacres perpetrated by Israeli forces in Gaza for the 440th consecutive day, carried out in partnership with the United States. He accused Western countries of supplying Israel with all the tools of death, noting that Israeli soldiers compete to kill Palestinian civilians in the besieged area.

He highlighted that Israel continues to starve Gaza’s population while deploying criminal gangs to loot the scarce aid entering the territory. Those organizing and distributing the limited aid are frequently targeted, with around 700 people killed in these efforts. The aim, Al-Houthi explained, is to spread chaos in the region.

The leader criticized the deliberate destruction orchestrated by Israel, noting that the latest week alone witnessed 30 massacres, with Jabalia suffering from devastating, calculated attacks aimed at obliterating all aspects of life. Meanwhile, in the West Bank and occupied Quds, Israel escalates its campaign of killings, arrests, and land seizures, actions that the Palestinian Authority fails to counter or protect its citizens from.

Revolution Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi expressed regret over the actions of the Palestinian Authority, criticizing its assaults on resistance fighters in Jenin as a grave mistake, betrayal, and cooperation with the Israeli enemy.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the Palestinian people have the legitimate, moral, and legal right to confront the Israeli regime. He questioned the authority's stance, stating: “How can those who confront the criminal Israeli enemy be labeled as outlaws? What kind of law prohibits you from defending your life, honor, faith, and property?”

He added, “Despite being merely symbolic, the Palestinian Authority has consistently acted in a way that harms itself, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations, following the precedent set by other Arab regimes”.

The revolution leader turned his attention to ongoing Israeli aggressions in Lebanon, emphasizing that the actions of the Israeli entity reveal its nature as a treacherous, untrustworthy adversary that consistently reneges on agreements. He also criticized the lenient approach of the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, describing it as aligned with Western methods of appeasement.

Al-Houthi discussed Israel’s advancing plans in Syria, focusing on efforts to infiltrate Sweida and connect it to areas in the Syrian desert under American control. He highlighted Israel’s so-called “David’s Passage” project, aimed at expanding control to the Euphrates River in regions dominated by Kurdish forces under U.S. occupation.

The leader explained that Israel views its potential access to the Euphrates as an opportunity, facing little resistance to its advances into Syrian territory. He noted that Israel refers to this expansion as "Operation Bashan Arrow," named after an ancient Jewish myth that portrays southern Syria and northern Jordan as a historical Jewish kingdom.

Al-Houthi noted that the areas Israel seeks to control are agriculturally fertile and rich in freshwater resources, extending from southern Damascus to the Yarmouk Basin and Hauran Plain, and from Mount Hermon in the west to Jabal al-Arab in Sweida to the east. He accused Israel of opportunism, exploiting available chances while creating and capitalizing on new opportunities.

He further pointed to Israel’s view of controlling Mount Hermon as a significant strategic gain, given its vantage point over the Levant.

The revolution leader reiterated his condemnation of Israel’s ongoing destruction of Syria’s military capabilities. “It should have been recognized that all these resources belong to the Syrian people, who desperately need them to resist Israeli aggression”, he stated.

He expressed disappointment that Syria’s strategic weapons and capabilities have been left vulnerable, either through neglect or as trophies seized by other powers. “It is deeply unfortunate that Syria’s military assets have been left exposed to Israeli attacks and destruction. This level of disinterest is both strange and troubling”, he added.

Al-Houthi remarked on the documented footage of destroyed Syrian capabilities, noting how they are accompanied by chants as if celebrating the destruction itself, rather than lamenting the loss of a nation’s vital assets. He labeled Israel’s actions in Syria as criminal aggression, blatant violation, and a profound affront to sovereignty.

The leader described as tragic Israel’s incursions into Syrian territories, where Israeli forces have reportedly summoned locals, disarmed them of any light weapons, and, in some cases, confined them to their homes. Al-Houthi warned that Israel’s unchecked exploitation of Syria by land, sea, and air is a troubling precedent that could extend its influence to other countries.

Revolution Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi highlighted Israel’s systematic exploitation of Syria, including military incursions into factories and scientific centers to seize documents, research, equipment, and resources. He stated that Israeli aggression has extended across 13 Syrian provinces, encompassing land, air, and sea violations without facing any meaningful reaction.

Al-Houthi criticized the lack of internal resistance in Syria, noting the absence of any efforts to rally against the United States or Israel. “These blatant acts of aggression, entirely unjustified and provocative, are still labeled by the U.S. and Western nations as acts of self-defense”, he said.

He questioned Israel’s justification for its actions: “How does controlling Mount Hermon and regions within Syria or destroying military capabilities qualify as self-defense, especially when the current Syrian government is not even contemplating any confrontation with Israel?” [For more info on these development, see these Al Mayadeen articles: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 2]

The leader condemned the double standards in Western rhetoric, observing: “In the Western narrative, the occupation of our nations, the killing of our people, the looting of our resources, and the humiliation inflicted upon us are deemed acts of self-defense when carried out by Israelis or Americans. At the same time, they label the legitimate resistance of our people against oppression and aggression as terrorism”.

