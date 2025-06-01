What follows is my English translation of the latest Telegram post by Vittorio Rangeloni, Italian Journalist reporting on the Russo-Ukrainian war from Donbass since 2015:

Late yesterday evening [31st May 2025], a bridge on the A240 federal motorway in the Bryansk region collapsed as the Klimov-Moscow passenger train was passing underneath it. The railway company said the derailment was caused by “illegal interference in transport activities”, while this morning the governor of the region, Bogomaz, said that “there was an explosion on the bridge as the train was passing”.

Seven people died as a result of the bridge collapse and 69 were injured, including an eight-month-old baby who is in serious condition.

A few hours later, in the Kursk region, a railway bridge collapsed on the Trosna-Kalinovka motorway as a freight train was passing over it. One of the locomotive drivers suffered leg injuries.

Following these incidents, this morning the Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR) claimed to have tampered with a section of Russian railway near Melitopol, in the Zaporozhye region.

On the night of 31st May [2025], Ukrainian saboteurs allegedly blew up a railway track as a train carrying fuel tanks was passing.

Kiev has not claimed responsibility for the collapse of the bridges in Kursk and Bryansk, and is unlikely to do so given the high number of casualties. Yet it is difficult to believe that three attacks on Russian railways in a single day, on the eve of a possible new meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, are a tragic coincidence.

Local sources from Bryansk reported that unknown individuals planted four explosive devices: two on the bridge supports and two on the railway sleepers. The explosives were detonated with precision timing as the passenger train passed, making the attack a truly meticulously planned act of sabotage.

I will now add my comment: in my opinion, these terrorist attacks are not just tragedies affecting innocent civilians, but they appear to be a political and military act that fits into an increasingly dangerous international scenario, where every step towards dialogue is systematically sabotaged by those who have everything to gain from keeping the flames of war burning. For more information, ask Brussels, Paris, Berlin and especially London (see my previous post and, in particular, the first translated article therein), as they have never made any secret of their desire to sabotage the negotiations taking place in Istanbul. I also think that Washington is not exempt from responsibility, regardless of what US President Donald J. Trump says, as these neo-nazi terrorists have been trained, armed and enabled not just by MI6, but also by CIA in the last decades.

Those who hoped for an easing of tensions between the West and Russia must now face a bitter reality: there are powerful forces that do not want peace. They are prepared to do anything, even blow up a train full of civilians, to prevent any possibility of negotiation!

I do not expect Russia to take off its gloves and respond to these terrorist attacks in an escalatory manner - see for instance the aftermath of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall at Krasnogorsk (Moscow) last year. Of course, the Russians will respond, but not in the way NATO and the EU want (i.e. with strikes or terrorist attacks on civilian objects); instead, they will hit military targets within Ukraine, possibly with NATO staff and trainers, maybe even the same intelligence centres where these terrorist attacks were planned - for sure, the war of attrition and the military push on the frontline will continue, maybe even harder now (we are seeing , until the complete demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, two of the main objectives of the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine.

UPDATE: Vittorio Rangeloni has published another post on his Telegram channel reporting on…

‼️Russia, Ukrainian attacks on strategic air bases

Ukraine has attacked Russian strategic air bases in Olenya, Murmansk, and Belaya in the Irkutsk region using drones.

Videos showing the fires and explosions have already been posted online. Judging by the images taken by the drones themselves and posted on Ukrainian groups, several aircraft have been destroyed.

Small, inexpensive FPV “kamikaze” drones were used in these attacks, launched into the sky a short distance from the military airports. In one of the videos posted online, the drones can be seen taking off from a truck trailer near a service station not far from one of the bases that was hit.

First the attacks on the railways, with civilian casualties, then the attacks on the air bases. Ukraine and its supporters - because Zelensky would hardly take such extreme steps without the support of his sponsors - have shown what they think of the negotiations (which were supposed to take place tomorrow).

Just to give you an idea, the Russian oblast of Murmansk borders with Finland, whereas Irkutsk is closer to Mongolia than Ukraine - in particular, Irkutsk city is 4818.75 km away from Kiev, as shown in the following screenshots of Google Maps:

It is clear that this was a drone attack performed by local saboteurs recruited by Ukrainian puppets and their puppeteers in CIA and MI6, who really do want World War 3 and nuclear Armageddon! I think that, at this point, the gloves may come off from Russian hands…