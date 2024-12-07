Note to readers: the article exceeds the length limits of the e-mail. To read it in its entirety, just click on the title to open the full online version.

The situation is not very rosy for its president Bashar Al-Assad and its legitimate army, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), which, after withdrawing from Hama (see this Al Mayadeen article), has also left the T-4 airbase near Palmyra in the Homs Governorate, as reported today by The Times of Israel. By the way, make no mistake: Israel and the terrorists organizations in Syria are on the same side. In fact, in an interview with the Israeli i24 News channel (video in the link), Abu Abdo, a commander of the Syrian National Army (SNA), formerly Free Syrian Army (FSA), said:

Today we are fighting against a common enemy, the enemy that is behind everything - we are talking about the criminal Iranian regime and all its affiliates, its militias and parties, like Hezbollah and the Assad regime. They dream of returning to the glory days of the historical Persian Empire, but it won’t happen if we all face them. We look at Israel and the US, with the arrival of President Donald Trump, and we have a lot of respect and sympathy for them, for their actions against Iran – the country that leads terrorism in the region and all over the world. We look forward to cooperate and eliminate this enemy and restoring stability.

He could not have been any clearer than that, but, in case you still have some doubts, read the following interview from The Times of Israel:

And here is another militant, Suheil Hammoud, also known as "Abu Tao”, interviewed by the Israeli channel Kan a few days ago and quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Israel should fear Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah [not us]

The same Al Mayadeen article cited Mordechai Kedar, an Israeli Middle East expert, as saying (emphasis mine)…

that he is “in constant contact” with armed groups in Syria, adding that he “provided officials in Tel Aviv with a detailed list of the equipment they requested from Israel”. Kedar revealed that the armed groups “are planning to open an Israeli embassy in both Damascus and Beirut, when they take control of Syria and Lebanon”, he said, as they “do not consider Israel an enemy, and see it as the solution, not the problem, and are prepared to reach an agreement with it”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his mask yesterday (Friday 6th December 2024), when he expressed hope for…

a smooth continuation of anti-regime forces’ advance toward Damascus. …Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this advancement in Syria continues without accidents or disasters. We made a call to (Bashar al) Assad. We said: “Come, let's determine the future of Syria together”. Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response to this.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, a senior Iranian official was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that “Iran is currently providing intelligence and satellite-related support to Syria” and:

It is likely that Tehran will need to send military equipment, missiles and drones to Syria... Tehran has taken all necessary steps to increase the number of its military advisers in Syria and deploy forces.

…while a member of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) reported to Al Mayadeen that “the recent terrorist attack on Syria has prompted the return of Iranian military advisors to the country”.

Faleh al-Fayyad, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces - from Al Mayadeen .

Another Al Mayadeen article quoted the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Faleh al-Fayyad, as saying (all emphasis mine):

Although Iraq is not a party to the crisis, it has to protect itself in light of what is happening in a neighboring country, and Syria represents our vital security area that cannot be separated from Iraq, and anyone who says otherwise is delusional. Iraq cannot turn a blind eye when terrorist groups dominate Syria. Iraq today is different from Iraq in 2014, as is Mosul, and terrorist groups today bear the same names that we fought, and Nineveh is the largest arena that fought ISIS and others. These extremist groups do not recognize the existence of the other and disregard all values. The people of Mosul are the most committed to Iraq's security. Iraq has all the capabilities and resources to break the power of anyone who seeks to tamper with its security.

This suggests that the Iraqi PMF may soon join forces with the SAA to fight the terrorist groups in Syria.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid - from Al Mayadeen .

Also Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of Iraq, renewed his support for Syria's unity and sovereignty during his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh yesterday, stating:

Iraq dedicates all its efforts to finding solutions that support security and stability in the region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, also met with Bassam Sabbagh, and was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The situation in Syria is inseparable from the events in Gaza and Lebanon, which have threatened regional security and stability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

As reported in another Al Mayadeen article, yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met the Iraqi Prime Minister and President, who emphasized the…

need to intensify efforts and joint coordination to achieve security and stability in the region and to preserve Syria's unity, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.

It looks like Iraq and Iran are also joining forces to fight the Outlaw US and Israeli Empire and its proxies in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L), Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (C) and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

At the end of the day, the Foreign Ministers of Syria, Iran, and Iraq held a press conference in Baghdad, summarized in this Al Mayadeen article.

For further readings about the situation in Syria I refer you to the following articles:

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I will now present recent speeches from the leaders of Ansar Allah and Hezbollah.

So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement from Al Mayadeen .

