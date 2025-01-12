Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council - IRNA .

Yesterday (Saturday 11th January 2025) Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, gave an interview to Al Mayadeen, also briefly summarized in this article by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran). What follows are some highlights from the Al Mayadeen article (all emphasis mine):

The American and British attacks will not affect our support operations for the people of Gaza, and the momentum and development will continue. To those advising us to stop our support operations, we say: Go and advise America and Britain to stop supporting the entity, and the battle will end. [Referring to Donald Trump’s threats] He excels in rhetoric, and we have tested him. We know he cannot do anything. Yemen would not have de-escalated if it were not committed to direct support for Gaza against Israel, the US, and Britain. There are no negotiations with Saudi Arabia. We are preoccupied with confronting Israeli aggression, which threatens us, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the Arab world. If they [Saudi Arabia] choose to engage in a new battle, their losses will be greater than before. [Referring to the possibility of a renewed alliance between Saudi Arabia and the Outlaw US Empire, after Donald Trump’s inauguration] This is another miscalculation. When Trump was in power, he did not bring them victory, and he will not do so now. If Jordan faces Israeli aggression, we will overlook their past positions against our people and support them because our true enemy is Israel […] even Saudi Arabia. The martyr of the Ummah, Hassan Nasrallah, was a complete school in himself. He left behind recommendations and directives in his speeches that are enough to ensure the continuation of Hezbollah. What happened in Syria was a deception during negotiations, leading to the surrender of positions. Our battle is not linked to our brothers in Syria, and what happened there has no impact on the Yemeni people. To those who read it incorrectly, we say “Yemen is different”.

USS Harry S. Truman (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the same day the missile and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a 9-hour long joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its strike group in the northern Red Sea with cruise missiles and drones, managing to force it to leave the area and move further north. This is the fifth time the USS Harry S. Truman is targeted by the YAF since its deployment in the Red Sea, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Yemen News Agency Saba, and probably a response to recent Israeli-US-UK aggressions against Yemen, which I briefly reported about in my previous original articles (here and here).

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (first from left) - Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile in Israel pressure is mounting on Lieuteant-General Herzi Halevi, the Israeli Chief of Staff. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media and in particular Walla!, from next month Herzi Halevi will be without his deputy, Amir Baram, who has been requested to step down by the end of January. Because no appointments of senior officers can be made until the investigations into 7th October 2023 are concluded, neither Herzi Halevi nor the Defense Minister Israel Katz can appoint a replacement, despite the fact that the former “seeks to push forward dozens of appointments within the senior ranks of the Israeli military”, which the latter opposes. Hence, it is clear that this move is intended to scorch the earth around Halevi and make his life as difficult as possible until he resigns, especially in light of the fact that Halevi is unlikely to complete the investigations by the end of the month and actually he is expected to request an extension. Add to this “the impending retirement of Major General Tamir Yadai after three years as Commander of the Ground Forces and 36 years of service in the Israeli military”, though he may be appointed Deputy Chief of Staff in the future.

Speaking of investigations into 7th October 2023, an internal probe by the Israeli military has concluded that two settlers, Tomer Eliaz-Arava and his mother Dikla Arava, residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, were killed by the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) during confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters on that day, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, notice the wording (all emphasis mine):

The inquiry suggests a reasonable possibility that Dikla Arava was killed by (Israeli army) fire. […] In both cases, it is not possible to determine with absolute certainty what caused the deaths.

Typical Little Satan, trying to minimize its responsibility for the death of its own citizens. Please refer to the Al Mayadeen article in the link above for more details.

From a military point of view, things are not going very well either for Israel, according to local media cited by Al Mayadeen. For instance, a military analyst for Israeli Channel 14 criticized the policy of constant incursions and withdrawals within Gaza, instead of “occupying and holding territory”, saying:

Hamas is taking advantage of our methods to plant death traps.

In fact, according to Israel Hayom's military correspondent, 10 soldiers were killed last week, 50 in the last 3 months, and 400 since the start of the ground operation in Gaza. Similar criticism has been expressed also by Avi Ashkenazi, northern and military affairs correspondent for Maariv, though calling for heavier, “ruthless” bombing of northern Gaza, where the IDF is “paying an unbearable price”, but also for a deal to retrieve the Israeli hostages and an end of the war in Gaza.

No wonder massive anti-government protests continue in Israel, the latest of which yesterday in Tel Aviv, with thousands of protesters demanding a ceasefire and an immediate prisoner exchange, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which captives’ families are also filing a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, “accusing the government of failing to safeguard their fundamental rights, neglecting the issue of captives in Gaza, and violating fundamental laws”. Rana Guma, the mother of settlers Or and Yigal Yaakov taken captive from Nir Oz, was quoted as saying:

For 15 months, the state has neglected its responsibility toward us, which is a clear violation of fundamental laws. In any normal country, this issue would be the first priority.

The fact is that Israel is not a normal country, as it is an artificial terrorist state, created out of nowhere and imposed by Anglo-Zionists on Palestinians and neighbouring countries against their will at the end of World War 2 to serve the purposes of Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) in the Middle East or West Asia region, as it is explained quite well in the article in the link below: