Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian.

(All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 10th April 2025.

TRUMP IS AIPAC, THE REST IS SMOKE

US President Donald J. Trump.

Trump has always proudly claimed to be a lackey of Israel long before he entered politics, from the days when he was still playing with stickers. In 2016, Trump testified to this long-standing Zionist allegiance in front of the audience of American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobbyists and won their acclaim by attacking then-President Obama for signing a nuclear deal with Iran. Trump's insults to Obama were so violent that the AIPAC leadership was forced to distance itself from him, given that Obama himself was sending thirty-eight billion Dollars in funding to Israel at the same time, for the usual purpose of defending it from “threats”. Definitely profitable threats; in fact, there is a lobby [AIPAC] that pays the politicians of a State to squeeze their taxpayers to send funding to a foreign State. Maybe some of that money sent abroad is reused by the lobby to finance the politicians again, so as to convince them to send more public money to the foreign state; and so on, ad infinitum. A narrow mind would define this as embezzlement, fraud and money laundering, while an enlightened mind calls it “Western civilisation”.

Zionist allegiance (expressed in the most scurrilous terms and without the hypocrisies of the Democrats) is the one issue where Trump has never been wavering and has consistently stuck to the line. In fact, the current Trump administration is handing over American foreign policy to Zionists of safe faith and to AIPAC's full liking: Pete Hegseth as head of the Defence Department, Mike Waltz as national security advisor, and at the head of the CIA the former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who once made herself popular by declaring that she opposed war adventures.

The new CIA director, on the other hand, has built her “credibility” in recent times by talking about the danger that Hamas would pose to the US, and has also stated that she considers the university protests against the genocide in Gaza as support for Hamas. This position has been in line with that of the Trump administration, which has suspended funding to Columbia University, forcing the rector not only to prevent pro-Palestinian student demonstrations, but also to control the teaching content on Middle Eastern history by including staff loyal to Israel. According to some, Israel is not a State because it lacks the fundamental legal prerequisites to define it as such, i.e. the institutional form (republic or monarchy) and the declaration of its borders. If it is not a State, Israel is, on the other hand, a status, a condition of anthropological superiority; indeed, in the USA, and also in Germany, it is forbidden to criticise it. This shows that the State is only a legal abstraction, while what counts is status. Elon Musk, who is currently one of the Trump administration's PR men, made a telematic appearance at the Lega congress declaring, among other things, that the “bad guys” can be recognised precisely by the fact that they are against free speech. Exactly, if he says so.



AIPAC is the substantive part of Trumpism, then there is the smokescreen part, the construction of a bully image to shroud in epic and myth the squalid status of the AIPAC lackey. It would be a mistake to assume that behind certain pantomimes there are lucid designs of mystification; in reality, mystification is a social relationship that can involve genuine and irreducible hostilities, however empty of concrete alternatives. It would not be possible to establish who is more Zionist between a Roberto Saviano and a Daniele Capezzone, yet they militate on ideological shores that feel like opposites, playing their part with that excess of identification that, as Diderot said, is typical of bad actors. In this sense, the fanatical Zionists à la Fiamma Nirenstein (special advisor to the Israeli government for the fight against anti-Semitism) have such an idiosyncrasy for the hypocrisies of political correctness that they were offended to death when Biden pretended to consider the hypothesis of “two peoples, two states”, or to feel sorry for the fate of the children in Gaza. Fanatical Zionism has taken the hypocritical “liberal” formulas so literally that it has set the conditions for the ideological backlash in which the Trump phenomenon was born. The paradox of someone like Trump is that he really did buy into the Democrats' propaganda and is now convinced that Americans' troubles stem from being “too good”, from thinking of others first instead of their own interests, and others would take advantage of that. In this way, bullying became an epic of redemption and “liberation” from crooks and parasites. It is a textbook case of self-intoxication with one's own propaganda.

