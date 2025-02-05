What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, written by Alireza Niknam and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 2nd February 2024.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

The second “Terrorism: State and Non-State Sponsored Versions” conference was held on 25th January 2025, focusing on the topic of state and non-state versions of terrorism. This international conference, organised by the “TerrorSpring” foundation [link], provided a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas between analysts, university professors and journalists from various countries; a summary of the speakers' presentations is presented here.

Webinar Introduction and Objectives

The webinar aimed to analyse and examine the effects of state and non-state terrorism on global security and political relations. The TerrorSpring Foundation, founded by victims and survivors of terrorist acts, has defined its mission as combating terrorism and sectarianism. In addition to publishing reports and organising national and international conferences, the foundation seeks to clarify the true nature of terrorist organisations such as the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK) based on historical evidence. Among the objectives of this webinar was to create a space for discussion among experts and to provide suggestions for countering terrorism.

Key topics of the webinar

The topics discussed in this session were as follows:

The role of state terrorism in global politics and how states use this tool to achieve geopolitical goals.

Examination of foreign support for terrorist groups and its impact on global security.

The impact of political and military cults such as the MEK on countries in the region such as Iran, Syria and Lebanon.

Analysing historical examples of state support for terrorism, such as that of the US and Israel.

Summary of speeches

1. Alessandro Fanetti - Italian documentary filmmaker and geopolitical analyst:

The speech, entitled “Geopolitical State Terrorism: The Chilean Model as a Global Warning” examined the use of terrorism as an instrument of international politics and geopolitics. The speaker pointed out that state terrorism has historically been used by states to achieve tactical and strategic goals and will continue to do so. Historical examples include actions against Iran, Cuba and Chile (during the Salvador Allende period). State terrorism was defined as a tool to destabilise opposing governments and replace them with dependent elements. In particular, terrorist attacks against Iran by groups such as the MEK with foreign support to weaken the political system, terrorist and destructive actions against Cuba with direct US support, and the US role in the 1973 coup against Allende in Chile to prevent the spread of Marxism were discussed. In conclusion, he emphasised that state terrorism is a destructive tool for international relations and the only way to counter it is to create a multipolar world based on justice and dialogue.

2. Daniele Perra - Italian journalist and geopolitical analyst:

Daniele Perra discussed Israel's relationship with terrorism and the various terrorist groups. He explained that Israel has been built on terrorism from the very beginning, especially since the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which allowed Jews to establish a homeland in Palestine without considering the rights of the indigenous peoples. Terrorism was carried out by Zionist military groups such as Lehi, Irgun and the Stern Band between the 1920s and 1940s, leading to widespread massacres. Perra also emphasised Israel's cooperation with other terrorist groups, such as the South Lebanon Army, and its role in various wars, including the Afghan war of the 1980s, the Algerian civil war, and the Syrian civil war. He also mentioned Israel's support for groups such as the al-Nusra Front in Syria and similar groups in Iran, describing them as symbols of Western hypocrisy.

3. Giulio Chinappi - Journalist, editor-in-chief of the World Politics Blog news agency [link] and Italian geopolitical analyst:

Giulio Chinappi examined the West's dual approach to terrorism, noting that understanding and response to terrorism varies depending on the origin, religion or ideology of the perpetrators. He stated that non-Western groups, especially those associated with the Islamic world, are often labelled as terrorists, while similar groups from the West, such as white supremacists or right-wing militias, are sometimes described with milder terms such as rebels or freedom fighters. Chinappi criticised media coverage that focuses heavily on attacks by Islamic groups, while paying less attention to attacks by nationalist or white supremacist groups. He also highlighted Western foreign policies in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, where extremist groups were supported or tolerated when they served geopolitical interests, such as supporting groups like Tahrir al-Sham. He called for an honest and consistent approach to defining and countering terrorism, emphasising the importance of a balanced media narrative and correct policies. Chinappi stressed the need to address the root causes of terrorism, such as social and economic inequalities. He urged Western countries to abandon unilateral policies and instead adopt multilateral solutions based on justice and human rights. Ultimately, he believes that only by resolving these contradictions can a safer and more just world be built.

4. Olsi Jazexhiu - professor at the International Islamic University of Malaysia, analyst of Islamic affairs and the MEK (Mujahedin-e-Khalq) terrorist group from Albania:

He examined two terrorist organisations, the MEK and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which have been used by Western powers and Israel for geopolitical purposes.

The MEK, originally from Iran, moved to Albania in 2016. Although presented as a humanitarian haven for the group, the organisation became a tool for the US and Israel to conduct operations against Iran, including inciting protests and facilitating the assassination of Iranian officials. These operations led to the severing of diplomatic relations between Albania and Iran in 2022. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, initially part of Al-Qaeda, now operates mainly in Syria, especially in Idlib, under the protection of Turkey. The group has played a significant role in efforts to overthrow the Syrian government and destabilise the region, receiving support from the United States, Israel and other Western powers. The group has been armed to counter Syria and Iran and has played a role in the destabilisation of Syria, which is now divided into several parts.

He argued that these organisations have been used by Western powers to serve strategic interests, in particular to weaken the sovereignty of countries like Iran and Syria and promote Zionist goals. He warned that these groups pose a serious threat to regional stability and the survival of Middle Eastern countries.

