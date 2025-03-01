Today I am providing my English translation of 3 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The first one was published on Wednesday 26th February 2025. Although things have accelerated even further with yesterday’s humiliation of Zelensky at the White House by US President Donald J. Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance (read Simplicius The Thinker’s latest article on this topic), this article is still relevant, if not even more relevant than before, especially if you consider that all EU bureaucrats (see coordinated tweet campaign in the image below) and most European governments have taken the side of Zelensky and want to continue the war, except for Viktor Orban (Hungary), Robert Fico (Slovakia) and Giorgia Meloni (Italy), though the last one has always been in the “war party” since she became Prime Minister and now tries to find a balance, as she neither wants to go against her American masters, nor she wants to be isolated within Europe.

The old order is dead, what will happen?

Zelensky (L), Trump (C) and Vance (R).

The dizzying pace of developments on the world stage since Donald Trump returned to the White House has left most of the world, including many of the protagonists, struggling to explain what is happening and decide what to do.

In the last five weeks, the entire “rules-based order” has suffered an irreversible blow. The US and Russia have resumed the path of dialogue between equals, bringing into focus the prospect of an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia and drastically reducing the danger of an imminent thermonuclear war. Only a week ago Marco Rubio and Sergei Lavrov met in Saudi Arabia, a very fruitful meeting aimed at restoring normal bilateral relations that Biden had shattered.

A rather desperate Volodymyr Zelensky chose to publicly attack the US President for not inviting him to that meeting in Riyadh and accusing him of “living in a space of disinformation created by Russia”. In a 180-degree turn from Washington's and the G7's previous position, Trump accused Zelensky of being “a dictator without an election” and moreover very unpopular, suggesting that his days are numbered. Moreover, according to various Ukrainian sources, the US has ceased arms sales to Kiev [apparently not yet, as there have been further threats since the showdown yesterday] and the Trump administration is trying to ensure a strong US economic and financial presence in the future Ukraine.

European leaders have also complained about being excluded from the new developments. Thus, on 22nd February [2025] Polish President Duda rushed to Washington to meet his US counterpart, followed two days later by French President Macron, while the British Prime Minister will be received at the White House on 27th February [2025] to try to save the “special Anglo-American relationship”. Meanwhile, on 23rd February [2025], a number of European leaders, led by Ursula von der Leyen, showed Zelensky “undying solidarity” by travelling to Kiev, where a telematic summit between the G7 leaders was also held. In short, lots of air travel and lots of talk, but little else.

In the United States, the rift between the European countries and the United States manifested itself in the Security Council resolution written by the US, containing no reference to “Russian aggression” in Ukraine and for a return to the pre-2014 borders. The resolution passed with the favourable vote of the US, Russia and China, without the veto of France and the UK, which did not have the courage to keep bombastic promises.

In the Middle East, the situation looks much less promising, although the actual genocide in Gaza was stopped, which was obviously the most urgent thing.

In summary, the Trump presidency has challenged the current world order (as well as shaking up the “deep state” at home). This does not mean that it will be replaced by something more positive. However, it does open up a myriad of opportunities to promote a new security and development architecture that guarantees the security interests of all nations, as the Schiller Institute (SI) proposes. This topic will be addressed at the Institute's two international conferences in the coming weeks, one in the New York area and the other in Europe. Stay tuned for more information.

The second article that follows was published on Thursday 27th February 2025.

TASS interviews the founder of the Schiller Institute on Europe's absence in US-Russian meetings

Russia's leading news agency, TASS, asked Helga Zepp-LaRouche for an assessment of the Russian-American talks on 18th February [2025] in Riyadh. The founder of the Schiller Institute called the talks “a historic, game-changing moment and hopefully a first step towards an all-encompassing security and development architecture that overcomes the geopolitical disease forever”.

“There was no reason to invite the Europeans to this stage of the discussion, given that since the beginning of the war, which Jens Stoltenberg himself admitted started in 2014, they have never tried to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict”, she added. “Even after it became clear that their goal of ‘ruining Russia’ had failed, there was no moment of reflection or change of course. Even at the recent Munich Security Conference, relentless Russophobia prevailed, led as always by the British”.

“If it continues”, she added, “this Russophobia will lead to a split in the EU, because countries that want peaceful relations with Russia will probably disassociate themselves. Given that the conflict in Ukraine is the result of a proxy war between NATO and Russia, it is absolutely logical that the US, as the dominant force in NATO, and Russia sit at the negotiating table and that the clients come in later”.

The third and final article, by Movisol president Liliana Gorini, was published earlier today, 1st March 2025.

Zelensky: a dictator who does not want peace

Liliana Gorini.

It's about time someone told them straight: “you are playing with the lives of millions of people. You're playing with World War III”. That's what US President Donald Trump told him during a tough face-off at the White House, which we all followed live on television. It's the end of the expensive career of Zelensky, a little puppet dictator, put in power, yes, by a coup wanted by the US State Department, to whom the US and the EU have given hundreds of billions in the past three years, officially for a war that everyone knew he would never win, in reality billions that he has shared with his banderist friends. And the begging continues, even though he has not been President since May, he has abolished elections and all opposition parties, including that of Natalia Vitrenko, the economist and former presidential candidate who was a guest of Movisol and Regione Lombardia in 2014, and then also of the European Parliament, and denounced the consequences of that coup that would have led to a war and abolished democracy in Ukraine. She was right, and now she risks prison for telling the truth about her country, and remembering that there was a referendum in Ukraine in which the population voted against Ukraine joining NATO.

For three years Zelensky has ignored his own warnings and those of all other opposition parties, he has ignored the Holy Father's appeals for peace, as well as those of numerous American, European and world politicians denouncing a useless, unjust war, which would have been resolved already three years ago with an agreement between Ukraine and Russia if the then British Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] had not run to Kiev to sabotage the agreement. A war that has claimed millions of victims, bankrupted the economies of all European countries due to sanctions and the EU's insane rearmament policy, and only enriched the war industry, the so-called military-industrial complex, which it would be better to call the military-financial complex, since the war industry is at one with financial speculation.

Accustomed to the servile treatment of European governments, and of the EU, Zelensky went to the White House with his usual insolent attitude, demanding this and that despite having lost the war. “You don't have the cards”, Trump reminded him, and his vice-president J.D. Vance pointed out his disrespectful tone not only towards the US President, who kept interrupting, but also towards the American people, clearly tired of funding a war against Russia that can never be won and can only lead to World War III. The Ukrainian ambassador hid her head in her hands because she realised that [Zelensky] had [just] decreed his political demise.

Oksana Markarova Ukrainian ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire.

And our European governments? Will they really continue to support this farce, or will they take an example from the change taking place in the US and go back to talking about peace and economic cooperation with Russia, China and the global south? [As I mentioned at the beginning of this post, most European governments have already taken Zelensky’s side]

I agree with radio host and director Enrico Stinchelli, who rightly quoted Giuseppe Verdi in a comment entitled “del superbo è vana l'ira” [“Of the proud the wrath is vain”]:

“In Verdi's Trovatore the first act closes with a fiery trio, in which the two contenders challenge each other to a duel and Leonora, in the middle, can do nothing but watch, helpless.

“The trio played on video, with Trump Zelensky and Vance, does not possess Verdi's nobility and grandeur, but it is nonetheless a historic moment: the end of Zelensky and the end of a useless, costly war, which sowed death and destruction”.