GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
6h

War is the ultimate expression of the state.

No expense is spared in manufacturing weapons.

Meanwhile people pile up credit card debt and bridges collapse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
5h

what an excellent post. But its not just ' today ' its been this way since the kings and serfs...we have to change it. No more politicians. Government agencies can be run by the people the agency represents...so the Ministry of Education is run by teachers - Ministry of Health run by doctors and nurses...maybe even rotating back into teaching after a few years in the ministry. And no bribes - no ' donors ' but Mandatory Gifting from big corporations - not too big though - no crossover from one division of society to the other. Finance and government and culture. finance = fraternity /

government = rights / culture = freedom

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture