The “ping pong” between Yemen and Israel, supported by US and UK, continues. In the early morning of yesterday, Sunday 5th January 2025, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a military operation targeting the Israeli “Orot Rabin” power plant in the southern region of Haifa with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile, according to Yemen News Agency Saba and Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Israeli media (see for instance this snippet by The Times of Israel) reporting a huge explosion in central Israel. However, according to the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) quoted by The Times of Israel, the missile was intercepted and videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) show fragments falling after its interception.

The Anglo-Zionists then responded with three joint US-UK airstrikes conducted by US Airforce (USAF) and British Royal Forces (RAF) on the eastern region of Saada Governorate in northern Yemen, which were countered earlier today by the YAF with four military operations, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen:

one “targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman using two winged missiles and four drones North of the Red Sea, while the American enemy was preparing to launch a major air attack against our country”, thus preventing the attack, another one targeting “a military target linked to the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with two drones”, a third one targeting “a vital target linked to the Israeli enemy in occupied Ashkelon with a drone”, a fourth one “targeting a military target linked to the Israeli enemy in the occupied Yaffa with a drone”.

Today Al Mayadeen has reported that last month Yemeni Security Services foiled a foreign espionage network linked to Saudi and British spy agencies - I previously reported about another successful counter-intelligence operation in this article. Here are some statements in this regard from the Yemeni security apparatus, as quoted by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article:

We thwarted hostile activities by the British intelligence agency (MI6) and the Saudi intelligence agency. A British spy network linked to the British and Saudi intelligence agencies was apprehended in December 2024. The intelligence agencies of the "trio of evil" [probably referring to Israel, US and UK] and their allies have sought to intensify their hostile activities in Yemen. The espionage network was directly linked to the British and Saudi intelligence agencies. One of the tasks of the espionage network was to identify locations and provide coordinates. The espionage network received training from British intelligence officers. One of the tasks of the espionage network was to place GPS devices on certain vehicles and targets. The espionage network targeted strategic sites, including missile and drone forces, and the residences of some leaders. The espionage networks will face deterrent consequences in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. We hold accountable those whose intelligence agencies recruited espionage cells to harm Yemen.

Meanwhile, the IDF Chief of Staff, Leutenant General Herzi Halevi, “ordered the military on high alert in case Iran decides to take ‘extreme’ steps against Israel in the coming days”, as reported by The Times of Israel, quoting a report by the Israeli news media outlet Walla:

The report, citing unnamed defense sources, says the caution comes as Iran faces multiple challenges following setbacks in Lebanon and Syria. It also points to Iran’s plunging exchange rate, infrastructure problems and political unrest. The sources also note the uncertainty for Iran ahead of the return of Donald Trump to the White House later this month. All this has Israel concerned that Iran could lash out and has the IDF preparing for a variety of scenarios, the report says without elaborating.

The “funny” thing is that I have not read/heard any bellicose statements from Iranian officials recently. So, either Iran is preparing a surprise attack against Israel and the latter has just received intelligence warnings about it or it is just a ruse to justify a (pre-emptive?) attack against Iran. Personally, I think that the latter option is more realistic than the former. In fact, I think it is no coincidence that just a few days Barak Ravid wrote on Axios that…

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan presented President Biden with options for a potential U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities if the Iranians move towards a nuclear weapon before Jan. 20, in a meeting several weeks ago […] some of Biden's aides, including Sullivan, think that the degrading of Iran's air defenses and missile capabilities, along with the significant weakening of Iran's regional proxies, would improve the odds of a successful strike and decrease the risk of Iranian retaliation and regional escalation.

I think you can see the pattern and the diabolical plan the Anglo-Zionists may have conceived, i.e. attacking Iran just before the end of Biden’s mandate, with the possibility that the neo-cons in the Democratic party may stay in power because of a new full-blown war with Iran! Read Richard Silverstein’s analysis in the latest post on his Tikun Olam blog.

However, it must be said that the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) Aerospace Force will showcase “new underground facilities designed for modern missiles and drones as part of the ongoing large-scale military exercise, Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19”, which started in the western region of the country last Saturday, 4th January 2025, as reported tonight by Al Mayadeen, which quoted IRGC spokesperson General Ali Mohammad Naeini as saying:

Iran has been fully prepared since long ago for big and complicated battles on any scale. The enemy knows the skies of the occupied territories are clear and defenseless for us. We can act against Israel with greater magnitude, speed, and accuracy, and the production of our weapons and missiles continues to advance daily. There are no obstacles to new operations against Israel in due time.

Maybe Israel got alarmed by the Iranian military exercises and, seeing the preparations and fearing an attack, it decide to put its own armed forces on high alert just in case.

For more information on the Iranian drills and war games, please refer to the Al Mayadeen article in the link above.

Wafiq Safa, head of Hezbollah's Coordination and Liaison Unit - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, Wafiq Safa, head of Hezbollah's Coordination and Liaison Unit, issued the following statements yesterday, as reported by Al Maydeen in its Short News and in this article (emphasis mine):

Hezbollah is stronger and more resilient than steel, and it is more powerful than ever before, as witnessed by the enemy. Hezbollah is prepared for all challenges and will be involved in every aspect that affects the morale of our people. We have always stood and will continue to stand with the people of resistance, protecting them from any harm internally, and there will be no possibility for anyone to break our morale. We previously stated that Hezbollah does not impose a veto on the nomination of the [Lebanese] Army commander for the presidency. Hezbollah’s capabilities have been restored, and it possesses the ability to confront any aggression in the manner it deems appropriate. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will have a discussion with US envoy Amos Hochstein regarding the Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Read again the penultimate sentence. Following previous statements by member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party Ihab Hamadeh (which I reported here) and by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem (reported here), in my opinion, this suggests once more that Hezbollah is ready to fight the Zionists again.

Hussein Hajj Hassan, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party - from Al Mayadeen .

And here is what was said by Hussein Hajj Hassan, member of the Lebanese parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party, in an interview with Al Mayadeen yesterday (all emphasis mine):

Hezbollah is strong enough at all levels. Hezbollah is strong and cohesive, and its leadership and popular base can absorb all shocks. Is the US incapable of stopping Israel's actions that have gone too far? Have you not noticed that the occupation has committed 816 violations in less than 60 days? If they [IDF] stay [in southern Lebanon], Hezbollah will decide the appropriate response at the right time, as the Secretary-General has said. Hezbollah wants Syria to enjoy stability, to embrace all its people, and to remain vigilant against the dangers of Israeli occupation. [Regarding the presidential candidate] Our stance that there is no veto on General Joseph Aoun does not mean Hezbollah supports or opposes him. Our declared candidate is Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh. The ongoing discussions regarding the presidency have yet to yield results due to political divisions. The president must be a unifying figure who upholds sovereignty.

Re-read the part I have emphasized. I think Hezbollah’s message is quite clear - they are saying that they have tolerated lots of violations without firing a shot, that Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) is not capable and/or willing to stop Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), hence they have the right to respond to all these violations and provocations as soon as the ceasefire ends. Hezbollah accepted the ceasefire on a goodwill basis and probably under pressure by Lebanese people, who were bearing the grunt; however, Hezbollah can now show them that, despite not firing a shot, Israel keeps violating Lebanese sovereignty and this will give much more support from its own people, when they are going to restart military operations against Israel.

Even UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) issued a statement yesterday, condemning the Israeli continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

This morning peacekeepers witnessed an Israeli army bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the withdrawal line between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as a watchtower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces adjacent to a UNIFIL site in the area.

…and describing such deliberate destruction by the Israeli military as a “blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and international law”.

However, it must be said that, despite some violations, Israel today has finally started withdrawing its armed forces from southern Lebanon, as reported in the Short News by Al Mayadeen, whose correspondent said:

The Lebanese Army has begun entering the town of Naqoura for the first time since the implementation of the ceasefire with "Israel". The Lebanese Army's entry into Naqoura coincided with the third meeting of the Quintet Committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire, chaired by US envoy Amos Hochstein. The Israeli occupation military abducted a Lebanese soldier and three civilians in the southern Lebanese town of al-Majidiyeh.

Following a meeting with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri and with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, US envoy to Lebanon Amos Hochstein issued the following statements (as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article), highlighting the progress in the IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon:

I held very good discussions with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Before the start of the meeting of the five-member committee, the Israeli army began withdrawing from Naqoura and most of the Western sector, and the withdrawals will continue. The withdrawals will continue until the Blue Line. As the Lebanese Army continues its deployment in the south, reaching the Blue Line, I must note that this is not an easy process. It is complex, but the mechanism is functioning well. Our commitment to supporting the Lebanese army continues as it implements the agreement by maintaining security in the south and across Lebanon. The Israeli army's withdrawal from South Lebanon will continue until it is completely out.

We will see how it goes and if Israel will really withdraw completely from southern Lebanon. If that’s the case, maybe Hezbollah will not launch new military operations against Israel.

It is worth reporting that yesterday Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced during a press conference that 1st March 2025 has been set as the target date for settlers to return to their settlements in northern Israel, from where they fled. Here is a statement by Smotrich, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

The key to returning home is security and we are not going to compromise on this matter. Residents of the north are returning to a different security reality, and we will make sure that quiet is maintained for years.

Bezalel Smotrich also said that settlers should wait for 15 days, i.e. until Monday 20th January 2025, the inauguration date of US President-Elect Donald J. Trump. Coincidence? I think not!

He also hinted that the IDF may remain in South Lebanon despite the fact that the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah says that the troops should vacate the Lebanese territory at the end of the 60-day truce.

Of course, Smotrich is trying to lure the settlers with financial incentives, including compensations for damages; however, according to a recent survey, published a few days ago, “93% of young Israelis displaced during the war have no plans to return, citing fear and uncertainty about the post-ceasefire period”, with many settlers expressing a lack of confidence in the IDF's ability to secure the north of the country.

Who can blame them? As I wrote many times already, here and in previous articles, I expect that Hezbollah may restart hostilities soon, if Israel does not stop ceasefire violations and/or if it does not fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by the end of the truce period.

Bezalel Smotrich has also called for genocide and displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank with the following statement, as quoted by Al Mayadeen today:

Villages like Funduq, Nablus, and Jenin must look like Jabalia.

…thus suggesting that the three cities in the West Bank (Funduq, Nablus and Jenin) should face the same treatment as Jabalia city in Gaza, that is smashed to smithereens.

Of course, this attracted condemnation from Hamas, describing the remarks as a clear incitement to expand a “fascist war of extermination”, labelling Smotrich as a “terrorist” and calling “the Palestinian people to unite behind the path of resistance, strengthen ranks to confront the threats to their national cause, and escalate confrontations against Israeli occupation forces to force them to pay the price for their brutal policies”. Fore more background information about Smotrich’s statement, I refer you the Al Mayadeen article in the link above.