5. Robert Fantina - Canadian university professor, author and journalist:

Robert Fantina discussed the role of the United States in supporting terrorism, in particular its support for various terrorist groups and military operations in different countries. The speaker first mentioned the MEK, which is present in Albania with US financial and diplomatic support and is accused of killing thousands of Iranians and journalists. He also emphasised US support for Israel and other terrorist groups such as the YPG and ISIS. He also spoke of the human toll of the post-9/11 wars, which have indirectly affected millions of people, pointing out that the US is responsible for many of these deaths. The speaker also highlighted the role of the US police forces and the killing of civilians by them.

In conclusion, he suggested that the UN Security Council should be reformed and that countries allied with the US and Israel should cut ties and join with countries that support human rights to stop the continued support for terrorism.

6. Gjergji Thanasi - Albanian journalist, historian and political analyst:

Albanian journalist Gjergji Thanasi spoke about the presence of the MEK in Albania; the group has been present in Albania since 2013 and in 2016 some 3,500 members of the group entered the country. Thanasi believes that the group is a threat to Albania's national security, as it uses Albanian territory to plan attacks against Iran, even though Albania has no enmity with Iran.

He said that the MEK, known as a military cult, is supported by some countries and engages in activities such as terrorist attacks and drone strikes. Thanasi also noted that many members of the group have been involved in various terrorist activities in the past, making them a serious threat to Albania's security.

He warned that the group not only threatens Albania's national security, but could also jeopardise Albania's relations with Iran, which could react strongly to these actions. Finally, Thanasi called on the Albanian government to pay more attention to this issue and prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorist groups.

7. Alireza Abedini - head of the Think Tank Yasin, Iranian researcher and geopolitical analyst:

Abedini explained that the group was initially formed with semi-official support from the US and France and later became a state-sponsored terrorist group due to its collaboration with Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq. After the fall of Saddam, the group continued its activities with international support, including from the US and Germany. He also noted that after the election of Biden in the US, the MEK came under the umbrella of the Zionist regime and transformed from a semi-state to a state-sponsored group.

Abedini also mentioned the group's terrorist attacks in Iran and abroad, emphasising that the group's goal is to create insecurity and division in Iran. He also highlighted the role of the group's lobbies in European countries and their influence on Western governments' policies, including efforts to block direct flights from Iran to Europe and close Iranian consulates in Germany.

Finally, Abedini argued that terrorism, whether state-sponsored or semi-state-sponsored, not only leads to the killing of innocent people, but is also used to create public dissatisfaction and weaken target countries. This type of terrorism should be examined within the framework of national security and human rights.

8. Dr. Maria Morigi - archaeologist, writer and researcher of Islam and fundamentalist movements from Italy:

Over the past two years, terrorist activities and organised crime in Tirana (Albania) and Paris (France) have included various actions, such as police raids on the MEK headquarters in Albania. During these operations, police seized electronic equipment and fought cyber attacks and terrorist activities. In France, after discovering money laundering documents and espionage equipment at the group's headquarters in Paris, police arrested three members and imposed travel restrictions on the group's leader, Maryam Rajavi.

The MEK, which has been engaged in armed activities since the mid-20th century, has been heavily criticised. Former members who escaped from the group have denounced torture, brainwashing and even sexual coercion within the organisation. The group is accused of collaborating with Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war and then engaging in terrorist activities.

The organisation has been involved in terrorist activities and human rights violations for years and has established extensive links with mafia groups and foreign governments. Various reports indicate that most of the organisation's members were subjected to harsh conditions and strict control, and some did not survive these conditions. The group also lobbied in Washington and attempted to remove its name from the list of US terrorist organisations, receiving support from some American and Israeli politicians. These activities show that the MEK faces significant challenges and criticism not only domestically but also globally.

9. Bobana Andjelkovic - Serbian journalist and geopolitical analyst:

The speaker highlighted the continued support for the Zionist entity by Western countries, multinational corporations and transnational systems that contribute to the operations and occupation of Palestine and its wars. Western countries, despite the risks, accept advanced Zionist technological products and services that lead to surveillance and control. Zionists and Western powers also exploit global financial and economic systems to their advantage and hold economic control over other countries.

The collaboration between Zionism, Nazism and neo-liberalism was emphasised, and Muslim countries were urged to reconsider their cooperation with these powers. The speaker argued that today's terrorism can no longer be separated into state and non-state terrorism, as both are intertwined within states, intelligence agencies, and criminal networks. The speaker also criticised the Western media that spreads false narratives to maintain global control, while the world is gradually seeing through these deceptions. Finally, reference was made to Sun Tzu's famous saying in The Art of War: if the enemy makes a mistake, do not interfere, because a multipolar world waits patiently for the enemy's mistakes to become more apparent.

Conclusions and recommendations

The second conference “Terrorism: State-sponsored and Non-State-sponsored Versions” provided several expert perspectives, revisiting the nature and consequences of state support for terrorism. The main conclusions of the session were:

The need for a coordinated global effort to counter terrorism requires international cooperation and avoidance of instrumental use of the issue. Avoiding short-term political support for terrorist groups can prevent long-term negative consequences. The reform of international structures, such as the UN Security Council, is essential to reduce the influence of major powers in international decision-making. Public Awareness: The media and educational institutions should play a role in raising public awareness of the consequences of terrorism and the role of states in it.

In conclusion, the speakers called on the international community to move towards a safer and more stable world through cooperation and solidarity. The conference showed that only through synergy and multilateral approaches can terrorism be effectively countered.

