Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, originally in Italian. (Emphasis mine in all of them).

The first one is an article published on Movisol.org on 14th November 2024:

Vladimir Putin: "The new world taking shape will be polyphonic"

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on 7th November [2024], Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the role of the BRICS and the Global South in the realisation of a “polyphonic” world order. His statements should be heeded by those in the West who continue to cling to the myth of a “unipolar world”. We have chosen a few quotes: We are witnessing the formation of a completely new world order, nothing to do with the past, such as the Westphalia system or the Yalta system. New powers are emerging. Nations are becoming more aware of their interests, their value, their uniqueness and identity and are increasingly pursuing goals of development and justice. At the same time, societies are facing a multitude of new challenges, from exciting technological changes to catastrophic natural disasters, from scandalous social divisions to massive waves of migration and acute economic crises... The previous world order is irreversibly waning, in fact it has already waned, and a serious and irreconcilable struggle is underway to develop a new world order. Irreconcilable above all because it is not even a struggle for power or geopolitical influence. It is a clash over the very principles that will underpin relations between countries and peoples in the next historical phase. Its outcome will determine whether we will be able, through joint efforts, to build a world that allows all nations to develop and resolve emerging contradictions on the basis of mutual respect of cultures and civilisations, without coercion and the use of force. And finally, whether human society will be able to maintain its humanistic ethical principles and whether an individual will be able to remain human. I have said before that we have reached a red line. The West's claims of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, a nation with the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, reveal the reckless adventurism of some politicians. Such blind faith in their own impunity and exceptionalism could lead to a global catastrophe... In this context, I would like to emphasise once again: unlike our counterparts, Russia does not consider Western civilisation an adversary, nor does it pose the “us or them” question. I reiterate: “You are either with us or against us” is not part of our vocabulary. We have no desire to teach or impose our worldview on anyone... The rise of nations and cultures that had previously, for one reason or another, remained on the periphery of global politics means that their distinct ideas of law and justice play an increasingly important role. They are different; this may give an impression of discord and perhaps cacophony, but this is only the initial phase. I am deeply convinced that the only possible new international system is one that embraces polyphony, where many notes and musical themes are played together to form harmony. If you like, we are moving towards a world system that will be polyphonic rather than polycentric, a system where all voices are heard and, above all, must be heard. Those who are used to solos and want to continue to do so will have to get used to the new “scores”.

Compare the last paragraph with what the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, said at the Munich Security Conference on 17th February 2024:

If you’re not at the table in the international system, you’re going to be on the menu.

So much for democracy and equality! Sorry, Blinken, but luckily the US hegemony is coming to an end soon, hopefully very soon.

Let’s go now to the second article of today, which was published on Movisol.org on 15th November 2024:

Belgian police raids the flat of former MEP Zdanoka

Tatjana Ždanoka, Latvian politician and Member of the European Parliament.

On 7th November [2024], the Belgian police raided the flat of former MEP Tatjana Ždanoka in Brussels with a search order issued by a Belgian judge at the request of the Latvian Prosecutor General's Office. In an interview with the EIR (https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2024/eirv51n44-20241108/index.html) in October, Tatjana Ždanoka had explained that the charges against her were of a purely political nature, i.e. that she had been involved in 1) the consolidation of the Russian-speaking community in Latvia and 2) the dissemination of information on discriminatory policies towards the community. Tatjana Ždanoka was a Member of the European Parliament for 20 years, from 2004 to 2024. During her terms of office, she fought for the rights of nine million Russian-speaking minorities in the European Union, mainly in her home country, Latvia, and then in the other two Baltic republics, where they were threatened by nationalistic regimes. After Russia launched the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, the repression of these minorities intensified and their representatives were persecuted. In the end, Ždanoka was deprived of her passive electoral rights and could not run again for Parliament. In 2024, she was accused of carrying out actions in the interests of the Russian Federation. She currently lives in Brussels and would be arrested if she returned to Latvia. However, after the police raid on 7th November [2024], Belgium could lose its reputation as a safe country for political refugees. The defence lawyer is prepared to prove that Ms Ždanoka retains parliamentary immunity, as the charges are related to her work as an MEP. Now the panel of Belgian judges will have to decide whether or not to grant the extradition request made by the Latvian authorities. The political persecution of Ždanoka deserves maximum publicity and public opinion intervention.

If you search for Tatjana Ždanoka in your favourite search engine (Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Duck Duck Go, etc.), you will not find anything about the raid of her flat - the Western mainstream media (MSM) is hiding her persecution on purpose, as it would counter their narrative that we live in a “democracy”. So, please consider re-stacking and/or sharing this article on other platforms.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The third and final article was published on Movisol.org on 16th November 2024:

The government crisis in Germany could go in two directions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the late afternoon of 6th November [2024], a few hours after news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election broke, news reports announced the collapse of the German government coalition. The sacking of Finance Minister Christian Lindner and the exit of his party (FDP) from the coalition left Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the head of a minority government consisting of SPD and the Green Party. Scholz first announced a vote of no-confidence for 15th January [2025], then brought it forward by a month (16th December [2024]), to pave the way for elections to be held in February [2025]. Scholz's original intention, to remain in office until mid-January [2025] to take crucial decisions on the Green and military support for Ukraine, faded in the face of opposition from Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats, whose votes would have been indispensable to pass the desired laws. The timing of the two leaders was important. In Merz's case, speculating on an election victory, the new German government he leads, which is expected to step up the pressure on Russia, would take office immediately after Donald Trump enters the White House; in Scholz's case, his categorical “no” to the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine would remain in place for several more months, while Merz would approve it as one of his first acts in office. This does not make Scholz's policy on Ukraine positive, only less negative than Merz's on an issue that is a red line for Russia. This difference could be crucial for the détente initiatives that will emerge during the ten-week grey zone between the US elections on 5th November [2024] and Trump's entry into office on 20th January [2025]. The indication of détente, although still vague, was given by Scholz in an interview with Caren Miosga on 10th November [2024], when he said he would talk to Russian President Putin about options to end the war in Ukraine, provided he had the support of NATO partners. A few hours later, Scholz was on the phone with Trump discussing options to “restore peace in Europe”, as the Chancellor's spokesman told the media shortly afterwards, without further details. Thus, Donald Trump's victory opens the door to potential initiatives to end the fighting in Ukraine, to which Germany could contribute. But at the same time it is risky for Olaf Scholz, because the Green Party could ally itself with Merz, whose pro-war positions are closer to theirs than to those of the SPD.

P.S.: While finishing this post, the Biden administration in the Outlaw US Empire has announced that it is allowing Ukraine to use its weapons, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russia, allegedly in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops (source: Reuters, Washington Post), but most likely to create a further obstacle to any negotiations that the incoming Trump administration might promote, confronting it with a new fait accompli. Nevertheless, it is very unlikely that this decision will change the fate of Ukraine.

It is also worth reporting that in the past Putin had declared that such a decision would put NATO in a state of direct conflict with Russia, and that Moscow would act accordingly. We will see what the Russian reaction to this move will be.

UPDATE: France and UK are also allowing Ukraine to to conduct deep strikes into Russia with their SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles, as reported by Le Figaro.