As is well known, Trump's latest manifestation of bullying concerned tariffs, which he described as “liberation”. According to some, at least on tariffs Trump has been “consistent”, since he has been talking about them for decades. In reality, Trump one day declares that duties are the pillars of a stable protectionist strategy, and then the next day says that they are only a negotiating tool and he is ready to withdraw them; so, there is consistency, but only in the sense of constant confusion; among other things, duties are taxes and therefore, according to the US Constitution, could only be imposed with the approval of Congress. But who cares about Constitutions? The chaotic nature of tariff impositions on imported goods does not even hint at any plan to protect US industry; if anything, the opposite is true, since the production systems of the various countries are interconnected. Various commentators have therefore tried to find a purely financial “rationale” in the duties, on the assumption that this is a useful shock to soften the counterparts and induce them to make certain concessions. The first concession should concern the so-called “Mar a Lago agreement” (named after the Trump-owned resort). According to Bloomberg, this would involve imposing new 100-year Treasury “bonds” on foreign holders of US debt in return for them waiving their claim to repayment of current securities. Assuming foreign investors are willing to wait a hundred years, the problem is that only slightly more than one-third of the US debt is in foreign hands, so any such deal would not be decisive in obviating the stratospheric size of the debt itself and the interest to be paid.

According to other commentators, the purpose of the tariffs plan would be to force the various States to open up to American providers of financial services, so as to be able to access household savings management, which especially in Europe is quite substantial, although no longer as in the 1980s and 1990s. Here, too, the explanation seems a bit laboured, since no shock was needed to regain what is already in its possession. BlackRock is currently the largest shareholder in UniCredit, which in turn is attempting a takeover of Germany's Commerzbank. After the ECB's green light for the merger, the last word would fall to the next German Chancellor Merz, who comes from BlackRock. If the European Commission were not entirely immersed in role-playing, it would think about reacting to Trump's duties precisely by sanctioning BlackRock.

The second one, by Glauco Benigni, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 8th April 2025.

Yes Trump or No Trump?

Dear Sisters and Brothers... for those who have been distracted and have not realised it, we are witnessing (ever more helplessly) the most reckless operation of Global Governance that has ever been carried out. Also because never in the past had the conditions of space, time and speed been given for such an operation to be conceived and carried out. An operation that could lead who knows where.

There is a 78-year-old Man who became President of the USA again after a series of adventures and violence perpetrated against him by his opponents, including an assassination attempt. Oh, gosh! It is not that he is a saint without very authoritarian gestures and phrases but - to our knowledge - he has never called for the physical suppression, at least at home, of his antagonists. Unfortunately, we cannot forget, in other territories his orders cause deaths. The fact remains that, put brutally, the Man has almost nothing to lose now. He has spent his life leaving a fine legacy to his children and wives, and he will still be remembered, by a piece of America, as a Hero.

The Man, having gleefully taken out General Tim Haugh, director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and US Cyber Command, wants to close three games this season: in his words, “Make America Great Again”, take out the Deep State, which is therefore partly embodied in the Fed, the speculative Stock Markets and therefore Globalisation, and save the dollar from default... it follows that, especially to achieve the second objective, while waiting to pursue the first, what does he do? He raises tariffs at full throttle knowing very well that this leads to the collapse of the Equity Markets and thus to evaporations in the order of trillions of US Dollars of the vast mass of virtual money that has accumulated over decades of digitised finance. OK! Those who are losing out in these hours are the Great Money Merchants, who by manoeuvring that mass of virtual money routinely satisfy their already multi-billion dollar shareholders, but also pretend to satisfy the dreams of hundreds of millions of savers and companies with a surplus to invest because they have paid appetising interest in a few fruitful years. So, millions of small and medium-sized investors who had been lured by the Sirens of easy profit are also losing out.

