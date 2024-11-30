As you probably know, the ceasefire (full text here) between Hezbollah and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) I talked about in this article entered into force on Wednesday 27th November 2024, although there have already been violations (see for instance this CBS article), with Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) shooting on Lebanese people returning to their homes in South Lebanon. While Hezbollah officials did not initially comment on the ceasefire, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead immediately made clear the 3 key reasons behind it (from this Times of Israel article):

to focus on the Iranian threat, to rest and reequip soldiers, and… to isolate Hamas.

In his speech to the Israeli people on Tuesday 26th November, Netanyahu also stated the following:

In Syria, we are systematically blocking attempts by Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian army to transfer weapons to Lebanon. Assad must understand that he is playing with fire.

Guess what? Soon after the ceasefire started, Turkish-backed rebels, militias of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS - Organization for the Liberation of the Levant, formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched a surprise offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Aleppo, as reported by Simplicius The Thinker in one of his latest articles (which I recommend that you read), where he also stated that the “SAA was hit with a major ‘exploding beeper and radio’ attack, wounding many SAA servicemen — a perfect replay of the same attack on Hamas Hezbollah earlier” (correction mine - please refer to this article of mine regarding the Israeli pager terrorist attack in Lebanon). So, you can already see the hand behind this attack against the legitimate government in Syria, but, in case you have any doubts, the SAA, quoted by Al Mayadeen, has reported the presence of foreign militants among rebels and terrorists. In short, Israel is trying to eliminate Iran’s ability to resupply Hezbollah via Syria, but, apparently, it is not succeeding. In fact, Al Mayadeen is reporting that the SAA, supported by Russia, is fighting back, regaining control of several key positions in Aleppo and Idlib (see also this article from earlier today).

While Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan dismisses accusation of Turkish involvement, despite evidence of the contrary, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, the Syrian and Iranian counterparts, quoted in this other Al Mayadeen article, agree on the Israeli involvement. Even the Israeli news media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted by Al Mayadeen, is reporting that…

There is almost certainly a close connection between the surprise attack launched by militants in Syria on Aleppo and the ceasefire in Lebanon. It seems that the repeated attacks by the Israeli Air Force created the background and possibility to unleash the militants and organize the attack.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov regarding developments in Syria, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the former as saying:

The international community must assume its responsibilities in confronting terrorism. The recent movements of terrorist groups in Syria are part of a project by the Zionist entity and the United States to destabilize security in the West Asia region. Iran, Russia, and other countries in the region must act with greater coordination and vigilance to thwart this dangerous conspiracy.

…and the latter (Lavrov) as saying:

Coordination among all parties in the region is essential to confront terrorism. We call for continued consultations between our two countries under the current circumstances.

Although Russia is very busy on the Ukrainian front (check the latest article by Simplicius for an update on this), it will not let its allies in the Middle East down.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Getting back to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, yesterday (Friday 29th November 2024) the Secretary-General of the latter, Sheikh Naim Qassem, addressed the Lebanese people in a televised speech, which finally dispels any doubt regarding Hezbollah’s official support for the ceasefire. What follows are highlights taken from Al Mayadeen Short News, this Al Mayadeen article and this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (emphasis mine):