Al-Houthi lamented the widespread complacency and collusion of some Muslim regimes and groups with Israel, asserting that such attitudes embolden Israeli aggression across the region.

“The most horrifying and brutal scenes of Israeli crimes in Gaza are a damning testament to the Muslims, particularly Arabs, as the most complacent, submissive, and negligent among nations in addressing their fundamental responsibilities”, he said.

He expressed frustration at the inaction of the Islamic world, describing it as paradoxical given its possession of noble principles, values, and divine guidance. “It is deeply shameful that the Islamic Ummah lags far behind other nations in responding to such atrocities”, he added, questioning: “If what is happening in Palestine today were happening in a European country, would Europeans remain silent? Consider their swift and robust reaction to Ukraine’s situation, which the West has exploited to create conflict with Russia”.

Al-Houthi noted the stark contrast between Western support for Ukraine and the indifference toward Palestine. He remarked, “Despite being manipulated by the U.S., European nations have shown unwavering dedication to supporting Ukraine with finances, weapons, media campaigns, and boycotts against Russia — even in sports”.

He emphasized that no nation would remain silent if subjected to the same level of aggression and persecution as the Palestinian people in Gaza. “The global response to Ukraine underscores the glaring disparity in how nations react to injustice depending on the identity of the oppressed and their oppressors”, he concluded.

Revolution Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi emphasized that the Palestinian cause concerns the entire Islamic Ummah, with the Israeli threat posing a danger to all, particularly Arabs. He called for heightened awareness among Arabs and Muslims regarding their existential issues, criticizing the indifference toward the cries and pleas of children and women in Gaza. He noted that many remain blind and deaf to these calls, while some actively collude with and support the Israeli enemy.

Al-Houthi stated that the Islamic Ummah has lost its insight and awareness, describing it as naïve and ignorant in the eyes of its enemies, easily deceived by lies, manipulated by schemes, and steered in directions that serve external agendas.

“The Israeli enemy’s actions and words are evident in their hostility toward Arabs and Muslims and in their clear plans for domination. Yet, none of this prompts Arabs to take decisive action against them”, he lamented.

The revolution leader highlighted the paradox that Arabs and Muslims hold a sacred and just cause of profound significance to their survival, yet they fail to act upon it. Meanwhile, he pointed out, the enemies actively pursue their wrongful agendas with remarkable dedication, often surpassing Muslims in their commitment to their goals.

Al-Houthi criticized those within the Ummah who have aligned themselves with American interests to further divisions within Muslim societies. He noted that some deliberately divert the focus of hostility away from Israel, aiming it at individuals or groups that obstruct Israeli interests.

The leader expressed frustration that even minimal efforts to educate the Ummah about the Israeli threat are often obstructed. Simple yet impactful measures, such as boycotting American and Israeli goods, remain largely neglected in many Arab countries, even though such actions could significantly impact Israel economically.

“Many Gulf countries, which are tightly restricted from any form of opposition to Israel and America, could wield significant power through economic boycotts,” Al-Houthi explained. He underscored that economic resistance is both a meaningful and accessible way for people to take a stand and an action that carries divine merit.

Turning to the media landscape, Al-Houthi criticized the lack of a widespread focus on confronting Israel, stating that many activists on social media are lost in confusion and distraction. He also accused some media outlets of working to further American agendas or to divert attention from critical issues affecting the Ummah, with only a small number actively supporting and raising awareness of the Palestinian cause.

He further condemned deficiencies in education, including curricula and extracurricular programs, which fail to instill a clear sense of responsibility and awareness among Muslim populations.

“The current state of affairs across most Islamic nations and their systems is a major factor emboldening enemies who see these countries as easy prey”, Al-Houthi warned, describing this negligence as a significant and alarming threat to the collective stability of the Ummah.

Revolution Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the enemies are pursuing a clear and deliberate agenda, not merely reacting to provocations from certain countries or groups within the region. He described the so-called “New Middle East” as a Zionist project by its very nature, designed to bring catastrophic destruction to the Islamic world. He expressed regret that the enemy openly discusses such plans with brazen audacity.

“The unfortunate reality is that large parts of this ‘New Middle East’ project are being implemented by certain regimes, groups, and entities, with Arab regimes bearing much of the financial burden”, Al-Houthi said. He emphasized that the Zionist project seeks to expand Israeli occupation directly across Arab lands in alignment with the map of “Greater Israel”.

The leader reiterated that the Zionist project is focused on dismantling Arab nations into fragmented, scattered entities defined by sectarian, ethnic, regional, and political divisions. “It is deeply troubling that the enemy’s leadership speaks openly about the objectives of the Zionist project, and yet such remarks are met with silence”, he added.