On Thursday 5th December 2024 the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, delivered a speech, summarized in this Al Mayadeen article. Here are some highlights from two posts (1 and 2) on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis original):

At the end of the second month of the second year, the enemy continues its brutal aggression in the Gaza Strip, committing crimes without pause. Over 25 massacres were committed by the enemy this week, resulting in nearly a thousand casualties among the Palestinian people, including crimes targeting displaced persons’ camps yesterday. The toll of zionist aggression on Gaza to date exceeds 180,000 martyrs, wounded, missing persons, and captives. The Americans exploit wars against our nation, directly or through their proxies, to test their prohibited weapons and measure their effectiveness in exterminating people. The enemy continues to use starvation as a tool of extermination, with UNRWA confirming that aid entering Gaza amounts to only 6% of the population’s needs. The enemy’s crimes persist in the West Bank against the Palestinian people, alongside attacks on Islamic holy sites. Among the worst and most dangerous zionist crimes violating the sanctity of Islamic holy sites is the desecration of the Holy Quran. The United States is the other face of zionism, with similar criminal practices shared between America and “israel.” The presence of zionist captives in Gaza is a major issue the U.S. cannot tolerate, as it seeks to ensure that this nation remains subjugated to the zionist enemy. The Islamic nation must learn from events, draw lessons, and deepen its awareness and understanding of what is happening and the threats it faces. The enemies strive to make our nation forget or overlook the truths about them and to manipulate it with misleading narratives and lies. The nation must firmly believe in the truth of the Quran, “Falsehood cannot approach it from before it or from behind it” (Quran 41:42), and classify its enemies in light of its teachings. It is deeply troubling that some within our nation rely on the Americans and zionists to dictate who they should consider an enemy. Another evident reality during this zionist aggression has been the severe neglect and abdication of responsibility by much of the Islamic nation. For over a year and two months, most Muslims have been mere spectators, taking no practical action whatsoever against the zionist enemy. Some non-Muslim countries in Latin America have taken stronger stances against the zionist enemy than many Muslim-majority countries, which is deeply regrettable. Major Arab and Islamic nations have stood by idly in the face of events in Palestine, offering little beyond statements and declarations without practical measures. Arab summits produce no more than statements and declarations that have no lasting impact or actionable follow-up. Arab and Islamic regimes have not allowed their peoples to mobilize in support of the Palestinian people; instead, they have restricted and suppressed them. The sole glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of Arab and Islamic betrayal lies in the efforts of the Al-Quds axis, jihad, and resistance. Hezbollah has sacrificed immensely for the sake of Palestine, offering its leaders and cadres as martyrs in the path of Allah, achieving what others have not. The support coming from Yemen and Iraq is evident against the backdrop of the immense Arab and Islamic abandonment. The Islamic Republic of Iran provides support and assistance to the entire axis, with the Palestinian people at the forefront. Certain Arab media outlets actively undermine support for the Palestinian people, discouraging the nation from taking any action. Those aligned with America and “israel” are required to ensure no support reaches the Palestinian people or their fighters. The efforts of the jihad and Al-Quds axis embody cooperation and solidarity among the nation’s members, uniting against the common enemy of all Muslims. The zionist entity is an enemy to all Muslims, targeting Sunnis, Shias, and all Islamic sects and denominations. The enemies strive to fuel conflicts in Arab and Islamic countries, aiming to erase Palestine from the sphere of concern. At this critical moment, certain major Islamic regimes are seeking to demonstrate loyalty to Trump ahead of his return to the White House by stirring divisions within the nation. The slogans of “liberating the Levant” should have been directed toward supporting the Palestinian people in their profound suffering and dire oppression. The holiest land in the Levant is Palestine, encompassing Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds. Why do those claiming to act under the banner of liberation, and their supporters, not move to liberate Palestine? The zionist enemy is the worst adversary of the nation. Is it not a priority to save the Palestinian people from zionist oppression and crimes? Some regimes are seeking to appease Trump preemptively by destroying nations and serving the enemy’s interests, a deeply unfortunate trend. The Islamic nation must not accept distractions that divert it from its vital, central cause—the plight of Palestine—which must remain a constant priority. The U.S. and "israel" aim to eliminate the Palestinian cause by diverting attention, targeting its supporters, and opening multiple fronts to exhaust the nation. Despite immense suffering, the fighters in Gaza continue their heroic operations with remarkable bravery, conducting ambushes, rocket attacks on settlements, and resistance in the West Bank. This week saw joint operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting strategic zionist sites in northern and southern occupied Palestine, symbolizing unity in facing the common enemy. Uniting under Allah’s guidance and collaborating for righteousness is a sacred duty in Islam. I salute our brothers in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, whose operations deeply trouble the zionist enemy. Yemen’s support front carried out major operations this week, targeting occupied Yaffa, "Ben Gurion" airport, Asqalan, and conducting significant maritime strikes on U.S. warships, unsettling the enemy. The U.S. warships, under pressure, sought protection near Chinese vessels, drawing both mockery and surprise. Popular mobilization efforts, including training, military parades, and exercises, are vital. I urge everyone to join and acquire combat skills. Finally, I call on our people to participate in tomorrow’s mass demonstrations across the capital and provinces as planned.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

On the same day (Thursday 5th December 2024) Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, also delivered a televised speech, a summary of which can be found in this other Al Mayadeen article. Here are some highlights from this post on the Resistance News Network (Unofficial) Telegram channel (all emphasis mine):

The enemy sought to crush the resistance through its aggression but was confronted with the Battle of the Mighty Ones. For 64 days, we endured sacrifices, pain, martyrs, and injuries with patience, steadfastness, and reliance on God. Three key factors contributed to God’s victory for us in this battle: The presence and steadfastness of martyrdom-seeking fighters on the frontlines. The blood of the martyrs, led by His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah, which energized the fighters to persevere. The restoration of the leadership and control structure within the party, which played a significant role in achieving victory. The legendary steadfastness of the fighters amazed the world, as they stood courageously on the frontlines. We achieved victory because the enemy failed to accomplish its objectives, marking their defeat. Our resistance remains steadfast, enduring, and will shine even brighter. We agreed to the cessation of aggression, which serves as an executive mechanism for Resolution 1701. It is not a new agreement or an independent accord. Resolution 1701 stipulates "israel’s" withdrawal and prohibits the presence of armed forces south of the Litani River. The provisions of Resolution 1701 include mechanisms for Lebanon to regain its borders within the specified timeframe. "Israel" committed more than 60 violations of the ceasefire agreement, and it is the government’s responsibility to address these breaches. The Lebanese state is responsible for following up on "israeli" violations, while the resistance allows the opportunity for the success of the ceasefire agreement. "Israel" has no role in our internal affairs or in our relationship with the Lebanese Army. Hezbollah is strong because it supports the rights of Palestinians and Lebanese to liberate their land. We will evaluate the crises and war we have experienced, learning lessons to develop and improve across all fields. The displaced are a great asset that stood by the resistance and supported it. These are the most honorable and purest people, so thank you. Thank you to those who hosted the displaced and to the various entities that offered support, whether governmental or civil, and gratitude to the countries that provided aid and assistance. We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, its government, people, and Revolutionary Guard, for their generous support in addressing the displacement crisis. We thank the Republic of Iraq, the religious authorities, and the Iraqi people in general for their financial contributions, as well as Yemen, under its leadership, various groups, and AnsarAllah. The stage of shelter and reconstruction is both a promise and a commitment. We do not accept that our people remain displaced in public spaces or places where they become a burden on others. We want them to live with dignity, especially those whose homes were completely or partially destroyed. The aggression against Syria is sponsored by the United States and "israel". The extremist groups in Syria were tools for "israel" and the United States. We are facing a dangerous "israeli" expansionist project, and I call on you to support the resistance in confronting "israel". The extremist groups aim to shift Syria from its position of resistance to one that serves the "israeli" enemy. We in Hezbollah will stand alongside Syria to thwart this aggression.

So spoke Mahmoud Qomati

Mahmoud Qomati, Deputy head of Hezbollah Political Council - from Al Mayadeen .

Regarding the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah and the Israeli violations, the Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council, Mahmoud Qomati, said the following in an interview with Al Mayadeen on Wednesday 4th December 2024 (all emphasis mine):

The Resistance's response to Israeli occupation violations prompted widespread action to implement the ceasefire mechanism. It dealt a severe blow to the occupation. The mechanism for implementing the ceasefire remains unclear. The US is lenient and allowing Israel to violate Lebanese territory without facing any repercussions. The laxity of the committee overseeing the ceasefire is intentional, [as] the enemy was allowed to accomplish what it failed to achieve during the aggression. We are monitoring the actions of the committee. We are not satisfied with its performance, but we will respond if necessary to halt the aggression. We have left matters over the past few days to the defense institutions, including the army, as well as other institutions, and the United Nations. So where are they? A genuine ceasefire must be established. It is the enemy that needs this ceasefire. We will remain patient as long as possible. We have agreed to a ceasefire, and it is the enemy's responsibility to halt its aggression. If the enemy persists in its violations, issuing statements No. 2 or 3 remains an option. For now, we are giving the committee the chance to take action. The enemy is on Lebanese territory and is launching attacks, [while] there are those who are only focusing on calling for the Resistance's disarmament, yet have not condemned the occupation with even a single word. The Resistance is fully capable of returning to the battle, with both long-range and short-range missiles. Everyone must acknowledge the threat coming from the East. Who will defend Lebanon, like the Resistance and the army? The Resistance is a strategic need. We are confident because we decided on our [presidential] candidate long ago—Suleiman Franjieh—while it appears the opposing party has yet to propose a candidate. Terrorism advanced without resistance, but since yesterday [Tuesday 3rd December 2024], the situation has started to shift in favour of the Syrian army. [Since then, the situation in Syria has actually deteriorated, with Hama captured by the terrorists, who are now attacking Homs, as aforementioned].

So spoke Hassan Ezzeddine

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in Lebanon, MP Hassan Ezzeddine from Al Mayadeen .

Hassan Ezzeddine, member of the Lebanese Parliament and of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc party, issued similar statements in an another interview with Al Mayadeen on Thursday 4th December 2024 (all emphasis mine):