You showed patience and struggled and were displaced as your sons fought, and spared no effort in facing the enemy. When we launched the support front, we reiterated that we're not looking for war, but were ready for it if Israeli enemy was after it. Occupation had sought war looking to eliminate Hezbollah, return northern settlers, and work on a New Middle East. Hezbollah stood firm on the frontlines and began targeting the enemy’s internal front, placing "israel" in a critical defensive position. In the midst of the war, the enemy's 70,000 displaced soon grew to the hundreds of thousands. Resistance proved during the war that it was ready, and that the plans laid by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were effective and took into consideration all developments. Occupation placed its bets on internal strife [in Lebanon between displaced and those hosting them]; a losing bet due to cooperation between different sects and powers [in Lebanon]. Resistance fighters' legendary, sacrificial steadfastness marveled the world and struck terror in the hearts of the Israeli Army, demoralizing them. I wanted to give a speech on the first day after the ceasefire at first, but after seeing droves of people [returning home] I instead opted to listen to what they had to say and express their sentiment myself. The victory of People of Might far exceeded that of July 2006. We emerged victorious because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah, prevented it from destroying the Resistance, and defeated it because it itself was forced to justify the ceasefire [to its own people]. Our enemies are defeated and their statements reveal this. One image of the enemy's defeat was that of our people's return to their homes while the settlers remain displaced. The ceasefire agreement is not a treaty or a new deal requiring state signatures but rather an implementation of Resolution 1701, focused on the area south of the Litani River. The main issue of the ceasefire today is the south of the Litani River, and stipulated that the Israeli Army leave all positions it advanced toward. High-level coordination between the resistance and the Lebanese army will ensure the agreement's execution. No one should bet on discord between Hezbollah and the army, as this agreement falls under Lebanese sovereignty. We thank God for this victory, and take pride in the men of the Resistance who fought on the battlefield, humiliating the enemy and confronting it in a legendary battle. Agreement took place under banner of Lebanese sovereignty and we agreed to it; Resistance remains strong in battlefield and our heads are held high. Our thanks to our great martyrs who paved the way for strength, pride; all of our martyrs are great as they looked beyond the realm of this world and refused humiliation. Our thanks to the leader of the Ummah's martyrs [Sayyed Hassan], as you were the spark of the victory, the one who paved this path alongside Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. We salute the martyrs of the Lebanese Army, first responders, Civil Defense, and all sides that worked on the ground. We also give great thanks to the resistant political negotiator, speaker of parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati. We thank the Amal movement, with whom we share the same soul split into two bodies. We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei for his guidance and support, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the martyr Qassem Soleimani, who laid the foundation and built this path. Gratitude is also extended to the compassionate Iranian people. Our support for Palestine will not stop, and will continue through other means. In the next phase, we will pursue reconstruction with our people, alongside rehousing, a sizeable task. We will also cooperate and continue dialogue with all powers that wish to build Lebanon in accordance with the Taef agreement.

If you are interested in the full speech, here it is with English subtitles:

I will conclude this article with a video released by Hezbollah on their Telegram channel the other night, thanking the Lebanese people for their support and showing the difference between this non-state actor and the Western and Israeli armies. Compare Hezbollah’s words and actions with those of Western governments, that bombed Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Serbia, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, etc., allegedly to export democracy. What did the West leave behind in these countries? Only death and destruction. Compare Hezbollah’s behaviour with that of the corrupt Ukrainian military junta, led by Volodymyr Zelensky, who destroys his own country and kills his own people to obey his overseas masters to quench their greed and bloodthirst. Compare Hezbollah’s video with those taken by the Israeli soldiers in Gaza, mocking Palestinians children and women playing with the kids’ toys and wearing the clothes of the women they killed. This is why Hezbollah and the Axis of the Resistance are morally superior to the Western and Israeli army. This is why they are on the right side of history… and will win!

أهلنا الأعزاء السلام عليكم ونصر من الله وبركاته Our dear family, Peace be upon you, along with God's victory and blessings _ نرجوا المسامحة على البقاء داخل منزلكم وأخذ ٤ سجائر كانت موجودة وبعض مسحوق الغسيل كما نرجوا المسامحة على البقاء داخل منزلكم لبعض الوقت دون لمس أو العبث بأي شيء ندعوا لكم بالعودة سالمين إلى دياركم بعد النصر القريب بإذن الله We ask for your forgiveness for staying inside your home and taking 4 cigarettes that were there, as well as some laundry detergent, We also ask for your forgiveness for staying in your home for a while without touching or disturbing anything, We pray for your safe return to your homes after the imminent victory, God willing سامحونا أخدنا غراض من البيت ونمنا فيه Forgive us, we took some belongings from the house and slept in it _ نرجوا المسامحة إستخدمنا السجادة للصلاة ونمنا عليها We ask for your forgiveness, We used the rug for prayer and slept on it _ الرجاء المسامحة على إستعمالنا منزلكم والمياه ولوازم المطبخ إبراءً للذمة قمنا بوضع مبلغ بسيط وذلك من اجل المسامحة على أمل ان تعودوا إلى دياركم مرفوع الرأس Please forgive us for using your home, water, and kitchen supplies, To clear our conscience, we have left a small amount of money as an act of reconciliation, We hope that you will return to your homes with your heads held high _ إلى أهالي المنزل نطلب السماح منكم استخدمنا منزلكم للأكل والنوم To the family of the house, We ask for your forgiveness, We used your home for eating and sleeping _ سامحونا اضطرينا الى نقل أحد الجرحى الى منزلكم الدم الموجود على الأرض هو دمه وقد استشهد في هذا المنزل المبارك اخوة الشهيد كميل Forgive us, we had to bring one of the wounded to your house, The blood on the floor is his, and he was martyred in this blessed home Brothers of the martyr Kamil _ رجال الله The Men of God

UPDATE: For an analysis of the ceasefire agreement and its violations (by the IDF), I strongly recommend this article that Craig Murray has just published: Lebanon’s Unbalanced Ceasefire Teeters on the Brink