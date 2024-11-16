Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, originally in Italian. (Emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article by Domenico Moro, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on 14th November 2024 (all footnotes original):

THE SCENARIO IS COMPLEX, AT STAKE IS CHINA'S TRADING PLATFORM AND DEDOLLARISATION.

Much emphasis was placed in the media on Trump's statements that the US would raise tariffs on imports from China to 60%. Few, however, have remembered that Biden had already raised duties on a whole series of products, quadrupling them for electric cars (102.5%), and raising them considerably for lithium batteries (25%), and for [electronics] chips and solar panels (50%). We are therefore effectively in the middle of a trade war between the US and China. But the trade war is only one aspect of the economic war involving not only the US and China, but also other countries including those belonging to the BRICS+, starting with Russia and Iran, which are affected by US sanctions. One aspect of this war, even more important than tariffs, revolves around so-called dedollarisation.

Dedollarisation is the process by which the US currency, the Dollar, is displaced from its role as reserve currency and with which goods are traded internationally. In fact, until now, every buyer who wants to buy goods quoted in Dollars on the international market has to open an account with a US bank, the correspondent bank, to obtain Dollars. By doing so, however, the buyer in question submits to US legislation and, therefore, to the control of the US government. For this reason, the Dollar is also an important weapon of war on the part of the US, which uses it to sanction countries with which it has open political disputes by blocking trade transactions.

On the subject of dedollarisation, little attention has been paid to a recent event that makes us realise how acute the clash over the Dollar between the US and other countries, starting with China, is: the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international body that brings together several of the world's central banks, has abandoned the project known as mBridge, which consists of creating an alternative financial system to the Dollar based on the use of blockchain technology. This technology, which was created after the 2008 financial crisis, allows for intermediation of various kinds without any central control, e.g. banks or financial institutions. mBridge started in 2021 within the BIS, but the real driving force behind the initiative was China, supported by Hong Kong, Thailand and the Arab Emirates. Last June, a major event took place: the accession of Saudi Arabia to mBridge.

The importance of this fact becomes even clearer when we consider that Saudi Arabia, the world's second largest oil producer with the largest proven reserves, announced in the same days that it would not renew the agreement in place since 1974 to use only Dollars in oil sales [it is not entirely clear if this really happened]. After all, Saudi Arabia exports 20% of its oil to China, which has become its main customer. Moreover, Saudi Arabia, with China's good offices, has made peace with Iran, its biggest competitor in the region, and participated as an invited nation in the recent BRICS+ summit in Kazan. The refusal to sell oil in Dollars is of considerable importance because the Dollar plays the role of the world's reserve currency as it is used in the international trade of the most important commodities, starting with oil. Hence, the Saudi decision may contribute to jeopardising the Dollar's role as the world currency and represents a geopolitical snub for the US, which had based its control of the Middle East, the world area with the largest oil reserves, also on its alliance with the Saudi monarchy.

But let us return to BIS's decision. To understand the reason for BIS's exit from mBridge, we must refer to the following statements by Augustin Carstens, BIS's general manager from Mexico: “mBridge was not created to meet the needs of the BRICS... BIS does not operate with any country, nor can its products be used by any country subject to sanctions. All members of the central bank are of the view that we must be careful about sanctions and that any product we create must not be a channel for violating sanctions”. It is not very difficult to speculate that BIS's unexpected exit from mBridge is due to pressure from the US government and central bank, which are concerned about the resilience of the Dollar and the BRICS's activism on trade intermediation platforms.

In any case, the BIS's exit from the project will not stop China from using the mBridge project technology without the help and supervision of the central banks within the BIS. Through mBridge, China can use blockchain for cross-border transactions by exchanging Chinese digital currency with other countries. In this way, China can make itself independent from the Dollar and, in particular, from the intermediation of correspondent banks, which, together with the SWIFT messaging system, are the means by which the US imposes sanctions. The mBridge system may be attractive to many countries that are outside the “collective West”, and that fear the sanctions initiatives of the US and its allies, or have already suffered them, such as Russia. In particular, the US seizure of the Dollar-denominated financial assets of Russia and other countries has put several governments in the Global South on notice, prompting them to seek alternatives to the Dollar.

Added to the mBridge affair is what came out of the latest BRICS+ summit in Kazan. The most important change is the decision to use national currencies in transactions between the BRICS+ countries, which will be carried out through their respective banking systems on a platform independent of SWIFT, which is a messaging system for international payments, controlled by the USA. A BRICS currency, however, is still a long way off, although Putin showed Kazan a banknote of a new currency that would be called R5, from the initials of the currencies of the founding countries (Reais, Rouble, Rupee, Renminbi and Rand). In any case, an eventual BRICS currency would not be inspired by the example of the Euro, given the unimpressive results and the serious imbalances within the area created by the single currency.

In general, even if it will not be easy for China and the BRICS to start a new system based on currencies that are as unattractive as the Dollar on the international markets, for the US such a system represents a considerable danger. In fact, it should not be forgotten that the US lives parasitically on the Dollar, since holding the international reserve and exchange currency allows it to finance domestic consumption and its entire economy, in particular its enormous double debt, that of trade and government. Thanks to the need of many countries, especially emerging and peripheral ones, to have reserves in Dollars, the US can easily place its government bonds. The US debt situation, however, has been deteriorating in recent years, making it more difficult to manage. Government debt between 2020 and 2024 grew from USD 27.7 trillion to USD 35 trillion, while trade debt rose from USD 981.9 billion in 2020 to USD 1,151.8 billion in 2023.

Hence, another far more important challenge lies ahead for Trump than introducing new tariffs on imported goods from China and the EU: defending the global role of the Dollar. Indeed, import duties are very unlikely to stimulate the recovery of domestic production, making the US again what it has not been for a long time, i.e. an industrial and manufacturing powerhouse. This is why the Dollar retains all its importance if the US wants to continue to maintain its level of consumption and its position of economic and geopolitical hegemony.