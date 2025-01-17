Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both originally in Italian and from Movisol.org. (All emphasis mine in both articles).

The first one is a short article published on Monday 13th January 2025.

The US establishment's plans to obstruct the Trump presidency

Donald J. Trump

Four years ago, on 6th January 2021, there was the famous “assault” on Congress by Trump supporters demanding a fair recount of votes, believing that Donald Trump had been denied victory due to electoral fraud. The events of that day, according to Democrats and “Never-Trumpers”, constituted an insurrection, while, according to Trump, they were a “Day of Love”. In the weeks and months that followed, there were more than 1,240 arrests, resulting in 710 guilty admissions and 170 convictions.

However, when the two houses of Congress met on 6th January 2025 to certify the Electoral College count for the 2024 elections, the Republic was still standing and Donald Trump was back in the White House. His victory last November stunned and demoralised his opponents, who nevertheless continue to do everything possible to prevent him from implementing his own agenda, which includes ending the US- and NATO-funded war in Ukraine.

Since accusations of being a “threat to democracy” and a “right-wing extremist, racist and misogynist” have not helped to defeat him, one Trump loyalist said he expects those opponents to adopt a “more layered strategy” to contain him. This would include creating friction within the “MAGA base” (Make America Great Again), blocking efforts to end the war, control immigration and “drain the swamp” of the Deep State.

The media is contributing to the confusion about the possibility of negotiating an end to the war. Typical is the widely held view that a ceasefire can only be achieved if Ukraine is able to negotiate from a “position of strength”, or that Trump is changing his mind about cutting aid to Kiev, or that a “Putin victory” will make him “look weak”, as was the case with Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On immigration, Steve Bannon accuses Elon Musk of betraying the positions he shared with the MAGA movement because he supports the issuance of H-B1 visas to recruit foreign digital engineers and technicians to make up for the lack of American talent required by Silicon Valley companies. When Trump sided with Musk, Bannon positioned himself as the true defender of MAGA.

As for “draining the swamp”, anti-Trumpists in both parties are gearing up to prevent the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and Kash Patel as Director of the FBI. Gabbard has been at the forefront of exposing British-US intelligence networks that run coups to eliminate “undesirable” leaders. Her honesty, it is said, would threaten the continuation of such practices by the transatlantic “Old Boys Network”. As for Patel, he has vowed to clean up the FBI, having spent the last few years dismantling the Russiagate lies used by the permanent bureaucracy to block Trump during his first term.

While the strategy of those in control of the Biden administration seems clear enough, what policy Trump will actually try to implement is far less predictable...

The second article was published on Thursday 16th January 2025.

The Trump administration ushers in a period of crisis and hope, also for Europe

At the time of writing, Donald Trump's inauguration is still a few days away, but the effects of his presidency are already being felt around the world in terms of the disintegration of the so-called “rules-based order”. This is being realised in the rapid evolution of conflict areas towards a possible solution, such as in Ukraine and Southwest Asia, the breakdown of control by the liberal establishment over social media, and the end of the global “green transition” scam.

As former UN weapons inspector and freedom fighter Scott Ritter pointed out in a video interview with Helga Zepp-LaRouche on 8th January [2025], the Trump presidency will be a game changer, particularly as the incoming Head of State has not only pledged to stop America's wars abroad, but also wants to eliminate the agencies that create the wars that the US would then be called upon to wage. He believes that NATO, for example, will not survive a Trump administration.

But if Donald Trump will be a disruptor of the established order, it is unclear what this will be replaced with. Thus, now more than ever, the Chinese meaning of the word “crisis” applies to Humanity, i.e. both that of danger and opportunity. Everything depends on the quality of leadership.

From this point of view, that prison of nation states called the European Union could not be further from inspiring optimism. On the one hand, the disruptive effect of the new US government, combined with the pressure of the global South and the self-induced economic crisis, is forcing changes in political leadership, from France to Austria, Romania to Germany, to the plebiscite re-election of EU critic Zoran Milanovic in Croatia. But on the other side, elites have barricaded themselves in the bunker, clinging to power by any means. As former EU commissioner Thierry Breton said in a recent TV interview, “we did it in Romania and of course we will have to do it if it is necessary in Germany”, i.e., use the so-called digital services act to invalidate the result of the 23 February elections if the AfD (Alternative for Germany) wins, as has just been done in Romania. [See my article on this in the link below]

Breton's statement is one of many panicked reactions to Elon Musk's statements in support of the AfD, including his interview on X with party leader Alice Weidel. As we wrote last week, accusing Musk of interference is very hypocritical, given the years of European interference in US elections, not to mention the open and unchallenged meddling of the US liberal establishment in Europe.

In any case, the few weeks between 20th January [2025], the date of Donald Trump's entry into the White House, and 23rd February [2025], the date of the general election in Germany, will be a time of crisis and hope. The Schiller Institute fights, both in Europe and in the US, for an orderly but definitive end to the “rules-based order” with its permanent wars and for successful cooperation with the Global Majority.