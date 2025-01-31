Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday, Thursday 30th January 2025, Abu Obeida, spokesperson of the al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas, issued speech announcing the martyrdom of the commander-in-chief of the Qassam Brigades Mohammed Deif and resistance leaders from the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades as part of al-Aqsa Flood battle, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. Here are some highlights from a 2-part post (1 and 2) on the Telegram channel Resistance News Network (Unofficial) (all emphasis original):

O people of martyrs, the factory of men and heroes, O mujahideen and resistance fighters of our nation, O masses of our Arab and Islamic Ummah, and O free people of the world everywhere, peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah and His blessings. With all pride, honor, and dignity, after completing all necessary procedures and addressing all security concerns imposed by the conditions of battle and the field, after conducting the necessary verifications and taking all relevant measures, the Al-Qassam Brigades announce to our great people, to our Ummah, and to all supporters of freedom and resistance around the world, the martyrdom of a group of great mujahideen and heroic leaders from the General Military Council of the Al-Qassam Brigades: - The great martyr of the Ummah, Commander Mohammed Deif (Abu Khaled), Commander-in-Chief of Al-Qassam Brigades. - The great martyr commander Marwan Issa (Abu Al-Bara), Deputy Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades. - The martyred mujahid commander Ghazi Abu Tam’a (Abu Musa), Head of the Weapons and Combat Services Division. - The martyred heroic commander Raed Thabet (Abu Mohammed), Head of the Manpower Division. - The martyred heroic commander Rafiq Salama (Abu Mohammed), Commander of the Khan Younis Brigade. We had previously announced during the battle the martyrdom of two other commanders: - Ahmed Al-Ghandour (Abu Anas), Commander of the Northern Brigade. - Ayman Nofal (Abu Ahmed), Commander of the Central Brigade. May Allah have mercy on them and be pleased with them. Peace be upon their pure souls and upon all the martyrs of our people. All these great men were martyred facing the enemy in the midst of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle—whether in leadership operation rooms, in direct engagements with enemy forces on the battlefield, or while overseeing and organizing the battle. Our martyred leaders achieved their ultimate wish—martyrdom in the path of Allah—as the blessed conclusion of a life filled with devotion to Allah, and then for their freedom, their sanctities, and their land. They sacrificed their lives to seal with their pure blood their sincerity and dedication, declaring that their blood is no more precious than that of any Palestinian child on this land. They were truthful to Allah, and He was truthful to them. We do not elevate anyone above Allah. As we bid farewell to these great leaders on their journey to paradise, we affirm that these senior commanders fought and were martyred for their faith, their homeland, and Al-Aqsa. They were killed in the greatest battle our people have ever known, for the holiest cause on earth, at the hands of the vilest and most despised of God's creation. And they were victorious—by inspiring millions of our people and our Ummah to carry the banner alongside them and after them, by the will of Allah. Our martyrs were victorious when they passed the banner to steadfast and steadfast leaders—their comrades-in-arms, who, with Allah’s strength, will never know defeat. These martyred commanders departed after a life of immense struggle, during which they fought heroic battles, inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, and placed its downfall and defeat on an inevitable path. This is the legacy of our leader, Mohammed Deif (Abu Khaled)—who exhausted the enemy for over 30 years. How could Mohammed Deif be remembered in history without the title of martyr and the honor of martyrdom in the path of Allah? How could Marwan Issa, the mastermind of Al-Qassam and its steadfast pillar, die in his bed? How could Abu Musa, the wise fighter and exceptional leader, or Raed Thabet, the towering mountain, not sacrifice their lives for Al-Aqsa? How could our heroic brigade commanders—Ahmed Al-Ghandour, Ayman Nofal, and Rafiq Salama—not lead from the front alongside thousands of their fighting brothers and sacrifice their blood, after plunging a poisoned dagger into the heart of the enemy in Al-Aqsa Flood? The trade was indeed successful, O great ones! Blessed are you, O our martyred leaders, your families, your children, and the people who nurtured you, embraced you, and stood by you in your lives—and will continue on your path after your passing until your aspirations are fulfilled, and your struggle achieves victory. Glad tidings to you, O our leaders, and to all the martyrs of our people—those who were killed in the path of Allah—for He will not waste their deeds. He will guide them, improve their state, and admit them into paradise, which He has prepared for them.

Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile hostage/prisoner swap continues between Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) on one side and Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions on the other, although with some hiccups, as reported on western mainstream media (e.g. The Guardian) and alternative media, such as these Al Mayadeen articles (1, 2 and 3). In short, after the release of 3 Israeli and 5 Thai hostages by the Palestinian Resistance factions yesterday morning, Little Satan halted the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners allegedly because of “protests sparked by the scenes of the release of the captives in Khan Younis”, while Israeli Army Radio quoted a senior official as saying:

Just as they delayed the release of our hostages, we will also delay the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Other Israeli media cited a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz to postpone the release until a “safe exit” was ensured for Israeli captives in future exchanges, though no safety-related incident was recorded in this exchange or any other.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticized the scenes from Gaza saying:

The images coming from Gaza confirm that what has happened so far was not a complete victory but a complete failure.

…whereas Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, said:

The images from Gaza prove that we must separate from it forever.

…and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated:

We are worried about the price we are paying for this deal, despite our joy at the return of the hostages.

However, if you look at the scenes from Gaza from the hostage release, there is really not much you can say about the Palestinian treatment of the hostages. Sure Arbel Yehud (pictured above) looks a bit scared, but watch the video below of the previous hostage release:

Compare their conditions to those of the Palestinian prisoners released by Israel - see for instance the video below showing Rida Obeid suffering from scabies as a result of the deliberate medical neglect and denial of hygiene products in Israeli prison:

In the end, after a delay of a few hours, the Israeli Prisoners' Information Office announced that after negotiations through mediators, the obstruction was resolved and the process of the release of the 110 Palestinian prisoners resumed.

Zakaria Zubeidi, ex-commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - from Al Mayadeen .

It is worth reporting the following statements by Hamas regarding its decision to release Israeli captives from different areas of the Strip, meant to send “a message to the world that our people remain steadfast and will continue the resistance”:

The areas destroyed by the occupation, where life was wiped out, are today witnessing one of the moments of victory for our people and our resistance. Today's event confirms the unity of al-Qassam Brigades, al-Quds Brigades, and the resistance factions in the field and in managing the exchange process.

…and this other statement, following the release of the Palestinian prisoners by Israel:

The massive reception of our freed prisoners, despite Israel's attempts to harass them and their families, sends a clear message: the prisoners’ cause is a red line, and Israel’s oppression will not deter our people from fighting until all detainees are freed and our land and holy sites are reclaimed.

Meanwhile, Little Satan has implemented the ban on UNRWA, which may have catastrophic consequences for Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank, since it will not be allowed “to operate on occupied Palestinian soil and all contact between the agency and Israeli officials will be prohibited”, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, which quoted Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein as stating on X (formerly Twitter):

Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA, and UNRWA doesn't equal humanitarian aid. UNRWA equals an organization infested with Hamas terror activity. This is why, beginning on 30th January [2025] and in accordance with Israeli law, Israel will have no contact with UNRWA.

On Wednesday 29th January 2025, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected a petition by Adalah, a Palestinian human rights group, challenging the UNRWA ban, noting that the legislation “prohibits UNRWA activity only” on 1948-occupied Palestinian territories and does not apply to the occupied West Bank and Gaza, although “the ban extends to the eastern part of Israeli-occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem], where UNRWA’s field headquarters oversee its operations in the West Bank”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Israel to reverse the ban, saying:

I regret this decision and request that the government of Israel retract it.

…and UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini stated that his agency’s ability to distribute aid “far exceeds that of any other entity” and accused Israel of conducting a…

relentless assault... harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory.

Yet, UNRWA is defying the ban and continuing its aid operations in both Gaza and the West Bank, as reported here.

At the same time Little Satan is also continuing its aggression in the West Bank, as reported in this other Al Mayadeen article, which however quoted the al-Quds Brigades commander in the West Bank as saying:

The army that failed to claim victory against Gaza’s fighters will not achieve it in the West Bank. The cities and refugee camps of the West Bank will only deliver coffins for Israeli commanders and soldiers.

In fact, although an Israeli airstrikes killed at least 10 Palestinians in the town of Tammun in Tubas Governorate, northern West Bank, the Jenin Battalion of Al-Quds Brigades detonated a KJ37 roadside bomb targeting an Israeli military jeep near the al-Hisan axis, while al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, in coordination with al-Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades, successfully detonated a high-powered explosive device near an Israeli military vehicle at the al-Hisan roundabout in Jenin, inflicting direct casualties; finally, the Jenin Battalion of al-Quds Brigades lured an Israeli Golani Brigade infantry unit into a booby-trapped house before detonating it, causing fatalities and injuries among the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF), losses that were later admitted by the IDF itself, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article, quoting the Israeli Army Radio.

I will conclude this article with ths interesting Al Mayadeen video showing a few “Easter eggs” or subliminal messages from the Palestinian Resistance factions to Israel in the latest Israeli hostage release: