Yesterday, Wednesday 25th December 2024, Yemen News Agency Saba and Al Mayadeen reported that the Yemeni security services foiled intelligence activities led by the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli Intelligence Service (Mossad). A statement issued by the Yemeni security forces said:

The enemy's intelligence seeks, through espionage activities, to hinder the Yemeni people's stance in support of Gaza by targeting its military forces and leadership.

…and warned that CIA an Mossad collaborators may even face death sentence.

It is not the first time that Yemeni security services perform such an operation: in June this year (2024), they uncovered and captured a large US-Israeli espionage cell operated by CIA and Mossad within the US embassy, labelled as “a den of espionage and a tool for sabotage”, as I reported in this article. In my opinion the US embassy in Sanaa should be closed, as the one in Tehran was closed following the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

Over the last few days, the Yemeni security forces arrested several collaborators and spies, whose intelligence missions included “tracking and gathering information on experts, laboratories, platforms, and vehicles used for launching missiles and drones […] as well as monitoring locations and positions of naval forces, camps, and weapons depots belonging to the armed forces”. The recruiter, Hamid Hussein Fayed Mujalli, is still fugitive and wanted… but hopefully he will be found and arrested soon, so that he can face justice.

The spies and collaborators even tried “to locate and gather information on the whereabouts of the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi”, thus suggesting that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) are planning to launch decapitation strikes against Ansar Allah in Yemen as they did with Hezbollah in Lebanon (first with Fuad Shukr and then with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah) and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar (in Gaza) and Ismail Haniyeh (in Iran), whose targeted assassination - by the way - was finally admitted by Israel Katz, Israeli Minister of “Defense”, a couple of days ago, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran), which quoted him as saying (emphasis mine):

We will strike hard at the H[o]uthis... and decapitate their leadership -- just as we did with Haniyeh, (Yahya) Sinwar, and (Hassan) Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hodeida and Sanaa. Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have his hand cut off, and the long arm of the Israeli military will strike him and hold him accountable.

…thus also confirming the Zionist decapitation plan against Ansar Allah in Yemen.

Israeli Minister of “Defense” Israel Katz - from IRNA .

Speaking of criminal admissions, just a few days ago two recently retired senior Mossad agents were interviewed by CBS and explained how they orchestrated the pager terrorist attack against Hezbollah over several years. Had it been the other way around, e.g. Hezbollah, Iran or Russia perpetrating such a heinous terrorist attack (which incidentally injured and killed not just Hezbollah militants, but also children, teachers, nurses, doctors, etc.) in US and Europe, NATO would have launched a renewed “war on terror” and massive carpet bombing against Lebanon, Iran or Russia, as it has been done in the past against Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya with similar excuses; instead, now Western mainstream media (MSM) is still celebrating this sick operation: utterly disgusting!

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - from IRNA .

Today Al Mayadeen and IRNA have also reported that last Tuesday, 24th December 2024, the Zionist hypocrites summoned Vatican's envoy in Tel Aviv, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, for a meeting with Foreign Ministry Director General Eyal Bar-Tal, who protested against Pope Francis’ criticism for the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza, targeting mainly innocent civilians and children - by the way, just this morning they killed 5 Palestinian journalists in an airstrike that hit a vehicle clearly marked as “PRESS” (source: The Guardian).

Not only that, but, as reported by IRNA, that hypocrite of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar asked US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, current president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to convene a UNSC emergency meeting next Monday, 30th December 2024, to discuss the repeated attacks by Ansar Allah against Israel. If they really wanted to stop drone and missile attacks on their territory from Yemen, they could easily achieve this objective simply by ending the aggression on Gaza and lifting the siege, as requested by Ansar Allah in all its statements. However, I doubt they will ever do it, especially after they managed to reach a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, whose leaders were saying that they would stop their attacks against Israel only if the latter halted its military operations in Gaza… yet they are still ongoing and the Zionists are even taking advantage of the ceasefire with Hezbollah to infiltrate Wadi al-Hujayr in southern Lebanon, “a region that has been inaccessible to them during the war due to the Lebanese Resistance”, as per Al Mayadeen. Little Satan is so emboldened that it thinks that it can enforce its will on everyone, thanks also to the support of Great Satan, a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire, and its vassals within NATO and EU.