Al-Houthi criticized the lenient approach taken by some Arab regimes and groups toward Israel, contrasting it with their harsh reactions to actions or statements coming from other directions. “The last stage of the Zionist enemy’s plan appears to aim at rendering the entire Arab region completely exposed, allowing Israel to occupy any territory it desires without encountering a single bullet or even a word of condemnation”, he said.

He highlighted the ongoing exploitation of resources by the U.S. and Israel, with America looting Syrian oil and Israel seizing wealth and freshwater resources in Palestine and Syria. Al-Houthi stressed that Israel’s ultimate goal is to keep the nations of the Ummah fragmented, with youth distracted or recruited to fuel internal strife designed to benefit its broader agenda.

“A portion of the Ummah’s youth are immersed in corruption and devoid of awareness or any sense of responsibility, which has enabled the enemy to devastate and weaken the Ummah further”, he stated.

Al-Houthi warned that the final phase of the Zionist-American-Israeli project aims to control the sacred sites of Islam, including Jerusalem, Mecca, and Medina. “The plan is to position Israel as America’s sole agent in the region. Once others have served their roles, they too will be eliminated after being stripped of their power”, he explained.

The leader referred to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s declaration of an “Armageddon War” against the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of a larger effort by Zionist Jews to establish their so-called “Third Kingdom”. He called for greater awareness of these realities and criticized those who blamed the rightful resistance against the Zionist project.

Al-Houthi dismissed the rhetoric of neutrality, noting: “Those who claim to remain neutral ignore the glaring and explicit truths publicly stated by the Israeli enemy. What occurred in 1948 was not a reaction to any provocation but rather the initiation of a carefully planned Zionist project”.

He asserted that Israeli and American efforts to advance the Zionist project are carried out in carefully designed stages aimed at reshaping the Arab and Islamic landscape. He emphasized that the distortion of awareness and manipulation of educational curricula are part of a comprehensive strategy to plunge the Ummah into cycles of depletion, crises, and conflicts that divert attention away from confronting the true enemy.

Revolution Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi emphasized the significance of standing firm against Zionist schemes, highlighting that jihad in the path of God and confronting the Zionist project, the Jewish enemy, and their American and Israeli allies are currently the main obstacles preventing them from easily dominating the region.

He warned that without decades of resistance from Palestinian and Lebanese fighters, the situation in countries like Egypt and Syria would have deteriorated significantly. He pointed out that Egypt is vulnerable to the devastation of its military capabilities if external forces succeed in sparking widespread chaos.

Al-Houthi underscored that resistance fighters in Gaza serve as a barrier against Israeli expansion despite severe challenges and the lack of support from the broader Islamic world. He remarked that while this resistance impedes enemy plans now, it also holds the potential to ultimately liberate the Ummah, regardless of the alignment of certain governments and factions with American and Israeli agendas.

“Those who have turned away from the Quran and ignored obvious truths, pursuing misguided paths, will eventually awaken after suffering immense losses,” Al-Houthi stated.

He reiterated that the only salvation for the Ummah lies in the inevitable fall of the Israeli entity, describing its dismantling as a divine promise. He praised the resistance in Gaza as a model of resilience, endurance, and sacrifice, highlighting that the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades executed 13 operations this week against Israeli forces under extraordinarily challenging circumstances. According to Al-Houthi, these actions inflicted unprecedented casualties on Israeli forces, marking some of the highest losses in its history.

The revolution leader congratulated Hamas and the Qassam Brigades on the anniversary of their founding, commending their pivotal role in the Palestinian struggle. He described Hamas as a distinguished movement with a significant presence in the Palestinian arena, having consistently led the fight against the Israeli enemy.

He noted that Hamas has made tremendous sacrifices, losing leaders, members, and fighters while delivering significant blows to the Israeli enemy. He called on Muslims and Arab nations, particularly governments, to support Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, and other Palestinian resistance groups actively.

Al-Houthi reiterated that the Palestinian cause is the collective responsibility of the entire Ummah, not confined to a single country. While some nations and groups fulfill their obligations, others shirk their responsibilities. He praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its unparalleled support for Palestine, contrasting it with the failure of some Arab regimes.

He expressed hope that Hamas would continue its jihad with its partners in the Palestinian resistance, urging the Ummah to provide comprehensive support to these groups. Al-Houthi also highlighted the operations carried out by the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, which employed explosive devices, sniper attacks, and missile strikes on Israeli settlements near Gaza.

In his address, Al-Houthi briefly discussed Iraq's resistance, revealing that a joint operation between the Islamic resistance in Iraq and Yemen's armed forces targeted the Israeli enemy, demonstrating regional solidarity in confronting Zionist aggression.