The Bosses of these Markets have well-known acronyms: they are BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Fidelity and, trailing them, a certain number of Big Banks such as City Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, etc., all of which together manage and control tens if not hundreds of trillions of dollars, while in the world people are dying of hunger and diseases perhaps invented by their friends. These Bosses, led by Larry Fink CEO of BlackRock, are the visible part of an intrigue of acronyms that sees the most surreal stock crossover of all time. Each acronym is “embedded” in the other, is owned by and possesses the financial conglomerate that is supposed to be its competitor and is in fact its partner, so much so that this allows a handful of families to accumulate fortunes that can no longer be measured and to do the good and bad, especially in the West, but also in Asia, Africa and South America because most of the CEOs of every self-respecting multinational are appointed by them. Perhaps this Cupola encounters problems in Putin's Russia, and this could be a reason why we are witnessing the now inexplicable Ukraine affair, but in the rest of the Planet it orchestrates what it wants, probably not disdaining coups d'état, false revolutions, wars large and small, epidemics and environmental catastrophes. So one reads on the web: true or false?

That said, it must be made clear that the Planetary Money Masters, however great they may be, are not elected by the People, whereas the Presidents of the States, for better or worse, are. It follows that someone like Big Donald, who as we used to say “has nothing to lose”, feels invested with a role, an energy and a faculty, like St. Michael stepping on the head of the Devil. Banally it is said and written: “Trump wants to restore the primacy of Politics over Economics and Finance”. I say again, in the never-ending game of the planetary Castes: the Brahmins that is Trump (and not only, also Putin and Xi Ji Ping), want the Merchants, in addition to “making the price” of everything and enjoying its benefits, to abide by the rules and submit, this is the right verb, to the Power recognised by the Electoral People. Obviously, these statements exalt every “pure heart” and are the salt of Sovereignism. So to the cry of “death to the marauding merchant” and for some even satanist, in the millions of living rooms where the world's TVs narrate the exploits of Trump-St. Michael, a certain portion of the people rejoice because they hope to have found the Executioner.

One big knot remains, however: St Michael-Trump is doing this to achieve the first objective, namely “Make America Great Again”, and this choice assumes that the rest of the world is in danger of collapsing along with the markets. In fact, it is true that in a few days astronomical sums have evaporated, which were included in the annual reports of the bad guys, but these sums, subtracted also from the capitalisation of the companies, together with the duties that make exports to the USA impossible, are very quickly leaving huge portions of populations penniless, first in the West and then everywhere else. So, these populations, perhaps the same ones who a week ago were delighted with the lesson Trump was about to teach the bad guys, when they watch TV now, what are they thinking? All the more so if - and this is the case - the media portrays Trump as a bilious Gian Burrasca, an elephant in a china shop, one who is trashing the idea of world cooperation and replacing it with chaos.

And we come to Trump's third objective, which is more shadowy than the others: to reconfirm the dollar as the world's reserve currency and to continue to justify a monstrous public debt that jeopardises the role of the US Empire.

In a move almost more daring than the previous one, Trump snatches the helm of this currency adventure out of the hands of the FED, which as we have mentioned is not exactly willing to quickly execute his orders, and puts it in the hands of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel's group of digital cryptocurrency experts. Some call them the PayPal Mafia.

Between blockchain and AI, they talk a lot about Plasma, designed for fast and efficient global stablecoin transfers: a Bitcoin side-chain with full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Plasma's blockchain is purpose-built to tether the world's largest US dollar stablecoin (60% of the global market). The patron of the project would be Peter Thiel, Musk's former partner in PayPal, first investor in Facebook, chairman of the hedge fund Clarium Capital, and today CEO of Palantir Technologies, the largest company that processes data on behalf of the US and NATO Intelligence Agencies. Among other things, also mentor of Vice-President J.D. Vance.

By contrast, BlackRock supports Bitcoin, thus opening up yet another science fiction battleground. Guys... it's not looking good. Personally, between Larry Fink's vision of the future world and Peter Thiel's, I don't know what to choose. Maybe I'm over 70 now. But those of you who are still young, get involved and watch out, because “there is no certainty of tomorrow”.