So, in the meantime Yemeni attacks against Israel continue: in fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba, yesterday the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced that its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Forces had conducted two drone strikes: one targeting “a vital and sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa” and another one targeting “the industrial zone of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Ashkelon”, after interception of a ballistic missile launched from Yemen and targeting central Israel overnight, as reported here.

Meanwhile the tension in Syria remains very high, as I discussed in the second half of my previous original article, focussing on the intolerance of so-called “moderate jihadists” towards Christians. VOA (Voice of America), quoted by Al Mayadeen, has reported the following concerns of a Sunni Muslim resident of Damascus, shared by many others (all emphasis mine):

We know that Hayat Tahir al-Sham [HTS] is trying to change, and we welcome that. But there are two things that people in my circle are really concerned about. One is how genuine al-Sharaa is, and the other is how much control he really has over the more radical people in his group. Syrians in general, including the conservative ones, are not inclined to extremism. If al-Jolani keeps his promises and controls his men, then Syrians will support him. But if extremists dominate, Syrians will rise against them just as they rose against Bashar al-Assad.

VOA also quoted, an expert on Islamist groups in Syria, Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi, as saying that one of the main tensions is “between the HTS leadership under al-Jolani and the action of individual members who for years were fed propaganda” and that…

They may collectively impute guilt to Alawites and others like Christians and engage in attacks and insults.

The VOA articles then cites two other analysts who give a more optimistic view, suggesting that HTS and the caretaker government will sideline or even arrest extremist factions, but without providing any concrete sign in support of such a positive opinion. Instead, the situation seems to get worse on the ground, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article, which describes chaos and lack of security in Masyaf, northwest of Hama, where three civilian land registry judges from the Alawite sect were killed two days ago, and in Aleppo, where an undated video was geolocated showing armed men storming the religious shrine of Abu Abdullah al-Hussein al-Khasibi, the founder of the Alawite sect, resulting “in the killing of five attendants, the mutilation of their bodies, the vandalization of the shrine, and its burning”. Regardless of its date, the video went viral online and caused “public discontent among the residents in the area” yesterday, as reported also by IRNA, which mentions thousands of people demonstrating in Latakia, Tartus, Homs and Hama (see also the video below).

And this morning Al Mayadeen reported clashes during an attempt by security forces to arrest an officer, who had served under Bashar al-Assad, in Tartus province yesterday, resulting in 17 people killed, 14 of which members of the General Security force and 3 armed men, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which identified the wanted person as Mohammed Kanjo Hassan, “an officer in the former regime forces who held the position of director of the military justice department and field court chief [and] issued death sentences and arbitrary judgements against thousands of prisoners”. Apparently the clashes broke out after “a number of residents refused to allow their houses to be searched”.

Finally, a nuclear bombshell (literally!): the Israeli airstrike on the weapons depot in Tartus on 16th December 2024 may have been carried out with a small nuclear bomb, such as an American B61, as speculated by some reports mentioned in India.com, considering spikes in radiation measured by the European Union’s Radioactive Environmental Monitoring in Cyprus and Turkey ~20 hours after the blast, which also caused an earthquake of magnitude 3 that was felt even in Iznik (Turkey), ~820 km away from Tartus. If true, this would be shocking, as it would be the first use of a nuclear bomb in a conflict since Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War 2… but, according to western MSM, we should be afraid of “Russian nuclear sabre-rattling”, not of the Outlaw US Empire, the only country in the world that used nuclear weapons, or Israel, with its hidden nuclear arsenal - by the way, the US National Security Archive recently declassified documents revealing that the Outlaw US Empire “has been aware since the 1960s of ‘Israel's’ ability to produce weapons-grade plutonium at its Dimona nuclear research center”, as per Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following cartoons from China Daily - excellent food for thought:

“Preaching rights while destroying humans” - from China Daily .

World situation casts shadow on Christmas - from China Daily .

P.S.: Al Mayadeen and The Guardian have reported this afternoon Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Sanaa international airport, destroying its control towers, and Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power station, while Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi was delivering a speech.